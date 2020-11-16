Headline Numbers

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCPK:MLFNF) reported earnings late in October and delivered great numbers. On the top-line, MLFNF had revenue of C$1.06 billion (up 6.4% y/y) which resulted in GAAP EPS of C$0.54 (which compares to C$0.11 per share in the same period last year).

Source: Earnings Call Presentation

In the press release, CEO Michael McCain provided a concise and accurate account of the quarter and his expectations for the future:

"Our operational resiliency, strong brands, and the success of our sustainable meat strategy delivered excellent results in Meat Protein in the third quarter," continued Mr. McCain. "While supply chain disruptions impacted short-term Plant Protein performance, we are seeing strong underlying consumer demand, we have implemented inspiring new brand strategies, and we are incredibly excited about the long-term prospects of this business. We have built significant growth engines at Maple Leaf Foods."

Granular Details

When looking past the headline numbers and digging into the quarter with more granularity, I am even more bullish.

Source: Earnings Call Presentation

MLFNF's meat based segment was able to see sales growth of 6.4% and, importantly, saw adjusted EBITDA margin at 12.1%. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA margin above 11%, despite the COVID-19 impacts. Once COVID is over, these margins will be even higher.

Separately, MLFNF's plant based segment saw sales growth of 9.3%, to C$51.4 million in the quarter, and management noted that production issues and the impact of COVID-19 tempered sales growth so it likely would have been much higher. Production issues hampering growth means MLFNF was not able to produce enough to meet demand. In the earnings call, management provided more insight and noted that they lost about $8 million-$10 million in top line growth in the quarter from these disruptions.

Plant based meats are clearly a burgeoning category and, as I previously discussed, MLFNF will have the largest manufacturing facility for plant-based meat in North America once its Shelbyville facility is up and running. Once that happens, it will not only be able to meet this exceptional demand but significantly improve margins and thus its profitability.

Given that MLFNF has such a large meat based segment, Mr. Market is overlooking this company and its plant based segment is sneakily growing and is the number 2 in terms of market share in the retail channel.

"Our portfolio of brands continue to hold a solid number 2 market share position in the lucrative retail channel and continued to maintain market-leading distribution. Equally important to our position today, is how we are setting ourselves up to win tomorrow. As the Plant Protein category evolves, so do consumers' motivations for purchasing our products. This summer we took a page from our highly successful brand renovation playbook into Plant Protein, while paying careful attention to the unique characteristics of this category."

Source: Earnings Call Transcript

Not only is being the number 2 in market share in the retail channel important right now, but it is becoming increasingly more important given the impacts of COVID-19; more consumers are eating and cooking at home and it does not appear that those trends will reverse quickly (if ever). With more workers having their jobs pivot to remote work, consumers will increasingly eat at home and away from restaurants. Thus, winning market share in the retail segment will be crucial for food manufacturers.

Guidance

Management provided guidance that was largely bullish. For the plant-based segment, management is seeking to drive 30% revenue growth but noted that such revenue growth in 2020 may be slightly below this target given the supply chain disruptions from COVID-19. Moreover, management is expecting gross margins in the 30% range, but again is expecting this to be slightly lower in 2020 due to COVID-19. Importantly, management also noted that they believe to achieve at least those levels in 2021.

Those targets for the plant-based segment are achievable, in my opinion, and although I am a bit disappointed that 2020 will be below those levels, it is not unexpected given the enormous impact of COVID-19. Management also reiterated its goal to reach $3 billion in sales for the plant based segment, which is ambitious, but certainly within reach in several years.

Valuation

MLFNF is incredibly undervalued when compared to competitors. The obvious comparison is to Beyond Meat (BYND) which recently delivered a quarter with $94 million in revenues (with only a 2.7% y/y increase). By way of comparison, MLFNF's plant based segment had roughly $40 million (Note: C$51.4M = ~ $40M USD) in revenue this quarter (with 9.1% growth on a y/y basis). Furthermore, BYND was not profitable, with a net loss of $19.3 million or $0.31 per share, but MLFNF is very much profitable. Despite this, MLFNF trades at a P/S ratio of under 1, while BYND trades at a P/S ratio of nearly 20.

Data by YCharts

It is worth mentioning that this is not as apt a comparison as this quarter implies given that BYND was exposed much more to the foodservice channel and, as such, was more negatively impacted by COVID-19. Furthermore, BYND has more brand recognition in the U.S. market currently. Nonetheless, MLFNF is clearly spending marketing dollars to increase brand awareness, and with it dominating the retail channel, I see MLFNF flourishing in the next few years. Furthermore, as I've advocated in the past, management may consider spinning off this segment to unlock more value for shareholders. Investors may want a more pure play in the plant industry and thus more inclined to invest.

Conclusion

Despite MLFNF navigating this difficult environment and delivering profitable quarters with prodigious growth, investors have not given MLFNF the love that it deserves. As you can see, MLFNF has generally traded in a downward trajectory over the past few years. Furthermore, the market has jumped in the last few weeks with Biden's victory and the news of the Pfizer (PFE) vaccine. Nonetheless, MLFNF has not similarly jumped so it remains a great spot to invest. I remain long MLFNF and suggest investors consider buying as well.