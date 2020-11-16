The company is heavily invested in the plant protein space and could see major returns over the long run.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:OTCPK:MLFNF) is a well-diversified food production company that is focused on generating revenues from cash-cow products while also pushing innovative foods into profitability. The stock has fluctuated over the past year, but has ultimately returned to pre-COVID figures.

Maple Leaf Foods is separated into two main categories, their meat protein group and plant protein group.

Maple Leaf Foods owns prominent brands in the meat protein space

Maple Leaf Foods is the owner of meat brands Maple Leaf, Schneiders and Swift. Together, these brands have driven sales figures due to increased retail demand and overall market share expansion.

Despite COVID impacts on production facilities in general, hog production margins recently surpassed 5-year averages and pork processor margins hovered above 5-year averages for the majority of the fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods saw “double-digit momentum in the U.S. market, including [the] Greenfield brand,” which is a positive indicator that their strategy to penetrate relatively new geographies and channels through their diversified meat portfolio is working. We are also pleased with the new product launches within the meat protein group, as ‘Maple Leaf Prepped’ and ‘Schneiders Kits with Nuts’ both pursue the notion of healthiness. Launching items that still incorporates popular foods while catering to changing consumer interests add much-needed diversity to Maple Leaf Foods’ business model. Both products are also a strong complement to existing products and should not cannibalize previous revenue streams.

For the meat protein group, sales increased by 6.4% compared to last year due to retail volume, and gross margin was 15.8% and up 290 bps, given the improvement in operational efficiency. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.1% partly due to an increase in pork prices. Moreover, over the past few quarters, adjusted EBITDA totals and margins continue to rise. Overall, the meat protein group continues to post impressive results despite COVID-19 costs, and we expect the sales momentum to continue as North America braces for another large wave of the coronavirus.

Traditionally known as a meat protein producer, Maple Leaf is investing in the future of food

Maple Leaf’s other main segment is their plant protein group, in which their main strategy at the moment is investing for growth. Their main brand is Lightlife, which produces a variety of products such as plant-based burgers, ‘smart deli’, and ‘smart sausages’.

Speaking more specifically about the ‘Clean Break’ campaign, the company has responded quickly to market sentiments and is focusing on using fewer and cleaner ingredients within its plant-based products. The company is already reformulating the products and packages and expects to roll-out by early next year.

In terms of strategy, Maple Leaf Foods has spent a lot of money to understand what exactly consumers that prefer alternative meat are looking for, and is quickly supplying innovative new foods such as their plant-based meat & cheese products. Unlike many companies that are solely focusing on the plant food space, Maple Leaf Foods can afford to burn cash on growth initiatives and test out what is attractive in the market given their strong returns from the meat protein segment. Maple Leaf Foods is also able to leverage already-existing resources, whether it be tangible equipment or the industry expertise of executives, to drive efficiency and scaling.

Despite “unsatisfactory sales growth resulting from supply chain disruptions amplified by COVID-19 (Maple Leaf Foods, 2020),” the company has posted impressive and consistent growth within its main plant protein brands. Revenue is up 25% YTD, and growth was 9% in the most recent quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods is very focused on becoming a market leader in the plant protein space, and its main goal is to capture over 10% of the market in 9 years. This implies an annual growth rate of around 34.5%, which we believe is very possible considering the momentum in retail at the moment, as well as the potential permanent shift in consumer preferences for more sustainable foods.

It will be tough to deliver 30% gross margins over the long run, given that the current gross margin in the meat protein group is only 15.8%. However, if Maple Leaf foods can scale efficiently and leverage economies of scale within their entire operations, they also could reach their other goal of delivering adjusted EBITDA margins above the meat protein group.

Financials look good and ratios are underappreciated

Maple Leaf Foods’ current ratio is approximately 1.67x, including $133M USD in cash. The company boasts an Altman-Z-score of 2.9 and does not have any short term debt. The company does have over $500M USD of long-term debt, however, interest expense has a nominal effect on net income as the company posted a positive figure of $49.5M USD in the most recent quarter, compared to $4.6M USD in interest expenses.

Maple Leaf Foods’ TTM P/S ratio is only 0.7x, which is well below the industry average at 1.3x, and we believe that this is unjustified given that company is very invested in growing its plant-based segment no matter the costs or growing pains, and already has a positive track record of growth within this segment.

Maple Leaf Foods faces heavy competition and uncertainty

The rise in demand for sustainable foods has prompted tons of producers to enter the market, including companies such as Beyond Meat. Plant protein is a relatively new industry that is seeing rapid growth, but from a supplier side, there is plenty of uncertainty related to long-term average costs. Maple Leaf Foods’ aggressive strategy could prove to be costly if new products and marketing initiatives don’t appeal to consumers and the expected dynamic of the plant protein industry suggests that price competition may be prevalent in the long run.

In summation, Maple Leaf Foods’ 2.5% dividend is a compliment to their potential for rapid growth in the plant protein space. The company has a large market share in the meat protein space and will continue to benefit from increased retail demand.

