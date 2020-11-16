Revlon, Inc. (REV) CEO Debra Perelman on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 12, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Cari Robinson - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Debra Perelman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Victoria Dolan - Chief Financial Officer

Carla Casella - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Earlier today, the Company released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

On the call this afternoon are Debbie Perelman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Sergio Pedreiro, our Chief Operating Officer; and Victoria Dolan, our Chief Financial Officer.

The discussion today might include forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations. Information on factors that could affect actual results and cause them to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's SEC filings, including its Q3 2020 Form 10-Q.

Remarks today will include a discussion of certain GAAP and non-GAAP results. Consistent with past reporting practices, non-GAAP results exclude certain non-operating items that are not directly attributable to the Company's underlying operating performance.

Debra Perelman

Thank you, Cari. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. As the coronavirus remains a serious health concern in many places around the world, I hope everyone listening to today's call is staying safe and healthy.

In the third quarter of 2020, our as-reported net sales were $477 million, a decline of $120 million or 20% compared to the third quarter of 2019. We estimate that COVID-19 contributed approximately $119 million to net sales decline, with all segments and regions negatively impacted. Therefore, excluding this COVID-19 impact, our third quarter 2020 net sales were essentially flat compared to third quarter 2019.

Our adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 was $55 million, a decline of $14 million versus prior year period. This decline of approximately 20% is in line with our net sales decline, and our adjusted EBITDA margin has remained steady at approximately 11.4%.

While COVID-19 continues to have a significant impact on both the broader beauty industry and on our business, I am pleased that our profitability remains steady and that our third quarter 2020 net sales decline of 20% reflects a sequential improvement in our topline as compared to the second quarter 2020 net sales decline that was just short of 40%. Victoria will provide additional details as she reviews our third quarter financial performance.

In the third quarter, the company continued to adopt strategies and tactics to align with our consumers' changing behaviors resulting from COVID-19. Most notable is the continued shift to e-commerce. As mentioned in previous earnings calls, e-commerce has been a key strategic pillar for the company, and we continue to see the dramatic acceleration of this channel.

Building on our momentum from the second quarter, we continued to invest behind our e-commerce business, resulting in a 13% growth globally during the third quarter. This growth is slightly lower than we have seen in previous quarters due to onetime events in the Asia mass channel in third quarter 2019, including the e-commerce launch of Revlon color cosmetics into China. Excluding our mass brands in Asia, our total e-commerce net sales would have grown just under 40% relative to the prior year quarter.

Our e-commerce channel now represents approximately 12% of our total net sales, an increase from approximately 9% in the third quarter of 2019. Year-to-date 2020, e-commerce represents approximately 14% of our net sales, already exceeding our expectations for the year. In the third quarter, e-commerce grew across our own sites, our pure-play partners as well as our retail.com accounts.

Our North America region continued to show strength with triple-digit growth in the third quarter versus prior year. Our elizabetharden.com site continued to perform well, with growth in the third quarter of approximately 60% driven by continued strength of our skin care and especially our hyaluronic acid capsules, the latest launch in our Ceramide franchise.

Our other key e-commerce regions continue to grow double digits, including in EMEA and in Asia with our prestige brands. Additionally, we continue to see consumers shifting towards personal care brands and products. We are well positioned to capture this shift in behavior, given the breadth of our brand and product portfolio. We saw strong growth in our key personal care brands during the third quarter.

Notably, our multicultural brands, led by Creme of Nature, grew strong double digits, and we also experienced growth in our Revlon Beauty Tool, Cutex and Mitchum brands. Revlon also continues to maximize our hand cleansing and sanitizing products across our Cutex and Revlon Professional brands. Additionally, in the third quarter, we expanded our hygienic brand in EMEA to launch Hygenderma, a collection of hand and body washes that offers moisturizing and care benefits as well as protection from bacteria, which is especially relevant today.

