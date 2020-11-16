Blue Apron confirms concerns surrounding compliance with new liquidity and customer-level debt covenants

Blue Apron (APRN) lost just over a third of its market cap following its Q3 earnings disclosure despite reporting top and bottom-line beats in revenue. A narrative has emerged following an article in Barron's that the decline was spurred by disappointment over the conclusion of the company's strategic review, but I can assure you this is not the primary culprit behind the selling. I warned my readers in January that the company would need to explore strategic alternatives due to liquidity issues over a month before the company made an official announcement, and I later warned that the rally opened the door for the company to engage in a dilutive equity raise. Most recently, I published a report exclusive to PRO subscribers warning that the company was likely to face strain resulting from new debt covenants that require minimum customer levels which will impede its ability to continue to scale profitability and that the company would likely lose ~50,000 customers from Q2. I believe the confirmation of both of these concerns in Thursday morning's 10-Q report was undoubtedly the driver of the declines in the company's valuation. After careful analysis of the risk factors outlined, updates to my financial model, and consulting with the company's investor relations, I am now warning long shareholders that I predict Blue Apron will face the risk of bankruptcy as early as Q3 2021.

The company has lost almost all of its COVID-19 net additions, and it seems unlikely their problems will be solved by "growth levers"

Source: Blue apron quarterly press release

Everyone listening to Thursday morning's investor call immediately honed in on the precipitous decline in customer count from the prior quarter down from 396,000 to 357,000. CEO Linda Kozlowski spun this as a positive citing these levels were higher than at the end of Q4 2019 but ignored the fact that it represents a loss of almost all of the net-additions from Covid-19 and that it is a 33% decline from Q3 2019. Even Maria Ripps, CFA of Cannacord Genuity, one of Blue Apron's biggest Bulls, pressed leadership on this issue seeking an explanation. That being said, I did not find this development as surprising given I had already forecasted a similar decline following the prior quarter's results and guiding commentary.

~Revenue = Average Revenue Per Customer x Total Customers

I forecast revenue by using the formula shown above. Although the company did not previously provide guidance for customer churn directly, I was able to back into this conclusion given their commentary on order value and sales in the Q2 release. The company guided for a level of sales that represented a decline on a sequential basis, but they also stated that they expected average order values to remain elevated. If one variable increases, but the resulting product decreases, then that means the second variable must decrease as well. What this told me was that the company was no longer experiencing a benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus I concluded that the churn-rate would revert to the long-term average, which was exactly what happened (see below).

Source: Data from quarterly press release, calculations by author

The company attributed these losses to capacity issues related to labor availability. Specifically, management said that they did not want to direct customers to make purchases that they could not support, but that these growth levers could be pulled in Q1 2021. I find this explanation to be incomplete and non-sensical. Capacity limitations would explain a decline in net additions, but not churn to this degree of magnitude. Additionally, SG&A increased as a % of total revenue by more than 10% on a sequential basis despite a $20 million decline in sales (see below). For further clarification, I contacted investor relations in order to request additional commentary, but they declined to provide further details beyond what had been stated on the conference call.

Source: Blue Apron 10-Q, calculations by author

This paradigm paints a bleak picture for the company. If SG&A expenditures are already producing diminishing returns in the form of new revenue, meaning "growth levers" would have to push costs significantly higher in order to be effective. To make matters worse, the company finds itself in a dual-sided bind of having to comply with liquidity minimums and required customer levels, and it warns that compliance with both may not be possible and that it could be forced to enter into further financing arrangments that impose even greater restrictions on operations.

Restrictive offers Blue Apron the opportunity to pick its poison on its continued decline, and the company acknowledges as much in its risk-disclosures

We may be unable to successfully execute our growth strategy. If we fail to retain our existing customers, cost effectively acquire new customers, or increase the number of customers we serve, or if we fail to derive profitable net revenue from our customers, we may not be able to comply with the minimum subscription count covenant in our senior secured term loan and our business would be materially adversely affected. Page 47 Blue Apron Q3 2020 Form 10-Q

As previously stated, the company's risk factor disclosure acknowledges the concerns that I raised in my PRO publication a few weeks prior. There is a significant risk that the company will be unable to meet its minimum subscriber counts in a cost-effective measure, and they further elaborate that efforts to meet this obligation would likely result in a breach of liquidity minimums.

