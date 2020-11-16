Investors are told to "buy low." The problem is that we can only do that when there are sound reasons for not doing so.

It's been just under 500 days since I wrote a neutral piece on MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN), and in that time the shares have been absolutely crushed, delivering a 47% loss to investors against a gain of just under 21% for the S&P 500. I thought I'd check in on the name again because a stock trading for $11 is a much less risky proposition than the same stock trading at $20.50. I'll try to make that determination by looking at the financial picture here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. I'll also write about my short options trade on this stock because my short puts offered some unwanted drama to my portfolio. I always say that short puts drastically reduce risk. "Reduce risk" is obviously not the same thing as "risk free", as this trade demonstrates.

I imagine that you're a busy crowd, dear readers, and therefore have limited time. For that reason, I'll leap right to the point. I think the shares were trading at a discount several months ago. They are now trading at table pounding buy levels. The company has sufficient resources to meet obligations and fund operations, and so the current valuation makes no sense. For those who want the opportunity to buy at even cheaper prices, I recommend a specific short put trade below.

Financial Snapshot

In my previous article on this name, I made much of the fact that MSG has managed to grow net income at a faster rate than sales over the past several years. Given the nature of our current environment, I want to answer two questions:

How has the most recent quarter done relative to the same period a year ago? Is the company at risk of suffering a credit or solvency crisis anytime soon?

Revenue in the first quarter of FY 2021 was about 2.25% lower than the same period a year ago. This was caused by a mix of some negatives like decreasing affiliate revenue and some positives like higher affiliate rates. Either way, a 2.25% drop in sales is nothing to get excited about in my estimation. The fact that operating income fell only ½ a percentage point suggests to me that the company managed to respond dynamically to this small drop in sales. Net income was down, but the primary reason for the fact that it dropped by ~$8 million relates to the fact that income tax was 74%, or $11.9 million higher. Thus, I think it is reasonable to conclude that operations aren't suffering that much in the current environment.

Future Obligations

More important in my view is how well positioned the company is to weather a financial storm. I think it's particularly worthwhile to try to understand the probability that a company will face insolvency in the near future, and in order to do that I compare the size and timing of future obligations with the current and likely future resources available to the firm. I've plucked the former from the pages of the latest 10-K and I present it here for your enjoyment and edification, dear readers. No need to thank me, but you should know that my birthday is fast approaching... feel very comfortable reaching out for gift ideas if you're so inclined.

Anyway, we see that years 2024, and 2025 will be particularly onerous for the firm.

Source

Against these obligations, MSG has about $254 million in cash, and the company has generated an average of $208 million in cash from operations over the past three years. In addition, the company generated ~$66.5 million in free cash over this quarter alone, and it has a $250 million revolving line of credit that remains undrawn. All of this suggests to me that the MSG has sufficient resources to cover its obligations for the next few years at least. I think it remains a worthwhile investment given that it seems relatively well insulated from the vagaries caused by COVID-19, and it seems to have the resources necessary to survive the medium term at least. I'd be happy to buy these shares at the right price.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

My phrase "at the right price" is fast becoming one of my most unoriginal segues, which would put that phrase high in the running for most unoriginal segues worldwide. It may be an oldy, but it's a goodie and so I'll stick with it. The point of it is that a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled business can be a great investment if the price is right. For my part, I like to buy cheap stocks because they offer both the greatest upside at the lowest risk. They're great at reducing risk because any bad news is already "priced in", so it's hard for the market to be too shocked. Incidentally, this is a strategy I've employed to some effect in my romantic and social lives: keep expectations low and you never disappoint. At the same time, a cheap stock can offer great returns. When a company that's been in the dog house offers some unexpected positive news, the shares can rise dramatically in price.

I judge whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways. First, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings and free cash flow and the like. In particular, I want to see a company trading at a discount relative to both the overall market and its own history. To remind investors who may have forgotten, in my previous article on this name I suggested that I'd be happy to buy at a price to free cash flow of ~7.5 times. My reason for writing that at the time related to the fact that when the shares hit that valuation, they tended to go on to perform well. Here's the latest on that front:

Data by YCharts

Shares are now trading hands at less than three times cash flow. This is an exceedingly cheap valuation by historical standards.

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to some economic value, I want to try to dig in and understand what the market is currently assuming about a given company's future. This is admittedly a bit more of an academic exercise, and to accomplish it I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Professor Penman walks investors through how they can use a fairly standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about a given company's future. Holding all else constant, this model suggests that the market is currently assuming a long-term (i.e., perpetual) growth rate of .05% for MSG Networks. I consider this to be a very pessimistic forecast. Based on the multi-year low valuations and the pessimism embedded in price, I would be comfortable buying shares at current levels.

Options Update

In my previous article on the name, I recommended that investors eschew the stock at the then current price of ~$20.5, but that they should sell puts with a strike of $17.50. I was exercised on these, and my net purchase price was about $16.80, because I received a $.70 premium for each put. This episode reveals that put options reduce risk, but they don't eliminate it. I can console myself with the knowledge that my 35% loss is "less bad" than the 41% loss suffered by someone who simply purchased shares the day I published.

Given the many "wins" I've scored on short puts, I'm still quite comfortable with the strategy, and will be recommending it again. In particular, I think selling the May MSG Networks puts with a strike of $10 makes the most sense here. These are currently bid-asked at $.85-$1.30. If the investor simply takes the bid here, and is subsequently exercised they'll buy at a net price of ~$9.15, or ~17% below the current level. That purchase price would represent an entry point of ~2.47 times free cash flow. If the shares remain above $10, the investor will simply pocket the premium. I call short puts "win-win" trades because they present the prospect of either receiving "free" premia or acquiring a good business at a price below the current market.

My regular readers know that it's time to gird themselves against my "risk" talk again. Short puts, like everything else comes with risk. This fact was demonstrated by my previous short put trade on MSG Networks. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will, therefore, be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by indulging my tendency toward tedious repetition, and I'll use the trade I'm currently recommending as an example. If an investor is exercised on the puts described above, they'll buy this reasonably stable, profitable business at a price significantly below the current market price. They'll be buying at a price of ~2.5 times free cash flow, which is an enormous discount relative to the history here. In my view, that's the definition of "lower risk."

Conclusion

I think this is a business that has a demonstrated capacity to do well in many environments including the current one. I think the company has sufficient resources to pay off any obligations it will face over the coming years. Most compelling of all, in my view, is the fact that this stock is remarkably inexpensive. It was inexpensive when I last wrote about it, and the shares are now trading at "screaming buy" levels. For that reason, I think it would be wise for investors to at the very least sell some of the puts described above. I think price and value can remain disconnected for years, but they'll meet sooner or later. I think it would be wise to take a long position here before price rises to match value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying a few hundred more shares, I'll be selling 10 of the puts described in this article.