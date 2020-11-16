The company plays in a niche area it has occupied for decades, and the potential for further expansion is limited.

Altair has returned to positive growth in Q3 after seeing revenues decline in Q2, but its growth rates are tepid.

What began as a tough year for Altair (ALTR), the decades-old software company best known for its CAD (computer-aided design) tools, has actually shaped out just fine as we get ready to put a lid on 2020. Disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus thanks to its exposure to several of the heaviest-hit industries, including manufacturing and constructing, Altair reacted quickly to cut costs and preserve customers, and fundamentals have held up fine in spite of a tough macro environment.

With investors now seemingly pricing in a return to normal in early 2021, thanks to the potential availability of a vaccine, headwinds look to be fading for Altair’s principal customer segments. Shares have rallied near all-time highs, and the stock is up an astonishing 36% year-to-date: more than tripling the performance of the S&P 500 over the same time frame. Shares continued to rally after Altair posted third-quarter earnings results:

Data by YCharts

Yet with Altair stock now pricing in a bullish macro recovery and strong post-pandemic execution, it’s a good time for investors to re-assess whether this stock has further upside left to go.

For one, I’m concerned that Altair only offers rather a mediocre story for a price that is at its meatiest level all year. It’s important to note that Altair is somewhat of a niche stock. Now, I’m a fan of many software stocks that play in niche categories - in fact, I prefer investing in these stocks more than in large established software companies playing in heavily competitive software categories. I like niche names like Yext (YEXT), which specializes in location data; Pluralsight (PS), which offers virtual training to IT workers; and Sprout Social (SPT), which helps companies with social media management.

The difference is that each of these companies' markets is still greenfield, and they are growing revenue in the double-digits: reflective of a company still in its early stages. Founded in 1985, Altair is now nearly four decades old, and its growth rates have been stuck in the single digits for more than a year.

For a mature software company that I'd consider to be "at scale," I'd expect greater profitability out of Altair. A technology investment doesn't need to be a fast grower to be sound: I like Oracle (ORCL), for example; but the difference is that Oracle has wide markets in multiple categories and is an earnings/cash flow machine that clearly supports its share price. Altair's cash flow and earnings are still meager, and don't support its valuation at all with little hopes of meaningful expansion.

At Altair's current share prices near $49, Altair's market cap is $3.61 billion. After we net off the $245.4 million of cash and $216.4 million of debt on Altair's most recent balance sheet, the company has an enterprise value of $3.58 billion. That represents a 7.4x EV/FY21 revenue multiple, versus Wall Street's expectations for $486.2 million in revenue next year (representing only 7% y/y growth against a fairly easy comp in 2020; data from Yahoo Finance). Altair trades at a richer multiple of revenue than some companies growing revenue in the mid-teens/low twenties, including Yext, Dropbox (DBX), Pluralsight, and several others.

To me, this indicates that Altair is trading a little overripe, and investors would be wise to divest of this slow-growing name with minimal future prospects.

Q3 download

Let's now parse through Altair's latest third-quarter results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Altair Q3 results Source: Altair Q3 earnings release

Altair's revenue grew 6% y/y to $106.5 million in the quarter, beating Wall Street's expectations for no growth at $98.8 million (-2% y/y). This also represents a stark turnaround relative to a -8% y/y revenue decline in Q2.

Though this is positive news, recall that Altair's revenue is a bit more volatile compared to other software companies due to its units-based consumption model. In essence, this means that Altair's customers pay for their software on an as-you-go basis (not too dissimilar from a regular wireless plan versus a prepaid phone), purchasing credits from the company that are consumed proportional to usage (whereas these days, most software companies charge monthly by the seat, regardless of usage). During the pandemic, as many building and construction projects took a halt, Altair's revenue fell as well.

Jim Scapa, Altair's CEO, noted that customer traction and usage patterns were strong in the quarter. Per his remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Software renewals in the quarter continued to come in as expected, with several significant expansions occurring, including some with customers expressing interest to transition from competing solutions to Altair's. New customer activity remained relatively robust with our software sales pipeline increasing aligned with our expectations across all regions and key solution areas. Of note, we saw strong sales momentum in the technology vertical in Q3 of 2020."

While Altair's pure software revenue is back in recovery mode, the company is still experiencing a drag from its client engineering services business, which is essentially a consulting operation. Revenues in this segment fell -17% y/y, though management noted that Q3 results tracked ahead of expectations. Looking ahead, many of these projects are still expected to be on pause, but in the near term the heavier mix of higher-margin software revenue has driven Altair's gross margins 440bps higher to 72.8%, up from 68.4% in the year-ago quarter.

These gross margin gains did trickle down to EBITDA improvements as well, the company's primary measure of profits. Year to date, Altair has generated $35.6 million of adjusted EBITDA, growing 33% y/y versus last year and notching a 10.6% adjusted EBITDA margin, up from 8.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Figure 2. Altair adjusted EBITDA Source: Altair Q3 earnings release

We still note, however, that Altair's EBITDA profile is a long way off from supporting its valuation. Altair has a full-year guidance range of $40-$42 million of EBITDA, representing 9.3% full-year adjusted EBITDA margins at the high end of that range. If we apply that margin to next year's consensus revenue of $486.2 million, we arrive at an adjusted EBITDA forecast of $45.2 million for next year. Altair's current valuation is 79x the EBITDA it can generate next year.

Altair's free cash flow also remains relatively muted, having grown only 7% y/y this year to $23.4 million and hitting a 6.9% margin.

Figure 3. Altair FCF Source: Altair Q3 earnings release

The bottom line here: Altair is chugging along just fine, but considering how limited of a growth trajectory Altair has, it's not worth paying a >7x revenue multiple and a nearly 80x multiple of adjusted EBITDA for this stock.

Key takeaways

Value stocks seem to be in vogue again in the recent market sector reversal, but just because Altair is cheaper than most of its software peers doesn't mean it's a solid value play. For rather mediocre results, I'd say Altair's >30% rally this year has already done the company enough justice. I'd continue to steer clear of this slow-growing niche stock that has had nearly four decades to grow itself into a sizable, more profitable business but so far has only achieved limited stature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.