Asian Trade Deal: Things Are Happening In The East

The deal wasn't led or driven by the Chinese, but they will play a big role going forward as the region covered impacts one-third of the world's population and output.

This deal has taken more than ten years to arrive and the deal does not include the United States or the European Union and it also does not include India.

A new trade deal has been reached in Asia that will reduce tariffs on over 90 percent of goods traded between the 15 nations signing the pact.

After ten years of negotiations, fifteen countries in Asia, including China, signed a trade agreement that covers about a third of the world's population and economic output.

The new agreement is called the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP in a major happening and the only major country absent from that part of the world is India. Besides China, the deal does include US allies Japan and South Korea, Australia and New Zealand and also other Southeast Asian nations, like Indonesia and Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.

According to Japan's government

the RCEP will eliminate tariffs on 91% of goods among members. It will slice trade barriers with many of Japan's largest trading partners, raising the level of nontariff items sent to South Korea to 92% from 19%, and to China to 86% from 8%."

Economists said the deal could add almost $200 billion annually to the global economy by 2030.

The World Moves On

According to Robin Harding and John Reed, writing in the Financial Times

The US now sits outside both the main trading groups in Asia after president Trump withdrew from the TPP. That means neither the EU nor the US, the world's traditional trade superpowers, will have any voice when Asia sets its trading rules."

The Asian nations have decided to move ahead. Analysts believe that RCEP is going to shape the future of trade in Asia.

And, the process does not have to be fast. As noted above, this deal took ten years to complete.

One of the principal rules I use in trying to understand what China is doing in the world is that China focuses upon long-term goals, not just those that search for immediate results. This is a distinct difference from what happens in Western countries, many of whom are only interested in things that will impact the next election.

So what can we discern from this trade agreement?

Well, first of all, the Chinese have achieved an agreement that includes, with the exception of India, all the major players in the Asian world.

Mr. Harding and Mr. Reed write that "the greatest consequence" of this trade deal "may be taking the first step towards Asia's emergence as a coherent trading zone, like Europe or North America."

In addition, it can be argued that this agreement will set the stage for accelerated talks on a China-Japan-South Korea free trade agreement.

Given all three are manufacturing and technology powerhouses, that would be a big development for global commerce."

The United States and the European Union will not have a voice in the setting of new trading rules.

And, China?

The second point is that the trade deal puts China in a very influential position.

Harding and Reed make the point that RCEP has never been China-led or China-driven.

China has realized from early on that to be a major player in the world it must be a part of world-commerce and must be competitive with the free-market economies. This has not changed, even as the leaders of China modify how they manage their nation, politically. This is something we cannot lose sight of.

Here we see that China played a role in the creation of the RCEP, but did not lead the effort nor did it drive the effort.

Yet, now that the RCEP is moving to reality, it is also very clear that it will be hard to keep China out of the "driver's seat."

Experts point to the fact that the region encompassing the RCEP is quite large and "enormously diverse." The rules, as they have been developed, have taken into account all of the diverging interests that exist.

This is why only 91 percent of the goods of the members are affected. Some rules and regulations just could not be agreed upon. Yet, China allowed the deal to go ahead, knowing that once the association was completed, continued discussions could take place.

Of course, the one big hole left in the agreement is that India is not a part of the RCEP. The word is that the leaders of India felt that the Chinese would overwhelm their manufacturers. They just did not feel ready to make the move.

However, one in operation, it will be hard not to move toward closing these two gaps. I believe that in time, China will achieve its goal of a more complete partnership.

The Evolving World

The world moves on. This is a part of how history evolves, information grows and spreads, and this is captured in the way that trade encompasses the world and brings knowledge and knowhow to different regions.

China, to me, believes this and realizes that it must play this game if it is really going to be a major force in the modern world. And, as I mentioned above, it is willing to be patient in a way that will help to allow this to happen and allow it to play an important role in the evolving pattern.

Right now, the United States and the European Union are on the outside of this development that is going to impact one-third of the world. Not only will these advances impact manufacturing, they will also impact technology and finance.

We live in a global world. Businesses and investors must accept this and act in a way that makes them a part of this world. And, they need to move their focus just from the short-run into a longer-term horizon.

The world is going to move more and more toward this view and the way one benefits from it is to move with it. But, in moving toward this future transformation, we must take care not to forget or ignore the individuals and organizations that will be hurt from the advances. This has not always been done in the past.

Things are happening in the East and we need to respond to them in a positive way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.