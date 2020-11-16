Minimal Dividend Growth Expected From Sysco And Becton Dickinson In Second Half Of November

For the 2nd half of the month, Sysco and Becton, Dickinson are the biggest names expected to announce increases, but we won’t see large increases from either one.

There were no big surprises in the dividend growth announcements in the first half of November. All the usual suspects offered up payout boosts.

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of October, I provided predictions for 9 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of November. Here, in the middle of November, I provide my predictions for another 7 companies that historically have increased their dividends in the second half of the month.

In addition to the companies for which I provided predictions, there were several others that announced annual dividend increases:

Switzerland-based packaging and container company Amcor (AMCR), which purchased Dividend Aristocrat Bemis in 2019 announced a 2.2% increase to an annualized 47 cents. The company has a forward yield of 4.0%.

Packaged food company Lancaster Colony (LANC) announced its 58th annual dividend increase. The forward yield from the 7% boost is now 1.7%.

MDU Resources’ (MDU) 30th year of dividend growth comes with a 2% increase to an annualized 85 cents and a forward yield of 3.4%

Roper Technologies (ROP) now has a forward yield of 0.6% after announcing a 10% increase. This is Roper’s 27th year of dividend growth.

Before I offer the predictions for the stocks from the second half of November, here are how my predictions from the first half of the month came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, November 13th.)

Results for the Dividend Increase Predictions from the First Half of November

Aaron’s (AAN)

Prediction: 6.3 – 12.5% increase to $0.17 - $0.18

Actual: 12.5% increase to $0.18

Forward yield: 0.30%

The provider of lease-to-own agreements for home appliances and furniture extended its dividend growth streak to 17 years with another double-digit boost.

ADP (ADP)

Prediction: 7.7 – 9.9% increase to $3.92 - $4.00

Actual: 2.2% increase to $3.72

Forward yield: 2.17%

I should have anticipated that a fall in EPS would keep ADP from offering a large increase in its 46th year of dividend growth.

Assurant (AIZ)

Prediction: 5.6 – 7.1% increase to $2.66 - $2.70

Actual: 4.8% increase to $2.64

Forward yield: 1.98%

With EPS growth of 10%, I had expected more from the specialty insurer in its 16th year of dividend increases.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Prediction: 7.0 – 8.7% increase to $2.46 - $2.50

Actual: 8.7% increase to $2.50

Forward yield: 2.45%

Atmos continues to accelerate its dividend growth, which started in 2015. This is the natural gas utility’s 33rd year of dividend increases.

Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

Prediction: 1.9 – 3.7% increase to $2.18 - $2.22

Actual: 5.6% increase to $2.26

Forward yield: 3.58%

Black Hills’ increase in its 49th year of dividend growth was almost identical to last year’s boost.

Emerson (EMR)

Prediction: 1.0 – 2.0% increase to $2.02 - $2.04

Actual: 1.0% increase to $2.02

Forward yield: 2.66%

Emerson continues to boost its dividend by minimal amounts. This is the company’s 64th year of dividend growth.

Evergy (EVRG)

Prediction: 3.0 – 5.0% increase to $2.08 - $2.12

Actual: 5.9% increase to $2.14

Forward yield: 3.75%

Evergy’s 17th year of dividend growth was right a little above its long-term average of 5%.

Mercury General (MCY)

Prediction: 0.4% increase to $2.53

Actual: 0.4% increase to $2.53

Forward yield: 5.63%

This is the insurer’s 7th straight year of 1-cent annual increases and 30th year of dividend growth overall.

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Prediction: 10.7 – 14.3% increase to $1.86 - $1.92

Actual: Deferred to second half of November

The food company should announce its 7th year of growth before Thanksgiving.

My Predictions for Dividend Increases in the Second Half of November

Here are my predictions for the 7 dividend increases I expect in the second half of November:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

After establishing a good record of dividend growth with 10% annual increases, medical equipment and technology company Becton, Dickinson pulled back. Over the last 4 years, the annual boosts have only been 8 cents a year – in the 2% range. Adjusted EPS fell by 13% in fiscal year 2020 (which ended in early November), resulting from an increase in costs. Although the company is guiding to a rebound in fiscal 2021 of 22% EPS growth, you don’t build a 48 year history of dividend growth without being conservative. I expect Becton, Dickinson’s 49th year of growth to be similar to the last 4 years.

