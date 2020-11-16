QUALCOMM, Inc (QCOM) Management Presents at Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference (Transcript)

QUALCOMM, Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bernstein 2020 Operational Decisions Conference November 16, 2020 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Amon - President

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC

Stacy Rasgon

Good morning, everyone. I’m Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor space here at Bernstein.

Before we get started, I want to just cover a little bit of housekeeping. [Operator Instructions] We will have time for Q&A like that at the end. We are also doing some live polling during the session through Bernstein’s partner Prosensus, and you should have a link available on the right of your screen for that as well.

Now that the housekeeping is out of the way, I can’t express what an honor it is to have our guest here today, Cristiano Amon, the President of Qualcomm.

So I have covered Qualcomm now for a dozen years. And Qualcomm, both, I think, as a company and a stock, has been through an awful lot over the last five or 10 of those years. From China to the EU to the FTC to Apple to Huawei, the Company’s business model has had sort of wave after wave of attacks breaking against it, both from regulators and customers. It has made many investors gun-shy for a long time as it wasn’t clear what was coming down the pipe next.

But now sitting where we are today, it does finally appear that the company has come out the other side. Virtually every regulatory and customer dispute has either been dismissed or settled in Qualcomm’s favor.

And through the entire thing, they have continued to do what they do best, namely investing and developing the world’s best communication technologies. And they now appear set to reap the benefits of that as the 5G cycle kicks off.

So to tell us all about it, it gives me great pleasure to welcome, Cristiano. Thank you so much for joining us here today.

Cristiano Amon

Very happy to be here, Stacy. Thank you for the opportunity. It is my great pleasure to talk to you all, and happy to tell a little bit more about the Qualcomm story also going into the future.

Stacy Rasgon

Great. Let’s start this. So obviously, as I said, it has been a bit of a slag over the last several years, both for you and I think, for investors. Can you talk a little bit about that journey? You have been with the company through the entire thing. Just talk about like how is this like? What has happened? How has the Company come through that? And what does the situation now look like from here on from where we are standing today?

Cristiano Amon

Yes, happy to. One of the great things about the company is that the company, in essence, it is wireless innovator. And we never lost any of the core competencies of the company. And during the whole period that we have been through a lot, the regulatory attacks, the hostile, the dispute with Apple, dispute with Huawei, the company was able to continue doing what we do best.

Continue to invest in fundamental technology, in wireless, fundamental technology and high-performance processor for battery-powered devices, accelerated 5G by one year, and we always believed in what the company can do.

It is kind of ironic going to this process. A lot of people ask us and during this whole period, what have you guys done. And what we have done is we had invested in the technologies that we know Qualcomm can be a leader, and we did one of the most successful acquisitions of a large size. We bought our own stock with a $30 billion acquisition and doing the...

Stacy Rasgon

$64 a share? Is that what it was?

Cristiano Amon

That is correct. In showing how much we believe in the company fundamentals, and so it is been quite a journey. I think we are very proud of all the company employees and our partners along with us. But we are very happy to see the strategy really playing it up right now.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So I mean, I guess for investors who have been in the stock or looking at the stock for a long time now, the story right now finally is this time it is different. You hear that a lot, right. A lot of times it is never different. But in this case, it seems like it could be.

Can you talk a little bit like where like the jumping-off point for now from where we are now versus where we were previously? Is everything done, like are all of the disputes finally behind us is the way clear.

I think to me, that is probably the biggest question, one of the biggest questions that investors have right now. Is it safe to buy the stock because the secular story from here that we will talk about in a moment does seem to be phenomenal. So maybe the better way to ask about is, how can investors get confidence that the way is finally clear?

Stacy Rasgon

Alright. No, this is a great question, Stacy. Let me talk about the big picture into the future, then I will come back and relate some of the business in Qualcomm and how it performed in the past.

What is very different this time around, what is very, very different, and it has been consistent to what we have said all along about 5G. 5G is no longer unique to the telecommunications industry. And that is why if you think about what happened on 2G or 4G, still very concentrated in mobile.

