AOS looks like a bargain having so much catching up to do, but there is one factor that may have skewed the quarterly results.

While AOS has grown over the years, the pace has not been fast enough for consistent profits and prevent its stock from lagging behind others.

Net income has more than doubled at AOS as it's ahead of schedule in meeting the target of $600M in revenue in CY2021.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited or AOS (AOSL) has a mixed track record. While revenue has grown over the years, AOS has been inconsistent when it comes to making a profit. Nevertheless, the company has a plan to leave all that behind and move to the next level as a supplier of power semiconductors. For instance, a new joint venture in Chongqing is expected to ease capacity constraints and accelerate growth. Early signs indicate AOS is off to a good start. Why will be covered next.

Q1 FY2021 quarterly report

The latest quarterly report from AOS turned out to be better than expected. Q1 revenue increased by 28.6% YoY to $151.6M. Non-GAAP net income jumped by 123% YoY to $14.5M. AOS had set a goal of $600M in annual revenue for CY2021. With the most recent quarterly revenue coming in at over $150M, AOS is ahead of schedule in meeting the goal set forth. AOS is on track to end FY2021 with at least $600M in revenue at its current pace.

The consumer segment led the way with growth of 70.8% YoY, followed by the computing segment with 44.7% YoY. On the other hand, the power supply and industrial segment and the communications segment declined by 8.5% and 4.5% respectively YoY. In terms of product mix, MOSFET revenue increased by 19.4% YoY to $119.4M and IC revenue increased by 87.3% to $29.5M. A better product mix and factory utilization boosted gross margin as shown below.

(Non-GAAP) Q1 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Q1 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $151.6M $122.4M $117.8M 23.8% 28.6% Gross margin 29.0% 27.5% 28.3% 150bps 70bps Operating income (loss) $15.4M $8.4M $7.7M 83.3% 100.0% Net income (loss) $14.5M $7.4M $6.5M 95.9% 123.0% EPS $0.55 $0.29 $0.26 89.6% 111.5% (GAAP) Revenue $151.6M $122.4M $117.8M 23.8% 28.6% Gross margin 28.1% 23.6% 22.9% 450bps 520bps Operating income (loss) $10.3M ($1.3M) ($0.6M) - - Net income (loss) $9.6M ($0.1M) $1.0M - 860.0% EPS $0.36 ($0.00) $0.04 - 800.0%

Source: AOSL Form 8-K

The outlook sees a continuation of Q1. Guidance calls for Q2 revenue of $150-156M, an increase of 29.7% YoY at the midpoint. The December quarter tends to be weaker than the quarter before due to seasonality. So for Q2 revenue to increase sequentially as the forecast suggests is a sign of strength when it comes to demand in the market.

(Non-GAAP) Q2 FY2021 (guidance) Q2 FY2020 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $150-156M $117.9M 29.7% Gross margin 28-30% 28.3% 70bps (GAAP) Revenue $150-156M $117.9M 29.7% Gross margin 27-29% 20.7% 730bps

The latest quarterly numbers were not achieved overnight, but the result of years of preparation. AOS has had issues in the past with supply constraints due to a lack of capacity. AOS had to solve this issue to enable faster growth as alluded to in the earnings call:

"Our renewed business growth was made possible by our multiyear effort to strengthen our supply chain, specifically our joint venture fab in Chongqing, which continued the trend and helped in capturing the surging of demand in September quarter. Because of this, the Chongqing fab achieved positive EBITDA for the second conservative quarter, and we expect to approach its Phase 1 target run rate next year. The joint venture fab provides us with flexible capacity management and the geographic diversification of our supply chain and will support our business growth for many years to come."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2021 earnings call can be found here.

Bottom-line growth at AOS has lagged behind top-line growth

As mentioned before, AOS has done a better job with revenue growth than with profitability. AOS hit bottom in 2014 after several years of shrinking revenue. Annual revenue has increased every year since then, if only ever so slightly at times as shown in the chart below. Annual revenue has grown by almost half from $318M in FY2014 to $465M in FY2020. If AOS keeps growing at its current pace and manages to end FY2021 with annual revenue of $600M or more, the pace of growth will have accelerated greatly compared to where it used to be in the past.

But AOS has not done as well when it comes to earning a profit. For instance, operating income has been up and down over the years. The table below shows how profits have been hard to come by at times. The last two fiscal years were particularly challenging. Annual operating income in FY2020 and FY2019 were minus $14M and minus $7M respectively.

