This is the first month, in a long time, where I have raised a net cash amount instead of my main focus of growing income.

Opportunity may soon present itself over the coming months so I raised some cash to hopefully take advantage.

The broader market took a dip later in the month, dragging most sectors but utilities down for the month.

October started out like any other month since March - with an upward trajectory of the major indexes. This came after September gave us a bit of volatility. That is, with a dip and correction in tech mid-month before recovering. For October, we saw a bit of an arc shape in the chart. The broader indexes began to decline later in the month. This decline steepened its pace in the last week of the month as well.

Ultimately, this dip in the broader indexes came from growing COVID concerns as cases are picking up. This left the markets with uncertainty as we head through 2020's winter months. All sectors turned negative for the month except for utilities. This is a bit interesting as utilities certainly weren't showing their true historically defensive nature earlier this year. The sector is down 3.47% YTD - in the bottom half of sector performance. We measure this by utilizing the 'core' sector SPDR ETFs. Utilities are #7 YTD, in the 11 widely followed sectors.

Tech was the leading dog for the month, performance down 5%. Though still up sharply for the year and easily positioned as the best performing sector for the year.

Perhaps just a pause in the market is healthy before another leg higher can happen. I certainly do believe this to be the case as this month was extremely rare for my personal portfolio. It doesn't happen often but I had a net raise of cash for the month. I felt as we were hitting all-time highs it was a fine time to do so. If we get another event of a bear market as we saw earlier in March, I wanted to be able to take advantage of it.

I wouldn't necessarily say that I am timing the market, but I wanted to be able to do some more buying as I had done in March. That being said, I did still do some buying for the month as I've always mentioned. Putting money to work every month to increase income can increase income year over year. This can help to stave off the negative effects of inflation and also grow the cash flow snowball. During a time of distribution and dividend cuts, one is also insulated if they spent months or years increasing their income as well - thus, those investors aren't nearly as worse off as others.

Raising Cash

The three funds I sold out of were; BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT), Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (FOF) and PCM Fund, Inc (PCM).

I sold out of BGT as I had added to my position earlier in the year. I was about flat, but I suspect that low rates will be around for quite a bit of time. Unless inflation really starts to take off I don't see the Fed raising rates. In turn, that means these floating rate funds should remain attractively priced and possibly present a better buying opportunity in the future. Additionally, I have XAI Octagon Floating Rate and Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) in my portfolio. They hold a hybrid of CLOs and floating rate investments. Though they did recently announce that they could potentially be going heavier in CLOs. At least, they removed the limit to CLO's from the prior 50% governor.

My FOF position I sold out of completely, I have held it for a considerable amount of time at an insignificant amount. I believe FOF is an excellent fund of funds investment. Even more so now that its discount has expanded considerably throughout the month. However, I've just been able to produce better returns for myself than FOF has. The almost no discount when I sold it made even more sense.

In hindsight, I got quite lucky selling on the second of the month in October. The discount was at 1.92% and has since expanded to 7.23%. That being said, its NAV was relatively unchanged.

Then finally, I sold PCM. This was simply because it too was flirting with a high premium. I sold it on the second when it was at a premium of 15.64%. This was also a fund I had bought up in the depths of the sell-off in March. And when we say depths, I am not kidding; Stanford Chemist sent out a trade alert on March 18th, 2020, with a buying opportunity on PCM. Now we know that March 18th was the day the bottom fell out in CEF discounts. The market bottomed on the 23rd. It was CEF discounts, in general, that widened significantly earlier on the 18th. This all means I sold PCM for a healthy profit. There isn't anything wrong with wanting to hold PCM though.





PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)

Finally, to the two positions I bought. I added to PDI again after September adding it to my portfolio. This opportunity came on the back of a scare from investors when they announced they were selling shares. In fact, demand was high that they even increased the offering.

They constantly sell shares in their at-the-market program - but this one was different in that it was just a secondary offering all at once. The thing is, it was above the current NAV meaning that it is accretive for the fund. Additionally, they can take and lever up these assets to buy up beaten-down investments in the MBS space. This seems like an extremely smart thing to do. However, it was met with investors selling the shares off, which I believe was unwarranted.

The fund "normally invests worldwide in a portfolio of debt obligations and other income-producing securities of any type and credit quality, with varying maturities and relatives derivative instruments." While the policy reads as more of a multisector bond fund, they emphasize that "...at least 25% of its total assets in privately issued mortgage-related securities." Even that doesn't give the full extent as they regularly have around 50% of their portfolio in MBS investments.

PDI remains attractively priced at a slight premium of 3.2%, with its 1-year average of 12.60%. It pays out a significant yield of 10.95% on its share price. The distribution rate comes to 11.28%, which is a bit worrying but even a slight trim in the distribution wouldn't make me too worried. Distribution coverage is lacking, in their last report coverage came to 95.22%. An improvement from the year prior coverage of 86.79%. Still, they seem to perpetually lack coverage while still being able to pull it off. So, while a cut wouldn't deter me, I don't necessarily see one coming either.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)

I recently covered BDJ more in-depth. The main attraction here is the fact that the fund invests in a portfolio that is overweight financials. Financials remained at depressed pricing levels. Additionally, the fund is at an incredibly deep discount of 13.46%, where the 1-year average discount is 8.46%.

BDJ is just more than a financial fund though; they invest "in common stocks that pay dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions paid to the Trust's shareholders."

That means we do have a more diversified portfolio underneath the heavier exposure to financials. They own some of the largest and most recognizable companies in operation today. At the same time, they utilize the option strategy and not leverage. Meaning that they should offer relatively lower volatility or downside compared to a similar fund.

For example, Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) also has the highest sector allocation to financials. Not to the same extent, it is 14.9% of the portfolio where BDJ takes this up even further to 25.92%. However, due to the leverage that GDV utilizes, we can see the difference in performance between February 19th to March 23rd for the funds.





Not a perfect example as the allocations aren't exactly the same, but enough for this exercise to highlight the two strategies.

Conclusion

October was a rare month for my portfolio as I raised a net amount of cash when all was said and done. A 'quiet' month of only light buying. The market's climb has been historic (as historic as its crash earlier this year.) So, taking some profits or cash could make sense. This is especially true if an investor believes we are in for a volatile couple of months.

Ultimately, I'm not looking to hold onto cash for too long though. I will be looking for opportunities within the next coming month to hopefully deploy back into investments. My main goal of reinvesting and adding to my income for a snowball effect remains intact - it has just taken a brief break for a month due to the reasons outlined above. Additionally, while the market has made historic moves higher - CEFs continue to offer enticing discounts in many of my favorite funds. I'll be looking to keep a close eye on these funds for consideration. Mostly, I'm still intent on adding financials to my portfolio and possibly enter back into a senior loan fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDI, BDJ, GDV, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on November 1st, 2020.