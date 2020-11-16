This has a place in my portfolio because it is a balanced fund that offers low volatility, income, growth, and low drawdowns.

It is an interesting fund because it is actually a "fund of funds".

Background

My main area of investing expertise is bonds, namely municipals and US Treasuries. They have been my "bread-and-butter" for some 20 years now.

There was a time when those two asset classes comprised 100% of my investment portfolio. That was a long time ago.

However, yields nowadays are so low that many investors, myself included, seek income from other areas. There are many ETFs and CEFs that offer a decent income through a variety of investments. Over the years, I have bought and sold various funds as I find ones that I believe better fit my investment objectives.

Our non-IRA account is 100% individual bonds and our IRAs contain a mixture of taxable individual bonds and funds.

We currently hold the following 9 funds in our IRAs, listed from largest holding in terms of value to smallest:

XLP (Consumer Staples)

QQQ (Nasdaq 100)

SPY (S&P 500)

AOM (iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF)

UTF (Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund)

RNP (Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund)

GLTR (Aberdeen Precious Metals Fund)

ETY (Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund)

IWM (Russell 2000)

As you can see, I am a "fund-only" investor (holding no individual names) and I like to minimize my holdings (I have just 9 funds). I am also a conservative investor. Anyone whose largest equity position is the Consumer Staples ETF can fairly be called a conservative investor. With the above 9 funds, I get exposure to common stocks, REITs, bonds, preferred stocks, and precious metals.

My 4th largest holding is an interesting fund and the subject of this article.

What is AOM and Why Own it?

In my most recent article, I referred to myself as the "Tris Speaker of Investing". If you don't know him, he is the all-time leader in doubles and, in my view, the best all-around centerfielder in baseball history. He'd bang out those doubles like clockwork, season after season. He didn't try for homeruns, just doubles. By trying for doubles, he didn't strike out much. That's my investing strategy in a nutshell. AOM helps me hit doubles.

Here's the iShares landing page for this fund: iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF | AOM

It is actually a fund made up of 7 iShares funds as follows:

Ticker Name Asset Class Weight (%) IUSB TOTAL USD BOND MARKET ETF Bond 50.4 IVV Core S&P 500 ETF Equity 20.7 IDEV MSCI INT'L DEVELOPED ETF Equity 13.5 IAGG INTL AGGREGATE BOND ETF Bond 8.9 IEMG MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ETF Equity 4.7 IJH S&P MID-CAP ETF Equity 1.2 IJR S&P SMALL-CAP ETF Equity 0.5

If you add percentages of the two bonds ETFs (USB and IAGG), you get 59.3%. The sum of the 5 stock funds is 40.5%. So, this results in essentially a 40/60 stock/bond fund.

Let's look at some metrics as of November 13, 2020:

Current Price: 42.21

Current NAV: 42.18

Current Yield: 2.17% (based on the last 4 quarterly dividends of 0.3104, 0.1888, 0.2557 and 0.1630. Total dividend= 0.9179)

10-year price gain: 42.17%

Assuming the 10-year trend continues, you can expect to gain about 4.21% per year in price appreciation. Combine that with the dividend yield of 2.17% and you get a total expected annual return of 6.38%.

Now, this isn't going to make anybody call a press conference or have a party to celebrate. But I am happy with it to help balance the "high-flyers" like SPY, QQQ, RNP, and GLTR in my portfolio. Along with XLP, it provides a measure of stability.

In addition, if you look at its price decline in March during the initial COVID outbreak, it held up better than most funds.

The price prior to the March crash was 40.94

The price at the bottom of the March crash was 34.04

The decline during the March crash was 16.9%

This isn't bad in comparison to other funds during that same time period and unlike many other funds, it has now surpassed its pre-March crisis highs. So, while this fund won't hit a homerun for me, it provides some stability and minimal price drawdown to offset my more profitable (and volatile) other holdings.

AOM is a valuable holding in my portfolio.

I should point out that I feel this fund is ideally suited for a retirement account. Because it holds international funds, the tax implications in a non-retirement account might make it a headache come tax time. If you wish to purchase it in a non-retirement account, you need to look carefully into the tax consequences of holding it.

Summary

I hold AOM because I expect it to make about 6% annually in total return, but, more importantly, it provides some stability to my portfolio which contains several "high-volatility" issues. It's an easy fund to own because the day-to-change is generally minimal. It fits into my conservative investment approach and I am sure Tris Speaker would approve of it.

