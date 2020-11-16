The RPD Retirement Portfolio Amidst Volatility

After some reflection on what he has learned and his future needs, RPD just made some significant changes.

It discusses how RPD has evolved his portfolio during the volatile period since March.

At this moment (November 15), we just finished a week that began with an enormous rally, especially in the REIT, energy, and shipping sectors where my active investments are concentrated. Quite a pullback followed as Covid-19 rages among us.

Then on Friday there was a substantial rally. What next? Who knows? Whatever happens, my portfolio is in a really good place now, as I will explain going forward.

Conventional wisdom says retiring just before a market drop is a bad thing. In this case, my ability to deploy cash near the lows has turned it into a very good thing.

In contrast, the Boglehead approach would have been to keep the money only in diversified stock funds and (god forbid) bonds, and to rebalance at intervals. Had I been doing that, 2020 would not have significantly improved my prospects.

In addition, the week just past gave me some taxable gains to exploit and then let me buy back in at significantly lower values. If that seems confusing, substantial inherited and other tax losses enable me to convert those gains 100% into realized capital.

This is my first update since late March. It discusses the first significant change in portfolio structure since then.

My REIT portfolio has evolved quite a bit, as I discuss in my monthly updates for members of High Yield Landlord. Here there will more emphasis on the other parts where major changes have occurred.

The Overall Portfolio

Figure 1 shows the overall structure of my desired spending and total investable portfolio. I shared the initial details in a past article and its predecessor. Quoting:

A first element of my context is that 55% of my desired spending is covered by secure income of one kind and another. This is more than I would have chosen, but at the moment it feels pretty darn good. A second element is that I placed 25% of my investable funds with the investment group at my bank. As I wrote here, this is part of a strategy to accomplish two things. Firstly, it is intended to protect myself and others from my own potential cognitive decline. Secondly, its goal is to support the second 20 years of retirement, should I live that long.

Figure 1. The overall structure of my spending and investable funds.

I have looked at the holdings in that “cognitive decline” account once or twice in the past 9 months, and don’t recall what the balance was then. Mainly when I check, it is to confirm that the investments remain broadly distributed across US domestic and international stocks, using funds for a lot of it.

That portfolio will see the present bear market as a blip, when it looks back 20 years from now. In effect, it is doing a somewhat smarter version of Boglehead. I have nothing against that approach, but it will rarely create material changes in portfolio worth.

The purpose of the remaining funds is, first, to last for 20 years, more or less, and, second, to grow substantially with time if possible. The fate of these funds is my focus on most days.

This “active investing portfolio” (hereafter just “portfolio”) is heavily weighted in three areas, with a smattering of other things. The areas are energy, shipping, and REITs. I will discuss these in turn.

Energy and Shipping

I began investing in energy in mid-2019, and in (marine) shipping soon thereafter. As I gained control of more of my retirement funds, I increased these investments through January 2020.

Great timing, eh?

Both these sectors have suffered a lot in 2020. They have been impacted by the pandemic, the oil price war, and the growth of the media and political narrative that fossil fuels will magically vanish very soon.

Yet they are different in important ways. I’ve spent the past year trying to learn to understand each of them.

These are both complex spaces, neither for the faint of heart nor for the lazy. Yet recently my views of the two sectors have evolved, as is shared below.

Energy Midstreams

In the energy space, I have not invested in any of the exploration and production firms. To my mind they are the gold miners, capable of producing massive gains and lots of losses.

My investments are focused on the analog of the ore processing and transportation plants — the midstream energy firms. These can profit no matter which mines prove lucrative.

In the midstream space, one does have to be careful with subsector and geography. It is risky to invest in firms focused on higher-cost locations. And midstream energy includes quite a few subsectors, the large ones being crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (“NGLs”).

I rely heavily on the research available through Michael Boyd’s Energy Income Authority in this sector. I’ve learned enough to see that a substantial fraction of the public articles are of little value either because they are too superficial or because the author is not deeply competent.

Throughout this past year I learned enough about this sector to really know where I did not want to be. In the process, I realized (price-return) losses of about 15% of the initial investment, even after a couple of big gains thanks to Michael.

This is partially offset by dividends of around 8%. In addition, many of the firms I hold now have good upside that they did not have a year ago.

In the midstream space today, one can find numerous, very solid firms that are off 40% to more than 80% from their early 2020 highs. Many of them hold investment-grade credit ratings. And at those 2020 highs, those firms were were objectively undervalued.

