Given that the internet sector in Russia is still underpenetrated, Yandex is a suitable investment for a bet on Russia's internet sector.

The company has been able to create a successful business model in its core verticals and is investing that cash flow into other business verticals.

Yandex has morphed itself into the superapp of Russia by spreading its wings into various subsectors of the internet economy.

Investment Thesis

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has already built a strong moat around its core business verticals - search and portal/taxi. This has paved the way for it to fend off competition in these verticals and capture significant components of Russia's internet economy.

Apart from its core verticals, Yandex has strategically grown to capture non-core verticals of the internet economy through JV's and investments in subsidiaries. Today, Russia's internet economy is underpenetrated when compared to other major countries. Yandex is well-positioned to capture growth in Russia's internet sector over the next several years, creating a unique buying opportunity.

About

Yandex is a Russian based internet company that is an amalgamation of multiple tech companies into a single platform. Yandex has developed itself as a super-app: i.e., a one-stop shop for the internet sector.

In order to understand a company like Yandex, it is important to set the context of the internet sector in Russia. The sector is very nascent compared to countries like USA, China, India and South-East Asia. The Russian internet sector has a valuation of about 1-2% of the internet sector in countries such as USA and China. The market valuation of internet companies in Russia is approximately 3-4% of the total market capitalization of the country. For USA and China, those numbers are at 17% and 24% respectively.

Also, a key point of differentiation is that many big tech players such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and fulfillment platforms such as Uber (NYSE:UBER) have a modest presence in Russia. Most of the internet sub-sector is nascent and dominated by local players (many of which are directly owned or operated by Yandex's ecosystem).

Today, Yandex has its business verticals spread across search, e-commerce, mobility, food delivery, logistics, video subscriptions and messenger services.

Segment Performance

In order to understand a beast like Yandex, it is important to understand the scale and key growth drivers of its business initiatives.

Shown below is the revenue breakdown of its business verticals.

Search and Portal (70% of revenue in 2019): Yandex has historically been a search and portal company (i.e., equivalent of Google in Russia). It started off as a search company before expanding into other verticals.

Taxi (20% of revenue in 2019): After competing with one another for many years, Uber and Yandex formed a JV together to operate the Taxi business in Russia. Today, this JV has monopolistic market share in Russia. Yandex owns 62% of the JV. The taxi business also represents the food delivery fulfillment market.

Classifieds/Media Services/Other Bets (Cumulatively represent the other 10% of the company): This includes Yandex's investments in other businesses such as messenger services, cloud computing and video streaming. All of these businesses are fairly nascent with significant growth to come in the future. I'll talk about the growth drivers and success of these segments in the "Why Yandex Presents a good investment opportunity" section below.

First, it is important to understand the dynamics in the Search and Portal/Taxi business verticals to understand Yandex's core business segments.

Search and Portal

Yandex is the #1 player in the search and portal segment, accounting for ~57% of total search traffic in Russia. Yandex has written its own proprietary algorithms utilizing AI/ML concepts to adjust search rankings.

Key competition is from Google. Both companies have maintained steady market share over the last 3 years. Yandex has built a strong technological moat through its search engine algorithms to compete with the likes of Google. However, the primary reason for the steady state market share of Yandex in the ~55% range is its user moat: i.e., Yandex has been able to retain users through its super-app concept. They have been able to cross-sell products to their users and create a one-stop shop for users to engage with the various applications and use-cases. This has resulted in low user acquisition costs and higher user engagement/retention.

The primary mode of monetization is through advertisements. Yandex enables advertisers to deliver digital ads on their platforms that are highly targeted and relevant to user cohorts. Yandex is able to view a wide range of user data - including interests, locations, e-commerce, logistics, mobility and food delivery. This gives it a highly unique way of curating and targeting advertisements protecting it from competitors such as Google.

Taxi

As mentioned before, Yandex operated a JV with Uber called Yandex.Taxi (Yandex owns 62% of the JV). The business has the following sub-segments:

Ride-hailing: Over time, Yandex has gained monopolistic power over the ride-hailing business and morphed it into a multi segmented business. They have partnered with the biggest fleet management companies to engage their driver base and fleet into long-term contracts. This has helped them capture the driver supply and further enhanced their monopolistic stance. Besides this, they have also expanded into the B2B market to offer corporate transportation services including business travel/long-haul and staff logistics.

Food-delivery: The food delivery segment consists of Yandex.eats (on-demand food delivery platform) and Yandex.Lavka (hyper local convenience store delivery). The business is nascent and still growing, as of 2019, they were present in 33 cities and had partnered with 15k restaurants across Russia. COVID-19 has served as a strong tailwind for this business.