If we are unable to deliver results from our growth strategy, or otherwise effectively manage expenses and cash flows, we intend to reduce spending, particularly in marketing and capital expenditures, to the extent needed in order to comply with the covenants in our senior secured term loan, which will negatively and materially impact net revenue and our ability to execute our growth strategy. To the extent that we reduce marketing expenses or other costs to help manage our liquidity and remain in compliance with the minimum liquidity covenant in our senior secured term loan, there is a risk that such reductions will result in a lower subscription count, which itself could present a risk that we will not be able to comply with the minimum subscription count covenant in our senior secured term loan, which could lead to an event of default under our existing senior secured term loan. Page 48 Blue Apron Q3 2020 Form 10-Q

With this being understood, investors need to realize that the possibility of default on this credit-line is a very real possibility unless the company is able to break from historical trends in operational performance. Given all that I have outlined thus far, I do not believe it is likely that the company will be able to accomplish such a feat. Instead, I see it much more likely that these problems continue to exacerbate, and my projections indicate a coinciding date when both liquidity and customer mandates come to a head.

Q3 2021 has the makings of a perfect storm for default

Source: Estimates by Author

The graphic above illustrates my forecast for customer levels through 2021. My estimates are based upon the following primary assumptions: 1.) the company continues to see average levels of quarterly churn in Q4 to the tune of ~10% 2.) Q1 2021 sees a surge due to seasonal tendencies and the aforementioned "growth levers" 3.) liquidity requirements mandating a resumption of the downward trend. Do note that many expect a COVID vaccine and wide-spread reductions in restrictions to occur mid-year which could also weigh on interest in the product during 2H 2021, which could make these assumptions conservative. Conversely, I see the decline in tertiary customers to lead to an increased representation of the company's high-affinity power-purchasers leading to increases in average orders per customer and average revenue per customer. I feel a continuation of this trend is justified due to the company's recent rollout of the option to purchase multiple boxes per-week.

Using these assumptions, I have compiled the following forecasted income statement through 2021.

Source: Historicals from Seeking Alpha Premium, Forecasts By Author

Note that my forecast outputs revenue and net incomes that are aligned with the recently issued guidance. This assumes continued reductions in SG&A expenses, which are likely to result in a continuation of the current trend in customer churn. I expect to see increases sales during 1H 2021 as a result of increased SG&A expenditures which have both been guided and will be necessary to avoid breaching the customers level mandates, however, this decision will come at the expense of net income with the company posting a loss for the foreseeable future. The risk that the company will never be able to operate with sustainable profitability was addressed in the most recent 10-Q filing as well, and these negative trends will show in the company's balance sheet.

Source: Historicals From Seeking Alpha Premium, Forecasts By Author

My balance sheet assumptions are fairly simplistic with fixed ratios of payables and receivables which have both been favorable in recent quarters. That being said, the key point that needs to be addressed is the heavy drain on cash as a result of the continuous net loss reads. Much like customers mandates, this appears to breach the covenants in Q3 2021 if the company continues on its current trajectory.

Source: Historicals From Seeking Alpha Premium, Forecasts By Author

This places the company in a precarious situation. Management cannot bolster cash reserves, without reducing expenses at the expense of customer levels. At the same time, they will be unable to bolster customer levels without straining cash balances. This would leave the company facing the choice between potential bankruptcy or to seek out additional financing that could further stymie growth. The company has even outlined this prospect as a material risk in the recent 10-Q which tells me that my concerns are likely shared with those inside Blue Apron's strategy department.

