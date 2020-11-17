Top 5 Net Lease REITs To Help You Sleep Well At Night

Since March, we've maintained a consistent opinion regarding the transient nature of this biological crisis.

We've known that eventually, this too shall pass.

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

We've seen a massive rally play out during the last couple of weeks since the elections.

Yet real estate investment trusts (REITs) were largely left out at first. The wave of optimism appeared to favor the more growth-oriented names that had sold off the week before.

But then came that Monday when we heard about Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 vaccine. Just like that, a "re-opening" rally regarding the broader economy formed, and REITs were riding high too.

For months now, we've been talking about many subsectors’ turnaround potential. From malls, to hotels, to office buildings, to the coastal city multi-family space, we saw a coiled spring forming. (Hoya covers these in great detail, as shown in the four previous links.)

If you doubted us, we don’t completely blame you for it. There was little light at the end of the pandemic tunnel for so long, what with cases surging throughout much of the Western world.

Yet we've known since the beginning that we’d see brighter days again. You can click here for proof of iREIT’s staunch stance on the matter.

If we said it once, we said it dozens of times: This too shall pass.

We Never Doubted REIT’s Resilience

Since March, we maintained a consistent opinion about the pandemic’s place in history. As in, it wasn’t going to swallow it whole.

Yet we've also acknowledged that, the longer it lasts, the more difficult it will be for the economy to bounce back. That’s why we've spent countless hours thinking about what the "new normal" will look like in a post-pandemic world.

Many of the economic and social trends associated with COVID-19 will likely persist long after the disease is controlled. Certain already-existent trends have been accelerated intensely, and we don’t see that changing much.

Take e-commerce. It's unclear so far how much, if any, of the “offline” retail market share lost will recover. The same goes for the "work-from-home" phenomenon or the urban exodus.

In short, there are many uncertainties ahead, even with a vaccine in the picture.

However, also in short, we're maintaining a bullish stance on a handful of blue-chip triple-net lease REITs anyway. As a sector, we can’t help but appreciate the clarity their long-term lease agreements provide.

When deciding which ones to ultimately buy then, we then dug deeper to look at:

Individual company quality Reliable passive income Valuation

In light of the rally, it’s that last one we want to evaluate again for anyone who didn’t get in before. Specifically, we’re assessing the top five highest-rated net-lease REITs, as determined by our iREIT quality scoring system.

Let’s get to it!

Realty Income: iREIT IQ Score of 90

Realty Income (O) is the highest-rated net lease stock we track with the iREIT IQ rating system. This company is well known for its monthly dividend, which has been paid out for 603 consecutive months.

O is a dividend aristocrat with 27 years of consecutive payout increases. And it’s already supported that streak with several more during 2020.

Realty Income also has managed to maintain bottom-line growth prospects even throughout the pandemic period. Its 2020 AFFO growth is expected to be in the 3% range.

It runs a well-balanced net-lease portfolio of nearly 6,600 properties that span roughly 600 tenants across 51 industries. Those assets stretch across 49 states and the U.K.

And all of this with an A-rated balance sheet that’s provided a 15% – or higher – total return compound annual growth rate (or CAGR) since its IPO in 1994. Right now, its dividend yield is 4.45%.

With all those quality metrics in mind, it's no wonder the stock rallied last week, up 8.73% during the last five trading sessions. This has pushed its share price up above our fair value estimate.

Realty Income currently trades for $63.08, which translates into an 18.6 price to adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) multiple. This is above its 20-year average of 17.6x and slightly above its 10-year average of 18.5x.

In short, the rally we saw last week removed this stock’s margin of safety. While O doesn't by any means appear to be grossly overvalued at $63, we also don't consider it cheap.

It’s certainly not the best value in the net lease sector to be found.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Store Capital: iREIT IQ Score of 76

Store Capital (STOR) has been one of our favorite investments in the net-lease space since its IPO in 2014. Ever since, it’s provided best-in-class dividend growth relative to its peers.

STOR currently offers a 4.58% dividend yield. And while its AFFO will likely fall by some 8% this year, management's conservative approach toward its payout ratio makes us confident in its payouts.

In fact, we expect dividend growth to continue in the near term.

(Source: STOR Q3 ER Slide Show, page 14)

The performance listed above? That’s driven by management's somewhat unique focus on the middle-market area, where STOR has better leverage.

It doesn't have the same quality tenants in terms of credit ratings as other names on this list. However, as CEO Christopher Volk continues to point out – including in one of our exclusive iREIT CEO interviews – STOR has proven its ability to sign attractive master leases that provide protection and investment-grade ratings on a deal-by-deal basis.

It owns under 2,600 properties, but those are still well diversified between 511 tenants. And 60% of those deals have investment-grade ratings due to the company’s direct origination platform.

Shares rose an astounding 15.21% last week, which pushed them above our fair-value estimate. Trading for $31.43 at last check, STOR's p/AFFO has risen to 16.94x, which is well above its average of 15.43x since going public.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Don’t get us wrong. We were pleased to see it go up due to our long positions across multiple iREIT portfolios. But we still find ourselves forced to look elsewhere to recommend the best net-lease value for new investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust: iREIT IQ Score of 72

Essential Properties (EPRT) was our best idea in 2019, with total portfolio-entry returns of more than 100%. As such, we decided to take profits earlier this year and wait for a better opportunity to get back in.

