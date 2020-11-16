Veon has numerous catalysts to push Veon shares higher, like receding currency headwinds, a further recovery of oil and gas, and organic growth of the business.

Veon shares are trading near multi-year lows in the current perfect storm. It may very well pay off to invest now for the mid to long term.

Russian subscribers pay their subscriptions in rubles. The ruble moves in sync with oil and gas prices because Russia is an oil and gas economy. This impacts Veons top line.

Veon (VEON) is a telco operator with a focus on mobile and emerging markets. It is also moving into fixed line so it's gradually becoming an integrated/multiplay provider. It has over 200 million active subscribers in 10 countries and Veon headquarters are in the Netherlands.

I've been wanting to write an article about Veon because I'm a telco and media person from the Netherlands with Veon HQ a 15 mins by bike from where I live. Veon is the largest Telco here (albeit without telecom services for people in the Netherlands), so I feel compelled to write about Veon at least once. Also, I've held small long positions in Veon stock occasionally, partly because of the high dividends and partly as a diversification to emerging markets. I'd sell the shares, however, when the stock price popped somewhat, because I don't view Veon as a core holding and its a relatively risky telecom stock if you compare it with AT&T for example. Over the last year or so, I've again built a small long position in Veon stock at the depressed prices it's been trading at lately.

The challenge with Veon is that it's not easy to write something with a true "telco and media"-angle when it comes to this company. The trouble already starts when I have to explicitly state an investment thesis for Veon. If I would take a telco and media angle, the thesis would probably state that the growth of mobile telecoms and the emerging market opportunity combined will lead to outsized return on investments in the long term. This would be a good thesis if Veon revenue would be directly linked to the quality of the mobile services or the level of success of Veons value propositions versus the local competitors.

The fact of the matter is, however, that the largest part of Veon revenue comes from Russia from subscribers that pay their subsciptions in rubles. So Veon dollar revenue has a significant dependency on the ruble exchange rate, which has nothing to do with telco and media. Veons share price rises when revenue and earnings in dollar rise, which only happens when the ruble rises versus the dollar. The ruble versus the dollar rises when the oil and gas prices rise significantly, which seems improbable in the near future. The reason for that is that as soon as the oil price rises, the oil producers will increase production which pushes the oil price back down again. This mechanism, along with some other challenges for Veon, helps to explain this ugly looking graph:

Data by YCharts

Veon stock has been on a downward trajectory for over 10 years. The final push toward all-time lows in 2020 with COVID-19 came from oil and gas hitting decade low prices, global lockdowns with massive drops in roaming revenue and economies virtually coming to a standstill.

One can say that Veon found itself in a perfect storm this year. If you had asked anyone at the end of 2019 what 2020 would bring for Veon, the prediction would certainly not have resembled what actually happened.

This brings me to an alternative investment thesis for Veon, given these extraordinary circumstances in 2020:

Now may be a good time to take a long position in Veon, given the cheap valuation, because there's a good chance that the share price will move up over 2021 due to a number of catalysts: (1) receding currency headwinds, (2) some recovery of oil and gas prices, (3) organic growth of the Veon business due to returning roaming revenues, organic subscriber growth and ARPU growth"

I'll touch on these three potential catalysts mentioned in this thesis and then have a look at some of the Veon financials.

Ad 1. Receding currency headwinds

At the time of writing, one ruble is worth slightly more than 1 cent. Ten years ago, it would have been three times that.

Data by YCharts

The impact of currency headwinds of the ruble, and also the other currencies from Veons footprint, on the top line can be illustrated by looking at Veons Q3 report.

If Veon would report in local currencies, the YoY decline for Q3 2020 in total revenue would be 1.3%. However, Veon is reporting in dollar currency and now the YoY decline for Q3 2020 was over 10% or 230M dollar. This example is only for this year. The loss in revenue is a multiple of this over the last ten years while the ruble was on a downward path versus the dollar.

Veons simplified structure shows all of the 10 countries in the footprint.