4G, a little bit less. Other players came to the room, but 5G is no longer unique to telecom. It is telecom, it is transportation, it is industrial. So basically it is a fundamental technology that is going to basically be the fundamental ingredient for digital transformation, the digital economy connecting everything to the cloud.

So the expansion of Qualcomm addressable market created by 5G is fundamentally different than what we have seen in the past. I would say we will be one of the probably most concentrated semiconductor and licensing companies in the past. But with it, you see that it is really an expansion opportunity for Qualcomm.

And just looking at the product business, and I will come back and make a connection with the past, on the product business, some of the recent disclosures we made it is showing that as mobile technology expands to other industries, we expand in with it and with the building new business.

Going back to your question about the past. In the licensing business of the company, which is a great business, a key component of the company valuation, we never had as much stability with this business as we have right now.

I will argue that we probably have all the regulatory and all of disputes behind us, even Huawei has been licensed, and it is very, very stable. As we look into the company into the future, we started to see the product business being the largest contributor of the earnings expansion, and that is going to be a larger component of the company going forward.

Stacy Rasgon

I got it. Got it. So let’s talk about it a little bit. So I thought it was interesting, you spoke about 5G as an expansion opportunity. I have always thought about 5G, and maybe I have got this wrong. Like if you look at like the 3G and especially the 4G opportunities, those are primarily unit opportunities.

And I think you tripled your chipset revenues in like five years on the back of that 4G ramp. And 4G was kind of the reason to go out and buy a smartphone, and those penetration curves were kind of on top of each other, and there was a ton of unit growth.

I think I and many investors have thought about 5G more as a content story rather than a unit story. But it almost sounds to me like you are talking about that it could be a unit story as well as a content story. Like is that true I mean.

Cristiano Amon

When you think of phones, it is a content story. That is why we talk about the 1.5 multiplier. We are getting more digital content into the phone as we go from 4G to 5G so that is an expansion, but also we are getting attach of RF front end.

So it is a content story, we look at the phone market as probably going to continue to grow at single digits, but Qualcomm is growing faster than the market. It is a share story and is also a content story.

But the real picture of 5G, when you look at 5G over the 10-years horizon, every technology go through about a cycle, generation but a cycle 10-years. The opportunity is unit expansion as we go into automotive, which is already a large business, with just a beginning of the IoT space, it is a very beginning of connectivity of non phones.

And you will see opportunities as the edge change. The data center changing with 5G moving closer to the edge of the network, the network is being transformed. All of those are new opportunities for unit expansion for Qualcomm.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So I want to talk about both of these pieces. I want to talk about the smartphone piece and then the adjacencies. And I know you guys have been giving more transparency on the adjacency sound. It is obviously an area that you want to focus on and that you want attention, more attention to be put on. But let’s talk about the smartphone piece first.

So you suggested within the smartphones overall, that 5G could be kind of like I think it was a 50% content uplift on a like-for-like basis. And this includes ASP increases. It includes the RF content and everything else. Now given that 5G phones, we are still early in that cycle, it is only really just begun. Would you argue that we are still early on that content uplift cycle as well?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. I think that is a fair statement, and I want to break that down. There is a lot of questions usually come along. Okay. So I will give you a couple of data points that are important to unpack this.

Number one, we talked about 1.5 or 50% - tier, if you got a given tier, premium tier, high tier, mid-tier, in average, within that tier is about 1.5. And what you do have in that 1.5 equation, you have some markets that are millimeter-wave markets, some markets are sub-6 markets.

We have this very real picture of clear belief that over time all 5G networks are going to be alike because millimeter-wave and sub-6 is not like CDMA or WCDMA. It is just time of getting spectrum and the networking get built. All networks are going to have a layer cake. It is going to have existing spectrum get reform, you have sub-6 and you get millimeter-wave.

So over time, if you have more millimeter wave penetration into the phone space, that 1.5 goes into - it has some upside opportunity because millimeter-wave really pushes beyond the 50% giving more content. That is one and that is why I think we are still in the early stage.

