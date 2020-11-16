The FDA may still approve aducanumab for Alzheimer's disease, which would be a boon for Biogen, but the chances of that happening are now much less likely.

The one group that may derive some benefits from aducanumab -individuals with two copies of the ApoE4 gene - also have the greatest risk of side effects from the drug.

Overall, the results of the [Emerge] study are highly persuasive and capable of providing the primary contribution to a demonstration of the substantial evidence of effectiveness of aducanumab.

Dr. Billy Dunn, FDA

It's the Texas sharpshooter fallacy - you shoot a bullet, then paint the target around it.

Dr. Scott Emerson, FDA advisory committee

The FDA and it advisory committee are at odds with each other. Both looking at the same data came to opposite conclusions. Biogen's (BIIB) hopes for its anti-amyloid drug aducanumab rests in the expectations that a solicitous FDA bolstered by the support of the Alzheimer's Association, other patient advocacy groups, caregivers, and patients themselves will approve the drug for Alzheimer's disease despite its very questionable efficacy. I still don't doubt that this is possible, but it has now become considerably more difficult. Many physicians would approve the use of the drug even if they thought that it was of limited efficacy (doctor survey). Even under pressure, however, it is questionable whether insurance companies would do the same.

It is certainly possible that a little longer exposure to the highest dose of aducanumab made the difference between the "successful" Emerge trial and the failed Engage trial. Given that the trials were nearly identical in every other way any other explanation seems rather tortured. I will stipulate then that the numbers from the Emerge trial are indeed accurate. However, and this is a critical point, the numbers changed because ApoE4 carriers were titrated up to the highest dose. The impact of aducanumab on non-ApoE4 carriers appears to be almost nil (analysis).

Some individuals with two copies of the ApoE4 gene taking aducanumab may have experienced a clinically significant slowdown in their cognitive decline. Two problems, though: this may have only been a marginal change and those individuals with two copies of the ApoE4 gene are the ones most likely to experience adverse side effects from aducanumab. This is not the type of treatment for Alzheimer's disease that most people are hoping for.

Even if the FDA does follow the advisory committee (and for what it is worth, they should), Biogen does still have some irons left in the Alzheimer's fire. Most notably is BAN2401 which unlike aducanumab preferentially targets amyloid oligomers over amyloid plaques. Such an approach may reduce the number of adverse side effects and be slightly more efficacious. For those hoping for more persuasive data from BAN2401, those hopes may well be misplaced (BAN2401 numbers).

Biogen has several other drugs in clinical trials for various neurological conditions, but even if a few of these are eventually successful, the blockbuster days for Biogen may be over for a while at least (barring again an FDA approval for aducanumab). Biogen's stock value should trade within a narrow range up to near the time of the FDA's decision. An FDA approval without conditions might result in a stock price above 400 whereas a thumbs down to the drug might result in a stock price under 200. The upside is higher, but the chances of that upside are lower. Such is the nature of things that are based on desired outcomes and not on science per se.

There is much to like about Biogen including its premier research scientists and its financial strength. But its actions regarding aducanumab engenders mistrust in the company. Biogen has strung people out (from investors to caregivers) with the tantalizing hope that it currently has the best answer to a devastating disease. It has withheld critical subgroup analysis (non-ApoE4 carriers versus ApoE4 carriers) that would likely give a much sharper picture in regards to the effectiveness of the drug. It has held off in purchasing other companies in the Alzheimer's field because it feels that it can get its own drugs approved by the FDA despite lackluster data. And the company has resurrected the idea that amyloid is the cause of Alzheimer's disease. None of this has served the public well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.