The Clorox Company (CLX) CEO Linda Rendle Presents at Bernstein Operational Decisions Virtual Conference 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fantastic. Good morning. Welcome to the Inaugural Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference. I am Callum Elliott, Bernstein's U.S. Household and Personal Product and Beverages analyst. And I'm very pleased to be joined today by Linda Rendle, CEO of Clorox. Thank you for joining us, Linda.

Linda Rendle

Happy to be here today. Thank you.

Callum Elliott

And with that, let me hand it over to Linda, for introductory remarks.

Linda Rendle

Hello, everyone, so great to have you with us today. I'm so pleased with the Clorox team has been able to do to serve more consumers around the world, given everything that's going on. And certainly evidenced by our last quarter performance where we were able to grow double-digits in 8 of our 10 business units. And as we look ahead, that is the singular opportunity we're focused on in serving more people around the world with our aspiration to accelerate the long-term performance of the company. And I know we'll have a good discussion about that today. And what we're focused on is paying 100% offense against those opportunities, where we see consumers who are changing their behaviors, they have different needs, and we're going to lean into our ignite strategy to help deliver on those. But with that, I know we're going to spend a lot of time on those Callum’s questions. I'll turn it back to you.

Callum Elliott

Awesome. So, I think, I just wanted to start by asking about your transition to your to your new job to the CEO role. And so obviously, you started in September, in the midst of this global pandemic, and a particularly challenging time operationally, I guess, for everybody. So how's it been? And is there anything that surprised you?

Linda Rendle

What a privilege to be able to run the Clorox company at a moment like this when we're doing so much for people around the world. So I just feel blessed as does our entire team. We're focused on activating against our purpose right now, to ensure that we keep people well and help them thrive. And in that part, it's been great operationally, we're doing everything that we can. And I think operating at a terrific level right now as a company, executing against our priorities, activating against our number one priority to create more supply, particularly in disinfecting products. So it's been a troubling time, obviously for the world. But a great time for us to lean in, accelerate our strategy, and do good for people around the world. So I feel nothing but privileged.

Callum Elliott

Obviously, the business under Benno perform very, very well. Under your leadership, do you expect a change in strategic direction in anyway? And obviously, you've spoken a little bit Q1 about some of the opportunities you guys think you could see, do you think that that overall, would you categorize that as a change in strategic direction or is it just likely to be more of the same and capitalizing on small opportunities during that?

Linda Rendle

Yes, I was the architect of our strategy released last October while Benno was still our CEO. And we have found that that set of strategic choices has really helped us perform over the last year. And what we describe that as was a celebration of what has made us perform so well over the last many years, but a few leaps, were places where we had created a lot of value we wanted to lean even further into. And those were the areas of innovation, we wanted to broaden innovation to delight people across the entire consumer experience, we wanted to lean into cost savings, which has been a huge part of how we have invested in our brands, and ensure that we deliver good financial performance. And we took the opportunity to [everyone] we wanted to increase the target from a cost savings perspective during our strategy release. And we're still deeply committed to that.

And then, of course, we believe in doing good business, and doing good for the planet, and for people at the same time. And one of the choices was to embed our ESG goals into our business units and into our functions, making them accountable for that, so an even deeper commitment to ESG. And all of those things will continue to be true. I think what we're looking at is how can we accelerate the progress against our goals and against this ignite strategy in areas where we see new growth pathways, whether that be in the cleaning, and disinfecting space, serving people as they change their behaviors across our portfolio, and thinking about how we can re-imagine work, which was one of the core pillars of our strategy and do it even faster.

And I would say COVID unfortunately, one of the good things of it, even though it's such an unfortunate thing for our world is that we've been able to accelerate progress on reimagining work, what we set out to do in years we've done in a matter of months. And that will just help us be a stronger company as we move forward.

Callum Elliott

Maybe that ties in quite well with a question that we've got here from the audience. So I think when you're talking about reimagining work, you're probably talking a little bit more about you guys internally. But there's also an element of reimagining work from the sense of reimagining PPD, right reimagining your professional business, and how you can serve those clients. So when if you can talk a little bit about that PPD business, how significant is it for you today? And how significant do you think the opportunity can be as you start to build some of these partnerships that you've called out things like Uber, things like airlines, I wonder if you can talk a bit around that?

