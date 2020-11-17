Nvidia's (NVDA) shares have appreciated by over 150% in the last one year but the rally might still continue. Latest data reveals that short interest in the name dropped by about 8% in the last cycle, ahead of its earnings. This suggests that market participants aren't ready to call it a top of the chipmaker's shares just yet, and, perhaps, they also anticipate the rally to continue over the coming weeks. This should come across as an encouraging sign for Nvidia's long-side investors. Let's take a closer look at it all.

Fleeing Shorts

I'll start by saying that this is not an earnings preview article on Nvidia. I've already written one and you can read it here. In this article, I'll attempt to explain what short interest means, have an in-depth discussion on the chipmaker's short interest data and what it all means for investors.

For the uninitiated, short interest is the total number of short positions that are open and are yet to be covered. A sharp drop in the metric is considered to be a bullish indicator as it suggests that a broad swath of market participants actively wound up their short positions in the anticipation of a rally. Conversely, a sharp rise in the metric is considered to be a bearish indicator. It indicates a rapid buildup of short interest on growing expectations of a share price correction. So, I view the short interest metric as a useful tool to gauge the Street's evolving sentiment around any given stock.

As far as the data is concerned, Nvidia's short interest stood at about 6.1 million shares at the end of the last cycle. This marked a near 8% drop on a sequential basis and a massive 49% decline since the highs created in past April. Clearly, short-side market participants aren't comfortable betting against the stock just yet. The data under discussion isn't very old; actually, the reporting cycle spanned from October 15 through October 30 and the data was disseminated only last week on November 10.

Data by YCharts

What's more interesting is that Nvidia's short interest continued to drop while its shares were in an uptrend over recent months. This is counterintuitive; rallying stocks tend to attract short-side bets as more and more market participants try and call it a top for the concerned stock. But that doesn't seem to be happening in Nvidia's case, thereby suggesting that market participants aren't ready to call it a top for Nvidia just yet as, perhaps, they expect the rally to continue going forward as well.

As it turns out, short interest figures dropped for several other popular semiconductor stocks as well in the last reporting cycle, so it seems like Nvidia followed industry trends. The only difference here is that Nvidia's short interest declined more than most of the other names in our comparison criteria.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Having discussed all that, we're now led to one important question - Why is Nvidia's short interest dropping in the first place?

Fleeing for Good Reason

For starters, Nvidia's graphic card shipments has grown faster than AMD's (AMD) in three of the last four quarters. The interesting thing here is that the chipmaker has managed to outperform its industry peer with its fairly dated GPUs. For the uninitiated, Nvidia's high-end 20-series cards were announced 26 months ago and its mid-range 16-series SKUs were launched about 20 months ago. So, shorting the chipmaker when it's getting such good return on investment with its arguably dated IP, makes for a very risky move and it also explains the low short interest prevalent in the name.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

It seems like the chipmaker's growth trajectory could continue further. Nvidia's newest high-end 30-series SKUs became commercially available from September through October. These new cards flew off the shelves within minutes of launch across major e-commerce portals, that were ready to prevent scalping, which indicates that there's robust and genuine customer demand for its newest SKUs. I opine that Nvidia's new GPUs will continue to fly off the shelves, until supplies catch up with breakneck demand, suggesting its shipment growth could remain at elevated levels over coming weeks. This makes for another reason why it's a very risky move to short Nvidia's shares at the current juncture at least.

More to the point, the chipmaker recently announced its intent to acquire ARM. I believe this would make up for a formidable match as it would allow Nvidia to leverage ARM's hegemony in the mobile system on chip (or SoC) space to introduce mobility graphics modules. But more importantly, ARM may be able to leverage Nvidia's strong presence in the data center space to roll out ARM-based SKUs in the non-x86 server market in a bid to rival x86 server solutions from Intel and AMD.

Per our database, the overall server market raked in about 89.9 billion in revenues in the last four quarters. If Nvidia is able to secure even 1% share in this gigantic market, it would result in a sizable revenue gain of $890 million, or about 7% of the chipmaker's overall trailing twelve-month revenue. So, Nvidia might just be at an inflection point and it might as well be subject to analyst revenue and price target upgrades, if the acquisition gets regulatory approvals and if it's able to roll out well positioned ARM-based server SKUs.

(Source: Business Quant)

Lastly, Nvidia is scheduled to report its earnings after market close on Wednesday. I've already written an earnings preview article highlighting key items to watch (Read - Nvidia: Ready for Takeoff) so we won't be covering the same points again. But I want to emphasize that the chipmaker has topped the Street's revenue estimates in 18 of its last 20 quarters. That's a stellar revenue beat rate of 90%, much higher than Intel and AMD, and should make short-side market participants anxious about holding on to their positions as we head closer to its earnings report.

(Table by author, source Seeking Alpha earnings pages such as here)

Final Thoughts

Nvidia's shares seem to be trading at a premium compared to its historic levels and also when compared to its mentioned peers - AMD and Intel. But if a broad swath of market participants truly felt the stock was overvalued and is poised to correct in the coming weeks or months, we would have seen a rapid buildup in its short interest. But that did not happen, so investors shouldn't be too concerned about its elevated price levels.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

I believe Nvidia's excellent history of revenue outperformance, its success with the new 30-series GPUs and its acquisition of ARM is going to pave way for continued growth and keep short-side market participants at bay along the way. Hence, I reiterate my bullish stance on Nvidia and continue to believe it's a good stock to buy into earnings. Good Luck!

