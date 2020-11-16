At ~$86 a share at writing it's more expensive that top competitors but a smarter buy looking at the post-pandemic universe.

With six major brands under its corporate flag, Flutter Entertainment's diversity of products between sports betting, poker and casino is not dependent on any lull in a single skin.

“ I'm afraid that our eyes are bigger than our stomachs, and that we have more curiosity than understanding. We grasp at everything. But catch nothing except wind….”

Michel de Montaigne 1532-1592

Our core conviction on the sports betting stock sector: Buy Flutter (OTCPK:PDYPY) and get a de facto built-in online betting portfolio no other competitor can rival.

Data by YCharts

Our theme: The online sports betting sector can be chaotic, but that only reflects the current status of the betting sports themselves. Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCPK:PDYPY) the US-traded subsidiary of the global giant UK’s Flutter Entertainment Ltd. On a dollar-for-dollar basis it has the most powerful business engine in the sector. It's diverse, and its parent has prospered against severe regulatory headwinds in Ireland and the UK. It's poised to remain a top-tier US operator going forward. We are presenting a business case for the stock believing that standard analysis alone provides tunnel vision insight into judging overall sector values during the pandemic.

Pro Sports: Famine or glut?

In brief, right now there's a glut of sports programming and clearly a crowded sports betting field that will only get tougher as more states legalize. Post pandemic there's no certainty that the betting sports TV ratings will normalize, bringing greater clarity to the competitive power each sport of the main players in the space. That’s what continues to make investing in the space at best tricky.

And that’s why we think the best bet given available betting sports schedules, igaming and the companies in rabid pursuit of market share lies in Flutter. It trades at a premium above its four nearest top tier competitors going forward: Draft Kings (DKNG) Penn National Gaming INC. (PENN), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), soon to become a unit of newly merged Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), and BetMGM, a JV of MGM Resorts International (MGM) and GVC of the UK.

Also hot in the fray are these: 888 Holdings Ltd (888L), Kindred Group, Bet365, Bettson, Twin Spires (CHDN) BetAmerica (CHDN) and others, literally too numerous to mention if you include all the illegal platforms sprinkled all over the globe.

Just to give you a sense of the chaotic balkanization getting worse, consider this: The State of Michigan, probably going legal sometime next year, already has 73 supplier applications for sports betting, plus 126 vendor applications.

Throughout the swiftly-expanding legal universe of sports betting states, we are now at 19 and looking in the out years to reach 38. Some will be big kahunas, like New York, California and Texas—but bear in mind none of these are anywhere near legalization enough to consider as part of the bull case for any sports betting stock. But that could change given the intense pressure on exploding government deficits both in New York and California.

The sports glut post pandemic: What TV ratings tell us and why it should matter to investors in the space

TV sports ratings as we speak have tanked and continue to slide amid the pandemic. But the evil virus is not the only reason for the scary decline. What we are beginning to see is a mismatch between available eyeball time of sports fans and the glut of sports programming.

According to Sports Media Watch here are the gruesome ratings for 2020 season games/playoffs to date:

NFL: : -13%

NBA: -51%

MLB: -40% (A historic low for the World Series)

Stanley Cup Finals: -61%.

Media coverage of the ratings decline focused heavily on the traffic jams occasioned by the jerry-built head-on crashes of MLB, NBA and early NFL schedules due to the pandemic. They also blamed the still contested deep polarization of the presidential election which it's claimed diverted public attention in general from sports. But these press reports also pooh-poohed the possible impact of the explosion of virtue messaging that intruded into sports programming, both by leagues as well as star players. That appears to be a trend that already was discernable even before the pandemic hit.

We called on a recently retired colleague who had headed his own motivational research firm for many years. During his career he had worked in the research departments of several national TV networks. He had done considerable studies over time of the TV sports audience and general fandom. His reply to our email was this: “I’ve read the trends. A lot of the research they’ve done bears some of the flaws of the same error prone polls we’ve seen in political campaigns. How you ask a question is probably as important as who you ask.”

“Resentment of the floodtide of virtue messaging is not the kind of questioning that can really get you honest responses. It’s not so much the politics. It’s the problem with intrusion. During this virus craziness, people are bombarded every day with horrible news. They saw the return of sports as a welcome oasis in a desert of relentless dire predictions. And it’s clear there is some sector of sports fandom that, politics aside, hates the intrusion into the diversion of sports.”