What’s more a lot of these firms are nearly free-cash-flow-positive after dividends and capital expenditures now. If not, they will be very soon.

These firms are not issuing equity. Several of them are doing buybacks. More will soon.

On top of that, they nearly all pay dividends. The typical yield today is above 8%.

Figure 2 shows my current holdings in energy. Genesis Energy (GEL) is a special case not relevant to the present article. The others provide the scope that matters.

Figure 2. My midstream energy holdings as of November 14.

Most of these firms have more than 50% upside to their 2020 highs. And most of those highs were well below sensible valuations.

Overall, the market value of my energy portfolio stands at 80% of net invested funds. The yield on net invested funds is 9% and the current yield is 11%.

Maritime Shipping

I want to give credit to J. Mintzmyer and his community Value Investors Edge (“VIE”). For shipping, they provide outstanding research and share a great deal of information and insight. They have made me money and saved me from losses.

After a year of working on both energy midstreams and shipping, I do not understand shipping nearly as well as midstream energy. But I do now understand that the sector suffers from massive misalignment between management and investors.

I discussed this at length here. A summary follows.

Shipping firms are plagued with trying to make money amidst the interplay of many cycles. These include ship supply and both supply changes and demand changes for the commodities they ship. In addition, governments unconstrained by economics can take actions that destroy what seemed like sure profitability.

Most of the company managers, who view themselves as the shipowners and often hold large fractions of the stock, focus on being opportunistic amidst this mess rather than assuring that they produce shareholder value. For them, shareholders are a convenience not viewed as owning anything.

I don’t blame them. I might feel compelled to do the same thing.

Figure 3. My view of the management behavior of many shipping firms. Source.

But then I would quit that job because I would be unable to look myself in the mirror. Even imagining behaving as these guys and gals do gives me an anxious knot in my stomach.

Having publicly traded shares provides the insurance policy of being able to issue enormous numbers of new shares to compensate for mistakes or bad luck. The fact that existing shareholders will find that they own a much smaller fraction of the company seems irrelevant to these people.

My perception is that the shipping sector, on average, is worse than nearly all of the midstream MLPs. And it is worse than all of the midstream C-Corps. Most of it should be viewed as uninvestable by any investor not seeking to try to find its short-term cycles and profit from them.

If You Must Go There, Look For Dividends

To my mind the only companies in the marine shipping sector that a typical value investor should consider potentially investable are those with a firm dividend policy. Such firms are devoted to sharing profits with investors when they happen.

Today these firms today include Euronav (EURN), DHT holdings (DHT), and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP). There may be others.

Overall, one can find a lot of shipping firms with 40% to more than 100% upside to the fair value assessed by VIE. The average upside might be a bit higher than that of the midstream energy sector.

But the average credit rating is far far worse for the shipping firms. And few of them pay dividends, while the midstream firms are typically paying 8% or more.

Once I had formulated these thoughts, the implication for me was obvious. I sold out of nearly all my shipping investments. My net total return on the ones I sold has been about 7% in about 10 months.

I am now invested in EURN and DHT. They both have explicit and well-established dividend policies. Even there, expect volatile returns (Figure 4).

Figure 4. Even the shipping firm best aligned with investors, Euronav, cannot afford to pay steady dividends. They pay when they make money. Source: Seeking Alpha.

I am also invested in International Seaways (INSW), which I regret. They do not walk the walk of systematically rewarding shareholders.

I have a paper loss of about 30% on these three tanker stocks, thanks to buying near a euphoric peak in prices. That happened to be when I got the money. I still hope that the long-term crude-tanker supply cycle will eventually bail me out and perhaps even make me some money.

In addition, I hold shares in Golar LNG (GNLG), which is as much or more an energy company than a shipping company. I believe in what they are doing.

My REIT Portfolio

My main focus since March has been on (equity) REITs. The reason is that they fell far more than most other categories of stock, and thus provided the greatest opportunities.

It also helps that I understand REITs quite well. Most of my writing, both on my own profile and for Jussi Askola at High Yield Landlord, is focused on REITs.

Humans are horrible at judging actual risks in many contexts. So it is no wonder that Mr. Market over-reacts to bad news.

Any REIT whose rent collection suffered in direct consequence of government shutdowns of their tenants was ruthlessly punished by the market. Yet if one works the numbers on the value of the long-term cash flows, the pandemic shutdowns have a small effect.