Linda Rendle

Sure. Yes. At our heart, we are a health and wellness company, and our professional business was born out of that idea of being able to serve people broadly, not just in their homes, but in public spaces that they're in. And, of course, for the people who take care of people by cleaning spaces. And that was what the, that that business was born out of a number of years ago. And it's performed very well for us for a long period of time. It's been a strong performer, financially, and we've been able to develop very strong market shares across a number of apertures in the professional space.

We have a dedicated innovation team, a dedicated sales team. And we've leveraged those to really understand the differing needs of a business consumer versus at-home use consumer and they're very different. They're all trying to get to the same outcome. But labor is really the big focus in the business setting. So if you think for perspective, that business was about 6% of our sales 18 months ago, it's 9% today, so very, very strong growth over the last year, as we face COVID. And we see the opportunity in a few ways. One is to continue to serve the needs with the business consumers that we were already strongly partnered with. And those are two primarily… two areas, one would be healthcare, where we serve hospitals, and other acute care settings, with products that kill the worst of pathogens, things that, we hope that we don't ever take home because they make people incredibly sick. And so we'll be continued to be focused on healthcare. And of course, we prioritize that during the pandemic to keep those healthcare workers safe. And of course, we're so worried about that over the coming months, as COVID worsens.

And then the second is janitorial services. And that tends to be in a broad array of places, we have penetration and things like restaurants, in public services and other businesses today, and we want to grow that. But the new opportunity that we see is really the intersection of our retail consumer business and that professional business, which is providing the reassurance that a space is clean. And the Clorox brand, which is the most trusted cleaning and disinfecting brand in the U.S. really reassures people that a space is what they want it to be if they're sitting down for a meal if they're traveling on an airplane, if they're getting in a rideshare. And we're working with these customers to provide that experience where we talk about the protocols that we're putting in place. And we partnered with the Cleveland Clinic to help develop additional protocols for new spaces, to provide the products that people need, like we have a line of electrostatic sprayers that allow a business to cover and disinfect a really large space in a short period of time. And we're leaning into that.

And then providing consumers when they're in that space, their own control through something like a wipe, for example, if you get into an Uber, you probably want to control that immediate space around you and giving consumers that product solution. So we see this as a huge growth opportunity for us moving forward, we're pursuing it aggressively. And I think the most important thing for us is to continue to prioritize in the short-term healthcare workers and consumers at home. And so right now, and most of these partnerships are in the test and learn phase with plans to expand as we have additional capacity. But a big runway for us and a big opportunity and we have all the capabilities already built in-house to do that.

Callum Elliott

So maybe brings me on to a little bit of, I think over the last couple of weeks, we've seen a lot of news flow around vaccines, and the share prices has reacted to that. And it seems to be suggesting to us that the market perceives a vaccine, and there’s sort of the end of the pandemic as being a negative thing for Clorox. Do you see it that way, is that the way you guys see it? Does it mean that some of these opportunities have been missed, you expect those opportunities to disappear if you know vaccine is widely spread?

Linda Rendle

I could not be more thrilled, nor could the rest of the Clorox team with the news on vaccines, and we just want to absolutely reach out and thank those companies for the tremendous innovation work to get to the place we are. The thought of being able to see everyone live our teammates, you, everyone on this call is absolutely heart lifting. And we don't see the change in the opportunity. We anticipated at some point there would be a vaccine. And we're thrilled that there will be -- the way that we're looking at this is really informed by a couple of things. One history and I'll talk a little bit about that. And then two, what we expect in the future, given that we're a global economy. And based off of both of those, what we're seeing in consumer behaviors and changes and what we'd expect.

So if you look at history over time, as people experience big events that are prolonged, that change their behaviors, they tend to stay ingrained in those behaviors. And if you look just from a health and wellness perspective, which of course is a mega trend that's been in place for so many years, in major cold and flu seasons, or when other pandemics have hit and they're pandemics all the time. Unfortunately, consumers tend to change their behaviors. They ensure that they have cleaning products with their kids when they go to school.

I think we have someone who needs to go on mute.