COVID-19 provided exactly that, so we bought back shares at $10.79 on April 26 – shares that have now rallied some 81%. Including dividends, we’re looking at nearly 86% total returns.

So EPRT may end up being our best pick in 2020 as well.

(Source: Sharesight)

The company only went public in 2018 and therefore has little dividend growth history to speak of. However, it’s increased its dividend twice since. It yields 4.7% with a fairly wide 2020 AFFO dividend payout ratio of 74.7%.

This leads us to believe it’s quite safe.

Now, EPRT is still relatively small compared to its peers, with a market cap of just $2 billion. It owns 1096 properties leased to 214 tenants across 14 industries and 43 states. But it does maintain an impressive 14.6-year weighted average lease term.

Master lease contracts represent 60.4% of its annual base rent (ABR). Its occupancy ratio was at 99.4% at last quarter’s end. And 99% of its leases have base rent escalations, with a weighted average annual escalation of 1.5%.

This provides reliable income that investors have flocked to.

Last week, EPRT shares rose 16.42%, pushing its p/AFFO up to 17.4x. This takes it well above the 14.7x we saw at the end of October.

Yet even after this big move, shares traded for $19.57 – still slightly below our $20 fair value target.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

Even so, it's clear the rally eliminated much of EPRT’s previous margin of safety. It continues to be one of our top ideas in this subsector, but it’s as good as it can get.

Agree Realty : iREIT IQ Score of 75

Agree Realty (ADC), another relatively smaller net-lease REIT we really like, has a $3.7 billion market cap. It offers exposure to 1,027 properties owned across 45 states.

ADC's portfolio is very impressive, with 66.1% of its leases being with investment-grade tenants. This focus has allowed it to generate some of the best rent collection data we've seen in all of REITdom.

In October, this figure was 99%.

The company’s dividend growth has been especially impressive this year, raising it twice during the pandemic period (2.6% in May and 5.3% in September) and three of the last flour declarations.

Yet its yield remains relatively low at just 3.58%.

We wouldn't be surprised to see more dividend increases in the near term due to ADC's:

Solid AFFO growth in 2020 Forward growth expectations in 2021 Current AFFO dividend payout ratio of 75.7%

Like the previous stocks, ADC benefited from last week’s rally, rising some 6.37%. That lower number is because of its prior stronger performance, leaving a smaller margin of safety.

This is a quality company, but it’s trading above our fair-value estimate. Its p/AFFO rose to 21.3x – the highest so far and well above its 14.2x long-term average.

In short, we don't see much in the way of margin of safety, leaving us once again looking elsewhere.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

With that said, we interviewed ADC CEO Joey Agree last week, where he explained:

"It was a record quarter, but I think what is most important is we are not sacrificing asset level or credit quality. That's a testament to the discipline here. We will not go up the risk curve."

That’s a sentiment we can respect.

National Retail Properties: iREIT IQ Score of 77

Like Realty Income, National Retail Properties (NNN) is a dividend aristocrat, increasing its dividend for 31 consecutive years now.

Streaks like that don't just happen. To maintain multi decade-long dividend growth, a company must repeatedly prove that it can evolve and adapt. And that sort of excellence should not be underestimated.

Along with the longest dividend growth streak on this list, NNN also has the highest dividend yield at 5.23%. And the lowest p/AFFO multiple at 15.93x.

Needless to say then, it’s the best value we currently see in net lease REITs.

NNN shares participated in the market wide rally last week in a big way, rising 19.54%. But clearly there’s more room to rise.

This company does offer more exposure to experiential retail, which has been crushed this year. However, management’s moves in recent years to diversify its portfolio and cash flows away from the traditional brick and mortar retail space will eventually and literally pay dividends.

The stock still did struggle earlier in the year with rent collection. But its financial data has improved in recent months, and it collected 94% of rent due in October.

In short, the overall strength of its 3,114-property portfolio has allowed management to maintain its dividend aristocracy.

As you can see on the FAST Graph below, NNN still trades with a p/AFFO ratio below its long-term average. Combined with everything else, it’s the best value amongst its blue-chip peers.

(Source: FAST Graphs)

In fact, with the stock still trading well below our $47.50 fair value estimate, it still features a double-digit margin of safety. If we had to pick just one net lease REIT to buy today, it would be this dividend aristocrat.

We rate it a Strong Buy.

In Conclusion...

As explained in an article last week:

"The global pandemic has created a unique opportunity. REIT investors can capitalize on mispricing in the net lease sector by owning shares in the highest-quality companies… and at iREIT on Alpha, we’ve been busy buying such shares that have turbocharged our portfolios in return."

Our Cash Is King Portfolio has more than 26% exposure to net lease REITs, including 3.3% exposure in gaming. This overweight strategy has proven to be an excellent blueprint for sleeping well at night.

By maintaining strict discipline in our screening processes, we’ve not only avoided losses, we’ve capitalized on a unique opportunity to own some of the very best REITs around.

We certainly didn’t coin the term, "sleep well at night," or SWAN. But we do know that net-lease investing has been one of the secrets to our success.

When asked what gave him pleasure, John D. Rockefeller once said, "It's… my dividends coming in." Maybe someone will ask us that same question someday.

Regardless, we’re enjoying our dividend-paying net leases very much indeed.

Update: As of 3:15 ET on Nov. 16, 2020, the Net Lease REIT sector is up an average of 3% for the day:

