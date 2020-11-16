Options are excellent tools to enhance returns. We have documented how one can reduce risk and generate better returns using options. The key facet of that strategy is to be discerning and pick what you want to buy and what price you want to own it. Unfortunately, that exact facet has been missing from a lot of ETFs and CEFs that use options. But since we don't judge a book by its cover, we don't write off a fund just because it uses that strategy. Today, we examine Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) to see if it can make a sound investment.

The Fund

QYLD was founded in late 2013 with the aim of replicating the CBOE Nasdaq-100 BuyWrite V2 Index. QYLD follows a "covered call" or "buy-write" strategy, in which the fund buys the stocks in the Nasdaq 100 Index and "writes" or "sells" corresponding call options on the same index. There is a mechanical nature to this, and the fund spells out exactly when it will buy and sell options.

The Fund "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money NASDAQ-100 Index covered call options. The CBOE NASDAQ-100® BuyWrite V2 Index ("BXNT Index") replicates the methodology used to calculate the BXN Index, with one exception: the written NASDAQ-100® Index covered call options are held until one day prior to the expiration date (i.e., generally the Thursday preceding the Third Friday of the month) and are liquidated at a volume weighted average price determined at the close.

The Nasdaq Buy-Write Index is computed with options written on 100% of the underlying holdings, and QYLD follows this methodology as well. This is different than QQQX, for example, which aims at a longer term target of 55%.

Holdings

QQQX's top holdings include the mega cap names like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT).

About 50% of its weight comes from just 6 names, making it a fairly concentrated bet. This, though, is fairly similar to the QQQ holdings.

Small differences likely arise from tracking errors from both funds.

Options

QYLD does options differently than many other funds. Options are sold directly on the Nasdaq index rather than on individual holdings. As of November 13, 2020, the options were sold for the 12,000 strike on the Nasdaq. These are due to expire on November 20, 2020.

This method does allow the fund to produce some option income which does seem quite substantial compared to the benchmark. The fund though appears to pay out pretty much what it generates in income, and there is a high degree of month to month variability here.

Fees

The fund's fees are decent for what it is doing. Buy-write strategy is harder for beginners to replicate, and in that context, the 0.60% annual fee is not too high, even for a passive fund.

The actual expense ratio works out to 0.66%, but QYLD has waivers in place till March 2021.

Performance

This is where the rubber meets the road. If you want to invest in a covered call ETF, it has to succeed at doing what covered call ETFs should do. Our definition of that is that the fund should outperform over the entire cycle. Now, that is harder to examine for QYLD as it has not been around for a protracted bear market, but we can still glean some things from its performance so far.

For starters, the fund has lagged and lagged really badly. Note we are using the total return here so the distributions are counted.

Now, at this level of Nasdaq mania, where we expect pretty much negative returns for it over the next decade, you would expect buy-write funds to lag. We don't debate that. But the lag is rather substantial.

Next, we threw in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) just to show you how big the drag has been. QQQX has outperformed here by a large margin, and that has come from it writing options on a far smaller portion of its holdings.

Interestingly, the fund has also lagged its benchmark over all time frames.

The bulk of this, though, is from the fund fees which are absent in the Buy-Write index. But this data does show that the problem comes with the passive strategy, which is designed to fail in parabolic markets. Even if QYLD matched its index, it would have fallen far short of QQQ.

A Call On The Forward Outlook

While QYLD managers likely did not expect a bubble of this proportions in their primary market, and should not be faulted for sticking to their strategy, one does need to see whether this strategy can be effective in declines. We can see some modest outperformance in the 2018 selloff.

Granted that 3.2% is not that substantial considering how much ground it has lost over the bull market, but it is better than nothing. The 2020 selloff was rather unique, though, and we had some remarkable volatility. But, here, the passive strategy did not even give a modicum of outperformance.

Overall, the passive strategy again showed its weakness by failing to deliver when it counts most, in down markets.

What To Do With This One

The fund is focused on the most expensive sector in the most expensive market. Technology forms the bulk of its holdings, and even stalwarts like Apple Inc. are likely to deliver negative returns out on every longer term time frame. If you accept that, then the best course is stay out of this and related funds. In our portfolio, technology currently is at the highest underweight relative to the S&P 500 (SPY), and we found the courage to sell cash secured puts only on one name. So, that should summarize how to feel about the prospects here. But if you must invest in technology/growth and do feel this sector needs your love, we believe that QYLD will outperform QQQ over the next decade. We have previously shown the data for buy-write funds, and that was, of course, for the S&P 500 index, but the same should apply to QYLD. It will do better than the passive indices which don't sell covered calls. But at the bigger level, this is just not for us. The median valuation metric for stocks is in the 92nd percentile.

On top of that, if you are buying into sort of technology fund you are buying into more of the hype. Based on that, we are giving a hard pass to this fund. But we recommend it for investors who are bullish on technology. This fund will cut your losses, and we recommend it for damage control.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.