Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (FSI) CEO Daniel O'Brien on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel O’Brien - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel O’Brien

The Safe Harbor provision, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are no

historical facts, are forward-looking statements with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements may be impacted either positively or negatively by various factors. Information concerning the potential factors that could affect the Company is detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Welcome to the FSI Conference Call for Q3 2020. Prior to discussing our financials, I would like to update our corporate condition and product lines, along with what in our opinion might occur over the next two quarters.

COVID virus. The NanoChem subsidiary, the ENP subsidiary, and the Florida LLC investment are all engaged in producing for the agriculture or the cleaning products sectors. Therefore, we are considered essential services and are likely to remain so if restrictions are reinstated.

Productions and sales are continuing to meet customer orders. We continue to shrink our inventory and increase our cash position in Q2 and Q4 by ordering less inventory than we consumed. This tactic was successful and we feel that we now have the right level of inventory to suit the risks of COVID, while still having the ability to service our customers.

Our NanoChem division, NCS represents more than one half of the revenue of the FSI. This division makes thermal polyaspartic acid, called TPA for short, a biodegradable polymer with many valuable uses. NCS also manufactures SUN 27 and N Savr 30, which are used to reduce nitrogen fertilizer loss from soil.

TPA is used in agriculture to significantly increase crop yield. It acts by slowing crystal growth between fertilizer ions and other ions in the soil, resulting in the fertilizer remaining available longer for the plants to use.

TPA is also a biodegradable way of treating oilfield water to prevent pipes from plugging with mineral scale. Our sales into this market are well established and normally grow steadily, but slowly.

A simple explanation of the effect is that it prevents the scaling out of minerals that are part of the water fraction of oil as it exits the rock formation. Scale must be prevented to keep the oil recovery pipes from clogging.

SUN 27 and N Savr 30 are our nitrogen conservation products. Nitrogen is a critical fertilizer but it can’t be loss through bacterial breakdown, evaporation and soil runoff. SUN 27 is used to conserve nitrogen from attack by soil bacterial enzymes, while N Savr 30 is directed towards reducing nitrogen loss through leaching and evaporation.

ENP division. ENP is focused on sales into the greenhouse turf and golf markets, while our NCS sales are into row crop agriculture, two very distinct markets. The strong quarters for ENP are two and three to match the U.S. spring and summer. Q3 was very strong.

ENP expects moderate year-over-year growth in Q4 2020 with a caution that Q4 early buy orders could be affected if the virus causes customers to keep inventory very low. Q1, 2021 is still unclear at this time.

The Florida LLC investment, this investment was profitable as usual. The company we invested in has sold more to-date in 2020 than it did in the first nine months of 2019. The LLC is focused on international sales into multiple countries, all of which are facing different COVID issues and responding in varied ways.

The large number of variables prevents any useful prediction for Q4, 2020 and Q1, 2021 other than continued growth at a moderate rate is likely. Q4, 2020 and early 2021, TPA, SUN 27, and N Savr 30 for agriculture use have peak uptick in Q1 and Q2. Early buy orders in Q4 could be reduced, if our customers decide to use just-in-time strategies. However, recent strong increases in corn and soybean prices may counteract customer worries.

Oil, gas and industrial sales of TPA are expected to be flat in Q4, compared to the previous year, while predictions regarding 2021 are not possible under the circumstances. Like agriculture, our sales to cleaning products and water treatment are considered essential, leaving only oil and gas as a market vertical at significant risk. The risk in O&G is not permanent loss of business, rather it is a possibility of some wells shutting down for maintenance while oil prices are low.

Tariffs. Since September 30, 2018, many of our raw materials imported from China have included a 10% tariff, which rose to 25% in 2019. U.S. customers received price increases from us as this inventory entered production. International customers are not charged the tariffs, because we are applying for the export rebates available to recover them.

As a result, the accumulating tariff payments to the government are affecting our cost of goods, our cash flow and our profits negatively until the rebates are received. Rebates are very complicated to apply for, and it can take many months to arrive. The total amount due back to us has become significant and continues to increase.

Changes in customs categories in Q3,2020 resulted in another of our raw materials being added to the tariff list, increasing the strain on us. The rebates will increase profitability and cash flow while decreasing costs of goods for future quarters in which rebates are received.

In my Q1 speech, I express comfort that we would begin to see rebates in Q2, or early in Q3. I base this on the fact that we have filed our templates and requests for our first rebate in mid-May. As of August 14th, there had been no response from the government, except an excuse that employees are not in the office.

In September, we were told that they had lost our file and instructed us to refile. We have done this because files are examined in order of receipt and there is a 30-day payment delay even after approval. We no longer expect rebates in Q4.

