Should NEN shares revert toward private market value, shares could trade to $180. NEN accretes value to shareholders at about ~$12 per year, meaning that NAV grows as shareholders wait.

NEN owns apartments in the Greater Boston area. Greater Boston has favorable long-term supply/demand characteristics. The cost of home ownership is high.

NEN trades at a fraction of its private market value/NAV. NEN has a strong balance sheet with loan-to-value below 40%.

While urban apartment REITs rallied strongly following last week's vaccine news, New England Realty didn't budge. Shares are within 10% of their 52-week low.

The investment case for New England Realty Associates LP (NEN) is straightforward:

Greater Boston is an apartment market with favorable long-term supply and demand characteristics AND a stable property tax regime. NEN trades at a 7.1% cap rate using beat up 2021 NOI and a 9% cap rate using 2022/23 NOI (assumes a recovery to 2019 levels). I estimate NAV to be $180 using 2023 NOI at a 4.5% cap rate, consistent with private market valuations. NEN has a strong balance sheet with LTV below 40%. Through free cash flow generation (dividend, cash build/debt pay down) and NOI growth, I estimate NEN accretes ~$12 per share in value annually, which represents 25% of the current share price. I believe this protects long-term shareholders from being stuck in a dreaded ‘value trap’. Historically, NEN has been a repurchaser of shares. Trading at such a large discount to NAV, every $1 repurchased creates over $3 in value.

New England Realty Associates LP is a publicly traded limited partnership which owns apartment buildings in the greater Boston area. Through direct ownership and joint ventures, NEN has ownership interests in ~3,200 apartment units (just under 2,892 directly owned with the remainder being via 40-50% JV arrangements).

While most apartment REITs, particularly those with urban gateway market exposure soared last week, shares in small cap New England Realty Associates LP didn't budge. Like the apartment REITs with urban exposure, 2020 operating results have been lackluster and 2021 is likely to be worse. However, for investors with a long-term time horizon, NEN offers a collection high quality apartment assets in the greater Boston area at an almost unbelievable price. The company has a strong balance sheet and has a history of share repurchases (currently paused). At a share price of just $48, I estimate every $1 spent on buybacks is worth $3 to shareholders.

Greater Boston has been a very good market for apartment owners over the past several decades - it has resilient apartment demand bolstered by:

Knowledge economy/high average household income.

Strong educational hub with leading universities.

High housing prices which make many residents renters by necessity (5.7x median home price vs. media HH income as shown below). While apartment rents have recently declined due to weak urban demand, the surge in housing prices brought about by the move to the suburbs/low interest rates will actually increase multiple of HH income at which housing trades - it is likely that this will lead to more renters by necessity in the future.

Source: Equity Residential Investor Presentation

In addition to having favorable demand dynamics, the supply of apartment units in the Boston area is limited by:

Strict building codes - Here is a report describing the complexity/challenges posed to multifamily development in Greater Boston. Similar to LA/SF, in Greater Boston, municipal (over 100 municipalities each with their own codes/permitting processes) building codes are designed to: 1) protect single family home values by limiting supply and (2) limit density/traffic. This creates a very favorable dynamic for owners of existing multi-housing assets. Summary slide shown below.

High construction costs.

Lack of available land/relatively high population density.

Source: The State of Zoning in Multifamily Housing in Greater Boston (Amy Dain)

It is also worth noting that like California's Prop 13, Massachusetts has a favorable property tax regime (Prop 2 1/2) which provides property owners strong visibility into property taxes/property tax increases (for those new to apartment investing, property taxes are the largest operating expense item for multifamily owners).

NEN is focused on Class B apartment buildings. Apartment buildings are typically broken into three categories:

A - Relatively new (less than 15 years old), priced at top end of the market and offer the full range of amenities; Class A apartments tend to be the most economically sensitive as renters trade up to nicer apartments in strong economies but trade down in weaker economies.

B - Generally 15-30 years old, priced at a 15-25% discount to A units of comparable size. Because Class B units are less expensive than Class A, rents/occupancy tends to hold up better in economic downturns as these units offer less expensive rents than Class A. Class B & C are not subject to competition from new construction as development is ALWAYS focused on Class A (Class B would never pencil out).

C - Typically 30 years or older; less desirable locations/few, if any, amenities. Priced at a 25% or greater discount to A units.

While the pandemic has negatively impacted urban areas in gateway cities like Boston, Class B apartments have been better insulated from its effects given the more affordable price point.

Ownership & Related Party Transactions

NEN is controlled by the Brown family which owns nearly a 50% economic interest in the company. NEN co-owns properties with entities affiliated with the Brown family. In addition, NEN also procures management services from The Hamilton Company, an entity owned by the Brown family (external management arrangement - NEN does not have its own employees managing the properties).

Thus, an ownership interest in NEN is an investment with the Brown family and trust that they will continue to treat unit holders fairly. Thus far, I have not seen any transactions which indicate otherwise.

Balance Sheet

NEN maintains a strong balance sheet. If I proportionally consolidate the NOI and the associated debt of the JVs and use a 4.5% cap rate, I get to a loan to value (LTV) of 38%.

