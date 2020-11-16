Nicholas Ward's Dividend Growth Portfolio: October 2020 Update

Another month, another step towards financial freedom.

Sorry if that phrase is getting old for you all, but frankly, it never gets old to me.

As I've said many times before, tallying up my monthly dividends, seeing the year-over-year growth rate, and then re-investing those funds is my favorite market related activity each month.

What I love so much about the dividend growth strategy is that there is tangible proof, in the form of my passive income stream, that it is working.

What's more, I don't have to rely on fickle market sentiment to reach my goals. I don't stress on short-term market movement, because I know that regardless of which direction the broad indexes are heading, my portfolio is generating reliably increasing income. This allows me to sleep well at night throughout periods of market volatility like the one that we saw at the end of October.

I apologize for being a week or so late in writing this article. I saw swamped at the end of the month writing the election edition of The Intelligent Dividend Investor newsletter. Then, the election happened and I found myself, like much of the country, wasting a ton of time watching news as the votes rolled in (very slowly) to see who the next leader of the free world would be. With that in mind, my productivity in recent weeks on the Seeking Alpha and YouTube side of things has been lower than usual. But, I am pleased to get back into the normal swing of things with this monthly portfolio review article.

Passive Income Update

First of all, let's start with my October dividend performance. My passive income was up 8.61% y/y during the month of October. Year-to-date (through the first 10 months of the year) my dividend income was up 10.41% compared to 2019's total.

My dividend growth has slowed down a bit in recent months because I've been a net seller into the rally that we've seen throughout the summer/fall thus far. However, I am happy to sacrifice some income in the short-term to bolster my cash position because I think the markets are overvalued and I want to have adequate dry powder on hand to take advantage of the next big sell-off that occurs.

All of this dividend growth is organic. I still have not added nor subtracted money to my portfolio in 2020. I was actually about to make my first deposit into my brokerage accounts in roughly 3 years as the market sold off in late October, but then I got an estimate from the contractor who we're speaking to about finishing our basement so that my wife, who just took a new job and is now working from home, can have an in-home office. It's funny how something always tends to come up and eat into your savings, isn't it? I suppose that's why most financial planners say to have 6 month's or so worth of cash on hand to protect yourself from unforeseen expenses.

When I think about my family's overall balance sheet, I view my home as an asset (we live in a nice area with strong upward trends in terms of property value increases over time). I hosted for AirBnB for awhile, so there was a time that my home was contributing to my income stream. It was great, allowing other people to pay our mortgage. But, life happened and we stopped doing AirBnB when my wife got pregnant a couple of years ago and turned our guest room into the nursery.

Regardless, income or no income being produced by the physical property, I still view renovation as an investment. The plan is to add another bedroom as well, which should essentially cover the cost of the construction work done with regard to the improved value of the home when it's all finished.

With all of this said, I'm happy to take that step forward with my home, but it does mean that my dividend growth will have to be organic, at least through the end of 2020. Thankfully, over the last 3 years, I've been able to continue to generate strong dividend growth via the combination of dividend increases, buying low, selling high, and buying low again, and of course, re-investment on a monthly basis.

Total Returns

As I said above, when it comes to performance metrics of my investments, I pay attention to my passive income first and foremost. However, I know that people reading these portfolio overview articles like to know the total return data as well.

During October, my portfolio's value fell by 3.31%. This -3.31% performance compared negative to the S&P 500's October performance, which was -2.76%.

My underperformance during October was largely due to the tech sell-off that we saw late in the month. I am very overweight technology and therefore, anytime the Nasdaq sees outsized volatility, my portfolio is likely to follow.

Thankfully, the subpar October performance is overshadowed by continued outperformance on a year-to-date basis. After the end of the month selloff in October, the S&P 500's year-to-date performance was essentially flat. The major average was up roughly 0.4% for the year. With dividends included, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) was up 2.26% year-to-date. Through the first 10 months of the year, my portfolio was doing much better, up 6.05%.

October Trades

In terms of total trades, October was actually my most active month of the year. I made 36 trades this month, all purchases.

