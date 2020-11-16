While the secular headwinds in traditional TV are unlikely to abate anytime soon, I see ample value in Fox (FOXA) stock at these levels. The crown jewel is Fox News, which continues to command a loyal audience base and sustained ratings strength through the cycles. Through its premium news/sports content, FOXA benefits from ample pricing power with advertisers and distributors, which should ensure continued FCF generation going forward. Finally, the business is priced very reasonably - adjusted for FOXA's balance sheet value (incl the tax shield), the implied core fwd EV/EBITDA multiple is a very reasonable ~5x. Net-net, I think FOXA offers very good value here.

Positive 1Q21 Despite the Timing-Related Shifts

Given the political climate, I wasn't too surprised that FOXA reported an adjusted EBITDA of $1.2bn, ahead of consensus at $773m. As expected, the beat was driven by above-par growth in affiliate fees and advertising, though the lower costs at both segments were a positive surprise (see EBITDA chart below).

Source: Company Filings

But the cost benefit was mainly down to delays in both sports and entertainment programming in 1Q21 and should reverse in 2Q21. While a portion of the beat was timing-related, I view the quarter positively given the continued pricing strength across cable and broadcast networks, with advertising also showing promising signs of a recovery.

Affiliate Fees Defy Cord-Cutting Headwinds

The big overhang on FOXA stock remains the outlook for affiliate fees (i.e., the company's largest and highest quality revenue source), but if 1Q21 was anything to go by, any decline will likely be gradual. Specifically, FOXA reported an acceleration in affiliate fee income growth by ~130bps to +10.0% YoY for its latest quarter.

Source: Company Filings

As the company refrained from offering segment-level guidance for FY21, the path ahead seems murky, though the upcoming benefit from the completed Comcast (CMCSA) renewal should help. Long term, I see FOXA continuing to lead industry growth on pricing strength, with any signs of a moderation in the pace of cord-cutting offering additional upside.

Advertising on the Recovery Path

Given the election cycle, advertising growth was on the cards, but FOXA's 36% QoQ growth in 1Q21 was a very positive surprise. Plus, not all of the political spend was recognized this quarter - FOXA saw a ~$100m benefit in 1Q21, with the remainder of the $300m tailwind due in 2Q21 (of which ~$200m will go to the local stations). If we were to exclude the ~$100m political benefit in 1Q21, the underlying ~17% YoY decline seems poor but needs to be viewed in context - besides the demand weakness (partly COVID-driven and partly secular), the softer trend was also due to delays and shifts in programming this quarter.

Source: Company Filings

It's hard to pinpoint where advertising goes from here, but I suspect the upcoming quarters could come in better than expected, as we see an eventual shift back to general entertainment and sports. Fox News should remain strong, though, with a heated political environment and COVID at the forefront of the news cycle. Even if we do see the commercialization of a COVID vaccine, a secular shift in people working from home should also support viewership. In any case, I expect advertising to trend above peers given FOXA's premium sports and news content across cable and TV.

Value from On-Balance-Sheet Assets and Tubi Optionality

There's a balance sheet element to the FOXA story as well - post-separation/Disney transaction, FOXA's adjustment of its asset tax base has resulted in a sizeable tax shield at ~$2.5bn (assuming a 21% tax rate and an 8% discount rate on a ~$300 million/year reduction in cash taxes). If we were to account for a higher ~25% tax rate (in-line with the historical rate), on the other hand, the tax shield would be worth $2.9bn (~18% of the current market cap). That's not all - FOXA also has a studio lot in LA conservatively worth >$1bn, as well as stakes in Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPF) (worth ~$760m) and Caffeine (worth >$100m). Excluding these unconsolidated investments, FOXA's current fwd EV/EBITDA multiple screens very reasonably at ~5x.

USD 'm FOXA Enterprise Value (Gurufocus) 19,185 (-) NPV of Tax Shield 2,867 (-) Fox Studio Lot 1,000 (-) Caffeine 100 (-) Flutter stake 760 = FOXA Enterprise Value (ex-unconsolidated assets) 14,458 (/) FY22e EBITDA 2,854 = Implied FY22e EV/EBITDA 5.1x

Source: Company Filings, Author's Est, Gurufocus

And perhaps most importantly, FOXA's recent acquisition of Tubi gives it a digital distribution presence in the advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) space. While FOXA acquired Tubi for ~$440m, I suspect it could be worth a lot more down the line. With Tubi already boasting ~33m MAUs in August (+65% YoY) and monetizing its user base via ad revenues, I would not rule out a Disney+-like re-rating catalyst on higher monetization in the AVOD market and increased optionality on streaming.

"I Look Around for One-Foot Bars That I Can Step Over"

With FOXA actively building asset value outside the bundle while also leveraging its premium news/sports content, I see ample cash generation potential ahead despite the secular challenges in media. Assuming FOXA retains its above-par FCF conversion levels, the already strong cash position (~$5bn) should get even stronger, granting management ample capital return optionality (likely stock buybacks). And adjusted for the value of its tax shield and unconsolidated assets, the valuation strikes me as very reasonable at ~5.1x FY22e EV/EBITDA. In essence, FOXA today looks a lot like one of Mr. Buffett's "one-foot bars," and I don't think investors have to get much right here to make an excellent return.

Additional color on the progress of its AVOD/DTC venture (Tubi), as well as the resolution of NFL renewal negotiations, represent key catalysts for the stock. Downside risks include the pace of cord-cutting and dilutive M&A.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.