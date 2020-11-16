Africa Oil Corp. has an impressive portfolio of oil assets that are worth paying close attention to.

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a small-capitalization company ($350 million) we've discussed numerous times before. We haven't discussed the company in a number of months; however, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has continued to execute, and an impressive asset base will drive exciting shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corp. Overview

Africa Oil Corp. is effectively an oil holding company with an exciting and distributed portfolio of assets.

Africa Oil Corp. Overview - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. has a respectful portfolio of reserves and production. The company has 85 million barrels of 2P reserves, a market capitalization to reserve ratio of ~$4/barrel, with nearly 40 thousand barrels of entitlement production. From a price to reserve and production ratio, the company is incredibly undervalued with a multi-year reserve life.

The company's impressive attributable low cost production has given it $163 million in "dividends" from its 50% holdings in POGBV, a Nigerian holding company. The company has also positioned itself as one of the best companies for COVID-19, having hedged most of its cargoes for 2020. That was the peak of the downturn.

As a result, the company has continued strong financial performance during the year which should continue into next year as markets recover.

Africa Oil Corp. Pillars

The company is focused on pillars of shareholder value.

Africa Oil Corp. Pillars - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. is focused on production and cash flow, exploration, and growth. The company had 1H 2020 CFFO of $330.5 million and entitlement production of nearly 39 thousand barrels/day. The company managed to repay nearly $350 million in debt repayment, nearly the company's market capitalization.

The company has had a market-leading average selling price as a result of its impressive hedging program. The company is continuing to explore rapidly and its portfolio of companies equates to 40% of the company's market capitalization. The company expects additional new high impact exploration wells over the next few years.

The company's core assets continue to perform and grow, although one of the company's major Kenyan partners, Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) has continued to struggle. The company is continuing to look for additional opportunities.

Africa Oil Corp. Nigeria

Among the company's most impressive assets are the company's Nigerian oil assets.

Africa Oil Corp. Nigeria - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp.'s most impressive asset is a 50% ownership in POGBV, a cheap asset it bought as Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was desperate to sell. The company paid several hundred million here along with ~$150 million in debt and now has a stake in 3 of the top 5 oil-producing fields in West Africa. The fields together had 420 thousand barrels/day of production.

Africa Oil Corp. has nearly 40 thousand barrels/day of production attributable to it as a company, which is market leading. The company has maintained incredibly low operating expenditures at a mere $5.1/barrel. That, combined with the company's impressive hedging program, has provided the company with impressive cash flow.

Africa Oil Corp. has continued to outperform here, which will help drive continued impressive cash flow.

Africa Oil Corp. Kenya

Africa Oil Corp. has also continued to execute on what was once its original project in Kenya, although pipeline and other difficulties have still held the project back.

Africa Oil Corp. Kenya - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. has significantly completed the export of Kenya's 1st ever oil cargo, a massive accomplishment. The field has an estimated >500 million barrels of gross field recoverable resource potential. The company has worked to submit an FDP in 2021, with extended licenses extended, although that remains to be seen.

We expect that it'll be several more years until the pipeline gets built. However, if that happens, it'll drive strong shareholder rewards for the company going into the 2030s, representing a long-term source of cash flow for the company.

Africa Oil Corp. Other Developments

Outside of its main assets, Africa Oil Corp. has a number of other exciting assets worth paying close attention to.

Africa Oil Corp. Exploration - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. has an impressive portfolio of assets worth nearly $150 million that the company has focused on developing. The company's energy assets extend the world, including a number of high impact basin. The company expects 2-3 high impact exploration wells in the next 12 months, the most significant of which are in Guyana.

The company is planning to continue drilling new high impact wells that could potentially provide massive shareholder rewards. The company's recent accomplishments off of South Africa led to the farm-ins from major oil companies. Some of these discoveries are expected to have the potential for billions of barrels of oil.

All of these other developments could drive massive returns for Africa Oil Corp.

Africa Oil Corp. Shareholder Returns

Africa Oil Corp. is focused on driving strong long-term shareholder returns. At the same time, the company is benefiting from its incredibly strong hedging program.

Africa Oil Corp. Shareholder Returns - Africa Oil Corp. Investor Presentation

Africa Oil Corp. has been focused on aggressively restructuring and paying down debt. The company's goal is to repay/replace its corporate loan by mid-2021 and extend its POGBV facility. We expect that the company will be able to comfortably afford this financially, and with another ~10 million barrels to be sold by mid-next year, revenue will be strong.

The company is continuing to drill out exciting high impact exploration wells and monetizing its portfolio. The company is continuing to work on its Kenyan government and focus on accretive acquisition opportunities. Looking for accretive acquisition opportunities at such opportunistic time highlights the company's strength.

More importantly, it'll drive long-term shareholder value. The company is looking at buying assets at a massive discount to achieve long-term growth. The company can, for example, acquire a company like Tullow Oil that has seen its share price drop 90% to match Africa Oil Corp.'s share price and is a major partner in Kenya.

Africa Oil Corp. Risk

Africa Oil Corp.'s risk is the same as that of all other oil companies, however, the company is much more protected from it than other major oil companies. The company has managed to hedge its 2020 production at an amazing price, along with a majority of the company's 2021 production. That has supported the company's ability to pay down its debt.

The company currently has two forms of debt. It has corporate-level debt, used in its acquisition of POGBV, to the tune of $177 million. Over the past year, that's down from $250 million at the start of the acquisition as the company has paid down $73 million. The loan here isn't due for repayment until Jan. 2022 and the company can pay down most or roll it over then.

The company's other major debt is POGBV holding level debt that was almost $1 billion at the start of the acquisition but was since cut to less than $700 million. The debt is less risky because worst case, the company can declare POGBV bankruptcy, but it wouldn't cause the parent company to be bankrupt. The company has had favorable redeterminations, but we'd like to see it turn this debt into long-term debt.

There is a risk here that the company is susceptible to needing to continuously roll over this debt. Lastly, despite the company's exciting portfolio of assets, is still an OTC traded small cap, which means less volume, more volatility, and all of the other risk. Being located in Nigeria, where there have been recent oil field attacks, also adds susceptibility to the company.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corp. has an impressive portfolio of assets we recommend paying close attention to. The company's Nigerian oil portfolio has continued to heavily outperform. The company did one of the best hedging programs, related to its production, of arguably any oil company worldwide. That has allowed the company to heavily pay down debt.

Going forward, we expect the company to continue generating strong cash flow from its nearly 15 million barrels of annual production with operating expenditures of just over $5/barrel. The company also has a portfolio of exciting assets, it's open to new investments, and its Kenyan assets are exciting.

Africa Oil Corp. is a valuable and exciting investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOIFF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.