I know many of you have been closely following the senior notes debt exchange offer and have likely seen the news that we intend to successfully close this exchange tomorrow. I am very pleased with this outcome, which provides us with the additional runway needed to enter 2021 fully focused on executing on our business plans and strategies.

We will continue to invest in the brands and markets where we have scale to drive our e-commerce business as well as continue to work to optimize our capital structure. Of course, the hard work is not over, and there is still uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19. But I'm confident that with the successful exchange offer essentially behind us, our strategic plan well underway and our portfolio of iconic brands, there remains a bright future ahead for Revlon.

And now I will turn it over to Victoria to walk you through the details of the third quarter 2020 results.

Victoria Dolan

Thank you, Debbie, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Let me first detail our third quarter 2020 results. Third quarter as-reported net sales were $477 million compared to $597 million during the prior year period, a decline of 20%. As-reported net sales includes approximately $119 million of estimated negative impacts associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the COVID-19 impacts, net sales were essentially flat to the prior year period.

Third quarter operating loss was $10 million compared to $17 million of operating income during the prior year period. The operating loss was driven primarily by the lower net sales described previously and lower gross profit margin, driven in part by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the negative impact from sales mix and higher manufacturing overhead absorption costs.

These negative impacts were partially offset by $55 million in lower selling, general and administrative expenses, driven in part by cost reductions associated with the company's restructuring programs and additional actions specifically implemented to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19 on the company's operating results.

Third quarter as-reported net loss of $45 million was essentially unchanged versus prior year period, driven by a $31 million gain on the early extinguishment of the 5.75% senior notes as a result of the company's repurchase and cancellation of approximately $44 million in principal face amount of the 5.75% senior notes during the quarter as well as a $17 million favorable foreign currency impact versus the prior year period. These impacts were offset by the higher operating loss in the quarter and a $19 million higher interest expense.

Finally, adjusted EBITDA was $55 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $68 million during the prior year period driven primarily by lower net sales and lower adjusted gross profit margin attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and product mix, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses.

Next, I would like to turn to our segment results. Revlon segment net sales in the third quarter of 2020 were $166 million, representing a 24% decrease on a constant currency basis. The segment's lower net sales were driven primarily by Revlon color cosmetics as well as lower international net sales of Revlon-branded professional products due primarily to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mass retail channel and on salon activity. This decrease was partially offset by higher net sales of Revlon-branded beauty tools and hair color products in North America.

Revlon segment profit increased to $14 million from $7 million in the prior year period driven primarily by the segment's lower brand support, partially offset by lower net sales and lower gross profit margin.

Elizabeth Arden net sales were $106 million in the third quarter, representing a 15% decrease on a constant currency basis. The decline was mainly driven by certain Elizabeth Arden-branded skincare and fragrances products due in part to the continuing effects of COVID-19, driving lower foot traffic at department stores and travel retail outlets, partially offset by higher net sales of Ceramide skin care products in North America as well as growth in the e-commerce channel.

Elizabeth Arden segment profit was $3 million compared to $13 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the segment's lower net sales and lower gross profit margin, partially offset by lower brand support.

Net sales for our Portfolio segment were $100 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16% on a constant currency basis driven primarily by lower net sales of Almay color cosmetics, CND nail products and American Crew's men grooming products, primarily in North America, due in part to the continuing effects of COVID-19 on the mass retail channel and salons, partially offset by higher net sales of Creme of Nature hair care products and Mitchum antiperspirant deodorant primarily in North America.

Portfolio segment profit was $12 million, a decrease of $2 million versus the prior year period driven by the segment's lower net sales and lower gross profit margin, partially offset by lower SG&A and brand support expenses.

Finally, our Fragrances segment net sales were $105 million in the third quarter of 2020, representing a 24% decrease on a constant currency basis. The segment's lower net sales were driven primarily by the continuing impacts from COVID-19, especially in the prestige channel, resulting in decreased foot traffic. Fragrances segment profit in the third quarter of 2020 was $25 million, a $9 million decrease compared to the prior year period, driven by the segment's lower net sales and lower gross profit margin, partially offset by lower SG&A and brand support expenses.