Thank you. So if you look at history, again those are the moments where we see people change their behavior, it becomes ingrained in what they do. And they tend to approach future pandemics or cold and flu seasons in a different way. And that has been true for a number of years. That's how we built the disinfecting wipes business that we invented and launched 20 years ago, is helping people in those moments of time where they were tested.

So that's history. But if you look to the future, what we hear from experts as we partner across our consumer and professional business is the unfortunate downside of a global economy and a global community is that there will be more of these in the future. And we have seen that if you look at the evidence, I hope that they will never be as bad as COVID is, but we will be there for people. And so as cold and flu season rolls around as new viruses, bacteria, et cetera, enter the market, people will remember these behaviors, and they will ensure that they're thinking about keeping themselves well in the future, washing their hands more, we hope that stays drinking more water, taking supplements, eating healthier, using cleaning and disinfecting products, those will be things that people turn to in these times, and every time they're reminded of it, and unfortunately, they will be that will further cement those behaviors.

So I would just summarize, we don't see any change in the potential of what we're going after we are going to continue to play offense, we are just as thrilled as everyone else's and look forward Callum to seeing you live hopefully in the not too distant future.

Callum Elliott

Building on that, do you think the, if I can describe it as that, that the permanence maybe of those behavioral changes? Do you think that they that permanence might be different across categories, so you've spoken a bit about the health and wellness, but obviously some of your other business lines as well have seen a big boost from COVID. So I'm thinking particularly about charcoal, for example, where, with everybody spending a lot more time at home, that business seems to have benefited hugely this year. Do you think that that permanence in some of those other divisions like charcoal might be a bit less ingrained? And maybe it is in the health and wellness? So would you see people staying at home more into the future, even post vaccine as well?

Linda Rendle

We do believe that there will be some permanence across a number of our categories. And if you think about people stay at home behavior, there are two things that are going on, one they're staying home. And we'll see some people and even as you know, let's say mobility across the world has opened up, we have still seen that people have retained a lot of their stay-at-home behaviors that they have ingrained in eating at home or et cetera. So we do expect some permanence of people changing that behavior building home as a haven, we're seeing people invest in outdoor spaces, right now, grill sales are on the rise. So people are starting to nest a little bit more at their home. And we think they're going to want to take advantage of that they'll probably do it by inviting more people to come to their home than they are during this pandemic. But we do see some permanence on that.

The other thing I would talk about, meals has been one that people have brought up, oh my goodness, there's been this massive swing of people eating at home, actually 80% of meals pre-COVID were eaten at home. And now it's about 87% is what studies show. So what we're focused on right now is investing to help build new habits in something that people did the vast majority of time anyway, showing them that you can use a grill during the week just as easily as you can, on the weekend that you can use it to do quick things like heat up leftovers, or repurpose food, that you can build new habits around having a salad with hidden valley ranch.

So that's part of the reason why we are investing very strongly in our brands right now is to establish those new behaviors with consumers so that when we do have this vaccine and the world opens up, those behaviors will continue to move forward. So yes, I think it's fair to say across our categories, it will vary. But what we're focused on right now is helping people to create great new routines that help them long into the future, regardless of whether or not we have the same effect from COVID.

Callum Elliott

So spoken a bit about I think the two areas where you called out some of these incremental opportunities from COVID were professional and also international. And we spoken a bit about PPD. So I wonder if we can talk a little bit about international. And I wonder if I can sort of tempt you into speaking specifically about, do you see when you're talking about opportunities in international, are you talking about the international markets where you're currently playing and expanding into adjacent categories? Are you talking about, furthering your dominance in some of those categories where you're already paying it or are you talking about, maybe expanding into markets where you're not present today but where you think maybe some of the supply shortages in some of your key categories present you an opportunity to enter a market organically or maybe inorganically?

Linda Rendle

Yes, let me maybe start with where we were in our ignite strategy and that goal still persists, but now what we see the new opportunity as. And then I'll talk about our approach because I think that's really important for people to understand how we're thinking about capital allocation in this and being true to who we are as Clorox, which will continue. So the first in our ignite strategy, we wanted to accelerate the growth rate of international, and we wanted it to be a more stable and profitable business. So today, we have exposure, about 50% of our businesses, Latin America, pretty exposed to currency volatility.

