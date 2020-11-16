I come up with a base target of $7.25, but then note that there are two potential factors that could eventually re-rate that target price higher.

In September of this year, I wrote about Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to explain why I was buying the dip. Subsequently, the stock bounced and I was able to exit most of my position via exercise of the covered calls which I described in the article. In my opinion, the stock is now back in the buying range, and I've added some based on my interpretation of the sales ramp vs. cash burn which I discuss in this article.

For basics on the company, please see my previous article, but as a reminder, EVFM launched the commercial sale of its woman-controlled, non-hormonal birth control product Phexxi on September 8, 2020. Thus, there were about 20 days of potential sales in the most recent quarter, and therefore, there was new information available regarding the launch on the most recent earnings call. In this article, I highlight the developments and my appraisal of them.

Let's set the stage by considering EVFM's assessment of the market and its product pricing. The slide below suggests an eventual $1B to $2B market opportunity based on product pricing of $267.50 per 12 applications and an overall annual use of 84 applications.

In my calculations herein, I'll be slightly more conservative and assume 75 applications a year per user, for monthly and annualized revenue rates of $139 and $1,670, respectively, per Phexxi user.

Now, let's look at the very early launch data.

Initial Interest and Uptake Exceeding Expectations

The company shared several slides, including comments from their tele-medicine provider Populus and from lead generation provider 83bar, which indicate that initial interest ranges from two to four times that which was expected/modeled. Though the numbers are still small, the trend is encouraging.

More importantly, the company is seeing the responding demographic being made up of those women it forecast as its target market based on its market research. From the earnings call with my emphasis:

Raghuram Selvaraju Yes, fully understood. Now, the last quick question was, if we look how at which segment of the target population appears to be most receptive to the promotional activities. At this juncture, do you have a sense of whether that is indeed those women who are not currently on any form of birth control, or if it is a different segment of the population, i.e., for example, those who are on hormonal birth control versus those who utilize some other form of contraception. Thanks. Russ Barrens Yes. So when we do our market research around awareness, we'll be able to get more granular. So you've asked the question, do I have a feel for it and we are getting a feel for based on a lot of what we see in social media? And it certainly is that segment that we've talked about with the 21 million women who are not currently using prescription form of contraception. They seem to be the ones that are having the most conversations around that, many of those women are indicating that, previously, they've tried other forms of non-hormonal contraception that has been not satisfying for them. And so if I had to, just say right now, before we get all that awareness, data back to us, it certainly is matching up exactly with what we anticipated it would be in terms of those women who indicated in our pre-launch, market research would be most interested in this, it seems to be panning out pretty close to exactly what that research had told us in our pre-launch market research.

Cash Burn

Going the commercialization route for a small company is both expensive and daunting. EVFM has a sales team of 70 plus it needs a large marketing and educational budget in order to bring OB/GYNs and consumers up to speed on this new product category.

As such, the company is expecting to burn about $45M per quarter offset by whatever net revenues Phexxi brings in.

My Model and Valuation

In order to get a "back of envelope" feel for what future cash flows might look like, I've built a simple Excel model, with my estimates for monthly user growth, churn, and gross margins on Phexxi. The next three figures show the assumptions and first few rows of calculations, then the quarterly gross revenues and cumulative quarterly cash flows as predicted by the model.

With my assumptions, I get annual revenues of $1.2B in the year 2025. Negative cumulative cash flow peaks in Q3 2022, reaching a negative value of $255M.

The company has about $110M in cash, so according to my assumptions/calculations, it will have to raise another $145M in the next two years to get it through to cash flow positivity. If early trends look good, then let's assume it can raise $50M at $2.25 and then another $100M at $3.00. That would add about 56M shares to the current 81M outstanding, for a total of 137M shares. If in 2025 the company has a billion dollars in sales, and we value those sales at 2X, discounted back at 15%, then that gives a price target of $7.25 to today's shares.

Despite all of the assumptions, that target number gives a lot of room for error, which is why I'm once again long the stock. But there's a second reason, viz. that there are other asymmetrical factors in play which I quickly discuss below.

Potential Upsides

EVO100

The biggest potential upside which isn't counted in my valuation above, but which is included in the cash burn, is that EVFM's second product, EVO100, could have sales potential in the same range as Phexxi, except in this case the costs to launch the product would be much lower given the existing sales force and that educating doctors would be easier because EVO100 is in the same product category as Phexxi.

From the earnings call:

"On the clinical side, as Saundra mentioned, we initiated our pivotal Phase III trial for EVO100 for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. This trial will enroll 1730 women at 90 U.S. study centers. Specifically, we are enrolling women who have had and then successfully treated for urogenital chlamydia or gonorrhea infection at any time, over the 16 weeks prior to their enrollment visit and who have had one or more risk factors for infection. They will receive EVO100, or placebo with instructions to use study drug immediately before or within one hour before having sex for the four-month treatment period."

Leveraging the Sales Force

The second potential upside not factored into my valuation is that the company could act as the sales force for another small company selling in the same space. Revenues from such a source would only serve to bring forward the date of cash flow positivity and could materially reduce the dilution required to get there. This possibility was discussed on the most recent earnings call (with my emphasis):

David Amsellem Okay. And if I may sneak in a follow up, that's really helpful. But speaking of commercial infrastructure, and I apologize if I missed this, if you commented on this, but what's your level of urgency, if you will or how are you prioritizing the potential addition of another asset in women's health where you can leverage the infrastructure you have in place? Saundra Pelletier Yes. Well, that's a great question. So in that, here's what I would say to you is that, we obviously want to prove to everyone that we have the team in place with the right asset to knock this out of the park. And what we know is that, once that's accomplished, it's going to put us in a very different position around cost of additional capital, and opportunities for additional partnerships. So at the moment, I would say that there's not an urgent need, and we do know salesforce is costly. And we recognize that. So we want to knock it out of the park with Phexxi first, improve and show to everybody that we know exactly how it can be done. Because then, frankly, we think we would be a more advantageous partner, there's a lot of companies we've talked to that are in Phase II, but they don't have a commercial footprint, they don't have the expertise. And frankly, they don't know if they're going to be able to raise enough capital to build a commercial footprint, even if they wanted to. And so, we think we will end up being the perfect appropriate partner, for them to talk to you about putting their asset in our bag. But we do know that we need to stay very, very diligent and deliberate and focused on this product first, to show the whole world that, frankly, let's say they have an innovation that's never been done before, just like Phexxi, which we know there are some skeptics out there about that, we'll be able to show any partner, whether it's a product in a category that already exists, or a brand new product, that we know exactly how to do it. So I wasn't trying to be up to the point is, it's not urgent, because we have some time to show and so we're talking to people and thinking about this. But I don't think that you'll see us take any quick action and really advance it until the end of next year when we fully proven the Phexxi platform.

High Implied Volatility Continues

For those options players among you, EVFM continues to sport high implied volatilities, see screen shot below. I will probably write some covered calls against my position, but given my longer term price target of $7.25, I won't have a fully covered position.

