Did The Inflection Point Arrive? What Does It Mean For Energy And Tech Going Forward?

All-in-all, the supply side of the oil thesis is set in stone, so it just comes down to demand. Will the energy bulls finally get a bit of lady luck on their side? Only time will tell, but it does appear this inflection point is harder to fool than the previous ones considering how extreme we are in positioning.

With Moderna and Pfizer vaccine data showing high efficacy, the next one the market is watching closely will be the AstraZeneca vaccine. This is expected to be announced some time in December.

All three energy sector ETFs are now trading above the 200-day moving average, something that has not happened since October 2018.

We are potentially seeing a more durable shift in trend between value and growth, and energy and tech.

Welcome to the inflection point edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Prophetic or was it pure luck? I akin it to the saying, "Even a broken clock is right twice a day." That's how I feel about calling inflection points. The feeling is always "maybe this is it," only to see it turn out wildly different than expectations.

On Nov 8, we published our WCTW flagship report titled, "Turning Points Happen Quickly And No One Will Know What Triggered It." When David Einhorn, the legendary value hedge fund manager, published his Q3 letter and noted how back in 2000, the bubble popped just from the weight of its own speculative activities, it really made us think, "What will cause the turning point now?"

With the help of hindsight, it was the announcement of the positive vaccine data from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) that's catalyzing everything, but there's been a deep underlying market shift taking place for months. It's rather evident now that we look back on the internal dynamics of the market started to shift over the summer.

Since October, small caps have outperformed S&P 500. First small caps outperformed on the notion that additional fiscal stimulus would be bullish only to be disappointed by no fiscal stimulus. Nonetheless, small caps still kept their relative strength versus the big tech names.

Then came the alarming close for tech vs. energy in October.

The only other time in history where the relative performance of tech stocks reached an all-time high against energy but closed the month lower was in March 2000. We dedicated an entire WCTW report on this because it was something that shouldn't have happened if tech was to still outperform energy.

And again, with the benefit of hindsight, we are now seeing tech sharply underperform energy with some names rallying close to ~30% on Monday alone.

The other signal that we are now observing that could suggest the inflection point is here is another technical signal. Now for those of you that are hardcore value/fundamental guys, you will need to excuse us here for a second. Fundamentals have been pointing to the inflection point starting back in May/June. Doesn't mean fundamentals are wrong, but fundamental tailwinds seldom tell you if inflection points have actually arrived.

So the crudest and most classic way of knowing whether or not momentum has shifted is just to look at the 200-day moving average.

As Paul Tudor Jones used to say, he never buys an asset that's below the 200-day moving average. Well, maybe that tune is changing.

All three energy sector ETFs are now above the 200-day moving average.

Now just because you popped above the 200-day moving average for a day doesn't mean anything. All three ETFs will now need to hold the moving average and continue to move higher for it to be meaningful.

And as we wrote this weekend in our flagship WCTW article, "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." Positive momentum is great and all, but it's meaningless unless it continues.

Fundamentally, where are we headed?

As we wrote last Monday, the vaccine news simply forced market participants to start thinking about the possibility of normalcy. Considering where we are in valuation and price relative to historical levels, we are still far from the normalcy levels. Consider that the major sell-off in energy stocks in March was started by the Saudi price war and there's no such price war today. Demand levels have started to normalize for the east, while COVID-19 cases remain exceptionally high in the west. The conflicting signals will likely take the courage out of some traders, but the market will need to digest two more announcements of vaccine data in the next few weeks.

So if vaccine data was the catalyst, then more positive vaccine news will clearly aid this inflection point, and today's announcement by Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was just another validation point. And the last big one is from AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), which based on all the news releases so far, appears to be another positive one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.