The other one is we have seen in a lot of markets, a mix improvement of devices. And China, for example, this has been a story, even within the fast years of 5G or 4G, we have seen that, which is you see higher growth rates in high and premium that you have seen at the very bottom. And that also has a positive effect.

So I think we are at the beginning of the ramp, and I’m just trying to give you some metrics about how to look those expansions.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I mean the reason I ask is and again, I know you are not giving us the MSM numbers anymore. And that revenue per MSM number was becoming less meaningful, I get it. But kind of in when 4G was mature, that revenue per MSM was around $20, give or take. 50% on that would be 30, you are kind of there now. And we have only just started.

So I mean, is that $30 level, the kind of sort of thing we ought to be thinking about long term or can there be upside to that number? It sort of feels like there ought to be, just given that we are so early. You have these other drivers, whether it is mix or millimeter-wave or more adjacencies or anything else, and we are already running there. So like how should we think about the evolution of that kind of metric going forward, given where we are today?

Cristiano Amon

Alright. So that metric, as you pointed out, it is not a great metric going forward. And it has a lot of swings depending, for example, on the tiers of the market. I’m just going to give an example. During the pandemic, we saw developed markets recovering faster than emerging markets. And therefore, you saw how it changes the revenue per MSM as you get more units.

The revenue per MSM, when you say about $30, if you think about a premium tier device plus front-end content, it is way higher than $30, and then you have entry-level devices. So as you continue to add 5G units, it is probably - I won’t think that there is a lot of upside. Most of the upside can come in and are going to be significant, as you started to increase millimeter-wave penetration.

Stacy Rasgon

So can you give us some ballpark like how much more for a given phone, how much more content or opportunity for you this millimeter wave actually add?

Cristiano Amon

Well, millimeter-wave add a lot of content because for millimeter-wave to work in a mobile device, you have to have multiple antenna elements. And you have usually two, three, sometimes four different millimeter-wave antenna modules. Within that one, you have the front-end content and the antenna elements in itself. So you add a lot of silicon content to the device. And I think we have seen that it is way north of the 1.5 factor when you think about a millimeter-wave device compared to a 4G device.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. We are still very early in millimeter-wave, obviously. The U.S., maybe a little in Korea and Japan, that is about it at this point, right?

Cristiano Amon

It is correct but it is exciting. There is 130 operators now investing in millimeter-wave. So we are going to started to see continued expansion as we get to 2021 and optimistic that China has been talking about millimeter-wave for the winter Olympics in 2022. You can see, given the China scale, how that will change the expansion as we millimeter-wave equation.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. We will talk about China a little later. I want to dig in a little more for some of these. Let’s talk about some of the adjacencies. So again, you have now started to break those out in a more meaningful fashion. I know you talked a little bit at the Analyst Day, you gave us some numbers, but now we have got a little more of a historical trajectory of that business. And obviously, you want attention to be focused. These investors will start looking a little more.

I guess, what drove the decision to start breaking it out now, is it at the point where now it is just big enough to call attention, is it the point where like you have more confidence in what the trajectory going forward is going to look like, like what was the decision actions do it now. I know you have been talking about it for talking about it for talking about it for a while, but why now?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. The reason is it is really twofold, one is they started to become meaningful businesses. And if you look at some of the size of the revenue and we had diversified QCT beyond handsets, just looking at the dose disclosure. The second one is 5G. So if you remember, we had said 5G is the entry point for RF front end.

So if you look at 2020, it is been like the first year. 2019 was the launches. First year, the ramps. 5G, and we started to see that business ramping, well positioned right now to be significant in size among the leaders in 2021.

So it was the right time to make a disclosure. Also, 5G is just where we will create an expansion of the IoT business. So those were the two main drivers. And of course, we wanted to retire the MSM associated with that, too.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. Let’s talk about RF. I want to hit each of the components of the adjacency, but obviously, I get the most questions about RF. And I will be honest, I was in the deeply skeptical camp on RF until fairly recently. It seems real. I mean, what does this business grow 60% or something like that in 2020? And that was purely organic, there was no M&A or anything in that. That was an organic number?