“If the leagues and networks don’t buy that subtext, they’re in denial. It may not be the key factor, but it’s a factor. It can effect ratings which in turn imply sagging interest in games and that could impact betting. There also seems to be an oversupply of premium events like playoffs. There is just so much eyeball timeout there and just so many betting dollars so punters need to become more selective in those events they decide to bet on.”

This is not the forum for a discussion on virtue messaging, but it's clear that viewership growth is essential to the long-term success of sports betting platforms. And what we appear to have is the precise opposite. Prior to the pandemic, live and TV audience levels at sports events were beginning to erode. A lot of that was related to the growing glut of programming of games and all the sports talk blabber about games. Also was the spiraling cost of tickets, food, parking. Our colleague further notes:

“The element of pure greed by the leagues and networks has really played a role in the goose and golden egg decline. More games, more playoffs, it’s gotten crazy. That’s because ratings for entertainment TV are in the toilet compared to live sports broadcasts. But even that is beginning to wear down viewership.”

More sports do not necessarily translate to more betting events. Exponential growth of sports betting stocks will have to come from new states legalizing and the diverting of betting dollars from illegal bookies and offshore sites to the legal sector platforms. As many as 20 operators in the space are pushing and shoving one another with massive promotions and giveaways to buy new customers. It's in our view the perfect storm for the platform operators most able to scale quickest from the biggest existing customer base. And for that reason and many others, we like Flutter Entertainment’s US unit as our top choice in the space.

This is not to imply that the other top tier operators aren’t worthy competitors. They are all solid apps with good forward prospects. For a while their shares got caught up in the euphoria of a unicorn mentality among retail investors, the robinhooders and off the charts analyst guidance on forward PTs traded up the shares to absurd heights, in our view.

But money was there to be made and it was. Good for them. But as it always does, reality sets in and valuations began to come into better perspective on good companies like DKNG and Penn National. I think both now are far more attractively priced than they were, but still not as promising as Flutter.

The top-tier operators continue to bleed losses directly attributable to huge customer acquisition spending, including Flutter. The difference in our view lies in the starting gate size of the company, its multiple skins in different areas of the online betting space and the back-up of its UK parent, the globe’s biggest single online betting company.

Overall we think the bull case for Flutter delivers better value per dollar invested apart from standard metrics by which the sector is judged.

For perspective, a few comparatives:

Q3 DKNG’s revenue was up 98% y/y to $133m. Their monthly unique players were up 64% to over 1m. But they spent $203m on marketing, up 250% y/y. They posted a loss of ($348m). But the company is sitting on $1.3b in cash, a nice cushion against the cash bleed. DKNG is raising guidance on revenue for 2020 to $560m from $500to $540m. A fine performance but perhaps bought at too high a ticket price. Time will tell.

Their policy is simply to keep buying business, expanding its customer database and going all in with overspending on each new state that legalizes and continuing to battle for share in existing ones. The problem I see lies outside standard metrics for valuing shares. Quite simply it comes down to how and when will DKNG become profitable if it continues along those lines? No analyst can answer that question yet.

For Q3, their closest competitor, the Fan Duel unit of Flutter, reported $212m in revenue from 1.8m active users. FD put its US share of market at its sportsbook of 46% and total online share of 29%. Its US business is expected to lose between ($210m) and ($237m), upped to a prior estimated loss by $26m. But here’s the key: Management is guiding 2020 US revenue to reach $1.1b with NGR expected at $850m.

The total Q3 performance of the Flutter parent (including the US) was $1.3b, up y/y 21% in a market that saw its UK business wounded by regulatory intrusions on betting limits. But its performance in Australia showed a 76% gain with its BetEasy site successful migration completed. We cite the parent numbers only to demonstrate the value of global ballast in the entire online betting space where resources both financial and technical have a wider berth as a contributor to US growth. Its average daily customers, pandemic notwithstanding, grew 41%, showing double-digit growth in every one of its markets.

Scale and skins: The secret sauce of Flutter

(Below: Daily betting action average: Source mtattradeof the day.com)

Through an aggressive program of acquisitions and mergers over the past three years, Flutter had brought under one roof more betting brands than anyone else in the space. It's a key contributor to its leadership market share. We think post pandemic, Flutter, with its global reach and resource depth is best positioned to ramp faster than its competitors either by organic growth as new states come on board, or opportunities for more acquisitions to further increase scale.

Here are their brands:

(Above: Overall sector leader in market share, Fan Duel can ramp faster than most competitors. Source: Flutter archives).

