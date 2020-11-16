IBM (IBM) is one of the most written about stocks on Seeking Alpha. There are at least as many detractors as there are supporters.

I have been a supporter for longer than I care to admit, but I'm convinced that under new leadership, they are finally going in the right direction - up.

I recently have written articles on IBM explaining my position "IBM: There's A New Sheriff In Town" and "IBM: Even Veteran Players Turn Around Eventually".

Recent news at IBM includes the spin-off of the Managed Infrastructure Services unit of its Global Technology Services operation into a new public company (closing late 2021) and the most recent earnings report for the third quarter 2020.

Here are four items to consider when looking at IBM's spin-off.

1. How have other tech spin-offs performed?

This is not the first spin off from what I call an old-tech company. There have been many others before. Here are three that may be indicative of what IBM shareholders can expect.

In 2015, HP Inc. (HPQ) spun-off of HP Enterprises (HPE) in this case separating the hardware business from the service business not unlike what IBM is attempting. In this case, the spin-off did a little better at the one-year mark but not a whole lot of difference. In fact, you would have to get to the pandemic to see any meaningful difference.

Then interestingly enough, HPE spun-off DXC Technology (DXC) in 2017. After about one year they were neck and neck but after that began to separate with DXC dropping more than HPE.

Last is the Xerox (XRX) spin-off Conduent (CDNT) in December 2016. As you can see CNDT did quite well early on before fading after about 10 months.

I would say based upon these comparisons, dump the split shortly after you get it. Chances are it's not going to make you a lot of money and it may cost you in the long run.

2. How might the spin-off benefit IBM itself?

With $19 billion in revenue, this is a big spin-off and a big deal. Newco also has 90,000 employees and according to IBM (see picture above) will be the largest Managed Infrastructure Services company in the world.

IBM is giving up almost 25% of its revenue to Newco so it must get some prime benefits for doing so.

First of all, it will be getting rid of a business that has had decreasing revenue for at least the last seven quarters. That's assuming virtually all of Newco is coming out of the Global Technology Services (GTS) division.

Global Technical Services last seven quarters

That's not a pretty picture for a company that wants to show revenue growth going forward.

Another key question is how much debt will be transferred to Newco? The more the better as far as IBM is concerned, but you can't transfer so much it becomes a millstone around Newco's neck.

And finally, who will be the new CEO - someone from outside or a 30-year IBM veteran? I would be looking for an outsider if I was planning on keeping the new shares. More of the same would not be conducive to good investing, in my opinion.

3. What's left is the sexy stuff - cloud, AI, and Red Hat.

One of the big numbers that popped out at the split conference call was the fact that IBM sees hybrid cloud as a trillion-dollar market. That's trillion with a "T."

"IBM is laser-focused on the $1 trillion hybrid-cloud opportunity," says CEO Arvind Krishna. "Client buying needs for application and infrastructure services are diverging, while adoption of our hybrid cloud platform is accelerating ... Now is the right time to create two market-leading companies focused on what they do best." Source: Seeking Alpha

According to Datamation, IBM is the fourth-ranked cloud provider behind Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). With a trillion-dollar market, one would think that over time IBM could get at least 5%, or $50 billion. That would triple current cloud revenue to $75 billion and make IBM a very successful and profitable player in the cloud market.

IBM's idea is to combine their cloud services with their Watson-like AI (Artificial Intelligence) to offer services others cannot. IBM calls it "AI enhanced" cloud.

Then add to that the fast-growing Red Hat and you have a new IBM that actually grows revenue.

4. This deal should ensure dividend increases going forward.

One of the appeals of IBM is the dividend (currently about 5.5%) that has been increased 21 years in a row. However, the last increase was a measly penny, which made a lot of people think that was perhaps the last raise. This deal indicates to me the dividend is safe although I doubt it grows more than a nominal amount in the next few years.

The following chart shows IBM's 20-year record of price, dividend, and yield.

Note the red boxes start in 2012 which is exactly the start of Gini Rometty's reign as CEO. Rometty became CEO in January 2012.

Source: MacroTrends

Note under Rometty's reign the price remained range bound. To her credit, the dividend did increase substantially over those eight years, leading to the steadily-climbing yield.

I think with the new management under Krishna, the price will break out of that box to the upside. The next eight years should be much better for shareholders than the last eight have been.

Conclusion:

Mark Zuckerburg once said "Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough." It looks to me that new CEO Krishna has adopted that motto for IBM and not a moment too soon either. Hopefully, there are some more things Krishna wants to break at IBM.

The other positive coming from Krishna is the emphasis on "focus."

From the Q3 earnings call:

And we are laser focused on helping our clients with their digital transformation leveraging our hybrid cloud technology platform, our incumbency, and our expertise. And the actions we are taking starting now in the fourth quarter will enhance our focus and accelerate our future growth.

In that earnings call, the word "focus" was used 20 times. That's a focus on focus and that's a good thing.

IBM remains a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.