Cristiano Amon

No, there is some M&A. Well, there was an M&A on the technology. The growth, I would say, primarily organic because once we did the M&A, if you remember, we did M&A for filter technology.

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, but when did you buy that? That was a few years ago, right?

Cristiano Amon

That was a few years ago. And then because of a dispute we have with a very large company, the revenue of the company went down dramatically. So all of the growth is organically. We used M&A to complement the technology for the organic strategy. And it is a business that we knew that we had an opportunity to be successful in this business. And we knew we needed to get all the technologies ready.

We learned as we started that business way back then to understand the space and what are the technologies we needed to develop. And once we were ready was the 5G entry point and it is working very well. I think we have over 700 designs of 5G, and all the 700 has some 5G front end content.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Exactly what types of components are in that RF number, I mean, you threw out the turn RF front end. A lot of investors aren’t exactly clear what that means. Specifically, what components are there?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. I will break that down for you. When we think about handset business, right, the handset, which is the core business, it is basically the Snapdragon mode or the Snapdragon MSM, transceiver plus APIMEC. There are other things, but that is kind of, in general, that is the answer to this.

In the RF front end One, we have a large number of components. It is the part amplifier, the envelope tracker or the APT tracker, then you have switches. You have filters across low, mid and high band. You have antenna tuners. And in the case of millimeter-wave, you have antenna modules. So that is all part of this. So basically, we have every single component in-house from digital all the way to the antenna.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So there is no WiFi or connectivity or anything in that RF number. That is in the handset?

Cristiano Amon

That is on the handset. WiFi is on the handset.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. Okay. And you guys gave some targets at the Analyst Day. I think I can’t remember it was 2022 or 2023, I can’t remember the end date. But it was about 3.6 billion. It was like 20% of an $18 billion TAM, something like that. And I know it is not entirely appropriate to like annualize a single quarterly number, especially seasonally strong, but I’m going to do it anyway.

Your last quarter, you just did something close to 3.4 billion, 3.4 billion annualized. So you are kind of almost there, what is that, are you on a stronger trajectory than what you were highlighting at the Analyst Day, is the market growing like bigger, like how should we be thinking about the RF business from the trajectory in the context of that target that you gave at the November Analyst Day?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. So the way to think about it is we are well underway and are able to achieve our target. We feel very confident about it, both our share of TAM, I think the existing designs we have today get us there, both our share of TAM as well as a revenue target if you annualize it. So we feel pretty good about this business.

And the more that you accelerate 5G, 5G has been moving from the transition from 4G to 5G, if you do a comparison to 2G to 4G and look at that time, the value proposition of the smartphone was incredible versus a feature phone. Even with that, 5G is moving two years faster, especially because we have all countries at the same time versus China that was much late in the 4G era. So if you just project continues accelerating its speed of transition, I think we are going to get there faster.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. And I guess the other adjacencies, if I think back to the Analyst Day again, I think it was something like $1.5 billion of incremental revenue growth in the targets over the three year period, right, across automotive and IoT, both cellular and non-cellular. And I think compute was the three. I know it you didn’t break out compute, I guess it is maybe it is too small. You throw maybe you probably just throw that into the IoT, I’m guessing. But I

guess the same sort of thing, like $1.5 billion of incremental growth over three years is good, but I mean it is still small compared to the rest of the business. Like how should we be thinking about the trajectory of the rest of these adjacencies, is this like a 10-year kind of story we ought to be thinking or is there more in the near term that we could be thinking about for those adjacent opportunities?

Cristiano Amon

It is a very good question. I think there is a lot in there in the IoT space. Maybe I will just highlight a few. Well from a company standpoint, there is no question, the fastest growth right now is really 5G handsets and RF front end that goes along with it. We are just the beginning of the 5G ramp.

But we are excited about IoT. They are short-term, they are mid and they are long-term all there. So let’s start with the short-term. Our networking business, WiFi access point and also the network business on 5G that we have been in small cells, we are expanding into full 5G ran later.

We saw the WiFi access point, a lot of growth because of the enterprise transformation of the home with working from home driving a lot of WiFi upgrades to WiFi 6 and 6a. So we see that as a short-term growth.