However, I want to make it clear that this data is a bit misleading. As I said in this article, highlighting my desire to slowly build up exposure to disruptive innovation via the ARK Invest funds, I started making weekly purchase of the 5 actively managed ARK ETFs this month.

As I said in that article, my hope is to build up positions in each of the 5 actively managed ARK ETFs to 0.5% weightings, meaning that my ARK basket will carry a 2.5% weighting. Then, if we experience a massive sell-off in the tech space, I will be willing to dip into my cash position to augment this basket, up to an upper threshold of 5% of my portfolio. My ARK accumulation process should take 6 months or so. I'm moving slow and steady since it's difficult to evaluate these types of holdings. This means that the purchases I am making each week are very small (as you will see in a moment, when looking at my ARK weightings after one month of accumulation).

Here is a chart showing my ARK accumulation process thus far.

Date ARKK ARKW ARKQ ARKG ARKF 10/09/20 $102.9 $117.96 $62.48 $73.81 $42.67 10/16/20 $102.75 $118.27 $62.70 $73.69 $42.65 10/23/20 $99.00 $118.32 $62.43 $70.08 $42.89 10/30/20 $93.18 $113.21 $58.43 $67.01 $41.58 10/30/20 $90.49 $110.57 $57.54 $65.40 $40.77

Outside of the ARK funds, my month looked fairly normal, in terms of trading.

On October 1st, I made my monthly selective re-investments. I bought shares of Essex Property Trust (ESS) at $205.44, AvalonBay Communities (AVB) at $154.39, Federal Realty Trust (FRT) at $75.69, Altria (MO) at $38.74, Realty Income (O) at $62.01, Intel (INTC) at $52.12, Raytheon Technologies (RTX) at $57.29, AbbVie (ABBV) at $87.00, and Brookfield Asset Management at $33.71.

I produced an in-depth video highlighting my decisions to buy these shares during my selective re-investment process, which can be found by clicking this link.

The only other trade I made during the month was initiating exposure to bio-pharma name, Merck (MRK). I bought an entry level position in MRK at $79.16 on October 27th after the stock's post-earnings sell-off.

I thought MRK's quarter was solid. The company's top-line growth was essentially flat, but it generated non-GAAP EPS growth of 16%. The company's drug portfolio continued to perform, lead by immuno-oncology drug, Keytruda. Keytruda's sales were $3.72b during the quarter, up 21% y/y. Keytruda is likely to be the main driving force for Merck for years to come. The drug doesn't come off patent until 2028 and I suspect that by 2024, it will be the largest drug in the world in terms of sales. Management also updated guidance during the quarter, raising its full-year EPS expectations a bit, to $5.91-$6.01. Due to the recent news, I've raised my 2021 EPS expectations to the $6.50 range, meaning that at $79.16, I was buying shares of a best-in-class oncology name for slightly less than 12.2x forward bottom-line expectations (over the last decade, MRK's average P/E ratio has been 15.9x, leading me to believe that a wide margin of safety has developed here). This, combined with the company's 3.2% yield and recent trend of generous dividend increase was enough to entice me to dip my toes into this stock, expanding my portfolio's healthcare related basket of stocks.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Portfolio Overview

The vast majority of my portfolio consists of large-cap U.S. equities. 3.49% of my stocks are international names. I'm pleased with this blend because I still get exposure to international and especially emerging markets from my multi-national U.S. names with large operations in such markets without having to deal with dividend withholding taxes from foreign countries. And, although REITs call into the financial services category below, I like to break that out in my mind as a separate sector (my brokerage is a bit behind with regard to that change) and with that in mind, roughly 5.8% of my portfolio is comprised of REITs.

