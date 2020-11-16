While Fury looks cheap based on its resources, it's worth noting that this resource is split across 3 projects that the market hasn't assigned much value for in the past.

It's been a tough few months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as many names have slid more than 40% from their highs, like Spanish Mountain Gold (OTCPK:SPAZF) and Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF), and few names have been able to buck the trend. Fury Gold Mines (FURY) is the newest name to debut in the sector following the combination of Auryn Resources with Eastmain Resources (OTCQB:EANRF), and the company is sitting on a significant high-grade global gold resource. However, while Fury looks cheap relative to peers based on its resource grade and mineral endowment, it's important to note that the market has not assigned much value at all to Homestake Ridge or Committee Bay in the past. Therefore, while the valuation is reasonable, I think there are much better ways to play the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

For those unfamiliar, Fury Gold Mines is currently sitting at a market cap near $180 million, and has three projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions currently, all located in Canada. These projects with their respective resources are as follows:

Eau Claire (Quebec): 1.35 million ounces of gold at 6.30 grams per tonne gold

Homestake Ridge (British Columbia) - 983,000 ounces of gold at 4.99 grams per tonne gold

Committee Bay (Nunavut): 1.24 million ounces of gold at 7.44 grams per tonne gold

(Source: Company Presentation)

These three projects give Fury a global gold resource of ~3.58 million ounces at an average grade of 6.44 grams per tonne gold. On its own, this would be an extremely rare project as it's challenging to uncover projects with this mineral endowment at these exceptional grades. However, except for the Eau Claire Project in Quebec, neither project is all that exceptional on its own. In fact, Auryn Resources struggled to keep up with its peers over the past four years with Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay in its project portfolio. As the chart below shows, Auryn Resources could not take out its previous 2016 highs despite a gold price (GLD) that was $500/oz higher. This suggests that the market hasn't been elated with these two projects as Auryn never commanded a premium valuation with them under its belt. This might be because neither project has seen much progress over the years in terms of moving them towards development.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Beginning with the Committee Bay Project, Auryn spent over $20 million since the 2017 updated technical report was released that showed 1.24 million ounces at 7.72 grams per tonne gold. Still, the company is not closer to production, with no economic study done on the project. Besides, the Three Bluffs deposit at Committee Bay is home to a high-grade resource; it's hard to justify building a mine for a resource of this size in a remote location like Nunavut. Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCQX:SGSVF) has a 6-million ounce plus resource and is facing a hefty upfront capex bill of over $300 million, which has led to development moving along at a snail's pace at its Back River Project. Therefore, I think it's difficult to assign much value to Committee Bay unless the resource grows substantially, or Fury can deliver an economic study that shows a feasible path to production here at some point for a reasonable amount of upfront capital.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Moving over to Homestake Ridge, the project has a resource of 983,000 ounces at 4.99 grams per tonne gold, a decent grade, and size for a Tier-1 jurisdiction. However, the resource is 83% inferred, with over 816,000 ounces of gold in the inferred category and the remainder in the indicated category. Therefore, while the recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment shows reasonable economics, it's hard to put much weight into this study. For those unfamiliar, inferred resources are the lowest-confidence class of resources and cannot be comfortably relied upon. While there's nothing wrong with placing some reliance on inferred resources as part of a total resource, it's quite risky to rely on an economic study based on these same resources.

(Source: Company Website)

As it stands, the 2020 PEA envisions 45,000 ounces of annual gold-equivalent ounce production, and a mine life of 13 years, with all-in sustaining costs of $670/oz. The upfront capital is very modest at just $88 million, and the mine envisions a 900-tonne per day underground gold mine. However, as noted above, I wouldn't place any weight on a PEA that's already very preliminary in nature that's also based on a significant amount of inferred resources. Therefore, until we get a Pre-Feasibility Study here or a new economic study with at least 75% of the resources in higher confidence categories, it's difficult to assign much value to this project either.