We also see a steady growth on IoT, connectivity. And many companies, because of the pandemic, had accelerated a digital transformation. They kind of connect their people. And now they want to connect their assets. And we are seeing significant growth of the business as well. And we have some long-term bets in that number as well.

We remain optimistic about compute. On compute, I think the PC has experienced a lot of growth because of the change in the work environment. And we have some of the some technologies for the future trends: connectivity, very good camera, a symmetric of data, multimedia entertainment.

So as we think about more 5G, more cloud-based gaming, more integration of the home into the enterprise, the IT moving to the cloud, I think that is going to be a good opportunity for Qualcomm. If anything, the Apple announcement kind of validates that we have been in a good trajectory, so that is kind of long-term growth.

And the other one, we feel good about it is what we are doing in infrastructure with the transition to DRAM as well as the opportunity to participate in the edge processing of the data center as they become closer outside the big buildings, and then the power becomes important.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So you mentioned Apple there in the context of compute, I want to talk about Apple in the context of something else because this is probably the biggest question that I get. Obviously, as you know, regaining Apple, the chipset socket, particularly with Apple and settling all that, that is a source of massive near to medium-term upside versus where you were. That chip agreement goes for a number of years. I think some of the core documents that we have seen suggest 2023, 2024. I don’t know if there is something more to it than that.

But the biggest question I get is sustainability. So I mean, how should investors think about the potential for Apple, I guess, to once again potentially over time move away again on the chip side, especially given the purchase of Intel’s base units? Again, it is probably like the biggest like medium to longer-term question, obviously, that we get. How should we be thinking about that?

Cristiano Amon

Happy to answer the question. By the way, we get the question all the time. And I think my opinion, Stacy, I don’t think investors should be thinking this like in binary terms. Like when we think about our relationship with Apple, we are very happy.

We have restored the relationship. We are developing great products together. And the way we think about it, we don’t make any heroic assumptions on our business with Apple. We think about it, that is a business that is going to be very stable, much like our business with Samsung.

Samsung has gone and developed their own platform. I would say they have more assets than Apple does to do it. They have an infrastructure business, which is growing. They have a semiconductor business in very large scale. And they have built a solution, and we have built a very stable relationship over the years as we continue to move technology forward to about a 50% share, give or take, within Samsung.

That is how we think about Apple. And I’m sure they are a great company. They are going to be focused on developing the platform. And if they succeed, there is always going to be room for a company like Qualcomm driving the premium technology. I think companies that they go into the vertical transition, they look at optimizing building materials.

They look at how to have a common platform they can use in a number of devices from phones to watches to different things, and Qualcomm will continue to be focused on driving the modern technology for. That is the number one core competence of the company. That is what we do for a living.

The other way for you to think about it, we also were very excited. We don’t want to speculate or making any disclosures, but I’m telling you, we are very excited about rebuilding the relationship with Apple and opportunities to expand you, we are very excited about rebuilding the our relationship even to other products beyond the modem, for example, to RF front end.

So I think we are just the beginning of our journey with Apple, and we are very happy with the relationship. Great products they launch, including looking at the millimeter-wave penetration of their products as well as the price points. That is great news for millimeter-wave.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. What about some of the other things that you do for your customers beyond just the chip, I mean things like support, network qualification, software, that sort of thing. I mean, obviously, like if Apple was going to be doing more and more on their own over time, they would have to take up that as well, I mean, like how much of a lock-in, how sticky does it make a Qualcomm solution?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. Look, there are so many reasons to have a good relationship, I think, with Qualcomm. Not only what we do in the product side, which we are being forced to have every single-mode on technology, and we aspire to continue to do so. Once we develop a solution, it has been tested globally across all possible network configurations.

As we go into other spaces like, for example, the automotive industry, when you are building a car, and you are going to have a connected car with 5G telematics module into that car, you don’t know when you are building the car, exactly where the car is going to go. You need to simply work. You don’t have the ability to roll a truck and go fix that connectivity. And that is also true for a lot of IoT devices. So you get that with Qualcomm plus the ability to optimize performance.

