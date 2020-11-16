For a substantial period of time, BT (OTCPK:BTGOF) has been on the march to death. Shares have steadily walked down over the last 5 years with near no signs of optimism. BT's history as a state-owned monopoly means its structural market position is unbelievably strong in the UK. However, management strategy and decision-making have destroyed a significant amount of shareholder value over the last 5-10 years. After this sizable fall, BT now trades on a favorable valuation and has received some speculation regarding a potential takeover offer recently. I think there is definitely substance to this speculation as poor sentiment has driven BT's price to the bottom. But investors must also be concerned about legacy pension fund problems and competitive threats within its industry.

Management failure

BT is a multinational telecommunications company that is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. It was formerly government-owned and the telecoms division of the Post Office which meant its job was to put a phone line into every home and business premises across the UK. As a result of this heritage, BT dominates the broadband market, controlling much of the broadband in houses across all of the UK. This monopoly type position has provided BT with a huge opportunity and an extremely strong position in the market as the most established player. However, much of this opportunity and dominance has gone to waste through poor management of BT's operations and resources.

BT with their strong position in the broadband market had a huge opportunity to roll out fast fibre networks to houses across the UK and supply consumers with their needs in the 21st century, yet they completely fell short - allowing peers like Virgin to come in and take customers. In fact if BT had taken the necessary steps to deliver fibre to UK households, the company would have been perfectly positioned for the stay-at-home work environment that Covid-19 has created.

Many British readers will know themselves, UK telecoms infrastructure is barely up to scratch and much of this is thanks to BT. The UK has one of the lowest levels of full-fibre coverage amounting to just 12% of UK homes - compare that to four-fifths of Spain. Through its Openreach subsidiary, BT is largely the gatekeeper of telecoms infrastructure. BT now aims to roll out fibre to 20 million new homes by mid to late 2020s. However this comes at a huge price of £12 billion and with BT's track record, this will almost certainly run over budget. BT is also facing external problems due to their previous lack of investment as they try to sell a basic broadband product that is subject to market competition and is falling in price. BT really needs to sell the value-added products of fast fibre to the home (FTTH) but has not invested enough into its networks to leverage this to a large extent.

On a more personal note, I am able to receive fast fibre (FTTH) in a town in Cornwall with just 15 houses while my hometown that is just north of London and has thousands of residents has no access to fibre to the home (FTTH) and as a result has extremely slow internet speeds. It is, therefore, no surprise that more and more consumers have turned away from BT and opted to use its competitors.

For years BT’s well-developed old networks were seen as a ‘cash cow’ and suffered from under-investment. The company focused heavily on utilizing the networks to generate as much cash as possible from them in order to keep paying BT's strong dividend. This has all come at the expense of sustainability as BT's share price has continued to decline and losses in shareholder capital exceed those that would have been gained from the dividend. Sadly this is the fate for many UK companies who focus too heavily on paying the dividend rather than building strong performance for the long term.

BT has been a post-privatization nightmare. When cell phones were launched in the UK in the 1980s, the company had the second of only national four cell phone licenses (called BT Cellnet). This gave BT a very strong position in an early stage but growing market and the division delivered strong growth. What did BT choose to do with this opportunity? In 2002 they separated it off into a separate stock market listing as 'O2' and then in 2006 sold it to international competitor Telefonica. BT was then out of mobile for 10 years before they decided that their previous strategy was 100% wrong and they had to pay big money (£12.5bn) to get back into the mobile industry through the acquisition of EE in 2016. At the time of the acquisition EE had a mobile market share of 33% but now has a market share of just 27% a few years later as increasing competition provides greater pressure.

The under-investment in its network and the decision to hive-off from its UK cell phone division was driven by BT’s main strategic focus. The objective of which was to become a global telecom provider for major international business customers. By the year 2000 the company’s share price hit a record high of £10 but this was accompanied by huge debts. Joint ventures with MCI and then with AT&T in the USA had lost money, there had been several failed attempts at global mergers and adding in a high priced bid for space on the UK 3G network meant the company had a £30bn debt pile by 2001. This forced its hand into the sale of BT Cellnet and kept investment in the UK network at low levels.

