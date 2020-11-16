Husky preferreds have rallied quite a bit since the announcement, but still have a lot more room to run.

I wrote about on Canadian preferred shares back in July. A lot has happened and I wanted to do an update for Husky in particular.

Warning: Canadian preferred shares are highly illiquid, I strongly recommend that you place small orders and use tight limits. This illiquidity and lack of institutional interest creates real opportunities to generate alpha, but you have to tread cautiously!

Back in July, I wrote a blog post that highlighted five preferred shares that offered generous cash yields along with capital upside.

Since then, the Husky preferred share that I highlighted (HSE.PR.E) has seen quite a bit of news. So I thought I'd put together an update while looking at all 4 Husky preferred shares outstanding - HSE.PR.A, HSE.PR.C, HSE.PR.E & HSE.PR.G.

On October 25th, Cenovus announced that it would be acquiring all of Husky Energy. This acquisition is fantastic news for the preferred share holders who are a hybrid debt/equity investors. Since the announcement, we've seen the preferred shares increase in value. There was a big pop on the Monday post-announcement and then another bounce on the Pfizer vaccine news that caused oil prices to jump:

However, taking a step-back and looking at the preferred share performances over the whole year gives a much bleaker picture.

The Husky preferreds are still down quite a lot this year and the little spike merely reversed the sell-off from September and October. I believe that there's two driving factors for the weakness:

1. Energy is hated: I think this goes without saying but the energy industry is about the most hated asset class you can find (especially now). Even though WTI has recovered to ~$40/bbl, most energy stocks continue to trade as if oil is in the 20s. Maybe the bears turn out to be right and oil is on it's way to extinction, but I'll be happy to take the other side of that trade.

2. Preferred shares (particularly rate-resets) are deeply out of favor.

On top of energy being hated, preferred shares have not had a good year, or even a good couple of years. The whole preferred share asset class is pretty out of favor and there's two reasons I can think of why that's been:

First, returns have been terrible and makes them hard to own, especially given how much momentum drives retail investment (i.e. performance chasing). The two biggest preferred share ETFs are the iShares S&P/TSX Cdn Prefr Shr ETF (symbol CPD.TO) and the BMO Laddered Preferred Share ETF (symbol ZPR.TO). Both ETFs have a negative return over the last 3-years and are barely positive on a 5-year basis.

CPD.TO:

ZPR.TO:

Second, investor expectations on interest rates are about the most pessimistic they have been in the last 10 years. Back in 2010 - 2012, there was a mini-bubble in preferred shares when everyone was convinced that interest rates were going to soar (that's how the HSE.PR.A was able to come to market with a 173bps reset spread). Now most retail investors are firmly in the deflationary camp, which we can track by the reset spreads on newly issued rate-reset preferred shares.

While I don't think we'll see 4-5% long-yield rates, I do think we could see the CAD 10-year get back to ~2.0% and the CAD 5-year get back to 1.5% area. This might not seem like a big move with the 5-year currently at 47bps and 10-year at 0.75%, but it would result in painful losses on fixed income portfolios and likely lead retail investors (and their investment advisors) to reconsider preferred shares.

Game Changer

Now that we've gotten all of that out of the way, let's take a deep dive into why the Cenovus/Husky merger is credit positive for the preferred share holders and why they're a great buy here:

1. Post merger and based on pro-forma numbers, the debt-to-equity will materially drop and that is extremely beneficial to the Husky preferred share holders. Based on both companies Q3 filings, and using a 1.3133 CADUSD FX rate, I estimate the debt to equity of each company and the combined firm as following:

Clearly, Husky carries more financial risk due to their high debt burden. Once you factor in the asset retirement obligations, which the Supreme Court of Canada ruled are senior to all other creditors, the companies aren't even close in terms of financial risk (1.92x vs 1.09x). The merged company is less risky for creditors than Husky as a standalone which is a positive for Husky preferred share investors.

2. Cenovus' assets are viewed as being higher-quality (hence the higher valuation) with their SAGD assets being some of the best in class. This overall asset upgrading will give creditors a further boost.

3. The expected synergies will also be credit (and equity) positive as it will boost EBITDA/Net Income/Cash Flow/etc. Again per the news release, Cenovus believes that they will be able to find $1.2 billion in savings (largely through job redundancies & reductions).

M&A in the oil patch is just starting as the industry consolidates so there isn't much data or track record to see how successful they'll be in achieving these synergy targets. Using the gold miners as a reference, both the Barrick acquisition of Randgold and Kirkland Lake's acquisition of Detour Gold seem to be on track (or ahead) of achieving their pre-merger synergy goals.

