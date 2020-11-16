This is a good deal for both companies; PNC continues to look like an undervalued high-quality operator, while BBVA is also undervalued but less operationally outstanding.

BBVA is getting a good price for BBVA USA and management has pledged to return at least some of the proceeds to shareholders through a buyback; further M&A is also a possibility.

It was no secret that PNC Financial (PNC) intended to put its large excess capital position to work through whole bank M&A, and it was likewise no secret that BBVA (BBVA) management was willing to listen to offers for its U.S. subsidiary. Those two realities intersected on Monday with the announcement that the companies had reached an agreement whereby PNC will acquire the U.S. branch banking assets of BBVA (BBVA USA) in an $11.6 billion deal that should close at some point in 2021.

I do believe this is a win-win opportunity for both banks, though moreso for PNC. BBVA is getting a good price on an asset that it frankly wasn’t running to its full potential, and management can deploy that capital toward dividends/buybacks or its own M&A activities. For PNC, the deal makes it a truly national bank with strong footholds in markets like Houston and Denver, as well as growth opportunities in states like Arizona and California, and likewise provides some meaningful self-improvement opportunities that past deals suggest management will achieve.

I liked PNC before, and I still like it now. I thought BBVA was undervalued when I last wrote about the company, and while the BBVA USA sale is a good value-creation opportunity, core underlying performance has been less impressive.

The Deal To Be

PNC and BBVA agreed to a transaction that will see PNC pay $11.57 billion in cash for effectively all of BBVA’s U.S. commercial banking operations. BBVA USA is a Sunbelt franchise with 637 branches across seven states, including the fourth-largest deposit share in Texas, $66 billion in loans (roughly 24% of PNC’s standalone loans) and $86 billion in deposits (27% of PNC’s standalone amount).

BBVA is a primarily commercial lender, with 41% of its loan book in commercial and industrial (or C&I) loans and 24% in commercial real estate (or CRE), and that largely matches PNC’s existing franchise, though BBVA isn’t as strong in middle-market lending as PNC. Although I wouldn’t say that BBVA has an exemplary deposit franchise, it’s pretty good with non-interest-bearing deposits making up 31% of the deposit base.

BBVA USA is strongest in Texas, where it has more than half of its deposits, and enjoys a #4 deposit share in that fast-growing state. The bank also has significant share in Alabama, Arizona, and New Mexico, as well as the Denver market (#10). While its share in California is not large (0.3%), the 60 or so branches in-state provide a credible foothold from which PNC can look to drive growth in the future (particularly with its tech-support “branch lite” model).

PNC is paying 1.34x Q3’20 tangible book for BBVA USA, a relatively high price for a business that has underperformed for some time and has not been earning its cost of capital. Cost leverage has been an issue for BBVA management, but this is an area where PNC has done quite well with past acquisitions, and I believe it is a key source of future value – management’s synergy target of $900M is about one-third of BBVA USA’s expenses and I believe this is definitely achievable.

What’s Next?

For PNC, management will need to deliver relatively quickly on cost synergies, and given management’s track record, I’m not too worried. Elevated loan losses (particularly in areas like energy lending) are a risk given the current recession, but the loan marks adequately reflect that concern. I’d likewise note that BBVA USA has traditionally been run as an asset-sensitive bank (a problem in a low-rate cycle), while PNC has run itself has a much less asset-sensitive bank.

Longer term, the BBVA USA deal gives PNC a truly national franchise with a strong position in the attractive Texas market, an even larger presence in Florida, a good position in Arizona, and a “starter position in California. I expect PNC to look to aggressively cut costs and transition BBVA USA towards its own tech-driven “branch lite” model that emphasizes growth in commercial lending in major MSAs, but also cost/return-effective growth in consumer banking.

The path forward for BBVA is much less clear. Management had previously indicated that they were in no hurry to sell the U.S. operations, but would consider a deal at the right price. In their presentation on the deal, BBVA management emphasized the “optionality” that this deal creates, but also indicated their intention to pursue a “sizable” buyback in 2021.

Given the low valuation on BBVA shares (even post-deal), I believe a buyback is probably the best use of the capital, and with the deal adding about 300bp to BBVA’s CET 1 ratio, there’s a meaningful amount of capital that could be returned. I also wouldn’t rule out some strategic M&A of its own, as the argument for a deal for Banco Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSY) could still make sense.

Better Q3 Results

This deal for BBVA USA comes after a mixed, but generally positive, third quarter for BBVA. The business is clearly still under pressure, with revenue down 9%, net interest income down 8%, and core pre-provision profits down 3%, but revenue was a little better than expected, core PPOP beat by 5%, and net attributable profit was 48% better than expected, with strong beats in Spain, Mexico, Turkey, and South America. Perhaps ironically, it was the U.S. operations that were notably weak, with a 29% sequential decline in attribute profit and a 15% miss relative to sell-side expectations.

Across the business, BBVA continues to suffer from low rates and weak demand for loans. Provisioning expense was generally better than expected, though, and management believes they’re past the worst in all of their major operating areas (excluding the U.S.). Management has also done well on costs, and expects to resume capital returns (dividends and buybacks) in 2021.

The Bottom Line

I liked PNC before this deal, and I like it after the deal. While the bank is “overpaying” relative to what BBVA USA would be worth on a standalone basis, I think the deal will be attractively accretive for shareholders once management integrates the business, lowers costs, and leverages the new market opportunities in states like Texas and California.

For BBVA, I regard this as just about the best potential outcome for the U.S. operations, as management was able to get a price that reflected at least a piece of what the business could be worth under better management. Likewise, I’m encouraged by management’s willingness to return more capital to shareholders. I do still see upside in BBVA’s share price, but that upside is tempered in part by challenging operating conditions in markets like Spain and Mexico and a track record that just hasn’t been all that good for several years.