And outside all of this, besides, I think, the stability of the licensing business, as you know, we probably have one of the largest non-essential patent portfolio in that technology, which is in the best interest of companies to have license as well. So I will not discount Qualcomm into the future in the wireless industry.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So I got one more question on Apple, and then maybe we’ll move on. I know back it was a couple of years ago, you had sort of suggested that Apple at a full run rate would be something like $2 a share in EPS. And at the time, we ballpark it, it was probably like $1 in-licensing and $1 in chips. So I guess maybe two sides of the question. One is, is that still a good way to think about the overall contribution of Apple to the model, number one?

And number two, if you are suggesting that even if Apple was to go, I mean it seems to seem like you were suggesting that maybe we could be looking at sort of like a 50/50 to on the chip side, in five-years or so with Apple, similar to where we are with Samsung right now. Is that kind of the way to think about it if it was $1 in chips, it is $0.50, but you have got all these other drivers that are pushing things up at the same time. Is that the right way to sort of think about the magnitude of Apple’s impact at this point?

Cristiano Amon

Two EPS is too good. I think it is still a good metric. And I think what I’m saying is while we can will not predict what our customers are going to do, we feel good about the road map of technology, that how we ourselves plan the Apple business going forward is there is always the opportunity for Qualcomm to be one of the suppliers, much like we are today with Samsung.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. Let’s talk about Huawei. So this is the other big customer dispute. And obviously, the licensing settlement came through a couple of quarters ago, which was great. Some of the regulatory issues have still prevented chips, so this was in the news over the weekend that you guys potentially have received at least a 4G license for chip sales. Is that correct?

Cristiano Amon

That is correct. We had received in the past some 4G license. We received more 4G license. We receive no 5G licenses.

Stacy Rasgon

Is there a line of sight to a potential 5G license? Do you think, at least the current administration’s goal, is to shut down all 5G efforts?

Cristiano Amon

Cannot make any predictions. As you know, this is highly unpredictable. But yes, what we have received is additional 4G license, nothing related to 5G.

Stacy Rasgon

Is there a lot of 4G only volume anymore, especially like within China where like Huawei sells a lot of phones, like is that meaningful at all or no?

Cristiano Amon

You are seeing 4G volume, especially kind of the entry-level within emerging markets. And also in China, the entry level, China, the price points of 5G right now, it is already addressing more than 50% of the market. So it is difficult to sell 4G phones in the high and premium tier in China.

Stacy Rasgon

Do you think a smartphone vendor can live long-term without a 5G road map?

Cristiano Amon

I don’t think so. I think I should qualify my answer. You can have a much smaller smartphone vendor that is selling 4G devices, but they are going to be entry-level devices. So that is why you have a lot of phone OEMs specialized in emerging markets and inter-level devices, and that is no different than what we saw happening with 3G when the transition happened for 4G.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. But I guess if Huawei is incapable of selling 5G phones, that volume in theory should go to other players where I would argue that your presence and penetration is quite good.

Cristiano Amon

I know it sounds a little bit bold, but we basically are very well-hedged. If you look at the bulk of the Huawei business and most of the value is in the high-end premium sockets, so if that business goes to Apple, we win. If it goes to Samsung, we win. If it goes to Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi, we win.

So in all cases, it is an expansion of the addressable market for Qualcomm in the mobile space. That was a market that we didn’t play. It was supported by Huawei high silicon. Now it is an expansion and opportunity for Qualcomm.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. I want to ask about chip margins. So they have been depressed for a long time. You have had this 20% plus target. We are there now. We are not like comfortably above it now, especially in the near-term quarter. Was the biggest issue for that depression, was it strictly the lack of revenue scale?

Cristiano Amon

It was lack of scale. Even when you look at Snapdragon 800, which has been the benchmark for premium, I think, performance, we always had good gross margins with that business. But the problem was the scale. As you didn’t have enough units and you have to invest a lot of money with a cycle of a new product every year, that would cause an issue.