And we wanted to over time, a pivot away from Latin America, to ensure that we could deliver year-after-year, that type of profitable growth people expect from Clorox. A good articulation of that is the majority our ownership that we just took in our Saudi joint venture where we have a strong cleaning and disinfecting business in the Middle East. We've had that business for 50 years. And we see that as a way to continue to grow in a nice manner stably and profitably. So that's a good articulation of where we were before the pandemic, in terms of the goal.

What we saw was growth opportunities as part of ignite in bird species, cat litter countries, where we thought we could thoughtfully expand our business and country profile to do just that. So we were already focused on that pre-pandemic. What the pandemic has highlighted for us is that we have a larger opportunity in the core of our business and international, which is a cleaning and disinfecting business over 50% of our businesses in that. And we're set out to do three things which you actually articulated really well, Callum, first is, thank you. The first is in the markets, we compete today. One getting increased supply. And then like you said, growing the strength of our business in those markets. We have brands that have very strong market shares today. But we were looking to expand that continuing to invest like we are in the U.S. and deepening that personal relationship that we have with consumers.

The second was in-markets that we compete looking where we could broaden our product offering through innovation. So in a lot of markets that we're in today, for example, there's no wipes, penetration or very little and we were seeing a lot of interest from consumers in the markets that we're in today looking for easier disinfecting solutions, given what COVID has thrown their way and the fact that they have to disinfect not only in their home, but outside of their home. So we're looking to expand wipes. And we've built a dedicated supply chain in-markets to help us do that in international, because that we are -- we just have up and running to serve those markets starting in Q1.

And then the third was looking at additional markets that we could serve with our products, given what's going on. And we have seen in markets that we don't compete today, a high interest in the Clorox brand, or brands that are local in the market that we manufacture that are close to the Clorox brand. And so we are looking to say what countries could we enter? How would we do that, et cetera. And that gets to the third point on how we will do this? We're incredibly disciplined as a company, particularly when it comes to international and how we think about expansion. And we do that because we want to see a return in the right amount of time for our investors.

And we have seen many times, been asked about countries we haven't entered in the past. And that's because we didn't see a return in our lifetimes. And certainly didn't think that was the right thing to do for our investors. What's changed is the opportunity to enter a new ways, like ecommerce, for example, where you can test and learn, you can get real live consumer feedback in a very small way to understand your probability of success. And even that business model allows you to do it in a more affordable way instead of having to build an entire team on the ground in the country in order to execute.

So we're thinking about those tools to continue to operate in that disciplined manner. But what you can expect for us is activating and executing in the same way, but we're going to be aggressive about where we think our brand can add value for people around the world.

Callum Elliott

Yes, it is a great segue into some of this strategic and digital kind of questions, but I just want to get one more question on this. Yes, expansion element, if I can ask it around, you're not the only CPG company, you're not the only HPP company that's spoken about allocating money to expanding capacities as a result of the pandemic. And I wonder, especially for you guys, because you are so capital disciplined, are you concerned about this kind of tidal wave of capital that seems to be heading towards in particular, a lot of the categories where you guys are very, very strong.

And in particular, the result of that if we're wrong about demand and demand doesn't say strong and actually that permanence that we were talking about earlier. If that doesn't hold up, is there a risk that we end up with a whole lot of excess capacity down the line as you guys and a bunch of your peers have invested a whole bunch of money and expanding capacities at the same time?

Linda Rendle

First of all, just reiterate, we have really strong conviction in the consumer behaviors that we think will persist coming out of this pandemic. And particularly, I think, you would highlight competition focused on cleaning and disinfecting. So we are highly convicted in those. And I think that's important. And that's why you're seeing so many people interested in it, because they see the exact same thing that we do.

Our approach -- we play in competitive categories today, and they've been highly competitive for a number of years, and we will be very serious about competition. We're always monitoring it, we're always thinking about, do we offer a superior value proposition and experience to consumers, and that's really what we're going to be focused on, is playing our game. And our game consists of the following.