Fan Duel

Betfair

Poker Stars

The Stars Group online casino (Poker Stars)

SkyBet

Paddy Power (Ireland and the UK)

FOX Bet: In game marketing

Example: For the quarter, Flutters sports betting sites grew by 33% but their total US iGaming sites were up 299% vs. the obvious: Product mix counts. Cross over from sports customers to poker to online casinos makes great marketing sense once you can capture a dominant share of wallet from the customers you acquire. To wit: Poker Stars revenue declined 10% during the quarter to pre-pandemic run rates. But that decline was offset by a stronger performance in casino which showed at 32% upside.

(A hidden long-term alpha here: It's not widely known that Flutter has a joint venture deal with the Damani group in India for the hosting and distribution of Poker Stars in that country of 1.3 billion. It's early stages here but legal online wagering in India is now a $1b market hampered by a bizarre mix of gaming laws. It is growing at ~20% a year. Flutter has an existing, operating toe dip in that potential monster market with Poker Stars.)

So our thesis is this: You buy Flutter for its strong US positioning and swift ramping potential as you would any of its top tier competitors, but you get the massive resource and tech base of its UK parent. Furthermore, with the regulatory restrictions dampening growth prospects for both the UK and Ireland retail businesses in Paddy Power and SkyBetting, the parent will be devoting ever larger resources to grow its US business.

With this kind of product balance, the company can better endure periodic clunker quarters in sports betting due to either low hold or sharp bettors action and make it up with sites like Poker Stars or their online casino sites. Bear in mind the average hold on sports bets runs about 7%, though taken apart, NFL hold is running now around 3%, which among other reasons results from a disproportionate amount of handle coming from the sharps. These sites make their money on parlays, which are the closest thing to bad odds sucker bets on the crap table. Parley bets tend to hold around 11% and their demo has many fewer sharps in the mix and a lot more dumb money casual fan fun shot takers. So when you have a business model where time-proven statistics tell you that at best over time you will hold 6.5 to 7%, you’ll always need the mother’s milk of the business model. And handle is bought at a very high price at the moment.

Flutter's price at writing $86.80, nearly $5 down from its recent high. Its market cap is $26.3b. Draft Kings trades at $40.96 off from its September high of ~$63.678. It bears a market cap of $16.1b. Penn is $64.08, off its ~September high of $72.70. Its market cap sits at $9.2b.

I think there's much more upside and stability to Flutter than Mr. Market currently sees because it's perhaps a bit more difficult to understand than its best US competitors. Its multiple brands suggest going forward it can build a stronger share of wallet by cross marketing its various sites. Its parent’s aggressiveness and deep resource base and growing commitment to building its US business as a top priority makes great sense to me.

In effect, when you buy Flutter it's almost like buying a gaming ETF in the sense that you have customers for straight sports betting, poker and casino games, plus deals the company has made with brick and mortar casino operators like Caesars Entertainment to operate their live sports betting skins. And of course, their dominant market share at New Jersey race tracks.

(Below: Flutter has global reach which provides resource back up to its US subsidiary which is now a top priority. Source: GBGC Global Gaming Report.)

Two key catalysts loom in the relatively near term: One the endgames of the pandemic with the arrival of effective vaccines and mass inoculations in process by spring. This will translate to the possibility of a 2021 sports calendar approaching closer to normal with less traffic jams. There will be NBA and NHL season kickoffs probably that will move it past the Super Bowl in February. The MLB season appears to be able to track close to a normal spring opening. And of course, lying in waiting this summer, the Olympics. So the betting buffet will be a groaning board for event hungry hard core bettors.

The real test will come when we can discern just what percentage of the business bought at so high a price is sticky enough to encourage platforms to begin easing on giveaways.

That’s when you want to be long with the biggest operator who can potentially benefit more from growth from a bigger base, as well as afford to absorb a bigger hit if expensive play acquired does not produce the hopeful for returns.

While I think there's considerable parity in the quality, tech and customer friendliness of the four leading sites noted in this article, I think Flutter departs from the pack as an industry leader with both growth and stability long term.

Assuming that US sports betting will indeed reach our projected target of $20b in revenue by 2025 with ~38 states legal, I believe Flutter can keep its share of market leadership through its many site and bring home an 18% share of market which would translate to ~$3.6b in revenue. More importantly, I think Flutter can turn profitable in the US by late 2021, and once that machine gets going, it will produce a flood tide of EBITDA gains I believe will migrate to the stock price.

(Above: Most exponential revenue gains will come from newly legalized states. Existing states are market share battles getting tougher. Source: Legal Sports Report.)

With that in mind, I'm looking at a PT OF $124.50 by early 3Q21. Given their history of growth by acquisition, we cannot discount the possibility of more acquisitions in their crosshairs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.