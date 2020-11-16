The firm provides soil remediation services for hydrocarbon contaminated soils.

Vivakor has filed to raise $15 million in a U.S. IPO.

Vivakor (OTCPK:VIVK) has filed to raise $14.7 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides remediation services for hydrocarbon contaminated soils.

VIVK has produced uneven revenue results as it seeks public funding for its CapEx plan and technology development.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Company & Technology

South Salt Lake City, Utah-based Vivakor was founded to develop soil remediation capabilities primarily for the extraction of hydrocarbons from properties that have been contaminated with crude oil or other hydrocarbon-based substances.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Matthew Nicosia, who has been with the firm since 2011 and was interim CEO of Vivaceuticals (Regenica Worldwide) and Chairman of Ridepair.

The firm is currently focused on clean-up opportunities for hydrocarbon contaminated soil in Kuwait and in naturally occurring oil sands areas in Utah.

Also, more recently, the company inked a deal to purchase wastewater removal equipment, allowing it to provide remediation services to project areas that combine dry and wet areas.

Vivakor also is pursuing the ability to 'upgrade the hydrocarbons recovered' from the remediation process, although this technology has not been proven in commercial operations.

Vivakor has received at least $53 million from investors.

Customer Acquisition

The company acquires customer project contracts via its business development efforts.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue were 24.3% of total revenues in the most recent reporting period, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 24.3% 2019 N/A 2018 1280.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, was 4.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 4.1 2019 -0.5

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Grand View Research, the global pre-oil spill management market was an estimated $100 billion in 2015 and the oil spill management market is expected to reach an estimated $178 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 3.2% from 2016 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing concern regarding the environmental impacts from oil spills in water and soil as well as continued technology development for remediation processes.

Also, North America represented the largest oil spill management market in 2015 and is expected to increase its share due to increased deep sea exploration & production activities.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

Cameron International

Fender & Spill Response Services

Ecolab (ECL)

SkimOil

Hyundai Heavy Industries (OTC:HYHZF)

CURA Emergency Services

COSCO Shipyard Group (OTCPK:CICOF)

Financial Performance

Vivakor’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven but growing topline revenue

Increased gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating losses

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement. 2019 produced no revenue, hence the ‘#Div/0’ error messages for relevant metrics:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 1,023,344 #DIV/0! 2019 $ - -100.0% 2018 $ 10,179 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 38,403 #DIV/0! 2019 $ - -100.0% 2018 $ 6,629 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 3.75% 2019 #DIV/0! 2018 65.12% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (1,654,874) -161.7% 2019 $ (2,303,181) #DIV/0! 2018 $ (1,873,718) -18407.7% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ 833,210 2019 $ (2,654,296) 2018 $ (3,620,283) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2020 $ (431,688) 2019 $ (195,474) 2018 $ (268,024) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of June 30, 2020, Vivakor had $477,155 in cash and $14 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, was negative ($3.2 million).

IPO Details

Vivakor intends to raise $14.7 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may differ.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO.

The firm’s stock is currently quoted on the OTCPink Marketplace under the symbol VIVK.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for the purchase of two RPC units, together with related equipment and enhancements; towards the continued development of our hydrocarbon upgrading technologies; and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including potential repayment of outstanding bridge notes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

There are no listed underwriters as of the time of filing.

Commentary

Vivakor is seeking public market funding to equip itself with the necessary capital equipment to perform its soil remediation services as well as further develop its ‘hydrocarbon upgrading’ capabilities.

The firm’s financials have been uneven, with no revenue in 2019 at all, an unusual result for an operating company.

It is also unusual to file an S-1 without an underwriter listed.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate grew to 4.1x in the current reporting period.

The market opportunity for oil spill remediation is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate in the coming years.

When management provides more information about the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

