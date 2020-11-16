So far, I covered several banks from Australia, Sweden, Canada and the United States. In this article, I will continue the series with one of the most famous banks in the United States – JPMorgan Chase (JPM). Not only is it considered one of the most successful banks in the United States (especially in the past decade that has been difficult for banks), it also seems to be well positioned for the future and has one of the most famous bankers of the world as its CEO – Jamie Dimon.

The article will follow the same structure as the other articles, and after a business description, we will look at different aspects – including the company’s dividend, the wide economic moat, digitalization efforts and current risks. And as always, we end with an intrinsic value calculation.

Business Description

JPMorgan Chase is in the 7th spot among the largest banks in the world by assets and the largest bank in the United States. It has currently about $3 trillion in assets under management and more than 250,000 employees. While the United States is still the most important market, the company is present in over 60 countries. And since 2005, Jamie Dimon, probably one of the most important bankers in the world, has been the CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

(Source: JPMorgan Chase Firm Overview Presentation)

JPMorgan Chase is reporting in four segments:

Consumer & Community Banking: With an annual revenue of $55,883 million and a net income of $16,641 million in 2019, this segment is responsible for the biggest part of revenue as well as the biggest part of net income. Especially, net income could increase in an impressive manner from $14,832 million in 2018 and $9,395 million in 2017. Return on equity was 31% and could also improve from only 17% RoE in 2017. This segment offers services to consumer and businesses through bank branches, ATMs, digital (including mobile and online) and telephone banking. It is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Home Lending and Card, Merchant Services & Auto.

Corporate & Investment Banking : The second most important segment for JPMorgan Chase as it generated $38,298 million in net revenue and $11,922 million in net income in 2019. However, return on equity of this segment was only 14% and therefore the lowest of all the segments. This segment consists of Banking and Markets & Securities Services.

: The second most important segment for JPMorgan Chase as it generated $38,298 million in net revenue and $11,922 million in net income in 2019. However, return on equity of this segment was only 14% and therefore the lowest of all the segments. This segment consists of Banking and Markets & Securities Services. Commercial Banking : Although revenue decreased a little in 2019, this segment still generated a total net revenue of $8,934 million in 2019 and reported a net income of $3,924 million (also lower than in 2018). Return on equity was 17% for this segment, which is providing financial solutions like lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management products across three primary client segments – middle market banking (small businesses and midsized corporations, local governments and nonprofit clients), corporate client banking (large corporations) and commercial real estate banking (investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial and affordable housing properties).

: Although revenue decreased a little in 2019, this segment still generated a total net revenue of $8,934 million in 2019 and reported a net income of $3,924 million (also lower than in 2018). Return on equity was 17% for this segment, which is providing financial solutions like lending, treasury services, investment banking and asset management products across three primary client segments – middle market banking (small businesses and midsized corporations, local governments and nonprofit clients), corporate client banking (large corporations) and commercial real estate banking (investors, developers, and owners of multifamily, office, retail, industrial and affordable housing properties). Asset & Wealth Management: This segment generated a total net revenue of $14,316 million in 2019 and a net income of $2,833 million (with net income being slightly below 2018 levels). Return on equity was 26% in 2019 and client assets at the end of 2019 were $3.2 trillion. As a global leader in investment and wealth management, clients include institutions, high-net-worth individuals and retail investors in major markets throughout the world. The segment also offers multi-asset investment management and provides solutions for a broad range of clients’ investment needs.

Over the last ten years, JPMorgan could also increase deposits as well as client assets. Total deposits are now $2 trillion (customer deposits as well as wholesale deposits), and similar to many other banks, total deposits increased especially in the last few quarters – in case of JPMorgan Chase 31% YoY.

(Source: JPMorgan Chase Annual Report 2019)

Growth

While deposits and client assets grew constantly in the last decade, JPMorgan Chase had trouble to grow its revenue in the last decade – similar to many other banks in the United States after the Financial Crisis. But in the last few years before COVID-19 hit the world, JPM was quite successful in growing its top line and in 2019 revenue increased 6.1%, while in 2018, revenue increased even 8.3%. But in the years after 2010, revenue declined for several years and fluctuated below $100 billion for many years without real growth. Nevertheless, JPMorgan Chase was very successful in growing its bottom line, and after the years 2008 and 2009 had been difficult, the company already generated a higher net income in 2010 than in 2007, and between 2010 and 2019, net income could be more than doubled. Earnings per share increased even 170% due to the effect of share buybacks.