Turning to liquidity. Net cash used in operating activities during the first nine months of 2020 was $257 million compared to $167 million used in the prior year period. The increase in cash usage was driven primarily by the COVID-19-related lower net sales as well as cash expenses associated with our 2020 restructuring program.

Free cash flows used in the first nine months of 2020 was $264 million compared to $187 million used in the prior year period. The increase in free cash flow usage was driven by the higher operating cash flow usage due to the COVID-19-related impacts on the business, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

During the first three quarters of 2020, we spent $7 million in capital expenditures and $17 million on permanent displays. Additionally, we have two tranches of our capital structure that mature next year, namely our 2018 foreign asset-backed term loan maturing in July 2021 and our 2016 U.S. revolving credit facility maturing in September 2021. We have already initiated discussions to refinance these facilities, and we are confident that we will complete these refinancings well in advance of their respective maturities.

Turning now to our 5.75% senior notes exchange offer. Upon the expiration of the exchange offer, approximately $236 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% senior notes, or approximately 68.8% of the principal amount outstanding, have been validly tendered into the exchange offer and not withdrawn. All conditions precedent to the consummation of the exchange offer have been satisfied, including the minimum liquidity requirement of $175 million, and settlement is expected to occur tomorrow, November 13.

I'll now hand the call over to Debbie for closing comments.

Debra Perelman

Thank you, Victoria. In closing, in the third quarter, we continued to navigate the uncertainties of the current COVID-19 environment. We remain focused on executing on our business strategies, including our e-commerce acceleration as well as progress against our 2020 restructuring program objectives.

With that, we will now open the call up for questions.

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take our first question from Carla Casella with JPMorgan.

Carla Casella

Hi. I just want to make sure that I understand the exchange transaction. Can you give us what the cash impact will be of the exchange? And does this mean that the 2021 notes that were not tendered will be paid down at par?

Victoria Dolan

Hey, Carla. This is Victoria. Thank you very much. Yes, all of the remaining notes will be redeemed and we will pay them at par. So we've looked at the total value of what that exchange consideration is, and it's approximately, including all fees, because we have fees that we paid as well. Including fees, it's about 100 – somewhere around $185 million to $190 million. But that does include fees.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And then when you look at the business coming kind of in and out and choppiness around COVID, has the number of retail doors that you're selling through changed dramatically? I guess for any of the businesses, even the Revlon or the Elizabeth Arden, domestic, international, if you could just talk about your customer doors, whether there's anything that have closed permanently, that would be helpful.

Debra Perelman

Hi, Carla. It's Debbie Perelman. Thank you for the question. I hope that you are doing well. So as you said, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our business. We mentioned that the impact in the quarter was about $119 million across all segments and all regions. We did see that with, frankly, the closing, the shutdown of markets and the shutdown of travel retail, that did have a big impact on our international markets in the third quarter. Frankly, as well as lower foot traffic in prestige stores and in mass stores, frankly, globally. Where we saw less of an impact and, frankly, growth is in the e-commerce channel.

But to your question with regards to store closures, what we're really seeing are these temporary shutdowns across all of the segments. So prestige, pro and mass with, depending on the market, some reopening faster than others. And then others, frankly, have reopened, like Pro, the professional salons, and then – and some areas are shutting down again. So it's really sort of been watching market and segments and managing through the openings and closings. With regards to permanent closings, I would say, at this point, it hasn't had a major impact on our business. Thank you.

Carla Casella

Great. Thank you.

I'll turn the program back to Debbie Perelman for closing remarks.

Debra Perelman

Thank you. Seeing no additional questions, let me say thank you to all who joined the call today, and a special note to our team members around the Revlon world who are listening. I truly appreciate all of your significant efforts, especially during the third quarter as the company dealt with the continued impact of COVID on the business and successfully addressed its near-term debt maturity. Thank you for all the efforts that you make every single day, and stay safe. Thank you.