Highlights of the financial results. Sales for the quarter increased 10% to 8.11 million, compared to 7.4 million in Q3 2019. The result is a gain of 582,000 or $0.05 a share in 2020 period compared to a gain of 412,000 or $0.03 a share in 2019. We attribute the improvement to increase sales.

It is not obvious why revenue similar to Q2 would result in significantly lower profit in Q3. Reason one is product mix, Q3 historically sees a lower margin product mix. Reason two is the addition of another of our raw materials to the tariff regime, resulting in additional costs until rebates arrive.

And reason three is the relative strength of the ENP division whose revenue is fully consolidated. However, 35% of ENPs profit is backed out ENPs minority shareholder.ENP had an excellent Q3 which transformed our average queue into a good one. We feel that this is further value, and validation of our ENP acquisition.

Working capital is adequate for all purposes and is increasing during 2020 as we book retain profit from sales, continuous effort will be made to optimize inventory and accounts receivable while increasing cash until the effects of the virus become more predictable. We also have a line of credit with Midland States Bank, we are confident that we can execute our plans with our existing capital.

The purchase of ENP in 2018 was funded by a term loan from Harris Bank, which is now carried by Midland State Bank and a $1 million convertible debenture taken by the seller, one half of the debenture was converted to FSI shares in 2019, while the remaining $500,000 was retired for cash in Q2 of this year. The term loan is now more than half repaid.

The LLC investment in 2019 was made with cash on hand provided by FSL, our Canadian operating company. The text of this speech will be available as an 8-K filing on www.sec.gov by Tuesday, November 17, Email or fax copies can be requested from Jason Blum. Jason at flexible solutions.com.

Thank you. The floor is open for questions. And Gretchen Will you instruct people how to proceed? Thank you.

William Gregozeski

Hey, Dan, was there anything specific that drove the strong ENP quarter and is that growth or higher profit margin repeatable in the future?

Daniel O’Brien

Good morning, Bill. They have identified and closed new customers and there was a strong use of chemistry in the golf and turf markets this summer once the fields and golf courses open fully. I believe that this is probably a representative third quarter. But let’s also remember that ENP is seasonal and Q4 and Q1 are weaker than Q2 and Q3 and also subject, as I noted to the early by variability to strictly depending on the customer’s analysis of the economy.

William Gregozeski

Okay, alright. In regards to the Florida LLC, it looks like, you know they had a strong first half, and the sales growth slowed a bit in the third quarter, and then the net margin was back down. Can you give a sense for, I mean what we should expect for top line growth or a normalized net margin for them?

Daniel O’Brien

Without sharing details of their pricing structure that I’m not authorized to do, I can’t really tell you much about the net margin, except that you should look at it as an annualized number, because things are variable through the quarters.

I do believe that each year, we are going to see significant growth from this investment. And as you know, we manufacture most if not all of the product that goes into their sales. So it is going to be beneficial for both the NanoChem division and our profits from the LLC. And a year-over-year analysis is going to be much more accurate than trying to predict quarters.

William Gregozeski

Okay, but looking annualize then on a net margin basis, I mean are we talking low double-digit like 10% to 12% range?

Daniel O’Brien

Yes, we are looking at the same ranges…

William Gregozeski

Just 22% last quarter was an outlier?

Daniel O’Brien

I would say so, yes. It would be probably in the 10% to 15%. But yes.

William Gregozeski

Okay. And then last question was, have you applied for the PPP loan forgiveness and any word that?

Daniel O’Brien

We have applied for it. It is a pretty complicated - well, no, it is not complicated at all. The application is simple, finding out exactly where to send it. When and how is a little more complex. The bankers are not making this easy. We are doing everything we are being asked to do and told to do. And we are awaiting things happening. So awfully similar to the tariff situation.

William Gregozeski

Okay. So likely, it won’t be forgiven in that - income benefit for the income statement probably won’t be on the fourth quarter?

Daniel O’Brien

That seems likely to me. Although, in theory, once these applications are in place, for the simple companies like ours, where we used 100% of the PPP for payroll support and nothing for any other purposes, we should if the process is taken care of the government and properly we should see a very rapid approval.

So, I guess my statement would be, I don’t control the process. We are doing everything. It could come in fourth quarter, but half of that is gone already. So, the more likely guess is first quarter next year.

William Gregozeski

Okay, alright. Thanks Dan.

Daniel O’Brien

Thank you Bill.

Daniel O’Brien

Thank you, Gretchen. Everyone who called in this morning, thank you very much for listening. I look forward to talking to you again next year and good luck and good health to you and all your families. Bye-bye.