(Source: JPMorgan Chase Annual Report 2019)

In the last few years, JPMorgan Chase has also strengthened its franchise and resiliency by expanding products and capabilities and also investing in technology and data analysis tools. At this point, JPMorgan Chase seems to be well positioned for the future and can grow at a stable, solid pace. The bank also seems to be ahead of many competitors as it had already 52 million active digital customers (the number is including 37 million active mobile customers).

(Source: JPMorgan Chase Firm Overview Presentation)

Maybe this argument might not sound very convincing to you and it might also sound quite simplistic – and it is: I expect JPMorgan to perform well (and also outperform most of its U.S. peers) as it has done especially well in the last few years and seems to be taking the right steps and sets itself up for future growth and outperformance at this point.

Risks

Similar to most other banks, JPMorgan Chase is also facing risks right now as we are faced with high levels of uncertainty what the next few quarters will bring. At the time of writing, we can be rather optimistic that a vaccine might actually be available at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021 and that enough people might be vaccinated at some point during 2021 to reach herd immunity. As a consequence, market participants seem to be quite bullish right now. However, we also have to point out the exponential rising numbers in the United States (over 180,000 new cases) and the probability of another lockdown is getting higher and higher. And even without a lockdown, people will get more cautious and stay at home, which will have negative effects on the economy again. I can’t imagine at this point that the hit will be as extreme as in March and April, but I also don’t believe that we won’t see steep setbacks again. So far, initial unemployment claims are stagnating, which can be seen as positive (although we have to point out that the number is still at an extremely high level). But even if we can avoid a second lockdown, it remains to be seen what consequences the first lockdown and the resulting high unemployment will have in the coming quarters. How banks will perform depends a lot on the economy and consumer confidence. If the economy recovers and people will spend again, invest again, need money to finance different projects, this is also good news for banks.

JPMorgan Chase obviously got a little more optimistic. In the third quarter, provision for credit losses were only $611 million compared to a total of $19.4 billion in provision for credit losses in the first nine months of 2020. Compared to $4.2 billion in provision for credit losses in the first three quarters of 2019, JPMorgan Chase has almost reached pre-crisis levels again. The total allowance for credit losses was $33.6 billion in the third quarter – actually about $660 million lower than at the end of the second quarter. And despite these high provision for credit losses, the company is still very profitable. In the last nine months, diluted earnings per share were $5.09 – 38% lower than in 2019, but compared to many other banks, this is quite solid.

(Source: JPM Third Quarter Earnings Presentation)

When talking about risks, we can also look at the Fed stress test results to get a feeling how good JPMorgan Chase is prepared for a crisis. In the Fed stress test (table B.18), the minimum projected stress capital ratios are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.8 and a minimum tier 1 capital ratio of 11.6 under the severely adverse scenario. Right now (third quarter), the ratios are much higher, and since the first quarter of 2020, JPMorgan Chase could improve all the important ratios. The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, for example, improved from 11.5% in Q1 to 13.0% in Q3 (Q1/20 and Q3/20 are marked in yellow).

(Source: Q3 Earnings Release Financial Supplement)

Wide Economic Moat

While JPMorgan Chase is certainly facing risks due to the pandemic and the recession (as most other banks), it also has a wide economic moat protecting its business and leading to stability. First of all, JPMorgan Chase is profiting from cost advantages. For example, with $2 trillion in assets under management, JPMorgan Chase is profiting from cost advantages as it makes not much difference for JPMorgan’s expenses if the company manages $500 billion or $2 trillion, but it can generate much higher fees.

And aside from cost advantages, JPMorgan Chase is also profiting from switching costs – like most other banks. Despite regulations that should make it easier to switch, there is still a lot of paperwork involved, and as a bank account is embedded in the daily life, switching is a huge task for saving just a few dollars. And switching costs are also high in case of asset management. Especially, switching from JPMorgan Chase to a less familiar money manager creates huge economic uncertainties (as one doesn’t know if the other asset manager will really be better in the future and other asset managers might lack the reputation of JPMorgan Chase).

JPMorgan Chase is also among the most admired companies in the world and also among the top places where people want to work. Brand name and reputation also play a role and contribute to the moat JPMorgan has - but cost advantages and switching costs are the most important competitive advantages.