We may require additional capital to fund our existing operations and may not continue to have sufficient capital to fund any future expansion of our business, including our strategic plan to resume and sustain net revenue growth, and our inability to obtain such capital, or to adequately manage our existing capital resources, could make it difficult for us to comply with certain covenants in our senior secured term loan and could materially adversely affect our business, financial condition and operating results. Page 49 Blue Apron Q3 2020 Form 10-Q

It seems highly unlikely that the company will be able to obtain additional financing from conventional methods by leveraging debt or equity capital markets. In fact, given that the company had previously violated its EBITDA covenants from its prior credit line, as I addressed in my recent PRO publication, I think it would have faced difficulties in our current calendar year if not for the 1H surge in interest from novice retail traders on platforms such as Robinhood. These misinformed investors believed Blue Apron would prosper in the era of Covid and gave the company the opportunity to raise capital by selling stock at levels almost 60% above those observed today. With increases in COVID 19 across the globe in Q4 2020, many may assume a similar rally will occur in the coming weeks, however this unlikely given the reduced fear of the virus exhibited by much of the population and the disappointing levels of adoption observed during the height of the crisis.

Valuation and methodology

Despite the steep declines in share prices, Blue Apron is not an undervalued stock by any stretch. The discount is justified by continuous declines in customer levels and, frankly, the fact that stocks trade on future value makes pricing dying entities difficult. I have historically used book value, specifically my estimated value for the subsequent calendar year, however, I am uncertain this stock will remain listed by that time.

mm Year: 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Book Value: $ 223.90 $ 68.10 $ 82.88 $ 9.96 $ (63.09) Shares Outstanding : 12.7 13.2 16.8 16.8 16.8 Implied Intrinsic : $ 17.63 $ 5.16 $ 4.93 $ 0.59 $ (3.76)

I am not sure if a second reverse split is viable, but it very well might be required. Additionally, I am confident in my estimates given the company's guidance and its history of losing customers even with greater levels of marketing spend. To make matter worse, my predictions for Q3 imply that both of the company's financial covenants will be at risk during its worst period of seasonal tendency with regards to expenses.

M&A was never really on the table and remains unlikely

The strategic review was so poorly received because it said a lot about nothing. Management addressed there was a need for cash and that they were open to asset sales, a capital raise, or an acquisition and that it would accept the most favorable offer. That tells investors absolutely nothing besides the fact that the company needs cash and they will take whatever avenue is most advantageous. I think anyone with a bank account operates with this same mentality. Someone who needs to get to work can say they will take the bus, subway, drive, or a private limo, but that does not mean any of those options are actually on the table. The company does not have positive prospects and this is why its new credit line imposes harsher covenants (meant to protect the creditor from loss of principal) and this sentiment has been echoed by other potential acquirers.

On Friday, 10/30/2020 the CEO of Nestle was on CNBC's program "Closing Bell" to address his company's recent purchase of the meal delivery service Freshly.

When questioned about the prior day's sell-off in shares of Blue Apron and if he thought that was a viable space, he was quick to point out that he viewed prepared meals and meal kits as completely different categories. He had a far less optimistic view on meal kits that require customers to cook and prepare their meals vs meal delivery which provides the service of convenience on top of curated recipes. I think this should serve as an eye-opener for any novice investor that assumes a low price-tag equates to an M&A prospect. It seems unlikely a traditional acquirer would target a firm with historically poor growth prospects and that is encumbered with significant levels of debt.

The bullishness of the sell-side analysts is misleading

Data by

YCharts

An argument that I continue to see promoted by long investors is the bullish price target average on the stock that implies around 100% upside. Unfortunately, investing is not as easy as finding stocks with bullish price objectives, and these estimates are not treated as gospel. It is true that it is a positive sign to see Wall Street appraise the company above the current price, but there are problems with how analysts are calculating these figures, as well as the number of estimates that feed into that aggregate average.

I have had the privilege of speaking with members of some of these teams behind these ratings. The feedback I received was one of confusion as to my reasoning for projecting downward performance when the company has guided otherwise down the line. This essentially means these analysts are taking Blue Apron guidance at face value and are not exercising judgment as to whether or not promises, such as mid-year turnarounds, are feasible. This means a better way to interpret these price targets and ratings is as a representation of what the company would be worth if everything goes according to the best-case scenario. Given that the company has been in perpetual financial turmoil over the past two years, it is not surprising to see analyst price targets chasing declining shares instead of the paradigm being the other way around. To make matters worse interest from the sell-side has made coverage of this stock a rarity with only a few voices contributing to the discussion.