We believe that if you create a proposition that is composed of the right brands, and in the U.S. with Clorox, we have the leading disinfecting brand with the household penetration, the biggest market share that competes in the largest number of segments, with what we think is the best technology based on science. We have the right brand, the right product is about leaning into innovation to ensure that your meeting consumer needs not only does a product need to kill the bad bacteria that's around, but it has to have all the aesthetics that a consumer or professional user would expect. For a consumer, they're looking for things like smell, and hand feel, and dispensing and packaging. And we have strong disciplines and focus on innovation across all of those.

In the professional space we are looking for ways to save labor, because it's very intensive to clean big spaces, and we have technologies and pillars of excellence built against those. So we're going to continue to focus on innovation and in fact, double down our efforts on innovation. And you're going to see starting this year, and next year, some of the fruits of that are leaning into platforms we already had in place, but new platforms that we'll be launching into the market.

And then third, making sure that we have the right value, and that's all about making sure that price at shelf is right. And we'll continue on that discipline. That's what we're going to be focused on is playing our game. That's why you're seeing us lean in and invest right now in advertising, in innovation, in building personalized relationships with people.

And I think if you think about the broader capital question Callum that you asked, the way that we always do this is think about contingency plans. It's just the way that we plan. We do what if scenarios, if we're 10% on either way or 50% either way and guessing what we think the long-term demand would be, what would we do. And we have plans in place that can allow us to pivot and thinking about capital allocation, it can allow us to lean into different innovation opportunities and use that capital in a different way. So we feel really good that on a range of scenarios, we have built the right plan, and that we can pivot if we need to.

We're really more focused on what would take if we're wrong on the slow side, if this continues to be stronger, and it certainly was stronger than we predicted at the beginning, much stronger. Can we go fast enough to capture that demand? And that's why you've seen us lean in so much, and why we're going to continue to play offense because I think that's the place that we could be wrong, more so than on the downside.

Callum Elliott

Okay. You touch so nicely before on ecommerce. So I want to come back to the digital aspects. And look, I think as an investment community, we spend a lot of time thinking about digital and focusing on the consumer facing side of digital, so the ecommerce, the social media, digital marketing, that kind of stuff. And actually wanted to start by asking, less about the consumer side and more about the operational side. And, I hope it ties in nicely with the fact that we're trying to call this conference operational decisions conference. I wonder if you can talk a little bit about how that transition to digital is impacting the way you guys work and how you operationally go about doing business?

Linda Rendle

Yes, it's something that's the core and the heart of what we do. And none of the stuff that we do on the marketing side matters if we don't have the operational excellence that you just spoke about. And technology, and digital is a huge portion of that. And I'll call it two areas that we're focused on. The first is digitizing our supply chain, and supply chain, of course, is such a broad term, but think about it all the way back to the raw material through when we deliver to consumers or to customers.

And we want to make sure that that process has incredible data visibility that we're able to predict where we see demand spikes get product to the right place at the right time, because consumers no longer expect things in weeks or days, they expect it in hours as do our customers. And so it's really important that we have the seamlessness of data. And we've implemented many parts of our digital supply chain already, and are continuing on that journey right now this year and beyond to ensure that we are operating in a way that meets the new demands of our customers and consumers.

The second is then how we work. So the old school way of operating where teams would get together, they were big teams, they would meet every month for all day meetings, you wouldn't see any data in between those meetings, it would be the big reveal. And then, innovation would be off running for 30 to 60 days, and you'd come back and look at it are no longer sufficient, we have to move much, much faster than that.

So our ignite strategy set out to re-imagine work is what we're calling it. And we want to be simpler, faster, and more inclusive. And those three elements are important simpler is not over complicating things where simplicity can help us. So simple processes that get us to the right outcomes with the right data at the right time. And we're focused on that in our digital transformation, ensuring that we have as much real time data as possible to make faster decisions, et cetera.

And that ties into the faster element, which is, we cannot afford to have innovations take years now, we can't afford to make decisions once a month, once every two months, they have to be made daily. So not only have we implemented new technology to do that, we've implemented new operating rhythms, all of our teams meet and things called squads, they form and meet once, twice, five times a week, depending on the squad and how fast we need to make decisions. And that has rapidly accelerated the pace of decision making in our company. And that's been really fun. It's one of the great parts of COVID, we did that years ahead of when we thought we would get there because we were forced to.

