While the long-term picture is positive, current valuation levels do not dictate the need to enter a position at these levels.

The future of the business and growth prospects will depend on quite a few factors investors cannot be sure of.

Source

In continuing to monitor for an entry point into shares of Paychex's (PAYX), I continue to be impressed at the premium valuation the shares keep. While there were some small windows of opportunities, my funds would generally find their way into something else. I would have thought that the current uncertain environment would have led to a depressed share price, but instead, the shares continue to hit new highs. With an actual decline in business fundamentals and an economy on shaky ground, the shares continue to trade with a forward P/E of 32x. At these levels, I would believe the downside risk is potentially greater than the upside potential. While continued economic recovery is likely, we do not know to what extent, yet the virus has taken a toll on permanent job losses. With many small businesses closing and once again facing a shutdown, the future is all but certain. The company offers a strong dividend with several years of consecutive growth but it is not high enough to entice me to look past the current operating environment and fundamentals. I would love to add shares to my portfolio but would only do so at a discount to historical valuation levels.

Performance

Paychex recently reported earnings that beat on the top and bottom lines.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company saw revenues decline which was expected as there are less employed people thus less service revenue being generated. The company did set guidance that is above expectations for the coming fiscal year, however, it does still expect a decline in revenues. It also saw a dramatic drop in net income and earnings per share.

Looking at the first quarter highlights, we can see just how much COVID-19 has impacted the company.

Source: Earnings Slides

Revenues down 6% and adjusted earnings per share down 11%. The company operates in primarily two divisions. "Management Solutions" and "PEO & Insurance solutions".

Source: Earnings Slides

The company's management solutions saw a decrease of 5% which was attributed to a decline in check volumes due to fewer customers processing payrolls as well as fewer employees being paid. It is expected that this will continue to recover, however, we do not know to what extent.

The PEO and insurance solutions division saw a decline of 7% primarily due to less compensation coverage being needed with fewer employees and fewer hours worked.

While the company is seeing temporary declines as should be expected with any recession, the long-term performance of the company has been solid.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company continues to grow both revenue and earnings at an attractive rate on a compounded basis. However, it is, in my opinion, that these rates are deserved of a market multiple if anything a slight premium, not over 10 turns higher on a P/E basis.

Looking at the balance sheet, we see the following.

Source: Earnings Slides

The company has a net positive cash position, though minimal. This leaves it in a position of strength should it need to borrow and/or find an acquisition that would be an ideal fit. This perhaps is one of the most attractive qualities of this company or any company. While debt is obtainable at easily the lowest rates in history, this shouldn't mean management teams should add debt to the balance sheet for the sake of it. Why pay interest if not necessary and you can funnel the excess cash back to shareholders. The only time it should be necessary is if there is an opportunity for a greater rate of return than the cost of servicing the debt. The company also saw its weakened cash flow lead to a dividend coverage ratio that was less than 1x. Even before the current economic environment, the company was treading close with 1.2x coverage. Considering the company continues to increase its dividend every year, this coverage will continue to weaken until earnings improve.

Lastly, looking forward, the company expects total revenue to decline by up to 4% and earnings to decline by up to 8%.

Source: Earnings Slides

This type of forecast is not deserved of a premium valuation, in my opinion. With a return to revenue and earnings growth not occurring until FY2022, the company is seeing a lapse in growth for multiple years. Presuming it can grow again in a year from now, it will be off a lower base due to the decline in earnings this past year.

Valuation

Taking a look at historical valuation can give us an idea of where the shares are in perspective to where they may typically be.

Source: Morningstar

Looking at the 5-year averages, Paychex's shares currently trade above their average P/S, P/E, P/CF, P/B, PEG and forward P/E ratios. This is a signal that at this time shares are perhaps overvalued. Furthermore, it would be okay if there was significant growth expected but since there isn't, it is concerning. While there is more upside potential due to a recovering economy, the company already has told us revenue is expected to decline. This also with expectations of the economy recovering at a decent pace. Should there be further shutdowns or no further stimulus, we could see a depressed recovery from these levels.

Looking at the average yield for the shares going back the last 25 years, we can identify if investors are getting an above or below average dividend yield.

Source: Yieldchart

While the current yield of 2.7% is above the average yield of 2.40%, it has been offered about 50% of the time. A real sign of undervaluation in the shares would have the yield close to 3.5%, or about a 23% average level of trading time for this yield. Some may find this yield is attractive considering alternatives are offering lower yields.

Conclusion

While Paychex certainly has been performing and offers what I would consider mildly attractive growth, I find the shares to be overpriced at this time. Trading above their own 5-year average valuation levels and at a time when there are potentially more headwinds than tailwinds, investors should proceed with caution. While the economy is recovering, I don't believe it makes sense to pay a premium for shares. With the stock currently trading at all-time highs and no revenue or earnings growth expected in the near term expected the shares, in my opinion, are not deserved of such a valuation. I would look to purchase shares around an average market multiple or a slight premium around 17-18x earnings. Given expectations for earnings of $3 per share, this would equate to a price of $54 or so. For now, I am holding off on starting a new position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.