While Cenovus might not be able to achieve all of their cost savings targets, even finding 500-600mm of cost savings would be a significant improvement. And again, all cost savings benefit the creditors as any kind of EBITDA to Interest Expense ratio improves.

In summary; the new post-merged company will be dramatically de-risked compared to the old Husky. That's great news for debt & preferred share holders, but that's not all!

Yield Curve Shifts

Yields bottomed during the summer and have since risen (albeit very slowly) while the yield curve has also steepened. We still have a long way to go, the 5-year rate went from 38bps in July to 47bps now and the 10-year moved up from 56bps to 75bps (based on BoC data).

I cover it in my previous article but a rising yield curve is good news for rate-reset preferred shares.

The tl;dr is that rising yields = higher dividends on reset = higher valuations for preferred shares.

Valuation

With all that being said, here's what I think each could be worth based on my discounted dividend model:

Without getting bogged down in the specifics, I model out the next 20 dividends and calculate the terminal value at the end and discount the whole thing back to today. While I don't know what the yields are going to be 1, 2 or 3 years from now, I can use the yield curve to give me an estimate. For example, for the terminal value I use the 5y5y (5-year rate in 5-years).

There is considerable upside left in the share prices which shouldn't be too surprising given they are still down quite a bit on the year. However a couple of points are important:

1. I do not believe these preferred shares will be retired. There is no change of control provisions in the preferred shares and my price targets are still less than then the par value ($25). They will continue to trade a discount to par value in perpetuity, unless oil or interest rates (or both) dramatically increase at which point there is a possibility that the HSE.PR.C/E/G are retired at par. After the merger goes through, you will own Cenovus preferred shares instead of Husky preferred shares.

2. There are downside risks. First, if the deal falls through you're back to square one as a preferred share holder and hoping that oil prices recover. Second, while preferred shares are senior to equity; they are still subordinate to senior bond holders and therefore highly sensitive to credit spreads. It's always good to think of preferred shares as a form of junk bonds (or worse).

3. The press release and investor presentation are somewhat lacking in details with regards to the preferred shares. This is the only mention of the preferred shares in the Cenovus news release:

In addition, Husky will also seek the approval of at least two-thirds of the votes cast by holders of outstanding Husky preferred shares voting together as a single class. If Husky preferred shareholder approval is obtained, each Husky preferred share will be exchanged for one Cenovus preferred share with substantially the same commercial terms and conditions as the Husky preferred shares. The transaction is not conditional on Husky preferred shareholder approval and, if not obtained, the Husky preferred shares will remain outstanding in a subsidiary of the combined company.

The wording around "substantially the same commercial terms" is fairly ambiguous. In most previous M&A deals, the preferred shares were rolled over in their original form. There have been cases where the acquirer tried to have the terms of the preferred shares changed (albeit unsuccessfully) but that has been quite rare. Preferred shares have never held up an M&A deal in Canada, at least not to my knowledge.

4. I mention it at the beginning but preferred shares are highly illiquid and do not attract much in the way of institutional interest or investment. The market is largely driven by retail which happens to be much smaller than the big pension funds, endowments, hedge funds, etc.

Conclusion

Husky's preferred shares have rallied quite a bit over the last week due to the merger announcement and rallying oil prices. But they've been mostly sideways for the last 6 months and still offer a great combination of income and capital appreciation.

Which would I choose? Back in July I recommended HSE.PR.E which was slightly cheaper than the others. Now, I would personally recommend HSE.PR.C for investors. HSE.PR.E & HSE.PR.G are fine investments and as they are almost the same as HSE.PR.C; but they are smaller issues and therefore less liquid. In the last three months, HSE.PR.A has traded on average 11,467 shares/day while HSE.PR.E was at 9,399 shares/day and HSE.PR.G was at 6,878 shares/day. This liquidity premium/discount is why HSE.PR.C is the most "expensive" relative to HSE.PR.E & HSE.PR.G.

As for HSE.PR.A, it is interesting because the low reset spread means it's much more sensitive to interest rate changes and has greater upside. However, it resets next March so you'd need a fairly significant move by then or else you'll be waiting a while longer.

Just one final word of warning, preferred shares should not be purchased and forgotten. It's important to think of rate-reset preferreds as a perpetual credit, until it suits the company to redeem them at par. Therefore once you hit your target price you should get out! Because there's always more downside than upside in preferred shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSE.PR.A & HSE.PR.C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.