Core Dividend Growth 47.36% Company name Ticker Cost basis Portfolio Weighting Apple AAPL) $25.94 15.77% Microsoft MSFT) $53.17 4.41% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY) $48.81 2.70% Qualcomm QCOM) $60.29 2.67% BlackRock BLK) $413.84 2.57% Cisco CSCO) $32.95 2.51% Johnson and Johnson JNJ) $113.07 2.30% PepsiCo PEP) $92.39 1.48% Honeywell HON) $123.87 1.32% Amgen AMGN) $130.50 1.22% Coca-Cola KO) $39.78 1.21% Texas Instruments TXN) $95.19 1.13% Illinois Tool Works ITW) $130.90 1.11% Novo Nordisk NVO) $37.74 1.01% Pfizer PFE) $31.94 0.86% Brookfield Asset Management BAM) $33.56 0.84% Intel INTC) $31.16 0.82% Digital Realty DLR) $49.87 0.70% Medtronic MDT) $73.94 0.67% Diageo DEO) $107.91 0.48% Merck MRK) $79.16 0.47% McCormick MKC) $71.43 0.43% 3M Company MMM) $148.84 0.40% Raytheon Technologies RTX) $61.73 0.28% High Yield 15.32% AT&T T) $37.70 2.91% Altria MO) $49.69 1.80% W.P. Carey WPC) $63.32 1.46% Brookfield Renewables BEPC) $43.86 1.43% AbbVie ABBV) $74.05 1.37% International Business Machines IBM) $128.95 1.13% Brookfield Infrastructure BIPC) $39.19 1.02% Reality Income O) $53.19 0.79% Store Capital STOR) $22.91 0.76% Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT) $116.09 0.62% Verizon VZ) $44.42 0.55% National Retail Properties NNN) $36.17 0.44% Essex Property Trust ESS) $213.83 0.40% AvalonBay Communities AVB) $147.95 0.35% Enbridge ENB) $31.07 0.29% High Dividend Growth 15.58% Visa V) $72.45 2.87% Broadcom AVGO) $234.30 2.93% Starbucks SBUX) $48.10 2.74% Comcast CMCSA) $37.70 2.31% Nike NKE) $58.75 2.27% MasterCard MA) $81.40 1.24% Lowe's LOW) $95.77 0.65% Home Depot HD) $184.52 0.57% Non-Dividend 7.55% Alphabet GOOGL) $741.39 4.27% Amazon AMZN) $849.74 2.36% Facebook FB) $162.99 0.82% ARK Internet ARKW) $115.67 0.10% ARK Innovation ARKK) $97.67 <0.10% ARK Fintech ARKF) $42.11 <0.10% ARK Genomics ARKG) $70.00 <0.10% Ark Autonomous/Robitics ARKQ) $60.72 <0.10% Special Circumstance 5.95% Walt Disney DIS) $92.40 3.85% NVIDIA NVDA) $110.55 1.46% Constellation Brands STZ) $172.19 0.39% Carrier CARR) $20.97 0.13% Otis OTIS) $58.65 0.12%

Conclusion

That about sums it up. All in all, I was pleased with my performance this month. Anytime my passive income grows, I'm happy. I do look forward to getting back to monthly passive income growth results in the double digit range, but 2020 hasn't been the best year for dividend increases due to the pandemic, so that will likely require active trading to achieve in the near-term. But, I have the cash on hand to make that happen; now I'm just waiting on the market to provide attractive margins of safety.

More than anything, I'm looking forward to writing the November portfolio review because if the second half of this month is even half as good as the first, it will likely be one of my best of all-time (in terms of total returns). But, regardless of whether or not that happens, I can sit back and relax because I know that my dividends will continue to roll in, they will continue to grow over time, and the compounding process that I have set into place will eventually lead to my passive income surpassing my active and therefore, a comfortable retirement. Best wishes all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, ABBV, AMGN, AMZN, AVGO, BAM, BEPC, BIPC, BLK, BMY, CMCSA, CSC, O, D, DEO, DIS, DLR, ENB, FRT, GOOGL, HD, HON, INTC, ITW, JNJ, KO, LOW, MA, MDT, MKC, MMM, MO, MSFT, NKE, NNN, NVDA, NVO, PEP, PFE, QCOM, SBUX, STOR, STZ, T, TXN, RTX, V, VZ, IBM, OTIS, CARR, FB, ESS, AVB, MRK, ARKK, ARKW, ARKF, ARKQ, ARKG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.