Natural Gas: Weather Remains Bearish, Stay On The Sidelines For Now

We still believe that the NG trading set-up is interesting and will await a positive weather model signal before we go long BOIL. As of right now, no positive signal yet.

Our belief is that even with slightly warmer than normal weather, storage draws will be in-line or slightly larger than the five-year average. Fundamentals remain in deficit, but Mother Nature needs to cooperate.

The 15-day cluster is showing a very low probability trend of turning bullish, which is why the market is turning so bearish.

Welcome to the hideous day edition of Natural Gas Daily!

What a hideous day for natural gas as December futures drop ~8.31% to $2.745 as of this writing. There's no relief on the horizon for natural gas bulls in the wake of persistently bearish weather.

If you look at the 15-day cluster above, the blue in Alaska is very strong. That trough in Alaska implies that cold air will be favored more in the west than the east with the east showing a potentially warmer than a normal trend.

That's not bullish, far from it. As a matter of fact, the way the market is trading natural gas today is implicitly saying, "Unlikely to see the weather models trend bullish."

It also doesn't help the bullish case for natural gas when lower 48 production is now averaging above ~90 Bcf/d with northeast gas production increasing ~3 Bcf/d over the last 45 days.

While this figure remains some ~6 Bcf/d below last year's, one of our implicit assumptions going into the winter balance was for lower 48 production to be closer to ~86 Bcf/d, and that's just not the case.

The ~4 Bcf/d difference will potentially result in a 50 to 75 cent reduction in the curve, but given this is more or less flush production, we need to see what the decline rates are after these wells were brought back online.

Now as for what will be the driving force for natural gas, it's still centered around weather, unfortunately. Again, our job is to make it easier for you to understand. We will use simple terms like bullish, bearish, trending bullish, and trending bearish to give you an idea of what the weather models are doing.

You can just relax, wait for our signal, and pull the trigger when we see the signals pop up. As of right now? Nothing, so it's back to waiting on the sidelines. And if you haven't noticed yet, it's better to wait than to get in early and be sorry.

Lastly, because of the bearish weather projections, supply and demand is still showing a surplus of 1.37 Bcf/d for the next five weeks.

Storage won't draw as much due to the warmer than normal weather trend, but even considering a slightly warmer than normal outlook, the draw will be close to the five-year average.

Net-net, what we wrote on Friday stands true. An interesting set-up is coming, but it's going to require the assistance of mother nature. If the weather models turn bullish, you can expect us to go long BOIL. Until then, we don't see the need to get ahead of yourself.