And then inclusive and I want to mention this because it's incredibly important. We have a terrific diverse workforce at Clorox, but the only way that we'll be leading innovators is that we get the very best out of all of them. And so we're setting out through technology and through the way we work to create a more inclusive environment where we get the best ideas, where we get the broadest thinking across experiences. And we want to win with multicultural millennials.

So the only way you do that is by having a very broad perspective and how you approach that. So those are the two buckets, really supply chain, allowing us to drive incremental cost savings, allowing us to move faster, and then second, and how we work and ensuring that we're moving as fast as consumers are.

Callum Elliott

So we had a question from the audience. And I think you've answered it, but I just want to check that that we have, so the question was around the sort of the digital and is that now integrated within all of your teams or is it still a kind of a standalone digital team who provide outsourced services to each of the working teams and I think the way you've described it, it kind of became clear that digital is now integrated with all -- within all your teams. Is that fair?

Linda Rendle

It's absolutely integrated. We have a discipline of an information technology function who are the center of expertise, but within all of our functions and businesses, we have digital embedded. So if you're on the cleaning team, you have your own digital set of resources who are thinking about spending against the consumer, against customers online. If you're building a marketing plan, those folks are hiring their own digital workforce in order to bring those capabilities to life. So absolutely integrated.

Callum Elliott

You've touched on my next question there, which is around the skills and capabilities, because, if you've moved from a world where historically it was these, once, once a month meetings with data dumps to a world where it's kind of real time digital, that's a very different set of skills, how have you coped as an organization with that transition? Is it a case of, have we seen a lot of staff turnover or is it a case of up skilling the staff that were already within the organization or a mix of the two? And related to that, have you guys benefited from being on the West Coast and being closer to some of that digital hub, or is it just a challenge and a fight with all of those big digital companies for the best talent?

Linda Rendle

Well, I'll answer the first part, which will give you the answer to the second part. As we build a digital workforce, there's actually three components. The first is bringing in new talent that's digitally native and have experience in doing things that, at the onset, we were just learning to do or just learning to do now.

And then, at that same time, it's up skilling our current teammates to ensure that they can live in a digital world. And we've seen people at our company been here for 30 years, who are the biggest embraces of technology, for example, on the manufacturing floor, embracing new ways of working, using technology to do machine equipment, evaluation and repair from 3,000 miles away with digital, glasses. So we're -- we see the opportunity across our team and the appetite for digital to be incredibly high.

The third component, though, is partnership. When you're -- the company our size, which is large, but not the biggest in our space, we really believe in leveraging partnership. And that gets to your second point, we are better when we're not just the [8,800] employees, but the people all around us in our ecosystem, our suppliers, our partners who help us develop products and communicate about them and get us the right raw materials. We leverage their capabilities and their digital prowess to do that. And part of being in the Bay Area, we've tried to take advantage of being local.

And we have terrific relationships with not only the big technology partners in the Bay Area, but ones that maybe people haven't heard of who are doing amazing things in this space, whether that be in supply chain, more customer or consumer centric type of capabilities. So that's the way we think about our ecosystem, we're better when we are us plus everybody else, it allows us to do things at the right cost, because we don't have to build everything in-house. And we selectively build things in-house that we know our strategic advantages for us.

And that we would want to own on our own. So that's how our approaches, we try to do everything we can to take advantage of the Bay Area and the innovation hub that it is. And I do think it offers us an advantage and it offers us an advantage because we are a partnership company.

Callum Elliott

Okay. And look, I want to talk a little bit about social media, about marketing about ecommerce, and maybe the good places, the best place to start is around I wonder if you can talk a little bit about where is the balance of your business today in terms of traditional media spend versus online spend. And in particular, I wonder if you can talk about how you make that decision about allocating spend between traditional versus online?

Linda Rendle

Well, strategically, the principle we have is we just want to be where people are. We think that's the best policy, whether that be -- and how we spend our marketing dollars. So where are they consuming marketing today, or where we have our products available for them to purchase that's incredibly important for us.

So on the marketing side, as we have followed people, they're consuming the vast majority of their media online. And so we spend and have spent the majority of our marketing spending online for a number of years. So over 60% of our marketing today, is online.]

