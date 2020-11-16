We think GE is a buy at present levels for investors with a moderate risk profile and willing to bet on its growth in wind energy.

Investors with a horizon of three to five years can buy this beaten-down stock for future growth a present levels across all business lines.

Introduction

General Electric (GE) has been making progress in the area of renewable energy with its win at the Dogger Bank offshore wind project in the U.K.

Source

At its current share price this value is not yet priced into the shares and we think there's opportunity for growth as this sector of the green energy market expands over the next few years.

In this article we will discuss the impact that this might have on share price over the next few years.

I'm joining the movement!

I normally write articles about dedicated oil and gas companies. A lot of you have been good enough to read them over the past few years, and I thank you. The times however are a changing, and an energy "transition" is underway. Have you noticed? I have.

Recently it seems some of the lines between old and new energy companies have become blurred as the larger ones like Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), which I recently discussed in a free side article, are diversifying into these newer, greener forms of energy. And, while this article discussed some of the normal third quarter 10-Q details, like a dividend increase, I was more interested in their plan to produce green hydrogen in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. I will indulge in a brief discussion about that trend in this article, as my opinions are undergoing a bit of a transition themselves on this topic.

Some of you who have followed me for a while may need to pick yourselves up off the floor. I have railed against renewables in many, many articles as just not making sense on an equal for equal basis to petroleum-based sources of energy. I'm not backing off that position.

Show me a "green" solution to an energy problem, and I will show you that when all costs are tallied up there's a better solution in traditional energy sources. But what a cold intellectual argument misses is that people want this stuff. It makes them feel good and virtuous about flipping on a light switch, making that act a two-fer. They get light and a warm fuzzy. They want to drive $100K batteries on wheels. They feel like they are literally saving the planet one green energy volt at a time. You can't fight city hall, so I'm throwing in the towel.

It's said there's nothing on earth more powerful than an idea whose time has come. And the transition to green energy definitely fills that bill.

Senseless as much of this may be, the fact remains that trillions of dollars are going to be spent globally to make this seismic shift in energy production and distribution that much of society is clamoring for in support of the Paris Climate Goals. Another old saying goes, "If you can't lick 'em, join 'em," comes to mind. With my recent article on Shell and green hydrogen, you can count me in the "True Believer" category henceforth. I'm going to get some of those green energy dollars for myself, and I hope to convince you of the same. I'm feeling very warm and fuzzy right now, and hope by the end of this article you will be as well.

With all of that preamble in mind, let's look at the renewables business of General Electric as a reason to take a flyer on its severely depressed shares.

Note - This article was published last week to the Daily Drilling Report membership service.

The green energy investment thesis for GE

GE flew too close to the sun and has been brought low by a number factors, chief among them dabbling in businesses they didn't really understand, like Long-Term Capital. Mistakes that cost them billions annually and will do so for years. These have been well covered by other authors, and other than the debt and liquidity risks that we always cover, I'm going to refer you to them.

In this article we are going to spend our time on the renewables business of GE as it's one that could experience significant growth in the next year or two. Renewable energy experienced a decline in bookings from a year ago to $3.98 bn, from $5.02 bn. Revenues ticked up a hair to $4.53 bn. This isn't significant to me as the whole world has been in a state of frenzy this year, thanks to the virus. I think we are at a turning point now where new FIDs will roll in this area.

What are we talking about primarily here? Wind energy, a category that has exploded over the last couple of years, and seems to have an on-ramp for growth reaching farther than the eye can see. That sounds like a business that could grow significantly beyond its ~$5 bn a year current contribution to GE's coffers. The money is there as shown by the Rystad graphic below.

Rystad

Rystad sees capex for offshore wind eclipsing capex of offshore oil and gas in 2021.

Debt and Liquidity

With $73 bn of long-term debt on the books, their debt nearly exceeds their reduced capitalization. This is horrific and accounts for much of the decline in the stock over the last few years, in my estimation. GE has significant maturities over the next decade. Simply in the amount of debt coming due over the next few years before that they have no clear pathway to paying given their GAAP OCF metrics of <$3,175 bn so far this year, thanks in part to the billions they must funnel to GE Capital yearly. Their EBITDA track record also is poor with a current ratio of 13.52 as measured by Gurufocus. This of course is why the stock price of a giant conglomerate like GE is so low.