Revenue Operating income EPS FY2020 $465M ($14M) ($0.27) FY2019 $451M ($7M) $0.08 FY2018 $422M $8M $0.57 FY2017 $383M $13M $0.56 FY2016 $336M $2M ($0.13) FY2015 $328M ($4M) ($0.29) FY2014 $318M $0.0 ($0.12)

Profitability is a big reason why AOS trades at a discount with relatively low valuations in certain metrics. For instance, if revenue on a TTM basis is $498.7M and market cap is about $472.4M, then its price-to-sales ratio is just below 1.0. In comparison, competitors of AOS include the likes of ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON), STMicroelectronics (STM), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and Texas Instruments (TXN). All of whom have significantly higher multiples as a result of consistently earning a profit. AOS does not have such a track record.

AOSL ON STM MPWR TXN P/S 0.99 2.16 3.25 21.45 10.33 P/B 1.61 3.25 4.07 17.61 16.70

Source: finance.yahoo

Lack of earnings has resulted in the stock underperforming as shown below. AOS has lagged behind not only the Nasdaq Composite, but the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index. Especially, the latter has tripled in value from mid-2015 to mid-2020. Semiconductors have done great as a group, but there are some laggards. AOS is one of them.

Source: AOS Form 10-K

However, things have started to change in favor of AOS. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index has outperformed the Nasdaq, which in turn has outperformed the S&P 500. Up until recently, AOS used to trail behind. But AOS is gaining fast in recent months, although there's a lot of ground left to cover as shown in the table below.

Return AOSL Nasdaq composite Philadelphia Semiconductor Index YTD 50.00% 31.84% 35.64% 3 months 38.41% 7.13% 13.91% 6 months 110.84% 33.74% 48.31% 1 year 57.27% 39.46% 44.78% 2 years 88.82% 63.21% 105.62% 5 years 120.39% 140.05% 289.74%

Source: finance.yahoo

Double ordering may have skewed the quarterly results at AOS

AOS has a lot of catching up to do. AOS believes the growth needed to power it forward can come from the joint venture since it has yet to ramp up in full. AOS is confident the recent momentum can be sustained. From the earnings call:

"we do have some company-specific growth areas and those are growth points. So we were pretty excited about next year's opportunities. In terms of - on supply side, yes, and I mean we are continuing to ramp JV fab. And then on the other hand, yes, we are planning for the next phase and looking at our business growth opportunities. And so it is on our agenda right now to consider another year out. So we will see. I mean the overall market and the business development right now, the momentum is relatively strong."

However, there is one potential roadblock out there. AOS has seen a big jump in demand, but it's possible demand may have been skewed by inventory building. AOS does acknowledge there may have been some double ordering going on. From the earnings call:

"Our backlog has been healthy and steady throughout the quarter, which reflected in our guidance for the December quarter. Right now, the overall market supply is tight. So at least in our field, I would not rule out some double orders. Internally, we look at backlogs and orders and also, we triangulate it with our design wins at each customer. So that we are monitoring how much we ship to each customer."

Depending on how much double ordering there was, end-user demand may not be as strong as what the headline numbers suggest. It's possible growth may weaken down the road. But AOS is nonetheless confident demand is strong based on the feedback it's getting from the market.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

While AOS has grown over the years, growth has not been fast enough. A spotty track record in terms of profitability has caused AOS to lag behind many of its peers. This is why its market cap remains below its annual sales, something that has become somewhat rare in today's stock market.

AOS has resorted to a number of initiatives to bring growth up to speed. For instance, AOS has traditionally been highly exposed to the PC market. This market has been experiencing weak sales in recent years, although the COVID-19 pandemic has given the PC market a boost in recent months due to work-from-home and stay-at-home trends. AOS has nevertheless managed to reduce this exposure to PCs by diversifying and offering a much broader array of products than before.

AOS is counting on a joint venture and increased production to overcome the supply constraints it has encountered in the past. Constraints that have held back the company. This venture is off to a good start as shown in the latest quarterly report with profits doubling.

Furthermore, there is room for more as the fab is ramped up. Future phases could keep driving growth for years to come. If AOS maintains its current pace, the company will have grown revenue by a third at the end of FY2021. Much faster than in years past. FY2021 EPS could exceed the five year high of $0.57 at the halfway mark.

However, there is one caveat worth mentioning. There may have been some double ordering going on, which may have skewed the quarterly numbers. AOS doesn't think it was a big factor. But if AOS is wrong about the level of inventory building going on, growth could be impacted in future quarters.

With this caveat in mind, I am bullish AOS. The company still trades at lower multiples than competitors. The stock lags behind, even though the company has rallied in recent months. AOS looks to have addressed the issues that have held it back and caused it to lag behind. Remove those constraints and AOS is in a position to catch up.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOSL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.