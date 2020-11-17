The harsh reality is units of Energy Transfer (ET) have been a horrific investment for some time. In Q3 of 2020 there were 41 articles written about ET with only one bearish rating. Over the past 30 days 11 authors have written articles on ET with 4 very bullish, 4 bullish and 3 neutral ratings. The feeling on Wall Street is similar with 18 analysts providing ET with 8 very bullish, 4 bullish and 6 neutral ratings. Everything is not peachy for investors who allocated their capital to units of ET. There are many headwinds and unknowns with countless speculative viewpoints which at this point in time cannot be proven or disproven.

I am very disappointed in units of ET and it has been hard for me to swallow the recent decision to cut the distribution by 50%. From a business standpoint this decision will allow ET to redirect capital to strengthening the balance sheet by reducing debt at a quicker pace. From an investors perspective one of our legs was chopped out from under us. For many compounding the distributions may have been the only way for some to get back to even. For others in retirement this was a blow to their cash flow generation from income producing investments.

Right now, there are many uncertainties surrounding ET and energy in general. Some feel energy isn’t investable. It’s been argued that younger fund managers want nothing to do with fossil fuels and the narrative about net-zero emissions is too strong. Individuals who made an investment in ET must consider the following, there are policy makers who want to end fossil fuels, chances are there will be an administration change and phasing out fossil fuels over time may be the direction which is set in motion, domestic and international usage rates for fossil fuels have not recovered from COVID, the younger generation has a strong sense of social responsibility which includes specific stances on climate change and renewables have slowly been gaining market share within the global energy mix.

As a unitholder of ET I feel as if I am at a crossroad with this investment. There are other investments that can yield at least 8 - 10% from the dividend or distribution which do not have the political headwinds or as many problems as ET. I still believe in my long-term thesis about energy and fossil fuels but each day is getting harder and harder to keep my capital in these investments. Maybe I am letting my research and common sense get the better of me but for all of the flaws ET has and headwinds they are facing I am still optimistic. I still think units can get back to $10-$12 but that may be the ceiling and as far as the distribution is concerned it could be several years to get back to the $1.00 range. I can’t say ET is a buy for new investors but I certainly don’t think it is a sell for unitholders. Due to the number of headwinds and the reduced distribution I would be very cautious starting a position in ET. Could you make money in the short term, absolutely, but I don’t see units appreciating to their former glory.

Let’s address the distribution cut first as this was a major blow to unit holders

One of the worst things an income investor can learn is that one of the companies they invested in is reducing or cutting its dividend or distribution. While many companies suspended or reduced their payouts in the first half of the year ET made the decision to do so before announcing the November distribution and Q3 earnings report. Many contributors on Seeking Alpha who cover ET including myself didn’t think a distribution cut would occur. Q2 2020 was probably the worst operating environment ET has ever faced and they reported $2.44 billion in EBITDA, distributable cash flow of $1.27 billion and a distribution coverage ratio of 1.54x as they generated $448 million in excess of distributions. This left many feeling optimistic about the distribution and if ET could still generate 1.54x during a period of time when many major metropolitan areas were shut down then there wouldn’t be a need to cut the distribution. Well sometimes logical thinking is incorrect and I was incorrect as ET cut the distribution by 50%.

Shortly after the distribution was cut to $0.61 annualized from $1.22 ET reported Q3 earnings with distributable cash flow of $1.69 billion. This provided a distribution coverage ratio of 4.1x. On the Q3 conference call Tom Long who is the CFO for ET indicated that this reduction will generate approximately $1.7 billion of additional cash flow on an annual basis. Mr. Long explained that this was a proactive decision to accelerate ET’s debt reduction as management focuses on a leverage target between 4 – 4.5x and a solid investment grade rating. Mr. Long did indicate that once the leverage target is reached that ET will look to return additional capital to shareholders in the form of unit buybacks and distribution increases.