As we regain scale, you see the earnings expansion of the business and how accretive it is. And that is why the expansion as well, it is important. And some of the disclosures we made and we talk about some of the expansions beyond handset, because we have been following a strategy that we are expand into markets where we can leverage mobile technology. So if you think about automotive or if you think about compute, it is all reuse of the main technology development. So those business are all accretive to QCT margins.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. That makes sense. I guess within the automotive business, what is included in that right now, is there anything there around like autonomous driving, I know you guys have some efforts there, but my understanding is most of the current revenue today is things like infotainment and connectivity.

Cristiano Amon

Yes, not yet on autonomy or ADAS, not yet. The revenue there, it is basically connected car, telematics, the C box, and mostly 4G as the 5G design wins are not yet hitting the market. And then you have the digital cockpit, the IVI.

So the pipeline that we expended to eight billion now, it is mostly IVI in connected car. We do have some design wins now with autonomy and ADAS, but that is kind of early for that to be part of the revenue.

Cristiano Amon

Okay. Got it. I want to ask about the M&A environment and in particular, the NVIDIA ARM deal, like do you have any thoughts on that deal that you might want to share with us?

Cristiano Amon

We are still, I think, working on it. Clearly, from our perspective, we don’t fully understand it. I think everything that NVIDIA outlined they would like to do it with this deal, they don’t need to own ARM to do it. And I think for us, it is very important the ARM remains independent. And I think we are trying to try to understand and take a position on this deal. That is probably what I could say at this point.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. What does it imply for you use of like risk five? I know you use risk five for some applications now. Do you think a deal like that or any deal where ARM is less independent than it has been drives a greater consideration for other alternative architectures outside of the ARM ecosystem?

Cristiano Amon

I think, no question. Any situation that - I find it very difficult, to be honest with you, that you actually have a deal that is going to go through and will not allow ARM to remain independent, given the role that it plays on the ecosystem.

But regardless, I feel it creates a huge incentive right now to accelerate risk five and even other architectures within the areas stem. On risk five alone, the number companies that have expressed interest in looking to the technology and look at the development of high performance CPU it is very, very high.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I want to ask one more question, and then I want to go to the lightning round because we are down about the last five or 10 minutes. Again, we have got some questions from investors. But I get asked a lot about like potential earnings power. And again, I know it is inappropriate to annualize a quarterly number, but I’m going to do it anyways. You just guided to an annualized like $8 kind of number. If I ask you, say, a sustainable like $9 or $10 EPS was possible in a few years, like what would your answer be to that question?

Cristiano Amon

Look, we don’t guide more than a quarter now. We won’t be able to make that prediction, but I will try to give you a qualitative answer. It is true when we make statements that probably the best of program is yet to come. And it is all created by the 5G expansion of SAM as the mobile scale goes everywhere.

5G is basically - the elevator pitch is you connect everything to the cloud in a reliable manner, 100% of the time. And the opportunity that is going to have for us to sell into other markets, we just at the very beginning.

And with that, because we have a strategy or reuse, you are going to see flow-through to earnings as we gain more scale for the IP with development, still the same IP, high-performance computing for better power device and everything -. So that in itself, I think, creates a very good story for the expansion of earnings power in Qualcomm.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. So we have got a lightning round? So we have got a bunch of questions here. To what extent does your current RF portfolio of compete directly with the likes of Broadcom or Skyworks or Qorvo, Murata?

Cristiano Amon

We compete to all of them because we have everything in-house. So for us to build from digital to the antenna, we don’t need to partner with any one of them. RF front end in itself. It is kind of an open market. Consumers can mix and match, and they do. They pick different solutions from Qualcomm.

Sometimes they pick the entire chain. But we compete with them, and we have been working very hard to also win with innovation and disrupt the market at the individual component level. For example, our Qsaw that we already shipping to customers outperforms FBAR, which used to be the benchmark of performance. And we are very aggressively competing with all of them.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. And I guess the other way to ask this question, which I get a lot is like, who are you guys taking share from, given the amount of growth you have had in this business, is it clear?