Self-driving Cars: In 2017, Yandex began to work on its first full self-driving car with the mission of using it for both the ride delivery and food delivery verticals. They have partnered with Hyundai to develop these vehicles. By the end of 2019, they have 100 operational self-driving cars that have accumulated ~2mn driving miles. The ability to fully deploy self-driving cars is highly dependent on the regulatory environment and ability to fend off competition such as Google/Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). I believe it is highly unlikely that Yandex will be able to compete effectively with the other tech companies.

Why Yandex Presents a good investment opportunity

As mentioned before, Yandex has developed a strong technological and user moat in its Search and Portal Business. This has resulted in steady state market share of ~55%. The business has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~20% over the next 3 years and Yandex is expected to continue to maintain its market share in the business.

With respect to its Taxi business, Yandex is well positioned to capture majority of the digital mobility business due to its monopolistic power in the segment. While it is hard to put a tangible value to its self-driving car segment, it represents an additional upside opportunity for this vertical.

But the key thesis to invest in Yandex is growth from the following nascent verticals:

Yandex.Market (e-commerce): Globally, e-commerce has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yandex.Market is Yandex's entry into the e-commerce market. Yandex.Market was created through a JV in 2018. Yandex recently bought out the entire JV in mid-2020. The e-commerce segment in Russia is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35% over the next 5 years and Yandex is well positioned to capture this market.

Yandex.Cloud (Cloud): Yandex invested in cloud services in September 2018 and its 10-Q filing revealed that it currently has ~8k clients. The numbers are concealed in the "other bets" segment. However, management has mentioned that the cloud business is growing faster than expected due to increased adoption during the pandemic.

In general, the cloud market in Russia is significantly underpenetrated vs. other developing countries. Although it may take a longer period of time for corporates to adopt cloud solutions, Yandex will be the biggest beneficiary from cloud adoption in Russia.

Online Media (OTT platform): Online media is another subsector that is a highly underpenetrated sector in the Russian Tech space. The market is still in its early development stage and fragmented amongst many small players. Similar to Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime, the Russian online market in now moving from advertising-based monetization to subscription products with own content being the differentiated offering.

Yandex's play into the online media segment is through its KinoPoisk service. This is another of Yandex's investments that will begin to pay off soon. Yandex bought this company which contains an online database content of movies in 2013 for 80mn USD.

Projections and Valuation

Shown above are the topline projections for each individual business segment. As mentioned before, the Search and Portal business is expected to account for bulk of the revenue and grow at a CAGR of 20%. The taxi segment is expected to grow at a higher rate (~25-30% CAGR), while the other segments are expected to grow at significantly higher rates.

EBITDA margins for the search and portal business are the highest (~40% EBITDA Margin in 2021), while the other segments are in the 0-5% EBITDA Margin range.

In terms of valuation, an SOTP valuation is most appropriate given the distinctly different nature of the sub segments of the business and clear comparables for each business segment.

The Search and Portal segment is benchmarked to adtech businesses in the internet sector with a blended average multiple of 12x.

The Taxi segment is benchmarked to global peers such as Uber, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Delivery Hero and Meituan. Valued at a forward EV/Rev of ~6x.

The E-commerce is benchmarked against other global ecommerce players such as SEA (NYSE:SE), Amazon, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) with a Forward EV/Rev of ~10x.

Others have a fairy conservative valuation of ~1x, given the uncertainty of the timing of growth of the others subsegment.

Given a share price of ~62USD at the time of writing the article and a fair share value of ~78.7USD, Yandex is undervalued by ~25%.

Key Risks

Post M&A integration risk: Yandex's future growth through its subsidiaries is expected to come through its various acquisitions and JV's. Usually, there is significant risk in integration of subsidiaries to holding companies. However, Yandex has been through this a couple of times before and so this should not be a big risk moving forward.

Competitors: Another reason for Yandex's high market share in its core verticals is lack of competition from big tech companies. There is a chance that global competitors reassess the market opportunity in Russia and decide to dedicate additional resources in capturing the internet market.

Unstable Regulatory Environment: An unstable regulatory environment such as regulating financial licenses/gig-economy workforce or foreign investment can impact Yandex.

Takeaway

At the end of the day, the internet sector in Russia is quite underpenetrated. Yandex is the best investment to bet on the growth of the internet sector in Russia. The stock is slightly undervalued to its fair valuation today, but has a long way to go over the next 4-5 years.

