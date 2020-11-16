Stock prices have recently been moving based on how companies are categorized rather than on actual fundamentals.

Brixmor (BRX) and Public Storage (PSA) have become wildly mispriced as their market prices moved in the opposite direction of their fundamentals. Specifically, PSA’s price has climbed dramatically as fundamentals crumbled and Brixmor’s price got cut 30% while fundamentals look strong. I see significant opportunity in going long BRX and short PSA.

This article will explore the fundamentals of each company, but first I want to dig into the market phenomenon that has made such wild mispricing possible.

False dichotomy of digital economy vs. physical economy stocks

The stock market has been bifurcated into two groups of stocks:

Real economy stocks Digital economy stocks

Real estate investment trusts or REITs fall into both categories. On any given trading day, these two groups seem to be moving in opposite directions. So, what do these groups consist of and how can we take advantage of the collective trading behavior?

Contents of each group

Real economy stocks are those that participate predominantly in the physical world while digital economy stocks are more digitally native. With a few examples, it's rather clear how these are divided in the collective mind of the market.

Digital Economy Stocks Real Economy Stocks Zoom Video Ford Amazon Exxon Facebook Caterpillar Google Kroger Twitter Coca-Cola Paypal Boeing

At an index level, this is basically the Nasdaq versus the Dow Jones.

The digital economy stocks benefit from COVID-19 cases rising while the real economy stocks love the vaccine. I don’t mean to suggest that anyone is rooting for COVID-19, which is obviously a tragedy. This is referring strictly to the financial impacts.

When COVID-19 cases are higher, revenues quite literally transfer from the real economy to the digital economy. Without the virus, someone may go to a Kroger to buy their groceries and some portion of the time they will use cash. With the virus, they google grocery stores that deliver, use a digital payment for the groceries and a digitally native delivery service. All of these added digital layers reduce Kroger’s margin, thereby transferring profits from the real economy to the digital economy.

This is intuitive and I think most market participants understand the dynamic. The opportunity lies in the extreme extent to which this bifurcation plays out in the market.

Today happened to be a day in which new COVID-19 cases are high and it's all over the news. As a result, the digital stocks are almost universally up while the real economy stocks are almost universally down.

Source: Stock steamer intraday 11/12/20

While the movements make sense at a broad level, there are some clear mispricings at a more granular level.

How to take advantage of the market’s broad brush

I have no doubt that there are mispricings all over the market, but my expertise lies in REITs so it's the opportunities in this area that I have been able to identify. REITs have been subject to the same broad swings and groupings as the rest of the market. The following REIT property sectors have been considered digital economy and traded with that group:

Cell Towers

Data centers

Fiber

Logistics warehouses

Self storage

The rest of REITs have been lumped in as real economy stocks.

There has been quite a disparity in market performance between digital economy stocks which have risen and real economy stocks which have crashed and this is very evident in the REIT sectors.

Industrial and self storage are up materially. The tech REITs aren’t listed below because they don’t have a sector classification yet, but they are also up substantially.

Source: SNL Financial

And everything else is down.

The market is trading on this very simple bifurcation, but the actual fundamentals aren’t that simple. If we look deeper, it's clear that many of the real economy REITs are fundamentally performing well and some of the digital economy REITs are performing badly on a fundamental level.

Since the market has been caught up in this bifurcation, the fundamentals have become dislocated with the prices and this presents two clear areas of opportunity:

Selling/shorting the in favor stocks that are suffering fundamentally Buying the out of favor stocks that are winning fundamentally

PSA is overvalued as a result of this pattern

Industrial REITs, tower/fiber REITs, and data center REITs are legitimately performing well. Fundamentals were strong heading into the pandemic and were mildly accelerated by the growing demand for e-commerce logistics and data processing/storage. Thus, while valuations in these areas may have gotten a bit stretched, the fundamentals largely justify the pricing.

Self-storage REITs, however, have become quite bloated. Fundamentals were declining before the crisis and the disruption caused by the pandemic has merely served as a tourniquet, temporarily reviving occupancy.

One of the key demand drivers of the self-storage space is dislocation. This pandemic caused rather severe unemployment which has forced many to move into smaller spaces either by combining residences or downsizing. In both cases, the new living arrangements likely do not have enough space for people’s stuff and many have turned to self storage as a temporary solution to the limited space.

Dislocation is a well known driver for the self-storage industry so when the economy got hit hard and suddenly by the pandemic, self-storage REITs went up. It was anticipated that the dislocations would help occupancy recover, and to some extent this was right, but I’m still seeing extreme weakness.

Let us take a look at Public Storage’s 3Q20 report.

Source: PSA

Occupancy did in fact go up from 94.2% to 95.5%.

To me, that's a rather small gain given the record level of dislocation, and even in this favorable environment PSA had to provide substantial incentives to get tenants to move in.

Revenue per occupied square foot dropped 2.7% to $17.26

Gross margins fell by 70 basis points

NOI dropped by 3.7%

Same store revenues declined 2.7%

There's underlying weakness here and the dislocations temporarily reviving occupancy are not a long-term fix. I see continued weakness ahead for the sector and believe this could be a good time to sell and or short self storage. In my opinion, PSA is the most overvalued of the group and has the weakest fundamentals due to its property portfolio being old and outdated.

Take a look at the relative NOI growth of PSA (top graph) as compared to Extra Space Storage (bottom graph). Source: SNL Financial

Source: SNL Financial

In each quarter, PSA’s results are 100 to 300 basis points worse than EXR’s.

