Introduction

Everyone has used a sub-par payroll and human resource system. Can't clock in due to system errors? Trying to submit an employee file but have to click a submit button five times to save it? Poorly created and managed human capital management systems plague corporate companies, and record-keeping, employee enhancement, and analyzing the data can be inefficient and expensive. Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) has aimed to fix this issue with a comprehensive human capital management software system. Paycom has been successful in this offering with high top-line growth and retention rates, proving the software fixes the issue.

Overview

Paycom offers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions that extended from recruitment to retirement. The company operates within a software as a service (SaaS) model, with cloud-based applications available to businesses. Paycom has developed this software so it requires minimal to no customization per customer. I have used both in-house HCM systems and Paycom's software before, which is why I am looking at the prospect of investment. In-house HCMs are usually slow, have errors, and generally not user-friendly, while Paycom is the exact opposite. As a SaaS business model, I believe Paycom has a large market to potentially offer to.

Growing At A Fast Pace

Source: SEC 10-Ks

Paycom has seen high revenue growth over the past few years. The CAGR for revenue over the past five years has been 26.84%! This growth shows the demand for Paycom's HCM software. Tagging along with the high revenue growth rates is an increasing client count. In 2017, Paycom clients totaled 20,591, and just two years later, totaled 26,527. Operating income and net income have also seen strong growth trends, with each growing at a clip of 45.72% and 53.86%, respectively.

This is a testament to the cost structure of running a SaaS business model, as it requires much in costs to operate. But the best metric is the fact that Paycom has a retention rate of 91-93% that has been consistent over time. Overall, Paycom has seen robust demand for its HCM software, which has proven to be successful for businesses, as the company boasts a very high retention rate.

This Year

For 2020, Paycom is expected to post another year of solid growth. The low estimates for 2020 revenue are around $833 million for a year over year growth of 12.92%. New products such as Manager on-the-Go have gained ground over the pandemic, with usage almost doubling. So far, operating income and net income have totaled $149.876 million and $119.086 million. I am expecting operating income and net income for the year to be down compared to 2019 due to higher spending in sales and marketing expenses. Over the past three quarters, Paycom has increased sales and marketing spend by 35% and expects to keep pace in Q4. Paycom has stated this extra spend has helped with leads and market share gains, but if this will translate to bottom-line growth is yet to be seen.

Risks: Competition and Growth Rate Assumptions

The major risk with an investment in Paycom is that this fragmented industry with many large competitors may eat away that current growth rate. ADP (NASDAQ:ADP), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Ceridian (NYSE:CDAY), SAP (NYSE:SAP), and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are just a few competitors in this space, not to mention many companies use their own system. Although Paycom has great software, many of these companies are large enough to expand their SaaS platforms too.

The market for human capital solutions is estimated to grow at a rate of around 7-8% per year, and Paycom only has a 5% market share. This could allow for a long runway for growth at Paycom, but the same could be said for competitors. Paycom can achieve high growth in the top line for years to come, but if higher sales and marketing expenses persist, the bottom line growth may suffer.

Valuation

Analysis of the industry environment is key to the valuation of Paycom. Currently, Paycom trades around a price per share of $380. With an estimated EPS in 2020 of $3.47, Paycom trades at a sky-high P/E of 109.51x. If we extrapolate the past five-year CAGR of around 53%, then the PEG is 2.06x. Herein lies the problem, I would have to assume that the current top line growth persists at the current rate, that margins stay the same, and that EPS growth will be the same as prior. This is despite strong competition and increasing sales and marketing expenses. On top of this, the PEG is still high above 2x, making it seem as if the stock has been run up too far for the growth assumptions.

Conclusion

Paycom offers a cloud-based software solution for human capital management that could replace antiquated systems at many companies. The company has seen incredible growth rates across the board, with the bottom line growing at a clip above 53% over the past five years. String product demand and the SaaS business model Paycom runs, which allows for lower operating costs, are attributable to this growth. But a landscape filled with many large competitors challenge the future growth rate Paycom can attain. With a current market share of only 5% paired with a growing market for HCM solutions, it is possible to maintain growth. A valuation at 109.51x P/E and 2.06x PEG with the uncertainty of future growth rates would keep me out of an investment in this company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.