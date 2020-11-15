In the net lease space, the larger players, such as Realty Income (O) get most of the attention. In this article, I'm focused on the lesser-known name, One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP), which flies under the radar for most investors. As seen below, OLP has seen material share price weakness in 2020. Since the start of the year, OLP has declined by 38%, far underperforming its peer, Realty Income, whose share price declined by just 14%. While OLP is not as strongly positioned as its much larger peer, I show why this name may be a good investment at the current valuation, so let's get started.

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into One Liberty Properties

OLP is a net lease REIT that owns 125 properties across 10.7M square feet. It's well-diversified geographically, with a presence in 31 states across the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West Coast regions of the U.S. OLP's top three states are New York, Texas, and South Carolina, which represent 25% of its contractual rental income on a combined basis. In 2019, OLP generated $83.8M in rental revenue.

What I like about OLP is its heavy concentration in industrial properties, which represent 50% of its contractual rental income. As such, I see OLP benefiting from the secular growth trend of e-commerce. According to Supply Chain Quarterly, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) expects 20% U.S. e-commerce growth in 2020, and an 18% CAGR between 2021 and 2023.

As for the remainder of the portfolio, restaurants, and other make up 27%, and fitness and theater make up the remaining 7.5% of OLP's rental income. For obvious reasons, I see the fitness and theater segments as being the most at risk, especially as some states are mulling another shutdown, given the surging COVID-19 cases across the country.

While this is a near-term risk, I do see reasons to be optimistic, as occupancy has remained unchanged at 96.9% as of November 2nd compared to the same at the end of Q2. Additionally, over the past 10 years, OLP's occupancy has never trended below 96%. I'm also encouraged by the strong rent collection, which came in at 95.5% for the latest quarter, which compares favorably to the 77.1% collection rate during Q2'20.

What's impressive is that OLP's Q3 rent collection rate actually surpasses that of Realty Income, National Retail Properties (NNN), and STORE Capital (STOR), whose collection rates came in at 93%, 90%, and ~90%, respectively, for the same quarter. I attribute OLP's better rent collection rate to its higher exposure to industrial tenants and lower exposure to troubled tenants sectors that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

These solid operating metrics resulted in a decent 4.2% AFFO/share growth, from $0.47 in Q3'19 to $0.49 in the latest quarter. This also means that the current quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share remains covered by AFFO. Meanwhile, OLP maintains flexibility, with $72.2M of available liquidity, inclusive of cash on hand and undrawn capacity on its revolving line of credit.

To be clear, OLP is no Realty Income. OLP has a more leveraged balance sheet than its larger peers. As of Sept 30th, it has a total debt to gross assets ratio of 53.1%, based on $449.8M in total debt and $845.9M in gross assets. Around 93% of its debt is fixed rate, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.2%. Realty Income by comparison as the "gold standard" of net lease REITs has lower leverage profile, with 39.6% total debt to gross assets and a weighted average interest rate of 3.5%.

OLP's cost of capital disadvantage means that it cannot pursue the same level of high-quality properties (with low cap rates) that Realty Income is able to attain. However, OLP has still demonstrated impressive annual rental revenue growth. As seen below, OLP's rental revenue grew at an 8.3% CAGR between 2013 and 2019.

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

Given OLP's overall riskier profile, it deserves to trade at a lower valuation than its better capitalized peers. However, I see the current valuation gap as being unwarranted. At the current price of $16.82 and blended P/AFFO of 8.8, it's currently trading well below its normal P/AFFO of 12.4. OLP's P/AFFO is also far lower than that of Realty Income, which is currently trading at a blended P/AFFO 18.6. At the same time, OLP's dividend yield stands far higher than that of its peers.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

One Liberty Properties recently posted decent quarterly results, with AFFO/share rising by 4% YoY. I like the fact that 50% of OLP's rental income comes from industrial properties, and I see this segment benefiting from the strong growth tailwinds of e-commerce. In addition, OLP's tenant mix appears to be better positioned to handle the effects from the pandemic, as evidenced by the company's better rent collection metrics than that of its larger peers.

As with other REITs, OLP's troubled segments of fitness and theaters could continue to face challenges, as we head into the winter months with rising COVID infection rates. In addition, OLP has a more leveraged balance sheet, which puts it at a cost of capital disadvantage compared to its better capitalized peers.

However, I do see value in the current price. At a blended P/AFFO of 8.8, OLP is trading far below its normal valuation and also far below the valuation of its peers. Meanwhile, I find the current 10.7% dividend yield to be both covered and attractive, especially in a low rate environment. Hypothetically, OLP could use its excess funds to buy back shares, which at an 11% AFFO Yield (1 / 8.8) would be value accretive to shareholders. For the reasons stated above, I view OLP as a Buy at the current price. Lastly, as OLP is a small-cap stock, appropriate risk-caps in a well-diversified portfolio are recommended.

Thanks for reading! If you enjoyed this piece, then please click "Follow" next to my name at the top to receive my future articles.