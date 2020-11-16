Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the leading meat substitute manufacturers and marketers and, alongside Impossible, probably the best known. Marketed as both a meat substitute for vegetarians/vegans that cooks and tastes like meat, and a more humane and environmental solution to factory protein "farming", Beyond Meat benefitted in its early days from positive media exposure and targeted partnerships and marketing. The stock's price quickly went up and has always traded at very high multiples. Yes, sales and revenue have grown quickly. However, much of this can be attributed to expanded distribution and partnerships from a very low, introductory level base. Until Monday, there was a positive growth story, even if many were overly optimistic on its ongoing slope and continuation into the future. On Monday, November 9th, Beyond reported a net income of $19.3M, a growth of 4 times, but an EBITDA loss of -$4.3M. This huge miss and drop in earnings caused rapid selling, both overnight and during market hours on the 10th. Since then, Beyond has traded basically flat on fairly even volume. Despite the loss of nearly 70 points of the stock price in just over a month, it is my opinion that Beyond is still over-priced, and buying at these levels is likely a bad trade and even worse investment. My view is based on the company's stock still being priced for unending growth and near-perfect execution, this growth remaining rapid/near-exponential growth yet off an ever increasing base, and increasing market share despite economic headwinds.

Beyond Meat has been a darling growth story since going public in May of 2019. The stock skyrocketed, nearly quadrupling in its first two months of trading. Every press release of a new test, introduction in a new store, and a new product was hyped and re-hyped, despite the reality that many of these tests were small, and acceptance was inconclusive. Competitors also established retail shelf space, tests with fast food and dining chains, and were price-competitive with Beyond Meat's products. Of note, prices were nearly double comparable animal-based products, and have remained so. The share price began a long decline and, by the end of 2019, had nearly fallen back to the IPO price. However, 2020 saw the jump, and until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, BYND was reporting growth and being rewarded in the market.

The hit to restaurant dining across many segments in March and April also affected Beyond Meat. Production and distribution had to shift over to a much higher retail mix, including packaging costs and some loss of product. At the same time, retail shopping was curtailed due to stay at home restrictions and concerns about public exposure in general. Two disappointing quarters ensued, including a drastically negative quarter most recently.

This should give "to the moon" speculators and traders pause. While we are entering a new surging infection phase of the pandemic, Beyond and others have made the necessary adjustments. At the same time, the steady and large increases in sales and revenues have taken a significant hit. When will Beyond be priced at more realistic multiples for a food producer and not a growth stock? Even if earnings turn positive again (as they likely will), multiples are very extended, which I'll show in more detail later in this article. Can earnings growth resume and be large enough to re-energize the growth story and positive push from the likes of Cramer and others?

Larger Sales Base Will Be A Challenge

One challenge to resuming the growth narrative is the ever larger sales and revenue base Beyond Meat will face going forward. This is a factor every growth company must deal with, and often overlooked. Growth over the past few years has been phenomenal, but that started off a small base. This slide on net revenue growth from the company's recent presentation begins to illustrate the challenge of the next few years.

The Consolidated line at the bottom of the table of YoY Growth begins to tell the story: 2018 and 2019 growth averaged 200%, while 2020 YTD is 53%. Sure, COVID-19 likely influenced this number, but reading the "Highlights" on the right-hand side gives more detail. As of September, there were "~122,000 outlets" (presumably retail) and about half that many foodservice outlets. Revenue growth at retail outlets, even after the major pandemic caused pivot, "only" grew by 115%. I put only in quotes, as I know a comment or two or 100 will likely say, "wouldn't you kill for 100% growth?" Yes, except this is slowing growth for a stock that is valued at extremely high multiples for its industry. As future growth builds off this higher market saturation and base, and these YoY numbers continue to fall into the double digits, will breathless optimism come back to Beyond Meat? Purchasing at today's inflated multiples might end poorly if not.

Pricing - Of The Product And The Stock

My last concern is both the price of Beyond Meat and the stock. Beyond Meat continues to cost nearly twice what quality ground beef costs, in a time of economic uncertainty. Sure, for some, price isn't a factor because they either don't eat animal protein, or truly believe Beyond Meat and other similar products are required to combat climate change, or both. However, it is nearly impossible to scan a news feed or watch a newscast without hearing how an economic stimulus bill is needed immediately. While the initial stimulus actually increased many Americans' incomes and the ability to buy both necessities and some luxuries, the economy still has serious dislocations and winners/losers income-wise. How will Beyond Meat fare in a hyper-competitive retail environment especially if spending power stays depressed?

Even more concerning than the price of the product is the price of the stock. Assuming earnings turn positive again and begin growing, even with good to great results going forward forecasted by analysts, the stock price factors in much of this future success. Here are analysts' predictions in both table and graph form (all data from Seeking Alpha):

A few things jumped out as I reviewed this data. First, there is a wide discrepancy among analysts for the next few years where there are more estimates. Earnings could stay negative for 2021, and barely be positive in 2022. Even the top estimate/most optimistic doesn't skyrocket, and actually stagnates after nearing $2 EPS. Going out to the lone analyst making a 2026 estimated earnings forecast, the highest earnings on the table are $2.44 per share. Assuming this lone analyst is correct despite the massive delta in other estimates in the intervening years, that would ascribe a forward P/E of 50x... six years in the future. What multiple should these earnings be given at that time? Anything less, and the stock is well overvalued. Industry P/Es vary from the low double digits to about 30 as an example. What if Beyond Meat still carries "growth stock" cachet six years from now, and commands a P/E of 75 just as an illustration? That would result in a share price of $183, below recent highs, and only 50% or so higher than today. This results in an IRR of about 7%. This is a poor IRR for the risk of multiple collapse present in this stock.

Additionally, many analysts have a negative recommendation on the stock. This is interesting due to the generally positive bias of sell-side analysts. Finding so many with neutral or negative recommendations on a formerly darling stock and short-term price targets below current trades makes me cautious after years of watching them push stocks up to and past disastrous moments both for individual names and the market in general as in 2001 and 2008/2009.

I'd be very hesitant to invest in Beyond Meat despite its recent pullback price-wise. Multiples are still very high for a company whose growth narrative took a hit and will have a very steep wall to climb to resume. Even with decent growth, future earnings will have to be priced at continually high multiples to provide even high single-digit internal rates of return, making this a risky investment.