If we look at the revenue split over the countries, we see that Russia brings in just under half and Pakistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan jointly bring just under 40%. The currencies of these other countries are the Pakistan rupee, the Ukraine grivna, the Uzbekistan sum and the Kazakhstan tenge. These currencies are currently very weak versus the dollar just like the ruble. The COVID-19 pandemic and the low oil and gas prices have exacerbated the divide between the developed and emerging markets, which also shows in the exchange rates.

Looking at the future, one can argue that, as the root causes for the current weakness of the emerging market currencies abate, the emerging market currencies will strengthen versus the dollar as well. With COVID-19 vaccines in the making and oil prices on the rise again the impact on the top line can turn around significantly for Veon in 2021. I'd readily admit that this is a speculative view that currency headwinds will recede in 2021, but it also seems unwarranted to assume that things stay as they currently are for the ruble and the other emerging market currencies. When things turn around globally, the emerging markets will also benefit.

Ad 2. At least some recovery of oil and gas prices

The world bank predicts oil prices in 2021 to be around 44$ per barrel. The IMF predicts the oil prices will move within the 40-45$ per barrel range in H1 2021 and within the 45-50$ per barrel range in H2 2021. At the time of writing, the oil prices have reached prices in the low 40s after a recent run up on positive news of a Corona vaccine. The forecasts for 2021 are thus saying that the oil prices will manage to hang on to this recovery from below the 20$ per barrel in March 2020 when we go into 2021 and likely move closer to 50$ towards the end of 2021. This should work in favour of emerging markets and thus Veon.

Ad 3. Organic growth of the business

Veon reported a small YoY mobile subscriber number decrease in the latest Q3 report from 212 million to 207 million. Fixed line subscribers increased by around 10% from 4 million to 4.4 million across footprint.

One highlight in the Q3 2020 report was the growth in mobile data revenue, even in dollar terms, from 625 to 646 M dollar YoY in Q3 2020. In dollar terms this was a YoY increase of over 3%, but in local currencies this was over 13%.

Veon management is forecasting organic business growth to recover further in Q4 2020 and in 2021. A focus is to improve 4G availability across footprint to attract subscribers and facilitate mobile data usage. If this results in growing total subscriber numbers across footprint in combination with reduced currency headwinds and double-digit mobile data growth it would be very bullish in comparison with the situation in 2020.

Finally, the return of roaming to normalized levels would also positively impact wholesale revenue and ARPU. Another factor that would add to positive reports in 2021.

Veon valuation, debt and dividend

The current valuation of Veon (november 2020), with a share price at around 1.20 euro, stands at around a P/E ratio of 6.8. To get a feel if this is cheap or expensive, we can compare this P/E to companies with a similar profile as Veon. For western European wireless operators, a P/E ratio of around 15 is considered to be normal. Also some of the Russian peers, like Mobile Telesystems (MBT) and Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY), usually trade at P/E ratios of well over 10. This means that Veon can currently be considered as cheap relative to the peers.

Net debt divided by EBITDA stands at just below 2 for Veon. There's no concern that Veon can run into any trouble in managing debt.

In the Q3 2020 report, Veon management already managed expectations regarding the dividend by stating that a payout over 2020 is not to be expected. I'd expect Veon to start paying a dividend again as things start to look up. Normally, Veon shares had a high single-digit dividend yield.

Conclusion and Investor Takeaway

Veon operates in emerging countries that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decline in oil prices. Their currencies are very weak versus the dollar. The largest part of Veon revenue comes from Russia and the ruble is at a multi-year low. The Russian economy is strongly dependent on oil and gas. The ruble will rise in value if oil and gas prices move gradually higher.

A combination of a recovery from the pandemic, higher oil and gas prices and organic growth of Veons business can drive share prices higher in 2021. However, if oil and gas prices decline in the future it can have significant negative impact on Veons business and top line. For exampe, in Q3 2020, Veon revenue has declined by over 10% YoY, of which 90% was attributable to currency headwinds. An investor should only consider buying Veon shares with a bullish stance on oil and gas. Veon is currently cheap in comparison with peers, so from that perspective it's a good time to take a long position.