Selfishly as a unit holder I was really annoyed when the distribution cut was announced. I was of the mindset that even if ET never cracked $10 per unit the compounding distribution would be more than enough for me. Putting the business first instead of my selfishness this was a smart move. ET is taking a similar step to what Kinder Morgan (KMI) did back in 2015. KMI slashed its growing quarterly dividend by 75% and held it at $0.125 for 9 consecutive quarters. Since Q3 of 2015 KMI has reduced its net debt by $10 billion. Since the beginning of 2018 KMI has provided investors with 3 increases raising its dividend by 110% from $0.125 to $0.2625 on a quarterly basis. I am not sure how long it will take ET to meet their goals of deleveraging and obviously the business environment could change in the future. While the distribution cut isn’t what I wanted to see I understand why they did it and agree it was the correct stance to take. ET needs to strengthen its balance sheet and make some of their liabilities disappear. This was never a short term investment for me so I have to take management at their word and hope that we get to a position in the next 3-5 years where we could get a mixture of buybacks and distribution increases.

Energy Transfer had an interesting 3rd quarter as COVID-19 is still impacting many parts of the country.

Midstream operators generate additional revenue as increased levels of fossil fuels flow through their systems. Thankfully 85% of ET’s contracts are fee-based which protected them to some extent through these unprecedented times. Demand has become a major problem for ET. Since many aspects of the economy are not back to pre-COVID-19 levels less fuel is running through the system and new capacity contracts are scarce or simply non-existent. If you look at the Baker Hughes (BKR) rig count significant drilling capacity has come offline. Over the past year the average rig count in the U.S has decreased by 548 rigs or 64.62% and in Canada rigs have decreased by 59 or 40.69%. When the exploration and production companies aren’t drilling as much it could be a recipe for disaster for midstream operators. When some people read through ET’s numbers I understand how their impression could be negative. On the other hand given the current situation the U.S and the world is facing I was quite happy with the results. Rig counts have been slashed tremendously, air travel is bleak, and the country isn’t consuming the energy it once did yet in my opinion ET reported a good Q3.

Over the years ET has grown into one of the largest energy infrastructure companies with six business segments. Having multiple streams of income and different business segments is important in any industry. When something isn’t performing there are other business segments to pick up the slack. ET’s adjusted EBITDA actually increased to $2.87 billion from $2.81 billion compared to the same period in 2019 due to record results in the NGL & refined products segment. ET’s distributable cash flow increased by $14 million to $1.69 billion compared to Q3 2019. ET has reduced its growth capital outlook by $100 million below its previous estimates and expects to finish 2020 around $3.3 billion. With the market conditions improving ET is projecting to finish 2020 at the high end of their 2020 outlook with a range of $10.2 - $10.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Due to the distribution cut ET had roughly $1.28 billion left over in distributable cash flow after paying out $412 million in distributions.

As disappointed as I was with the distribution cut the excess cash should pay off in spades. ET is expecting to allocate $3.3 billion to growth projects in 2020 but that number decreases to approximately $1.3 billion in 2021 and between $500-$700 million in both 2022 & 2023. Hypothetically if ET were to generate $1.28 billion in each quarter over the next three years that would amount to $15.36 billion. If we take the high end of their projections for capital growth projects ET will allocate $2.7 billion over the next three years. This would put ET in a position to have an excess of $12.66 billion in distributable cash flow. I applaud what KMI accomplished as management implemented financial discipline to strengthen the company’s future. With $12.66 billion in excess distributable cash flow ET could allocate $10.66 billion to its debt maturities, buy back $1 billion in units, offer a special distribution of $500 million to unit holders and use the remaining $500 million to increase the quarterly distribution. Maybe its wishful thinking but I think that is a scenario investors could defiantly get behind.

One of the metrics I like to evaluate when researching a company is their tangible book value per share. Tangible book value is computed as total assets – total liabilities but we exclude shareholder equity on the liability side and then intangible assets & goodwill on the asset side. Tangible book value per share is the tangible book value divided by the number of common units. ET’s total assets minus intangible assets & goodwill is $86.86 billion and their total liabilities minus shareholder equity is $63.39 billion. ET’s tangible book value is $22.96 billion. ET has 2.698 billion common units. When the tangible book value is divided by the common units the tangible book value per unit is $8.51. Today’s closing price was $5.35 which is a difference of $3.16 or 59.05%. By this methodology ET is undervalued by at least $3.16 per share without giving them a single cent of premium.