We also have to point out, that JPMorgan Chase is market leader in many different market segments, and while being market leader does not automatically lead to an economic moat, it is definitely contributing to cost advantages a company can have. JPMorgan Chase is the #1 credit card issuer, #1 primary bank and #1 business bank. It is also #2 in mortgage services and #3 bank auto lender. JPMorgan has 63 million households with a Chase product and 15 million consumer household with multi-product relationships.

Aside from being number one in many markets, JPMorgan Chase also had higher return on equity ratios than most of its competitors – especially in the last few quarters (only U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had a similar high RoE in the last few quarters).

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

The outperformance of a stock is no guarantee that the underlying business is also outperforming its peers (a stock can be extremely under- or overvalued), but it is another hint for a superior business. And especially in the last few years, JPMorgan Chase outperformed its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Dividend

Like many other banks, JPMorgan Chase has been paying a dividend for a long time (according to JPMorgan Investor Relations page, at least since 1978). And similar to many other banks, JPMorgan Chase also had to cut its dividend during the Financial Crisis, but since 2010, the dividend was raised every single year.

(Source: JPMorgan Investor Relations)

Right now, JPMorgan Chase is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.90, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.2%. When taking the earning per share of 2019 ($10.72), the dividend is well covered as we get a payout ratio of 34%. The forward EPS estimates are $7.50 and a dividend of $3.60 would still be well covered, but we have to see if these numbers are realistic. While Dimon pointed out that currently the firm can continue to pay its dividend in future quarters and also maintain healthy capital and liquidity positions, management also indicated that it will cut the dividend if the situation worsens.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Similar to most other banks, JPMorgan Chase is trading for rather low valuation multiples (compared to the overall market), but compared to many other banks, the valuation multiple is rather high. Currently, JPMorgan Chase is trading for a P/E ratio of around 15 (12-month trailing earnings as well as forward earnings), which is quite a high. The other major banks – aside from Wells Fargo (WFC) - are trading for lower ratios. Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC), Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) are all trading for P/E TTM ratios between 9.5 and 13.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Additionally, we also try to calculate an intrinsic value by using a discount cash flow analysis. And in order to make good assumptions about realistic growth rates and free cash flow in the years to come, we can look at past performance as it might give us at least some hints. Since 1980, the revenue of JPMorgan Chase increased with a CAGR of 9.54%, while net income increased with a CAGR of 14.69% in the same time frame. And like for many other banks, growth slowed down over time, and during the last decade, revenue increased only with a CAGR of 3.36% while net income could still grow with a CAGR of 9.20%.

Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Revenue 9.54% 4.83% 3.36% Net Income 14.69% 10.19% 9.20%

Usually we take the free cash flow a company can generate in order to calculate an intrinsic value. When looking at the last decade, we see huge fluctuations between a negative free cash flow of $3.7 billion and a free cash flow of $108 billion. The average of the last decade would be around $31 billion in free cash flow. In our calculation, we assume $0 free cash flow for 2021 (to reflect potential negative effects in the coming quarters) and for 2022 as assume a return to normal (taking the average FCF of the last decade as basis). Over the following years, we assume that growth will slowly accelerate from 0% growth to 4% growth at the end of the next decade. We also assume 4% growth till perpetuity. This would lead to an intrinsic value of $132.84, making JPMorgan Chase slightly undervalued at this point.

But we can also take the net income instead, which is much more stable (and the average free cash flow of the last decade is probably not accurately reflecting the cash generating power of a business that could grow during that time frame). When using the net income of 2019 as basis in our calculation for the year 2022 and leaving all the other assumptions the same, we get an intrinsic value of $156.12 for JPM.

Conclusion

We can argue that other banks might be cheaper, but if JPMorgan Chase can outperform the other banks, a higher valuation multiple might be justified. And the stock price is certainly reflecting the positive sentiment of market participants but also the great performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to its peers in the last few years. We can also argue that several other banks – like U.S. Bancorp – seem to be valued cheaper and might have the same growth potential as JPMorgan Chase and could therefore be a better investment at this point. But even if we can argue that other banks might be cheaper, JPMorgan is one of the best picks, and if one wants to invest in a bank in the United States, JPMorgan Chase should be on the list. However, I also assume that we will see cheaper prices again for most banking stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.