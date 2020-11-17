There are several parallels with Twitter's situation that we break down, along with some ideas for marketing against Microsoft.

Mental models is a concept that has gained a lot of currency over the past decade or so. I'm not well-versed in said concept, so I'll quote Farnam Street's definition: "A mental model is simply a representation of how something works. We cannot keep all of the details of the world in our brains, so we use models to simplify the complex into understandable and organizable chunks."

This reads to me like pattern recognition, a codification of Kahneman and Tversky's work on behavioral psychology (indeed, they are referred to at the link above). Whether or not we need to construct a broader concept around pattern recognition, there's no doubt the practice happens when doing investment analysis and research. The more investment stories you see, the more you see echoes and resonances between them.

In parts 2 and 3 of The Razor's Edge conversation with Rajiv Sud, an ad-tech veteran and private and public markets investor, there are a lot of resonances with the first part of our conversation. We start with a focus on Slack (WORK), and while we didn't say it in so many words, the investor perception Slack is facing is fairly similar to Twitter's (TWTR). Rajiv talks about why he's confident in the company's position versus Microsoft (MSFT) especially from a Silicon Valley, tech company on the ground standpoint, while Akram's Razor pitches a new marketing game plan for Slack.

We talk a little bit about Rajiv's past at AdMob, and about what he's seeing in the private markets; there will be familiar notes for people who have been wondering about competition in the public software sector. We then move to Rajiv's bull case in Tesla (TSLA), which has resonance with the software discussions that lead up to it, even as Akram raises questions about what the end state looks like. Click play above to listen, I think you will enjoy it.

Topics Covered

3:00 minute mark – Slack’s position

– Slack’s position 6:00 – the two-front war, with Intel as an example

– the two-front war, with Intel as an example 9:00 – Slack’s marketing challenge, and it not being enough to be the product winner

– Slack’s marketing challenge, and it not being enough to be the product winner 17:00 – Creating the urgency around Slack’s product

– Creating the urgency around Slack’s product 21:00 – The marketing pitch

– The marketing pitch 24:00 – Chat as an engagement tool, and the fit with subscription businesses

– Chat as an engagement tool, and the fit with subscription businesses 29:00 – A use case for Slack

– A use case for Slack 34:00 – A Twitter content play

– A Twitter content play 39:00 – AdMob buyout questions

– AdMob buyout questions 43:00 – Private market – what is Rajiv seeing? Competition and ninja tools

– Private market – what is Rajiv seeing? Competition and ninja tools 49:00 – How does the SaaS competition play out among smaller companies?

– How does the SaaS competition play out among smaller companies? 59:00 – The VC need for exits and how that affects the broader market

– The VC need for exits and how that affects the broader market 1:07:30 – Rajiv’s Tesla bull case – software focused

– Rajiv’s Tesla bull case – software focused 1:12:00 – The Elon Musk factor for Tesla bulls

– The Elon Musk factor for Tesla bulls 1:17:00 – Dissecting the fully autonomous driving future – who gets there first?

– Dissecting the fully autonomous driving future – who gets there first? 1:25:00 – And once we get there, who is actually the winner?

Disclosure: I am/we are long PD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long PD.

Akram's Razor is long PD, TWTR, and WORK.

Rajiv Sud is long WORK, TWTR, TSLA, SQ, and PINS.