ET is navigating murky waters as policy makers and activists look to eliminate fossil fuels

This section is not meant to be political, so I am going to ask that in the comments it doesn’t turn into a political debate. My intention is to write this section from a point of neutrality and only state facts without speculation.

All new and current investors of traditional energy companies should be honest with themselves and analyze the risks as there are tremendous headwinds impeding positive returns. Chances are that when the Electoral College casts their votes the outcome will be a President Elect Joe Biden. I understand that what is said on the campaign trail and what actually occurs in Washington can often be two separate things as negotiations occur. Without speculating about what policy will be in the future the real question becomes what is Mr. Biden’s stance on energy? Per his website it states that there is an opportunity to put the U.S on a path to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. When you read further it specifies “American-made electricity to achieve a carbon pollution free power sector by 2035.” Mr. Biden will increase federal procurement by $400 billion in his first term for clean energy innovation by purchasing inputs such as batteries and electric vehicles. This plan will utilize renewables to produce carbon free hydrogen at a lower cost than hydrogen from shale gas which will be used to decarbonize industrial heat & the food and agricultural sector. There isn’t a single sentence that discusses banning or eliminating fossil fuels such as crude oil or natural gas. Without speculating it is clear that this endeavor will favor renewable sources of energy. The plan which was been posted on Mr. Biden's website is similar to H. RES. 109 (Green New Deal Resolution) which was published on 2/5/2019 and Solving The Climate Crisis published on 6/30/2020. The common theme among these plans is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The 538-page report about solving the climate crisis specifies that we would need to eliminate emissions from the power sector by 2040. Until former Vice President Biden’s full plan is released and not just the summary it's fair to say he agrees with the common idea about achieving net-zero emissions. The question becomes how we will officially go about getting there and without speculating there are no facts to discuss. The only certainty is that it will be a much friendlier environment for renewables.

One of the high-profile risks for ET is the Dakota Access Pipeline. The Dakota Access ownership group includes ET at 38%, Phillips 66 (PSX) at 25%, Enbridge (ENB) at 28% and Marathon Petroleum (MPC). This pipeline has the capacity to carry 570,000 bpd from the Bakken shale to the Midwest and gulf coast. Since inception Native American Tribes and environmental groups have protested its construction and operation. In 2017 President Trump signed a pair of executive orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline. Earlier in the year a lower court said that the Dakota Access pipeline would have to shutdown by August 5th 2020 then the D.C circuit court of appeals stayed the lower courts injunction which had ordered the shutdown. Last month the state of Illinois approved the expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline as they rejected the bid by environmental groups to block the project.

Currently the pipeline looks safe through 2020 as those opposed to Dakota Access would have until Oct. 16 to file a new request to shutter it. The lawyers for the Army Corps of Engineers and ET would then have until Nov. 20 to respond. While the back and forth plays out in the courts the big unknown is the stance of a future President Biden. To my knowledge former Vice President Biden hasn’t spoken publicly about the Dakota Access but he has indicated that he would revoke a Presidential permit issued by President Trump for the Keystone XL pipeline. The only thing we can do is sit back and observe how this plays out. I am not going to speculate but I would feel better if the Dakota Access wasn’t in the middle of a legal battle especially when there is an administration on the horizon with a net-zero carbon emission agenda.

This morning news broke that San Francisco voted to ban natural gas in new buildings. This will apply to roughly 54,000 homes and 32 million sq ft of commercial space which are currently in the development pipeline. Since July of 2019, 38 other cities in California passed ordinances to restrict gas hookups in buildings and SF just joined the party. There is an amendment allowing restaurants to apply for a waiver to use natural gas stoves until the end of 2022.

All investors need to be realistic. The external threats are immense and the world is changing, just look at what San Francisco passed. Individuals have serious views on the environment and regardless if you disagree these views are being taken very seriously. Only time will tell how the headwinds will ultimately affect the energy industry. Energy investments are not for the faint of heart and many have gotten crushed along the way. If volatility isn’t your cup of tea you should probably look for another investment. In the short term I believe it’s going to be a rocky road.

Given the political climate and external threats do you fold the cards on units of Energy Transfer without seeing the turn or the river?