Cristiano Amon

Well, it is clear to me. I think we won’t go that details, but it is very clear that customers are seeing the value of the Qualcomm solution that is showing the revenues right now.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. And then are there plans to start selling discrete RF offerings. And it sounds like from your comment is now that maybe you actually are.

Cristiano Amon

Yes, we are.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. What kind of things are you selling discrete?

Cristiano Amon

Yes. We have discrete even in solutions such as Huawei baseband. We have discrete with Xenos baseband. And we are selling filters. We are selling tuners and very likely, we will sell PAs as well.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. How will M&A contribute to the Company’s future growth algorithm, if at all and again, I know you guys have sort of been through the ringer on both sides of that as well. How should we think about M&A contributing going forward?

Cristiano Amon

Look, the way I wanted to answer your question is point it to the RF front end business. Like the EPCOs TDK was a very successful M&A. And as Qualcomm continue to expand both in mobile as well as other industries, we are going to be looking at M&A that complements our product portfolio.

So you should think about the M&A, the following way. We have a strategy. We don’t need M&A to create a new strategy. We don’t need a transformative M&A for the company. We are going to be looking at M&A as ability to boost and accelerate our strategy inputs.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. So does this mean like more like bolt-on versus anything that could be considered transformational or is like anything on the table?

Cristiano Amon

Well, like everything is always on the table, but more bolt-on the way you describe it, to basically augment our strategy.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. That makes sense. Your 20% RF front end share target, how dependent is this figure on millimeter-wave penetration?

Cristiano Amon

Not dependent at all. And actually because millimeter-wave has now United States just launched in Japan, and it is going to launch Korea, the majority of the designs that we have are sub-6.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. So how many millimeter-wave designs do you have right now, have you ever quantified that one?

Cristiano Amon

I don’t know if we make that public discussion, but I will tell you where you find them. Every premium device in the United States market, the Japan market and Korea market requires millimeter-wave regardless of the OEM.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Got it. I have got a question of my own. Historically, the baseband market in general was very tough, we had a lot of players, and it was very hard to make money. We have had players exiting though over the years. I guess the market structure today with like 5G better than it was with 4G. Like in 4G, you had Qualcomm and you had Mediatech and you had Intel and you had Samsung and you had a Huawei. And like a number of those are out now. Just mostly it is Qualcomm and Mediatech and maybe a little bit of Samsung now. Is that a better environment just in general for you guys to operate in?

Cristiano Amon

Well, from a higher level, I would say it has always been tough. And competition change addresses most time. I would say, when I look at we do like the competitive environment. It is still very competitive, but I agree you have less players. They are merchant, but you do have players there vertical. So I think it is the competition, and it has always been there. And to win, we have to be fast through technology fast and have differentiated technology, and that is what we have been doing.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Okay. So Christiano, we have got about 90 seconds left. So I’m going to end this the way I always end this. I’m going to give you your soap box, and we have got a bunch of people on the line. Why should investors buy your stock?

Cristiano Amon

Look, the way you should think about Qualcomm, and I’ll tell you this with I tell it to other people. If you look at companies like Microsoft right now, and you look at how incredible the Microsoft valuation is because of the power of the enterprise cloud, because of the power of moving everything to the cloud, you use the hyperscale for computer for IT.

If you believe that story, you need everything to be connected. And Qualcomm is actually the company is going to connect everything that is going to get you there. And that is how we think about the company. The company, it is a household name for 5G now.

5G we will connect computers, we will connect phones, we will connect everything else to the cloud, we will democratize computing with the power of the hyperscale. And I think that is the opportunity that we have ahead of us. And so if you buy the hyperscale story in the long run, then you buy the Qualcomm story. That is how we feel about it.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Got it. That makes tons of sense. Cristiano, I want to thank you so much for joining us today. This has been fantastic. For anybody on the line, if you have questions, please feel free to reach out. With that, I think we will close it out. Again, Cristiano, thank you so much for joining us. And everybody, have a good day.

Cristiano Amon

My pleasure. Happy to be here. Good talking to you, Stacy. Thank you so much.

Stacy Rasgon

Take care. Bye-bye.

Cristiano Amon

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A