Matters are made worse by the fact that construction was not stalled by the pandemic and 2020 was a year of heavy self storage supply growth. This oversupply will only worsen the price competition and in my opinion will further reduce rents and increase expensive incentivization of move-ins.

Brixmor is undervalued as a result of this pattern

Just as with the winners, some of those that have dropped dramatically have done so for the correct reasons. Hotels and malls were hurting prior to the pandemic and the shutdown has frankly put many of these companies out of business (or soon to be out of business). Some will survive and perhaps benefit from the demise of peers, but there's a real struggle in these areas and at least some level of discounting is appropriate.

A couple other areas have been dragged down incorrectly and represent sizable opportunity.

Triple net has largely been unharmed. FFO/share has been roughly flat for the group with slight deviation within the group.

Southern and midwestern apartments have continued to grow through the crisis.

Grocery anchored shopping centers are bouncing back nicely.

One of the clearest rebound plays here is Brixmor given the magnitude with which it has dropped. At the start of the pandemic BRX dropped 60%, and while it has partially recovered it's still down 30% from pre-pandemic levels.

Source: SNL Financial

I believe what happened here is the market misread certain signals due to perhaps not knowing the disposition of James Taylor, the CEO.

In early May, BRX suspended its dividend with the stated reason being uncertainty regarding the pandemic. Depending on the personality of a REIT’s management team, a dividend suspension can mean a variety of different things. Some more aggressive management/boards will not suspend dividends until bond covenants force them to. Middle of the road management/boards will suspend if they think cash accumulation is necessary for the long-term health of the company.

James Taylor is on the ultra conservative side. I believe that he along with his board of directors suspended the dividend on the mere chance that some unknown factor of COVID-19 could cause it to be necessary. It was likely based on a potential worst-case scenario.

Without knowing why the dividend was cut or what it signaled, the market likely feared the worst.

I have the fortunate vantage point of having followed BRX since before Jim Taylor took over in May of 2016, so I got to see the polar shift that he brought with him. It was already a professionally-run company having been brought public by Blackstone, but it was more or less the standard REIT model of pairing equity issuance with property acquisitions to grow the company.

Taylor was a bit more cerebral in his approach, only buying when accretive to shareholder value. In fact, he has consistently leaned toward net dispositions and share buybacks.

At a REITWEEK conference I asked him if the company would continue to be a net disposer of assets and he said it would depend on market conditions.

It was a rather safe answer which one has to give to be in compliance with equal disclosure to all potential investors, but he went on to describe the market environment in which there was a mismatch between private market valuations and public market valuations.

At that point in time, the market already had started to turn against retail given the e-commerce boom, but in the private market, shopping centers were still trading at very low cap rates (high prices). So he saw an opportunity to dispose of assets at low cap rates (high prices) and use the proceeds for a combination of paying down debt and buying back stock at the high implied cap rate at which BRX was trading.

This had the effect of materially reducing debt. Source: SNL Financial

Given his conservative leaning, the majority of disposition proceeds went toward paying down debt and only a small bit went toward buying back shares.

Source: SNL Financial

This debt reduction put the company in great financial shape heading into COVID-19 and it had the liquidity to continue paying the dividend for years even in scenarios harsher than what played out (economically speaking). The choice to suspend the dividend was exactly that - a choice.

It was not a harbinger of doom and it was not indicative of underlying financial struggles.

In its third quarter report BRX announced that the dividend is back on but at a slightly reduced level compared to what it was. I think this too was misinterpreted by the market.

Reinstated at $0.86 annually was interpreted to mean that this would be a normal payout ratio with respect to earnings. At $15.26/share BRX is trading at a high yield of 5.6% which indicates the market is not anticipating any dividend growth. I think it's far more likely to be an extremely conservative dividend as both the FFO/share and leasing fundamentals indicate a higher dividend would be reasonable.

In the first nine months of 2020, BRX generated $1.14 of FFO, already easily covering the new dividend. This FFO generation is currently being impaired by the COVID-19 shutdown which put some of Brixmor’s tenants out of business and made a portion of rents uncollectable. I anticipate the runrate of FFO/share to improve substantially once the vaccine is available and the world returns to normal.

Even with COVID-19 still present, BRX is making great progress in leasing activity. In the third quarter alone BRX signed 2.2mm square feet of new and renewal leases, and despite the challenges of this environment these leases were on average at rates 5.7% higher than what they were before. Over time, FFO/share should climb back over $2.00 which would easily finance significant dividend growth.

The wonderful thing about Brixmor’s current leases is that most are below market rates such that renewal is usually a positive event. Prior to the pandemic, lease rolls were at about +18%. It's quite understandable that this has dropped into the 5s for the moment, but it should tick back up once things normalize. This is in stark contrast to Public Storage as its leases are generally at or above market rates.

It doesn’t make sense to me to pay a high FFO multiple for PSA when its leases are likely to roll down (as they have been)

It makes a lot more sense to pay a low FFO multiple for BRX when its FFO has significant growth ahead.

The bottom line

The market is acting strangely and trading stocks in groups rather than as individual entities. This has generated tons of mispricing and there are many ways to capitalize on the situation. One such way is to be long BRX and short PSA. Both stocks should correct toward fundamentals eventually which would make each leg of the pair favorable.

There are many opportunities generated by the market volatility The REIT Wealth Builder portfolio contains my top 17 REIT picks. Access all of our top picks right now with a free 30-day trial. Start My 30-Day Free Trial >>

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX.

Additional disclosure: All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer