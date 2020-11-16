Sotera Health (SHC), the mission-critical sterilization, lab testing and advisory services provider, will, according to its S-1/A registration statement, enter the public markets seeking to raise over $1 billion, by selling 46.6 million shares at an indicated price target of $20-23, which would value the company at $6 billion at the midpoint of this price range. The company leverages its network of local facilities to grow and to support the needs of their largely blue-chip clients. In a market characterized by hypercaution and regulations designed to work slowly, SHC uses its technical and regulatory expertise to de-risk and operate more efficiently. Revenue has grown every year since 2005, margins are attractive, cash flow generation has been consistent, and the company is in a strong position to earn economic profits from a large and growing addressable market. The local networks of the business and its expertise are not easily replicable and so there are few fears of new entrants gaining market share from them.

A Compelling Value Proposition: Derisking Its Clients

SHC’s customers include more than 40 of the top 50 medical device companies and eight of the top ten global pharmaceutical companies. SHC’s value proposition to its clients is fundamentally about derisking.

The company has grown revenue every year since 2005, including the period of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008-2009. It has done this, not because it is the most exciting business on earth, but because it provides services which are vital, and often government mandated. Even without government mandates, it is hard to imagine their clients choosing to conduct less sterilization, or testing, for example, especially in the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 world where sterilization has become more important than ever: market forces would drive their clients to continue to use SHC’s services. The company is like a well in the centre of a village where the other water sources are either too far or too dangerous, or lack some vital element. What is offered is essential and how it is offered is unbeatable. What is offered is a way for customers to derisk their already very risky businesses.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors face three major risks: scientific, economic and delivery. We can think of scientific risks as simply the risks that scientific experimentation does not produce results. So, for example, only 5 in 5,000 drugs ever make it to human testing. Only 1 in those 5 is ever approved, consequently, a drug has a 1 in 5,000 chance of making it to market. Consider also that R&D returns in the pharmaceutical industry have fallen dramatically from 10% in 2010 to 2% in 2018, and you have a sense of the economic risks. You could also talk about the huge litigation risks built into the economic risks. As for delivery risks, the number of new pharmaceuticals approved per billion US dollars spent on R&D has halved over the last decade and continues to fall. SHC’s value proposition powerfully assists their clients in derisking their enterprises, by helping them navigate through government regulations, hasten clinical pathway delivery, improve scientific outcomes, and speed-up delivery times through the local facilities the company has developed.

An example of the derisking that the firm offers is how it uses its deep knowledge and technical expertise to navigate the highly complex and regulated markets its customers operate in. For example, SHC’s emission controls in its EO facilities often outperform the regulatory standards that they are required to meet. The company has developed trusted relationships with numerous regulatory bodies around the world. For example, in 2019, SHC was selected by the FDA as one of eight participants to move to the next stage of a public innovation challenge to encourage the development of new approaches to medical device sterilization and new strategies to reduce EO emissions. These relationships, combined with quality of work the company produces, are recognized by both regulators and customers and enable them to inform the process of creating, interpreting and advising on safety standards. They also allow them to educate and advise customers on current and newly evolving standards and requirements.

The essentialness of the derisking that SHC achieves for its clients can be seen in the stability and predictability of the business. The company’s relationships with the customers in its sterilization businesses are typically governed by multi-year contracts with cost pass-through provisions, and this has led to recurring revenue streams and accretive growth. Because what the company offers is, like water or electricity, something their clients can't afford to have less off or opt out of, many of these clients are long-term customers. Not only is this the case, but switching costs are exceedingly high because the regulatory environment means that switching providers requires additional testing, re-validation and FDA submissions, and the whole process takes anywhere from six months to three years depending upon the class of product. Customers are locked-in to their relationship with SHC. The company’s top ten sterilization services customers in 2019 had an average tenure of over a decade and these relationships have had near-100% renewal rates in the past five years.

In the sterilization sector, SHC enjoys an unrivaled position. Each of its brands, Sterigenics, the terminal sterilization business, and Nordion, the Cobalt-60 (“Co-60”) supply business, is a long-term market leader, supported and connected by the company’s core capabilities including deep end market, regulatory, technical and logistics expertise. The combination of Sterigenics and Nordion has resulted in the only vertically integrated global gamma sterilization provider in the sterilization industry. The Nelson Labs business is a global leader in outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing and advisory services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Final Words

The quality of the business can be seen in its returns on invested capital (ROIC), which were 169.87% in 2019, up from -1.6% in 2018. ROIC will remain high in 2020. This is tied to the huge barriers to entry in the markets SHC operates in. The company has built an irreplicable business model in an era in which healthcare was not as prominent a concern as it is now. Its global network of facilities simply cannot be copied. Sterigenics enjoys oligopolic power with only Applied Sterilization Technologies, a segment of STERIS plc, as well as other smaller or regional outsourced sterilization companies, as major competitors. Nordian has two main competitors in the industrial LSA Co-60 sources supply market. In the HSA Co-60 industry, Nordian is a big player which has grown revenues thanks to competitors’ supply disruptions and lack of reliability.

Management has also been a great steward of the company’s capital, delivering revenue growth every year since 2005, and implementing productivity initiatives which have led to margin expansion. Its capital allocation strategy has been excellent. SHC has grown organically and also by acquiring Nordion and Nelson Labs. The M&A strategy is focused on earning attractive returns on investment. The success of the Nordion and Nelson Labs purchases speaks volumes about the company’s ability to find transformational and bolt-on acquisitions and purchase them at prices that leave plenty of room for returns. The business has hit upon a very strong business model, with massive competitive advantages in an essential market.

Free cash flow yield is 1.13%. Some commentators have been put off by the business’ long-term debt, over $2.9 billion, but a positive free cash flow yield, which is, incidentally, above 10-year Treasury yields, suggests that the company’s economics are sound and that it generates excess free cash flow from its core business. Long-term returns from the business are likely to be good.

The company is conservatively priced. My discounted cash flow analysis suggests a price nearer $40. Common wisdom says that IPOs are virtually all overpriced. Recent evidence, however, suggests that IPOs are more often undervalued than overpriced or at fair value. The reader may see evidence here and here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.