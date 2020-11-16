Since our last article, the company has simplified its business model by selling its Agricultural and Weather Analytics segment to DTN, LLC for $12 million.

It's been almost a year since our last write-up on Iteris (ITI), and while the stock has gone nowhere, the company is now stronger than before.

Since our last article, the company has simplified its business model by selling its Agricultural and Weather Analytics segment to DTN, LLC for $12 million, of which $10.5 million was paid in cash at the closing date and $1.5 million to be payable at the one-year and 18-month anniversaries of the closing date, subject to the achievement of certain milestones.

With the divestiture of the digital agricultural segment, the company is now focused on expanding its Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. Additionally, by selling the agricultural business, the company is getting rid of a money-losing division while the topline would not be affected much. The agricultural business did $6.7 million in sales in fiscal 2020, accounting for 5.8% of total revenue while generating a loss of $3.8 million in operating income. For context, the company generated $14.5 million in consolidated segment operating income including the loss from the agricultural business. Excluding the loss, consolidated operating income would have been $18.3 million, or 26% higher.

The divestiture also created an opportunity for management to initiate a cost restructuring program, which is expected to generate annualized savings in a range of $1.2 million to $1.3 million. Overall, management estimates total operating expenses could range between $10 million and $11 million, on a sustainable basis, give or take. This means recent levels of investments can support current revenue growth rates. Incremental revenue could then fall to the bottom line at a faster rate due to positive operating leverage.

The company is now generating positive operating cash flow and with $37 million on its balance sheet, the probabilities of another equity raise are minimal, unless management pursues another acquisition to accelerate growth. So far, the acquisition of Albeck Gergen in 2019 has been accretive and quickly integrated. Another acquisition could be in play as a means to enter a new market. We remain bullish on Iteris.

Strong Performance

Iteris reported consolidated second-quarter sales of $29.3 million, up 10% on a year-over-year basis. This marks the company's fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth and fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company also recorded record total net bookings of $34.5 million during its second quarter, a 6% increase year-over-year.

The company's momentum can be observed in its backlog. At fiscal year-end 2020 (FY ends March 31), Iteris reported a total backlog of $67.2 million of which $53.4 million was related to its Transportation Systems segment. That represents an increase of 21% compared to FY 2019 total backlog. Currently, the total backlog stands at $73.1 million, a sequential increase of 8% from Q1.

By segment, Iteris' Transportation Systems reported $15 million in second-quarter revenue, a 7% increase compared to its prior-year period, and net bookings of $17.3 million. Of the $17.3 million in net bookings, management expects 45% to become a recurring revenue source.

The Transportation Systems segment continues to win new contracts which include a $4.1 million task order under the recently awarded $9.8 million IDIQ contract with the Federal Highway Administration; a $3.6 million contract extension with the Virginia Department of Transportation; a $1 million contract extension with the Florida Department of Transportation; to name a few. For more contract wins, a quick visit to the company's website highlights major developments.

The company's Roadway Sensors segment also reported strong results with $14.3 million in second-quarter sales, an increase of 14% on a year-over-year basis. Notable highlights for the segment include a new distribution agreement into the U.S. Pacific islands with Phoenix Pacific, the leading traffic equipment distributor in the region; and securing a 7-figure competitive contract with the city of Moreno Valley in California, which is the company's largest single order year-to-date. Better yet, the company is taking market share from competitors as noted by management during the conference call:

Our Roadway Sensors revenue for the second quarter was $14.2 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year quarter or an increase of 13.8%. This was a record quarter for the segment as we continue to take market share from our competitors and leverage our broad portfolio of products. - Q2 call

The biggest factor contributing to market share gains comes from the company's products and innovations accounting for superior product performance:

And so a big piece of the growth is due to the fact that we think we're just simply taking market share due to the fact that we just continue to move the performance bar in the industry with these enhancements that we've introduced, which we don't believe any of our competitors are capable of matching. - Q2 call

Revenue growth to decelerate in Q3

Management gave guidance for Q3 calling for revenue growth in the mid-single digits, showing sequential deceleration if compared to Q2; and sequential declines in both net income and adjusted EBITDA.

Revenues moving forward are also expected to become volatile in the coming quarters. Management noted a higher-than-normal "concentration of large opportunities" in the second half, especially since COVID delayed some projects. On the other hand, when lockdowns were in place, the company saw demand pulling forward in certain geographies where perhaps completing projects were limited to weekends or at night due to traffic levels. With lockdowns in place, some agencies accelerated some of their activities.

The impact of COVID on city budgets is still highly uncertain. If the economy remains in a recession, then it is reasonable to assume a decrease in tax revenue, creating some challenges on budgets. That said, funding for the company's activities are mainly funded through gas taxes and toll collections. It is yet to be seen what the impact of COVID would be on transportation trends, but vehicular traffic can grow if people become hesitant to use public transportation. The subject remains highly complex, however, adding a layer of risk to the company's outlook:

There -- at this point, we haven't seen a lot of budgets evaporate, but we have seen some people under pressure to kind of slow down some spending, put a pause on certain activities because we think that agencies are trying to better understand what their revenue is going to look like going forward. And therefore, in some instances, preserve budget in order to ensure that it's programmed to their highest priorities. - Q2 call

The Bottom Line

Since our first write-up, the company's stock price has moved a lot (besides the march drop along with the broad market sell-off). However, we believe the company is in a much better position than when we first wrote about them; they are now generating cashflows and are profitable. The divestiture of the money-losing agricultural business is also a plus, as it allows management to grow the other two divisions, which plays on the broader "smart city" trend.

The company is still investing in its ClearMobility cloud service solution, which aims to bundle Iteris' products and services under a comprehensive platform; the open-source nature of this platform also allows the company to integrate software products with one another while gathering data from multiple sources. The open-source nature of ClearMobility will allow third parties to develop different kinds of solutions on top of their data sets, venturing into the predictive analytics field, and participating in the value chain:

In some cases, they may simply be in a better position to do that. And we want to -- we want to provide -- we want to be part of that value chain even if we're not necessarily going to be the ones that perform the predictive analytics on certain data sets for particular use cases. - Q2 call

We believe Iteris is still in its early innings of growth. The company is starting to show operating momentum by winning new contracts. The more contracts they win, the greater its database would become. This opens another growth channel within the autonomous vehicle and the vehicle-to-infrastructure integration.

While we do not know what the stock price is going to do, we remain bullish on Iteris' future prospects for growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.