NEN uses a mix of both recourse (parent level) and non-recourse (property/entity level) debt. Many of NEN's properties carry non-recourse mortgages. The company also uses a corporate line of credit (recourse) and in some cases has given a corporate guarantee of the property level debt. Given the low LTV (about 50-60% of what we'd expect to see in the private market) and ample cash resources ($17 million at 9/30), I am not worried about NEN's balance sheet. The company has minimal upcoming maturities - I'd prefer that more debt was maturing soon as nearly all of the NEN's mortgage debt could be refinanced at more attractive rates.

NEN has the financial strength to resume share repurchases and am hopeful that it will do so soon.

Corporate Structure

Unlike the other publicly traded apartment investments I have written about, NEN is organized as a Limited Partnership as opposed to a REIT (real estate investment trust). Simplistically, the partnership structure will generally shield current income from taxation for most investors but will increase filing burdens (K1).

Valuation

At $48 per share, NEN trades at a 7.1% cap rate on my estimate of depressed 2021 net operating income (NOI - recall NOI is akin to Adjusted EBITDA). Looking ahead to 2022/23, NEN trades at a whopping 9% cap rate on assuming a recovery back to 2019 numbers and taking into account debt paydown during the interim (NEN retains more capital than REITs).

New England Realty USD million Share Price 47.9 Shares o/s 3.6 Market Cap 172 Net Debt, 9/30 358 Includes Proportional JV Debt Land for Development 8 Enterprise Value 522 NOI 2019, pro-forma 44 Includes proportional JV NOI NOI 2021e 37 Includes proportional JV NOI NOI 2023e 44 Includes proportional JV NOI Cap Rate 2021e 7.1% =NOI/ Enterprise Value Cap Rate 2023e 9.0% =NOI/ Enterprise Value Apartment Units 3,200 Includes Proportional JV Units Price/ Apartment (‘000) 163,263 =Enterprise Value/ Units Value per share 2023 182 2023e NOI at 4.5% cap rate

Source: company filings, author estimates

Looked at differently, at $48 per share, NEN sells for just ~$163,000 per apartment unit - far below private market comparables which are north of $300,000 per unit. To arrive at the cap rate and EV/per share, I use consolidated NOI and proportionally consolidate the NOI and net debt from the joint ventures (see table below, from Note 14 in the 2019 10-K for those following along at home):

NEN JV table Property 2019 NOI Net Debt % owned Proportional NOI Proportional Debt Dexter Park 11.2 121.5 40% 4.5 48.6 Hamilton Essex 1.3 9.7 50% 0.7 4.9 345 Franklin 1.2 9.1 50% 0.6 4.6 Hamilton Minutemen 0.7 5.8 50% 0.4 2.9 Hamilton on Main 1.8 16.4 50% 0.9 8.2 JV Value 7.0 7.0 69.1

Source: Note 14 of 2019 10-K

Conservatively using a 4.5% cap rate, consistent with private market values, gets me to a value of over $150 per share for NEN. As mentioned in my previous reports here on Seeking Alpha, just 5% of apartment assets in the United States trade publicly as REITs - as such the private market is THE MARKET for apartments. This represents 200+% upside from today's price.

Some of you are probably wondering: What does the buyer get assuming a purchase at a 4.5% cap rate? Assuming NOI growth of 3.3% (in line with history), 70% LTV @ 2.7% fixed rate (do-able for stabilized assets in today's market), capex of $1,700-1,800 per door and a refi back to 70% at the end of year 7, the buyer would receive ~110% of their equity capital back (within 7 years) and still own the property. Assuming a sale after a 10-year hold at a 5 cap (higher cap rate to account for building age), the IRR would be 12%.

The cash on cash return (to equity) is 7.8% in year 3. Moreover, the cash flows to equity are growing at ~6% per year. Note that this is faster than the 3.3% assumed NOI growth rate because of the fixed debt service payment (interest only payment assumed in this example). In a world of 86 bp 10-year treasuries, this is a very attractive return. Thus, the private market is being quite rational in purchasing these assets at a 4.5% cap rate.

Annual Value Accretion to shareholders

It is worth noting that I estimate NEN accretes value to shareholders at about $12 per share annually (25% of current price) which breaks out as follows:

Dividend of $1.28 or 2.7%.

Approximate $4 per share annually through retained cash/debt paydown (so 8% versus the current share price).

Further, with NOI moving up ~3% in a normal year, this accretes a further $7-8 per share in annual value (capping incremental NOI @ 4.5%). So, value is building while we wait.

While there is no identifiable catalyst for shares to move toward fair value, the beauty of an investment in NEN is that NAV per share continues to grow nicely and I believe this will prevent units from being a ‘value trap’, even if shares continue to trade at a discount to NAV.

Risks

Should the market remain negative on all things urban, shares may perform poorly in near term.

Additional tax filing burden (K1) due to partnership may deter investors.

Illiquid - some days the shares don’t even trade. This isn’t a huge concern for most long-term owners, but those looking to build a position of any size must exercise patience and will inhibit institutional interest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long EQR