Source

All of that said, the company did pay off about $9 bn of debt this year. And they do have options when it comes to maturities as there are $29 bn of cash on the books, thanks to socking away the money they received from their $20 BioPharma sale awhile back. That's not a great recipe for liquidity but it does give them breathing room to shuffle their cards. With the potential for asset sales and increased cash from high and growing margin businesses, I don't see a liquidity wall for GE.

Differentiating technology - The Haliade X Wind 13 MW Turbine

GE has a number of offerings in this space. I chose to highlight this one as it's going to be a cornerstone of a new contract GE has been awarded. We'll discuss that in a minute. Now let's look at the massive proportions of this device, one of which can power 16,000 homes with its output.

GE

GE CFO, Carolina Dybeck Happe comments on growth in the wind business-

In offshore wind, we're building a robust deal pipeline to capture secular growth through the decade. We expect strong onshore wind order growth in North America for the fourth quarter, and offshore wind should recognize its first order for Phase A of the Dogger Bank wind farm.

Source

Growth potential domestically in wind

Some of the volume seen in 2020 was driven by the planned expiry of the U.S. Production Tax Credit this year. As the linked article notes, this is almost certain to be extended due to legislation, The Green Act, now being introduced for the next Congress to consider.

EIA

Dogger Bank

This an ambitious project to deliver electricity to 4.5 mm British households from wind energy, and is part of Britain's decarbonization plan. It will be built in three phases and when complete cover over eight thousand square kilometers and deliver 3.6 GW of power to shore, and avoid the equivalent of 42 mm tons of Co2 annually.

Dogger Bank

Long-term growth in wind globally

A Reuters article documented the planned growth of wind energy led by a desire for clean energy to generate electricity and avoid Co2 generation.

In total some 348 GW of new onshore and offshore capacity are expected by the end of 2024, which would take cumulative wind power capacity to almost 1,000 GW, GWEC said.

Source

You can see in the IRENA graphic below that wind energy is forecast to capture a big chunk of the electricity generating market through the half century mark.

IRENA

Risks in Wind

Wind and renewable energy has been moving through the "love at first sight" phase of its relationship with the human population it serves. Who doesn't like the wind in their face? There are beginning to be problems with this story that may someday engender some of the same hate now directed toward petroleum based energy. The picture below shows a group of Germans protesting wind projects in their country.

Stop these things

Protests of this kind aren't limited to Europe. A planned wind farm offshore Massachusetts, The Vineyard Wind Farm, has been getting folks riled up who will be impacted by it.

I'm not going to develop this point extensively as it's a very scattered, nascent movement. So too was the anti-oil movement once, I might note.

Your takeaway

GE is a company working through a lot of issues, but slowly they are fixing them. There were problems across most of its business lines, in the recent quarter. That said it still carries a $360 bn backlog. Its Aviation business should start to pick up next year, as should the Health business. And it should be noted that over the short haul improvement in share prices will be much more a case of recovery in the aviation and healthcare businesses than the impact of renewables. Longer term as its installation base grows renewables could be significant force for revenue and profits.

I think I've made the case that renewables and particularly wind have a multi-decade on-ramp. And you can buy into this business for a measly $8-9 bucks. Compare this against buying competitor Vestas, (OTCPK:VWDRY) for over $62 a share, having jumped from $22 earlier in the year. And wind is all you get with Vestas! For reference, Vestas has exactly half the market cap of GE. That makes no sense, and Mr. Market will move soon to correct this situation.

Just in time for publication came an upgrade for GE from Barclays, on improving cash flow in coming quarters.

I think for investors willing to wait a few years for a significant return, GE presents an acceptable risk profile. Its stock has been close to $14 this year, and with continued good news on the COVID-19 front, could see it again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.