The result has been that certain REIT sectors became ridiculously underpriced. This included apartment REITs, net-lease REITs, shopping-center REITs, and some healthcare REITs. Figure 5 shows the price action this year of a sampling of investment-grade REITs I own from these sectors.

Figure 5. Result of an investment of $10k, one year ago, in each of the REITs shown. Source: YCHARTS.

My view is that all these REIT sectors will recover to and above their pre-covid level of profitability over the next few years. Humans remain creatures who desire social interaction.

They also would rather have an omnichannel option with the potential for local sampling, pick-ups, and returns than rely on pure-online options. Pure online is only marginally profitable anyway, at best.

The mall REITs were punished even more severely. My view is that the highest quality mall REITs were punished far beyond reasonability. Fortunately, Mr. Market gave me the chance to rotate out of the lower-quality mall REITs into the better ones at no relative net loss.

What matters most about my REIT portfolio is that, once dividends are restored to pre-pandemic levels, the yield on cost of the REITs I will keep will go to 12%. Its market value will increase another 50% from where it was on November 13 by the time its REITs have come back to early 2020 highs on average. And nearly all of these REITs are investment-grade.

Of course, some of these REITs will not fully restore their dividends any time soon. But others will raise them further. Overall, I am content.

Portfolio Status

As of March 22, the (after-tax) value of my portfolio was 53% of its value on February 1. As of November 14, it has reached more than 80% of that value.

In addition, many of my holdings are investment-grade firms with 50% or more upside to their early 2020 highs. Even if they take 4 years to make up that difference, that would be a 10% CAGR over that period, not including dividends. Within more or less 4 years, my portfolio will have made those gains and will be poised to grow steadily from there.

Figure 6 shows three snapshots of the distribution within the portfolio. I moved the funds from shipping mostly into energy, for the reasons discussed above.

Figure 6. The distribution of the RPD Active Investing Portfolio at four times. Source: author.

Through the spring and summer, I chose to let the mall REIT fraction decrease and did not add any funds. This is where the governmental reactions to the pandemic have had their largest impact.

Looking Ahead

Today my portfolio value stands at 18 times my needed and desired income for the next few years while I continue part-time work. I do projections based on a few assumptions.

The part-time work will end in the fifth year, at age 70, though I hope it does not. At age 70 I will start taking social security. Even so, my needed income from the portfolio will double at that time. Inflation will increase gradually from 2% now to 6% 30 years from now.

The projections find that, after that initial bump in the fifth year, my needed income will increase at roughly a 6% rate. This is faster than the modeled price inflation, reflecting the shortfall of the inflation adjustments in my other income.

Figure 7 shows how this plays out in two groups of three scenarios. The first group (in blue) does not project the increase in portfolio value that I expect over the next few years. It’s three scenarios correspond to a total return of 4%, 6%, or 10%, equally split between price appreciation and dividend growth.

Figure Y. Scenarios for portfolio value, normalized to an initial value of 180,000 and initial income needs of 10,000. Source: author calculations.

The second group (in red) adds 10% of current portfolio value each year for 5 years, producing the 50% of added value that I expect to occur. It’s three scenarios then correspond to a total return of 4%, 6%, or 10% after that, equally split between price appreciation and dividend growth.

The lower set of projections, in blue, are somewhat better than similar projections I did early in 2020. This is despite the 20% drop in portfolio value.

What makes the difference is dividends. The opportunity to invest in ways that will produce substantial and enduring dividend income has been one of the gifts of this year.

The upper set of projections, in red, suggest that I am poised to achieve my goals of enabling modest additional spending and leaving more of a legacy.

Time will tell.

What You Can Do

It is not too late to take advantage of this year’s depressed prices. Quite a few stocks remain seriously on sale. Some of their sectors are mentioned above.

The worst thing an investor can do in markets like the one this year is to sell out and go to cash. The next worse thing may be to hang on to full positions in stocks that don’t drop.

The opportunity in years like this is to sell some or all of your highly valued positions and to distribute the funds across those that have fallen greatly. Some judgement is needed to stay out of firms pushed over the edge in some way.

But judgement is also needed to avoid taking counsel of one’s fears. I see far too many commenters and even some authors who seem to me to be doing the latter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLNG, GEL, EURN, DHT, INSW, FRT, CPT,STOR,WELL,SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long all the tickers shown in Figure 2.