It's hard seeing red in the portfolio and after the distribution cut getting into the green could take even longer. So what do you do? Honestly, I don’t think there is a correct answer and it depends on your individual investment thesis. Sure you could sell, reinvest the money and probably get back to even quicker being in a tech stock but most people that I know aren’t invested in ET to find growth, it's to find income. All I can say is ET still meets my investment needs even though I am in the red. I am very diversified across funds and equities and ET is still generating a large amount of income in my dividend portfolio.

The world is changing and there are political threats on the horizon but I am not seeing a doomsday scenario just yet for fossil fuels. There are too many unknowns and with a long-time horizon on this investment I have the time to wait for the turn and probably the river to be dealt before making a final decision. I am unwilling to part with units of ET because of the current information we have. The global population is expected to reach 10 billion in the year 2057. The EIA is projecting that the amount of energy utilized on a global scale will increase by roughly 44% from 2020 – 2050. By 2030 we will see a 12% increase then from 2030 – 2040 we will have an increase of 14% then from 2040 – 2050 there will be another 12.5% increase. There are two main factors which will drive the increase in energy utilization. The biggest contributors will come from the growing population and an expanding middle class as developing countries advance their economic status on the global stage. By 2050 the GDP for non-OECD countries is expected to grow roughly 300% and for OECD countries around 70%. The Brookings Institution projects that the middle class will expand by 53% as it grows from 3.2 billion to 4.9 billion by 2030.

A growing population will drive the demand of plastics on a global scale to new heights. As individuals and families progress into the middle class we will see a direct correlation to increased utilization of plastic. Plastic can be defined as polymers of long carbon chains. Two of the cheapest feedstocks to create the building blocks for plastic are crude oil and natural gas. Fossil fuels have an abundance of hydrocarbons which act as building blocks for long polymer molecules. GRID Arendal is a partner with the UNEP otherwise known as the UN Environmental Program. GRID is projecting that by 2050 the global production of plastic will increase 350% from 400 million tons to 1.8 billion tons. Grand View Research is projecting that we see an annual average growth rate of 3.2% from 2020 – 2027 domestically in the U.S. In a study conducted through the University of Georgia the cumulative plastic production is expected to increase by 310% from 2017 – 2050 which is close to the projections from GRID Arendal.

There are 6,988 days until 2040. Until someone publishes a well thought out plan on how we replace fossil fuels by 2040 I will continue to believe it is improbable. We don’t generate enough energy from renewables to facilitate using renewable sources for all new homes, buildings, industrial, automobiles and planes. Hypothetically if we were to install enough solar and wind by 2030 to facilitate every new building, home, industrial structure and automobile what do we do with the remaining infrastructure? There were 139.64 million homes in the U.S. at the end of 2019. If we started tomorrow we would need to overhaul 19,982.83 homes per day to decarbonize just the homes across the U.S. That includes working every weekend and holiday and doesn’t account for buildings or factories. Even though fossil fuels are hated they are a necessity to our way of life and at some point the reality that going 100% renewable in the next twenty years is improbable needs to set in. Maybe I am wrong but there hasn’t been a single plan that addresses how we convert the existing infrastructure or how long it will take to replace the 88 quadrillion btu’s which is currently generated by fossil fuels domestically. For these reasons I am not willing to throw away the units of ET even if it seems like I am holding a 2 & 6 off suit then the flop came out with a queen, jack and 5. There is still a chance of hitting a 3 and 4 on the turn and river for the straight even if the odds aren’t pretty.

Conclusion

Energy has been a scary place to be invested and it’s not getting better. ET just slashed their distribution by 50% and there are many headwinds in ET’s future. For me it’s not time to throw in the cards and I am holding my units. I am still optimistic that fossil fuels will be needed for at least 20-30 years and if that is correct midstream operators such as ET will be transporting them. There could be significant upside from today's prices as ET has a tangible book value per unit of $8.35 which indicates units could be undervalued by at least 59.05%. For many this isn’t great news because their average unit price is in the double digits. I am planning on sticking it out and see what 2021 and probably 2022 brings before I rush to any major decisions. If you have a long-time horizon ET could turn out to be a positive investment but be aware there are many variables and headwinds which cannot be truly accounted for at this moment in time. Please do your own research and evaluate the risks because energy investments have a rocky road ahead. I am holding and may add to my position in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.