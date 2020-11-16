NanoXplore has solved the biggest challenge of the graphene industry, which is yet to be fully reflected in the stock price.

Since 2017, the company has laid the foundation for future growth by vertical integration with its customers.

Due to scarce investor communication from management, NanoXplore did not get the investor attention it deserved.

NanoXplore (OTCQX:NNXPF) was the second company developing graphene-based solutions in which I have invested in 2018 together with Talga Resources (OTCPK:TLGRF). There is little information on the company and the management is weak at communication, which is why NanoXplore has remained mostly under the radar of the general investment public.

NanoXplore was established in 2011 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company’s main product is graphene powder that can be added into different materials to enhance their characteristics.

The stock is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Best Markets Exchange in the USA. According to Seeking Alpha, the market capitalization per 13 November 2020 is around $376.68 million.

You will search in vain for earnings calls transcripts or even quarterly press releases of NanoXplore. There are none. The only scarce piece of information available on their financial results is available on SEDAR a “Canadian brother” of the SEC’s EDGAR. There you can find the obligatory 6- and 12-month reports as well as some other regulatory required information.

Let me provide an overview of the selected financial information.

To be clear the $65 million revenue is not coming from graphene powder. Like most graphene producers, NanoXplore is yet to find a way to meaningful revenues from “direct” graphene sales.

Quote:

"REVENUE FROM GRAPHENE POWDER DIRECT SALE To date, the Company has recorded minimal revenue from its graphene powder direct sale.”

While most graphene players are trying hard to win supply contracts with producers of composite materials and molded products, NanoXplore has chosen to vertically integrate with such businesses by acquiring them.

NanoXplore acquisition spree

Date Company Description September 2020 Acquisition of assets in the US The Business specializes in the production of composite components molded with dicyclopentadiene (DCPD) resin. July 2018 Sigma Industries Sigma Industries Inc. is a manufacturing company specializing in the manufacture of composite products. It operates in the markets for heavy trucks, buses, public transit, machinery, and wind energy. December 2017 CEBO Injections SA CEBO provides customers with high precision and high-quality injection molded products, and serves the automotive, medical, industrial, and watches manufacturing markets.

These businesses are currently the main revenue driver for NanoXplore.

However, I expect the situation to change soon. NanoXplore has recently solved the biggest challenge to graphene mass adoption – scalability.

They have built the biggest graphene production facility in the world which can produce 4,000 metric tons of the material per year. The facility is a fully automated plant that enables flexible and continuous manufacturing. It has also become the new headquarters of the company (NanoXplore's press release).

I consider this to be a breaking moment for the company and the commercialization of its graphene products. To put things into perspective, I refer to the slide from the latest corporate presentation on page 7.

The first purchase orders for graphene powder have been announced recently. NanoXplore has received a blanket purchase order from Martinrea International Inc. (OTCPK:MRETF) to supply graphene for fuel and brake lines for passenger vehicles produced by North American automotive original equipment manufacturers. The products have already been tested by the customers of Martinrea and will be a part of a multi-year supply program.

According to the latest filing page 24, Martinrea holds a substantial equity stake in NanoXplore.

Quote:

"As of September 30, 2020, the Company held 34,045,954 common shares of NanoXplore Inc. representing an approximate 24% equity interest in NanoXplore (on a non-diluted basis)."

A pivotal moment for the investors and the company

The NanoXplore stock price is currently at an all-time high and up over 150% year-to-date (per November 13, 2020), but I argue this is only the beginning and the company can develop into a new Canadian technological champion and a global leader in graphene-enhanced products for different industries.

Even during the current pandemics, the company has built the new facility on time, has been acquiring other companies (as mentioned above), and hiring personnel.

As you can see, NanoXplore is already looking for an investor relations specialist. This is a good sign and signals that they are aware of the scarce investor communication and are looking forward to addressing this issue.

Additionally, Dr. Soroush Nazarpour, NanoXplore’s CEO, has provided a company update that has been uploaded and can be seen on YouTube, which is a welcome sign as well.

As we are heading towards the top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term picture about losers and winners in different industries will become more apparent. Judging by the actions of the management and the recent developments, NanoXplore can be one of the winners and can develop into a world-leading graphene powerhouse.

This development has not yet been reflected in the stock price, which makes the company an attractive investment opportunity at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNXPF, TLGRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.