Blue Apron has lost almost all of its coverage on the sell-side. This means that research desks at capital markets firms, by and large, do not view the stock as worthy of coverage likely due to a lack of interest from their trading clients. This means that there are fewer participants vocalizing their opinions, which reduces pricing efficiency and detracts from the significance of the average sentiment. Furthermore, the only two firms that have consistently covered Blue Arpon over the past ~18 months have been Cannacord Genuity and Morgan Stanley. Canaccord, in particular, has taken a great interest in the prospects of Blue Apron and its operations, with Maria Ripps even hosting an investor day for the company this past summer. Additionally, both firms have or have had investment banking relationships with the company within the past 12-months with Cannacord assisting on the equity raise and Morgan Stanley being named several times in their recent credit-refinance. I am not suggesting any malintent or bad practices are at play, but there could be a reason these two firms are continuing to cover the stock at all. These relationships should be kept in mind when evaluating the objectivity of the analysts covering the stock.

How I am trading this

Unfortunately, Robinhood has discontinued the API calls that enabled the platform Robintrack to provide a stream of user activity in their accounts. This tool was an excellent resource for Blue Apron as it made it clear if the company's performance was being driven by sophisticated participants or retail speculators. Unlike many other popular retail stocks, this small-cap name has a small moat and generally light trading volumes, which empowers the retail community to have a significant impact on performance. For this reason, it's essentially impossible to tell how the price action will during the interim periods between earnings disclosures. The fact that shares have skyrocketed on no news following its negative reporting period says a lot about the type of investors long the stock. For that reason, any action until earnings is about as rational as a bet placed during a trip to the racetrack. I am entirely neutral until they report.

That being said, all of these attributes which give power to retail traders also make this an excellent volatility play every earnings period. You have a community to longs that are largely comprised of weak hands that are doing insufficient due diligence and, like clockwork, there always seems to a significant accumulation in shorts as a % of the float. Given that the stock is usually considered hard to borrow, it generally makes more sense to trade options than it does to short the shares directly.

My preferred options trade is something akin to a strangle comprised of in-the-money or near-the-money Puts and significantly out-of-the-money Calls. I chose my puts by determining which are the most liquid going into earnings and I usually purchase them early the week of the report. This is because these usually have the best prices at this time and you have a good idea of where the stock will be going into the announcement. Additionally, I like to purchase Calls a day or two before earnings as well and I am willing to go as much as 20-30% out-of-the-money.

My rationale behind these price points is that sentiment is usually very negative per the high levels of short volumes, meaning you won't get the same type of surprise in the event the disclosure leans towards the downside and if it pointed towards the upside. Additionally, I think it is far more likely that the company disappoints than beats given its track record, meaning I am more comfortable paying a little more. On the other hand, the fact that the stock is hard to borrow makes it expensive to short, and the fact it trades at a discount to sales and that there is usually a large number of shorts creates quite the set-up for a short squeeze driven by new interest, a rush to cover, and margin calls. I have found that the calls typically see a sizable spike in value prior to reporting too, with many short sellers buying OTM contracts as a hedge to their bearish trade, and I have previously taken some money off the table at this stage in the event of a sufficiently high initial return. Additionally, the reason I hesitate to call my trade a proper straddle is that I often put a greater investment in my Puts than Calls given I am using the upside trade as more of a hedge and that a short-squeeze would require a smaller investment in order to breakeven.

Again, I do not recommend trading this today as I view the price action as unpredictable until a catalyst, such as a quarterly earnings report, materializes. That being said, I will publish an update on my trading strategy as earnings approaches in January or February of next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APRN PUTS & CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have some calls leftover from my prior trade on 3Q20 results as well as a speculative Put contract expiring on 11/20, but I do not have a significant investment, nor do I intend to reinitiate one until the next earnings date approaches.