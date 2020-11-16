A dividend yield of 5.45% and a P/B ratio of less than one also look tempting. Well, they tempted Warren Buffett enough to take a 5% stake!

However, the company will report positive operating cash flows. As of TTM September 2020, it has reported positive operating cash flows of $4.6 billion.

Sumitomo Corporation is expected to report losses of $1.43 billion, mostly on account of impairment, for the year ending March 31, 2021.

Sumitomo Corporation (OTCPK:SSUMY), a global trading and investment company, was always considered an unexciting old economy stock until Warren Buffett picked up a 5% stake in August 2020. But even the Buffett buy did not light up the stock price, which is hovering around $12 as of November 13, 2020.

To cut to the chase: Warren picked up the stock because the company has a robust balance sheet and dividend payment history, while investors are shunning it because it faces headwinds in 2020-21 and it is not a growth stock.

Here is my analysis.

Robust Cash Assets

As of the quarter ended September 2020, SSUMY held cash and equivalents worth $5.7 billion. Despite the COVID-19 hit to its business, the company generated $1.67 billion in operating cash flows in Q2 2020 (ended September 2020). On a TTM basis, the company has generated $4.6 billion in operating cash flows, which is higher than $3 billion generated for the year ended March 2020. The increase in cash flows was enabled by working capital management and a higher depreciation/amortization charge (see image below).

Image Source: Sumitomo's Cash Flow Statements

Up to September 2020, SSUMY had issued 1.25 billion common shares. This implies that the company owns cash of $4.56 per share despite the COVID-19 disruption adversely impacting its operations. This is one of the reasons that attracted Warren Buffett's attention.

Valuation & Dividend Yield

Though it is cash-rich, SSUMY is available at very cheap valuations.

Image Source: SSUMY's Valuation Sheet

At $12 as of November 13, 2020, the company is currently available below its book value (Forward Price/Book = 0.66).

It has been consistently paying dividends since 1989 - and that's a solid track record. It paid $0.65 in 2020 and is committed to maintaining the payout in the year ending March 31, 2021, which works out to an attractive dividend yield of 5.45%.

SSUMY's cheap valuations and its attractive dividend payout sure look good, but investors need to check out its prospects as well.

Prospects

Image Source: SSUMY's Earnings Presentation

SSUMY estimates that it will book one-off losses of about $2.4 billion (or 250 billion yen) in the year ending March 31, 2021. Most of these would be impairment (non-cash) charges. After booking the one-off impairment charges, SSUMY expects to report a net loss of about $1.43 billion (150 billion Yen). It has committed to pay an annual dividend of about $0.66.

The company believes that its infrastructure, real estate, and digital business divisions will generate positive cash flows, while metal, transportation, construction, energy, and mineral resources will face COVID-19-related headwinds.

To fight off the economic disruption, the company has proposed to restructure its operations by:

1. Focusing on profitable business units in the short term.

2. Strengthening internal controls, human resource policies, and performance management methods in the medium term.

3. Investing in Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) infrastructure that can withstand disruptions in the long run.

Debt Reduction

Image Source: SSUMY's Cash Flow Statement

The company's cash flow statement suggests that it has been reducing its debt since the last few years by borrowing at cheaper rates to extinguish the costly prior debt. The current near-zero percentage rates can help the company to transition to cheaper debt and thereby lower its expenses.

As of September 30, 2020, SSUMY owed a long-term debt of $28 billion, of which $5 billion was reported under current liabilities because the company intended to repay it soon. So, the current long-term debt is likely to be $23 billion.

Summing Up

There are pros and cons of buying SSUMY.

The pros include Warren Buffett's bullishness, positive operating cash flows even in a bad year, lower debt, stock priced cheap, healthy dividend yield, and business reconstruction, including investing in ESG infrastructure.

The cons include losses in the financial year 2020. Also, many business units are expected to underperform till the virus disruption lasts. Though no one can predict how long the economic hit will continue, analysts expect the position to stabilize by 2022 end. So, it is likely that SSUMY will underperform in the financial year 2021 as well.

