STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) remains attractive after a good run, and investors looking for high quality, long-term income as well as those interested in a decent capital gain over the next twelve months can happily add to positions here.

In mid-July I wrote a bullish article on STOR. The stock is up substantially since then, but I recently increased my position.

Quite a few REITS that were hit by the COVID-19 lockdown response look cheap right now. After all, there was a big increase in their risk premia when the crisis erupted - with their spreads blowing out vs. risk free rates that were coming down dramatically - and it is common sense they should come back as the economy recovers. Buying any REIT that has not made it all the way back to pre-COVID-19 levels means a bet on recovery, which is a well tested strategy.

STOR's strong recent performance, and at the time of writing it is up 37% since my previous article, reflects some simple changes in the major risk factors affecting the stock. The main one is STOR's improved recent collections over the depressed level it saw second quarter, which I discuss below. Very recently, Pfizer's (PFE) progress in developing a vaccine for COVID-19 has underscored reduced business risk for SCOR, and the market has responded with share price increases.

STOR's yield is now in the range it occupied over the last four years, before the Pandemic struck the global economy, of 3.5-5.0% (currently it is 4.4%).

Still, I think STOR is attractive here and with the recent good vaccine news, I have added.

The SPREAD is the key to STOR

Investors need to remember that risk-free rates were higher than the current level when STOR was last offering the kind of yield it does now. The US 10-year T-bill is a good benchmark, and the range in the chart below is 1.5% to 3%.

So the spread between STOR and the 10-year is still pretty high vs. history (currently 3.5%). In January 2019, the spread was as low as 1%. This tells investors that the market is still pricing in significantly more risk to STOR rent receipts than usual, and as long as the US economy continues to recover, STOR will keep moving up. This means it's a good time to add, as you will lock in a healthy yield and should enjoy a capital gain. While the latter isn't usually a priority for income investors, it is much nicer to carry gains than losses in any portfolio.

Inflation is the key macro parameter for STOR

One of the risks of REIT investing is an overly close focus on the bottom-up fundamentals of a REIT without considering the big picture in terms of the macro.

REITs are income vehicles, a significant price driver of which is bond yields. Sometimes you feel like a genius, when all that has happened is rates move in your favor, and vice versa.

To be a smart REIT holder, you should overlay your reading about REITs with consideration of the inflation and rates picture always if considering an allocation of significant capital to the sector.

The key macro question for the post-COVID-19 investment landscape is whether we will see a material pickup in inflation. There are large schools of thought on either side of the debate.

For example, much of the reasoning behind the growth of bitcoin is that money printing in response to the pandemic has boosted the money supply so much it will lead to a period of rapid inflation, which would benefit gold and - potentially - crypto currencies with fixed supply.

Such an inflation picture would mean interest rates rising quite rapidly and, other things equal, REITS making way by their prices moving lower to keep their yields on the right side of fixed income benchmarks. Yes, rental contracts are often structured for rents to increase over time anyway (STOR's certainly are), and can include specific inflation clauses. So REIT cash flows are not unprotected, but the initial adjustment may be painful.

Of course, the kind of inflation prognosis spelt out by Bitcoin (BTC-USD) bulls should partly be seen as promo work by holders of a highly speculative asset talking their own book. Without an inflation/devaluation narrative, BTC-USD makes at best limited fundamental sense as an asset.

I pay attention to arguments for high inflation but, I think it is two or three years away at a minimum. Recessions are deflationary, the debt load has gone up significantly, and there is a lot of damage to be repaired before we see sustained price rises that might cause a sharp rate hike cycle to click in.

Wages are on a normal recent range and there is plenty of slack:

Source: Atlanta Fed

And CPI is in hand:

Source: St Louis Fed

Certain Warren Buffett bets reflect a low rate outlook

It seems clear that Warren Buffett is in the low rates camp on a long-term basis. Not only has he increased his holding of STOR, he has sold a lot of Berkshire Hathaway's bank positions. The move to reduce bank exposure can be taken as a read on inflation and interest rates, at least over the medium term, because banks' major income stream - net interest income - generally benefits from rates moving higher.

With the Fed signaling a willingness to let the economy run hot if inflation does lift above normal levels, I think Mr. Buffett is comfortable that STOR's yield here is attractive.

