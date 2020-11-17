With the PG&E debacle in the rearview mirror, dividend growth looks solid and steady as far as the eye can see.

Even if there is a divided government in the years to come, the national political environment appears favorable to CWEN.

With a higher stock price for equity issuance and refinancing at lower interest rates, CWEN's cost of capital is going down while its asset yields remain in the double-digits.

The stock is much cheaper than its larger and more established peer, Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Investment Thesis

Since I wrote my bullish article on renewable energy yieldco Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN, CWEN.A) on September 23rd, the stock has shot up by around 22%, roughly doubling the performance of the broader stock market. But as I review the company's growth prospects going forward, I still find the shares attractive valued, especially the A-shares (CWEN.A).

If you compare CWEN to the biggest renewable yieldco in the space, CWEN is clearly a lot cheaper. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) trades at a 2020 FFO multiple of 27.5x, whereas CWEN shares trade at a 19.3x CAFD multiple.

Does this indicate that BEP's shares are expensive and that CWEN's shares are cheap? Not necessarily. BEP's growth prospects could be good enough to justify its premium. But, at face value, the yawning valuation gap would seem to signify that either (1) BEP is expensive and CWEN is cheap, (2) BEP is expensive and CWEN is fairly valued, or (3) BEP is fairly valued and CWEN is SUPER CHEAP.

Personally, I would attest that BEP does deserve a higher valuation than CWEN, though perhaps not that high. Its FFO increased 12% year-over-year, and the company offers a 3% dividend yield based on an 86% payout ratio so far this year. Moreover, with $52 billion in assets and over $3 billion of liquidity in Q3, BEP is definitely the biggest player in this space.

Does that mean one should ignore the much smaller (~$8.8 billion and 6.2 GW in renewable assets) CWEN? No. In fact, I believe CWEN and its 4.6% dividend yield remain an attractive BUY for dividend growth investors.

Third Quarter Update

At the end of the second quarter, CWEN management reported that the yieldco's performance to date had not been materially affected by the pandemic. But in Q3, that changed, even if only slightly. Lower thermal energy sales were attributed to the economic effects of COVID-19, and a temporary tweak to California's energy tax policy caused cash tax payments to rise.

What's more, unrelated to COVID-19, CWEN's wind portfolio showed weak generation performance in the months of July and September, which dinged revenue. Solar generation was on the weak side as well. On top of that, despite lower interest rates on debt, CWEN's long-term debt load has jumped 28.3% this year — to fund growth — and as a result caused interest expenses to rise.

Hence we find that Q3 CAFD came in lower than expected (down 3.4% YoY) even while EBITDA rose 4% YoY.

Going forward, though, CWEN appears to be very well positioned. It ended the third quarter with $359 million in cash, up from $155 million at the end of 2019. In the third quarter, banked cash built up from three primary sources:

$168 million released from PG&E trapped cash $96 million from the refinancing of non-recourse debt at 3.3% interest $24 million in ATM equity issuance

This cash pile is sufficient on its own to fund all current investment commitments.

All or nearly all of CWEN's investments are drop-downs from its sponsor, the renewable energy asset developer, Clearway Energy Group ("CEG"). Looking at CEG's 9.4 GW pipeline of projects, we find that the vast majority (about 83%) are in utility-scale solar arrays or new wind farms.

It's worth noting that part of Joe Biden's climate-related plan includes pushing the US power production sector toward 100% clean energy by 2035. Regardless of the realism of that plan, especially considering a potentially divided federal government, it is likely that a President Biden will make considerable investments toward renewable energy in the utility sector. That should present numerous new investment opportunities for the likes of CWEN.

So far this year, CWEN has made or initiated $339 million of investments at a cash available for distribution ("CAFD") yield of 10.7%. Going forward, CWEN has added $107.8 million of new investments in progress that have a CAFD yield of 12.8%. That marks a weighted average 2020 CAFD yield of 11.2%.

Compare that to my estimate of CWEN's weighted average cost of capital of around 4.1%, and we find a very nice spread between cost of capital and asset yields.

CWEN's total portfolio enjoys a weighted average contract life of 13 years and are mostly contracted to investment grade customers.

As things stand now, CWEN looks to be on track to boost its total CAFD from 2020's estimated $310 million to 2021's guidance target of $325 million — 4.8% YoY growth.

Debt, while high, is manageable. My rough estimate of 2020 net debt to EBITDA is currently around 6.5x, but that could come down further as new investments are brought online.

Dividend Growth

Please note: The two classes of shares for Clearway Energy (CWEN and CWEN.A) both pay the same dividend per share.

After a humongous, 49% dividend hike a few months ago, CWEN raised its dividend payout yet again at the announcement of the Q3 results by 1.8%. The first hike was due to the resolution of the Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) bankruptcy process, while the second was due to successful operations and investments made this year.

Let's go back to the comparison between BEP and CWEN. For BEP, the dividend rose at an average pace of 7% per year from 2010 through 2015 but then declined to 5% annually from 2016 to the present. CWEN, on the other hand, suffered a massive hit from the bankruptcy of one of its largest counterparties, PG&E, in late 2018 / early 2019. The dividend had to be cut by 40% until the bankruptcy process had finished playing out.

Prior to the PG&E debacle, CWEN raised its dividend by about a penny (3.75% on average) per quarter from mid-2015 to late 2018. By 2018, that would've worked out to about a 14% annual dividend hike.

Going forward, now that the dividend payout has been almost completely restored from its level prior to PG&E, CWEN plans to give shareholders 5-8% annual raises. They have already indicated that 2021's dividend hike will come in on the high end of that range.

The current annualized payout of $1.272 is only 79% of the CAFD per share guidance of $1.61 for 2021. Even an 8% dividend hike would only render an 85% payout ratio for next year, within CWEN's target range of 80-85%. With the new investment commitments, however, CWEN sees its CAFD per share of $1.71 once all projects are operational and acquisitions are closed.

Assuming an 8% raise next year, and then 5% average annual raises thereafter, buying at today's 4.6% starting yield (for CWEN.A) would render a yield-on-cost after ten years of 7.7%. I consider that a stellar YoC projection for a relatively stable and essential business like utility-scale renewable energy production. Now, assuming an 8% raise for next year but 6% average annual dividend growth thereafter, a buyer at today's price would enjoy a 10-year YoC of 8.4%.

I find that potential (and quite plausible) 10-year YoC too attractive to pass up. Thus, for dividend growth investors like myself, CWEN.A shares remain a BUY at around their current share price of $27.75.