And what we hold ourselves accountable for is wherever consumers are; we need to build a capability to do that with a strong return. So we have for many years been working on that digital capability, which over time has gotten stronger and stronger and stronger from a return perspective. So when it comes to the nuances of exactly how we do that by business or brand, those decisions are held with our business units.

They are fully accountable for allocating their funds to the highest return and have the highest strategic importance. So you can see that aggregation all of our general managers and marketing leads see digital as being a really important piece. That still means, though, that traditional media like TV, and radio plays a role, because that's where consumers are. And they're optimizing that mix. And we have a model that allows us to look at history and then predict what we anticipate based off of a new campaign that we have, et cetera, what those returns will be, just one example of that is we put incremental spending about $70 million in the back half of our last fiscal year.

We had a lot of questions about that, why are you doing that we felt very strongly that we were going to get a strong return. And as we've looked at that, it's absolutely true, the return was very strong, both in the short-term and what we predict in the long-term for that spend. It gave us further confidence to spend behind our brands in fiscal year ‘21. And that's why you've seen us increase advertising. So the sum is, we want to be where consumers are. We have sophisticated investment models that allow us to understand the return and we let the people closest to the business make that decision and an aggregate that means the vast majority of our spending tends to be online and digital.

Callum Elliott

And so of building on that, you have said, I think publicly Q1 that you expect that marketing spend in the second half of this fiscal year will take up to about 12% on revenues, which is quite significantly above, if we think about 10%, as being the level, it's historically been out for quite a while for Clorox, should we think is 12% -- should we think of 12% as being a new normal? Could it go beyond 12% if you continue to see, if what's driving that really is what you think the return on that spend is going to be, if the return continues to be strong, as you tick up to, a higher level, would you consider continuing to increase that?

Linda Rendle

Well, I think what's helpful, one is that we consider all marketing spend to be a long-term investment, and we don't think about quarters and returns in that way we think about what does it take to grow our brands? What does it take to introduce consumers to innovation and have them try it? What does it take to develop one-on-one personalized relationships with people and what we think for the year is about 11% is right for what we're seeing. And so we always tend to spend more on our back half, which is why you're seeing 12% of sales and spending in the back half.

And that's because the vast majority of our innovation is there. And we have a very strong innovation program scheduled for the back half of fiscal year ‘21. Again, because this is strategic, we are always evaluating what the right level is, right now, we think that's about 11%. Could that be slightly higher or slightly lower over time? Absolutely. And it all depends on what opportunities we have in innovation, how much efficiency we can drive with the spend and how effective it is. But right now, 11% is about right, and that leads to 12%, in our back half. But you can expect us to continue to be incredibly disciplined about that as we move forward.

Callum Elliott

Within the sort of 60 plus percent bucket, you spoke about the online spend, I wonder if you could talk about, how much of that is what we would describe as advertising, be it Facebook or something like that. And how much if it is, trade spend in a new way, how much if it is, is paying for the first slot on Amazon, paying for screen space in the way that, historically you might have paid for shelf space? Can you talk about that balance between trade spend and kind of advertising spend?

Linda Rendle

Yes, and when I refer to the plus 60% of digital that is purely on marketing spend. So, but maybe I think it would be helpful to talk about how we approach trade, what our philosophy is about it, and then how we're thinking about using that online, because that's an incredible tool to help us do that as well.

We think of all spending, whether it be traditional marketing, consumer spending, or trade spending, as brand building, and you have to approach it that way. Because if you don't, then you don't end up getting a good return on that money if you're just focused on price, et cetera. So we look across that entire bucket of spending, and we say how does it work together in order for a consumer to build that relationship with our brands, get them to purchase and get them to repeat.

So in the digital marketing side, we're giving them communication and knowledge that they need. We are building a one-on-one relationship with them so that we know them better. We're seeking to know 100 million consumers in the U.S. by the end of our strategy period. Part of our incremental investment in fiscal year ‘21 is actually to get to know more people.