(Source: Company Website)

This leaves us with Eau Claire, an impressive project that lies just south of the Eleonore Mine in Quebec, benefiting from extensive existing infrastructure, including an airport, a hydro station, and major roads. The 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment projected a very modest upfront capital of $135 million and an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $284 million, which gives the project a very impressive After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex [ATNIC] ratio of 2.10. Meanwhile, the project benefits from estimated costs of $574/oz, given its high-grade open-pittable resource. As the charts below show, this project is a company-maker, and we can certainly assign quite a bit of value to this project.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

As the charts above show, Eau Claire is ranked 9th among 16 projects with an ATNIC ratio of 2.10 and ranked 1st out of 15 undeveloped projects in Tier-1 jurisdictions for operating costs. Currently, industry average operating costs are sitting at $980/oz, and the average operating costs for undeveloped Tier-1 projects is $831/oz. Therefore, Eau Claire is certainly a unique project, especially given its very modest upfront capex. I would expect a significant premium for this project if it can move into the Feasibility Stage. Let's take a look at Fury's valuation:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Let's look at the first scatter plot above. We can see that Fury has a relative average resource size compared to Canadian gold juniors, with the average resource size among peers coming in at 3.60 million ounces of gold (Fury: ~3.58 million ounces). Based on an enterprise value of roughly ~$167 million, Fury is valued at $46.73/oz, a 50% premium to the median enterprise value of $30.00~/oz. However, as the second chart shows, Fury should be trading at a premium due to its resource grade. If we look below, we can see that Fury is in a small group of Canadian gold juniors on a resource size vs. resource grade standpoint. Currently, only three companies beat out Fury, and they are Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF), Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF), and Sabina Gold & Silver. However, as noted earlier, this resource is spread across three projects. In contrast, Sabina, Osisko, and Skeena have 80% or more of their global gold resources concentrated in a single project, making them superior to Fury.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Author's Chart)

This might explain why Fury looks undervalued in the chart directly above, which measures resource grade vs. enterprise value per ounce, trading at a discount to Skeena, Sabina, and Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF) despite having similar grades. However, if we sub out Fury's global gold resource with strictly its most attractive project (Eau Claire), the valuation starts to make a little more sense. As the second chart below shows, Eau Claire is actually trading at a premium to Skeena, Sabina, and Ascot based on solely 1.35 million ounces of gold at Eau Claire and a slight discount to Osisko Mining, which is much higher-grade (7.70 grams per tonne gold vs. 6.30 grams per tonne gold at Eau Claire).

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors will argue that it's silly to give zero value to Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay as these projects hold a combined resource of over ~2.0 million ounces. While this is true, these projects are nowhere going into production, are quite small on their own, and the latter is in a very remote location that makes it difficult to develop. In fact, I would argue that multiple projects at similar stages of development are actually a hindrance vs. a benefit as this leads to a lack of focus and increased expenses across the board related to G&A, drilling costs, metallurgical work, lease payments and assaying costs. Generally, the best-performing juniors define their flagship project quickly, divest their other projects or put them on the back burner, and this leads to less share dilution as costs are focused on solely one project. Therefore, I believe the better move would be to option out, divest or temporarily shelve Homestake Ridge and Committee Bay, as I don't see the company getting any real recognition from these projects currently.

Fury Gold certainly looks cheap trading at a valuation of $46.73/oz based on high-grade resources; it's less cheap when we consider that the market never assigned much value to Homestake Ridge or Committee Bay within the Auryn Resources portfolio. If we exclude the ounces at these projects as the market has not cared for them much in the past, Eastmain is trading at a minor premium to its peers at $123.93/oz based solely on Eau Claire resources. This is a premium to other high-grade peers, though it is justified given Eau Claire's industry-leading operating costs, Tier-1 jurisdiction, and very modest upfront capex.

(Source: Eastmain Resources Company Presentation)

In summary, while I believe that Fury is reasonably valued relative to peers, I'm not too fond of the lack of focus as this will likely contribute to a slow path to production and increased share dilution with resources and time spread across three projects. Based on this, I continue to prefer other high-grade names that have defined their best project and are singularly focused there for the time being. These names are Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) and Skeena Resources.