BT’s investment in broadband in the 2000s was sluggish at best and by 2014 they had achieved just 0.7% fibre to the home (FTTH) penetration. Rather than focusing on delivering fast broadband into households, BT then decided to enter the sports broadcasting industry. This was primarily driven by the fact that companies from other markets (mainly Sky TV) were offering bundled three-way packages comprising subscription TV, cell phone contracts and broadband services. And at the same time they were undercutting BT in terms of pricing. To put the cost of this strategy into perspective, BT has just spent £1.2bn to retain the rights to Champions League football (soccer) for three years until 2024. BT initially actually wanted to cut back the cost of this deal after securing the rights in 2015 but once again didn't deliver on this, having to fend off competition from Sky. To me, the Champions League bid shows the fragility of BT in many ways to external pressures. On the one hand, we have a BT that isn't willing to reinvest into telecom infrastructure and has focused on paying dividends which led to no revenue growth. Then on the other hand we have a BT which is willing to spend ludicrous amounts in order to gain a small foothold within the sports broadcasting business.

Total cost of TV rights amounted to over £800 billion in 2020 compared to an operating profit for this business of just over £1.1 billion. These tight margins have then been exacerbated by Covid as profits will sink due to the fact that virtually no sport was being played for a substantial period of time and BT had to offer refunds to customers.

Takeover potential

After running over BT's disastrous performance over the last 10-20 years, it's time to talk about why this now creates an opportunity for potential investors. There is no denying that BT is a cash cow with an exceptional position in the market. Openreach owns and operates a huge telecom network across the UK providing BT with a well-consolidated position in that market. Due to the awful utilization of this potential, BT’s shares have been pushed down to ‘bottom of the barrel’ prices and the company is actually now ripe for a takeover. Maybe there is a potential buyer for the company that sees the potential in BT's operations and can turn the company in the right direction.

Digging into BT's financial performance over 2020, the company still delivered an operating profit of £3.5 billion, which has remained relatively level over the last 5 years. The issue with BT comes with the free cash flow generated which was circa £800 million, significantly down from the £2.4 billion generated back in 2017. This was primarily driven by the lack of reinvestment in infrastructure and the highs costs associated with moving into sports coverage. On a historic basis, BT has a P/E ratio of just 5x, which is incredibly cheap. Yes the company also has a sizable debt pile that needs to be considered which stands at £27 billion (long term) this is 2x BT's total market valuation and 2.52x EBITDA but over the near term this pile is manageable as BT has over 4x coverage on the interest bill through its operating profit. The real issue comes from the pension liability which stands at a massive £54 billion and will cost BT over £2 billion per year just to pay its pension payments. However, all of this is very much priced into BT at current levels.

With an extremely cheap valuation, high cash generation and strong market position - BT looks ripe for a potential takeover at current levels. This is what helped spark the recent surge in share price as a £15 billion takeover has been rumored. BT has a vast network of telecoms across the UK that would be very lucrative for many potential suitors to take. A potential suitor for the takeover could be Deutsche Telekom who already has a 12% stake in BT following its acquisition of EE. It would also provide Deutsche Telecom with a strong foothold in the UK market and help fueled geographic expansion.

However, an actual complete takeover may be complicated as BT would require government approval of any takeover with the recent commitment from BT of £12 billion to the UK rollout of superfast broadband. BT's pension liabilities may also create a potential concern for suitor as they have to take on a sizable amount of payment obligations. However, this is also balanced by the fact that BT is trading at such discounted prices with these liabilities stretched over a substantial period - these liabilities can be met as long as the operations of BT are managed well.

Conclusion

Even if a potential takeover doesn't successfully go through, it would show a severe misprice in BT's shares at current levels. Whilst I believe there is strong potential that a takeover offer will surface, I must also reiterate the many headwinds facing BT's business. Pension liabilities amount to a huge drag on the business and BT's previous track record has been nothing short of shocking. However with the promised £12 billion rollout of fibre - investors may be looking towards a brighter future for BT, where the worst is behind them. If a takeover offer did surface I see the suitor paying a significant premium of around 20% to current prices giving BT a market capitalization of £15 billion. This is primarily because current BT holders will first of all expect a premium to be paid and that this added amount of a couple billion is minimal in comparison to BT's huge potential in the telecom market.