And then we're able to serve them content that's relevant to them, no single guy in his early 20s, who doesn't have a family wants to be served an ad about having kids, they just don't, even though they might like the product that's not -- what they want to see. And so we see that opportunity to develop that relationship. And then what trade helps us do is make sure when they get to the point of purchase, whether that's online, whether that is in-store, that we are able to convert them into a purchase.

And then we also use trade to reinforce that repeat behavior in key moments. So for example, in cold and flu season, we always want to make sure that we have product online or in-store in a place where people are reminded that they need to buy that product to keep themselves well. And we use marketing to drive them to the point of purchase, and then we use our trade dollars to help convert them and keep them. So it works as an ecosystem. And that's how we approach it. But you can assume, just like in marketing, our trade dollars are working even heavier on the digital side, as omni explodes across all sources of trade.

And we think about what it takes to convert a consumer and build a market basket online versus what it took in-store. That will continue but you'll see more and more of that shift to digital over time.

Callum Elliott

So one, if I can just drill on that a little bit further, that trade spend online, is it more expensive than it was than it used to be then it's always been in brick-and-mortar and kind of building on that we have a question from the audience that's related, which is the [Accardo] CEO said recently, he will help the grocers reverse 10 years of margin drift to the HPC companies. The question is, how can you fight this? I guess that that's related around trade spend, is it more expensive online, to buy screen space and it's always been to buy shelf space and how can you fight that?

Linda Rendle

Yes, we don't buy shelf space or screen space. That's not how we operate. We're really focused on building number one and two share brands that consumers want. And therefore we earn the space on shelf. When we work with retailers on what that plan should be, they want to dedicate the space to brands that consumers love. So that's why we've always felt that we have a good advantage whether we're in brick-and-mortar or online, because we're the brands that consumers need.

And so we certainly don't pay for that shelf space, that's just not how we operate. What we use our dollars to do with retailers is to best introduce new innovation to consumers, to ensure that we capture them during moments where they might forget it in-store to buy and making sure that we get that repeat.

And that's the exact same thing for online. And we don't see it being any more expensive online to operate than we do in-stores. Because again, we're not purchasing shelf space, we're building plans with retailers to grow categories. And that's how we approach all of the spending. And I think what we're always focused on is helping retailers solve problems that others can't.

And so we build capabilities to help them do what they set out to do. And it differs, some retailers are really focused on building market baskets. And we have specific capabilities to help them do that across our spend across the dedicated teams that we have in place.

Some are focused on how they have a seamless experience across omni-channel, whether you're buying something in-store, if you're doing more of a click and collect, or if you're having that sent-to-home. Retailers are prioritizing making sure that seamless for consumers. And we're helping them do that through seamless communication, having the right product and each one of those apertures, developing products, particularly that can go through the mail with ease to help any damages that a retailer could have, or a consumer could experience.

So that's what we're focused on is those capabilities. And that's really how we add value to retailers. It's not by having incredibly high margin products for them. It's really about that that profitability that we can deliver the sale that we can deliver the top line growth that we can do profitably with them. And that's how we approach it. And that's all about growing categories.

Callum Elliott

So it sounds like you don't think the relationship with retailers changes that much in online versus brick-and-mortar. I wonder if from another angle that they move to ecommerce does change things which, you mentioned around when you're thinking about expanding internationally, that you see ecommerce as an avenue to do that, on the flip side in markets where you're defending, incumbent strong share positions, do you see the danger from new entrants as being much higher than it's ever been before with the advent of ecommerce, and how can you defend against them?

Linda Rendle

I do think it's true that the access that a lot of people have to put products online, the barriers that entry on that are lower than they have been with ecommerce. What matters though, is what happens when a consumer searches for something in an online location. And because again, we have high share brands where we have strong communication, people tend to see us above the fold or in the first or second page.

And so that keeps the brand strong though things are looking for when they're searching for a Clorox wipe, or they're searching for a trash bag is their search results based off of, sales and importance. And that's where we tend to sit. And that's why we are so focused on building superior consumer value brands, and focused on number one and two share brands because that allows us to win online, regardless of the entry.

So we do think people will have access to putting their product online. But we're really focused on building that brand and that relationship with consumers. So they always turn to us ensuring that we have the right product on shelf or online, and that it's priced right for people to continue to choose us and that will be the playbook that we will hold long into the future.