Prediction: 2.5 – 3.8% increase to $3.24 - $3.28

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.33 – 1.35%

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)

Liquor company Brown-Forman produces many of the world’s best known brands, including the Jack Daniels brand of whiskey. The company has grown dividends for 36 years, with a good compounded growth average of 8% over the last decade. Although the company has a decent size debt-to-equity level of 100%, it also has a good amount of cash on the books along with a reasonable payout ratio of 40%. Full year EPS in fiscal 2020 (which ended in April) was flat. Despite the lack of EPS growth, there’s plenty of room for Brown-Forman to keep its streak going. I’m looking for a boost like last year’s 5% increase.

Prediction: 4.7 – 7.6% increase to $0.73 - $0.75

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.92 – 0.94%

Hormel Foods (HRL)

Hormel Foods has an excellent dividend growth record, having started its streak during the Johnson presidential administration and has established a compounded growth rate of 16% over the last decade. Despite flat EPS in 2019, the company still managed to reward investors with a 10% boost. Although it has little debt, Hormel is facing headwinds on the earnings front with increases in profit in the Grocery Products segment being overwhelmed by reduced profit in the Refrigerated Foods and Jennie-O Turkey segments. Year-over-year EPS in the first 9 months of the fiscal year are down 7%, which will put pressure on Hormel’s 54th year of dividend growth. I’m looking for an increase around a third to half of the company’s long term growth average.

Prediction: 5.4 – 8.6% increase to $0.98 - $1.01

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.88 – 1.94%

Matthews International Corporation (MATW)

Matthews International hit the quarter century mark in dividend growth last year. The recession caused by the pandemic impacted earnings – particularly in the branding and memorialization business segments – as companies cut back on marketing and stay-at-home restrictions limited spending on funerals. (The company has noted that the spending on funerals is likely just going to be deferred.) Matthews International has stated that it will be focusing its cash flow on debt repayment, and paid down $105 million in the most recent quarter alone. Long term, reducing the debt will put the company on better financial footing, but it will come at the expense of current dividend growth. Last year’s 5% increase was half the long-term average growth rate. I expect this year’s increase to be in the same range.

Prediction: 4.8 – 7.1% increase to $0.88 - $0.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.44 – 3.52%

McCormick & Co (MKC)

Located in suburban Baltimore, McCormick & Company’s history dates back to 1889. The 130-year old spices and flavoring company also has a 33-year history of dividend growth, with a compounded growth rate of 8% over the last decade. The company is scheduled to announce full year earnings in late November. During its most recent earnings report, the company provided guidance for full year EPS growth of between 5% and 7% for fiscal 2020. Even better for investors, the company also announced a 2-for-1 stock split effective November 20th. Last year, McCormick boosted its dividend by nearly 9%. The company’s 34th year of growth should be in the same range.

Prediction: 6.5 – 8.9% increase to $2.64 - $2.70

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.43 – 1.46%

South Jersey Industries (SJI)

Earnings per share took a 20% hit in 2019 when the electric and natural gas utility took a hit on its non-utility earnings. Because of the EPS drop, South Jersey Industries held its annual payout increase last year to just 3 cents. This year, the company has returned to its usual level of profitability and is guiding EPS to close to $1.60, up more than 40% from 2019. Although the company still has a decent amount of debt (more than 100% debt-to-equity), the EPS growth should allow South Jersey to return to its usual dividend growth rate of around 5% in its 21st year of dividend increases.

Prediction: 4.2 – 5.9% increase to $1.23 - $1.25

Predicted Forward Yield: 5.25 – 5.34%

Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Sysco got crushed by the pandemic lockdowns on restaurants and restrictions on in-person learning in schools – two important customer sets for the company. In fiscal 2020, which ended in late June, sales were down 12% and adjusted EPS was down 24%. The pain continued into the first quarter of 2021, with sales down 24% and adjusted EPS down 65% year-over-year. Maintaining a dividend growth streak has a momentum all its own, but Sysco’s 44th year of dividend increases will be a far cry from last year’s 15% boost. The company will likely go into capital preservation mode and just do a small increase this year.

Prediction: 1.1 – 2.2% increase to $1.82 - $1.84

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.54 – 2.57%

Summary

Dividend increases in the first half of November were solid, if unsurprising. As expected, Emerson and Mercury General, with limited ability for large boosts, offered only minimal increases for investors but kept their streaks going. Aaron’s, solidly in the mid-cap range with a $4B market capitalization, offered investors the biggest reward with a 12.5% boost. Food company Tyson’s deferred their announcement to the latter half of the month.

The second half of the month will bring increases from food companies Hormel and McCormick, and a token increase from S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Sysco. We won’t see any massive increases, just slow and steady boosts that income growth investors come to love.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out at the end of November, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future. And while I’m not a fan of Spam, I do love those regular dividend boosts!