STOR spread should tighten against modestly rising rates

My central expectation for STOR is that it should rise so that its yield is about 2% above the US 10-year, and I'd expect the 10-year yield to move up to 1.5% next year, which leaves about 28% upside in the shares. It is possible it would go further in a very low rate environment. The reason is that yield becomes more valuable when it is scarcer, in much the way that growth becomes more valuable when earnings in much of the market are going backwards (as we have seen with the tech bubble this year).

STOR third quarter results were encouraging

STOR rental collection reached 90% in the third quarter, and management points out that improvement in collections follows business openings the prior month, so we can expect further improvement in the fourth quarter of the year.

Source: STORE Capital 3Q Presentation

The next chart gives you the by-industry picture, with only restaurants a marked laggard as other sub-sectors return to more normal activity levels.

Source: STORE Capital 3Q Presentation

One slide I found interesting in the Q3 deck (below) shows the benefits of STORE's targeted higher yield properties. Rent vs. total investment value has proved richer than that of peers throughout the pandemic.

Source: STORE Capital 3Q Presentation

This is an important structural characteristic of STOR. How does a REIT get higher cap yields without commensurately higher risk? STOR's answer is a focus on unit level profitability, so as well analyzing the cash flow of the tenant's entire business and verifying the value of the property across the local market, STOR seeks to acquire properties with profitable operations in place at the individual site level.

Source: STORE Capital 3Q Presentation

I don't think that over time this will necessarily remain a 'unique' trait of STOR. The idea behind it is simple, and should be replicable by its peers, so one would watch the cap rates on its acquisitions closely. STOR claims to find excess value in the risk vs. cap rate relationship of these properties and it is explaining to the world the general principles of how it does this. This includes detailing the percentage of its headcount that focuses on origination (38%). There is certainly edge in the dedicated team and advanced processes, but it isn't a black box. The risk is that some of these cap rates might fall over time if others apply STOR's approach, and a general rush for yield would augment this. However, this is a long-term risk, and STOR has a head start over peers.

Post-COVID-19, decent growth in AFFO and DPS should continue

Presently, STOR can raise equity at about 18x its normalized pre-COVID-19 AFFO, or at a ratio of 5.5% AFFO/market cap. It is acquiring properties with cap rates well above this (7.8-8.0%) and its borrowing cost, which is of course lower than its cost of equity, means its blended financing rate is lower still.

Source: STORE Capital 3Q Presentation

This is accretive, and has allowed strong growth in AFFO and dividends per share from 2015 through 2019.

Source: STORE Capital 3Q Presentation

Investors should remember that the richer STOR shares trade in terms of valuation, the lower its cost of equity and therefore cost of acquisition financing. This can help maintain STOR's economic returns if cap rates move lower due to yield chasing by investors.

Leverage is low, at 37% of portfolio cost and there are no significant debt maturities until 2024.

3Q AFFO per share was $0.5 higher than 2Q. Rent deferrals were down to $15m from $40m in 2Q.

Dividend increase shows STOR's flexibility

In my previous article on STOR I observed its historical payout ratio is conservative at 70%:

The payout ratio shows you that STOR can take quite a hit to revenue and still pay its current dividend. While the second quarter was certainly messy, STOR felt comfortable keeping to its dividend target.

Here is CFO Cathy Long on the third quarter results analyst call (my emphasis):

On a per share basis, AFFO was $0.47 per basic share and $0.46 per diluted share down from $0.50 a year ago. We declared a third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.36 per share, which was paid on October 15th to shareholders of record on September 30th. This was a 2.9% increase from the prior quarter's dividend reflecting confidence in our outlook and representing a payout ratio of approximately 78% for the quarter.

STOR was able to provide a dividend increase via a modest increase of its payout ratio, which gives income investors the ability to smooth dividend expectations over time.

In line with the confidence referred to by CFO Long, CEO Chris Volk expects to be able to provide earnings guidance for 2021 late this year and early next. STOR is on the way back to normal.

Conclusion

The pandemic has provided a severe test of retail and services exposed net lease REITs and STOR has weathered the storm well, while increasing its dividend.

As the economy recovers, large volumes of capital will come into quality REITs in search of yield. There is still time to capitalize on this with STOR.

Always high quality, this REIT is now battle-tested.